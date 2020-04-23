Three Things to Do When You Visit Oregon’s Willamette Valley

A highly focused student, Matthew “Matt” Kafker attended Middlesex High School in Concord, Massachusetts, graduating with honors. Matt Kafker is studying a range of subject areas, including geophysical science, electromagnetic physics, and psychology at the University of Oregon, which is located in the beautiful Willamette Valley.



A picturesque and relaxed region known for its many wineries and natural beauty, the Willamette Valley is a popular tourist destination. Consider doing the following three activities while visiting the valley.



1. Check in at the Allison Inn & Spa. Located in Newberg, this four-star resort is situated on 35 acres and features a full spa, which offers a range of treatments for guests. Other highlights at the resort include an outdoor sculpture garden and a restaurant that serves cuisine made from fresh and locally grown food.



2. Go on a scenic drive. Since there are numerous scenic routes to drive in the Willamette Valley, taking a tour by vehicle is an ideal way to explore the natural beauty of the area. For example, the Silver Falls Tour Route provides access to stunning mountain views, waterfalls, and dense forest.



3. Visit the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. Situated on the outskirts of McMinnville, this museum's numerous exhibits educate visitors on aviation and space history. Other popular features at this attraction include the museum store, eateries, and a 3D movie theater.

