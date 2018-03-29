Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO WIN A PITCH HOW TO WIN A PITCH
HOW TO WIN A PITCH ORGANIZATION PRESENTATION Q & A
ORGANIZATION
ORGANIZATION
Oprah Winfrey Project Executive Michael Scott Senior Project Manager Amelia Earhart Transportation Manager Albert Einstein...
ORGANIZATION
ORGANIZATION S tories P ersonal Examples E xpert Testimony A nalogies K iller Quotes S tatistics & Facts
1. Worm 2. Hat 3. Phone 4. Jar 5. Table 6. Bat 7. Tiger 8. Light 9. Mat 10. Door 11. Plane 12. Chair 13. Heart 14. Pencil ...
ORGANIZATION
1. Worm 2. Hat 3. Phone 4. Jar 5. Table 6. Bat 7. Tiger 8. Light 9. Mat 10. Door 11. Plane 12. Chair 13. Heart 14. Pencil ...
1. Wallpaper 2. Mountain 3. Skirt 4. String 5. Cone 6. Scissors 7. Nail 8. Watch 9. Nurse 10. Perfume 11. Elephant 12. Jai...
ORGANIZATION
1. Wallpaper 2. Mountain 3. Skirt 4. String 5. Cone 6. Scissors 7. Nail 8. Watch 9. Nurse 10. Perfume 11. Elephant 12. Jai...
ORGANIZATION
PRESENTATION Source: Dr. Albert Mehrabian, UCLA 55%38% Source: Dr. Albert Mehrabian, UCLA 55%
PRESENTATION EYE CONTACT ENERGY
Q & A Q & A
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Win A Pitch (NEWEST POWERPOINT)

11 views

Published on

How to Win A Pitch (NEWEST POWERPOINT)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

How to Win A Pitch (NEWEST POWERPOINT)

  1. 1. HOW TO WIN A PITCH HOW TO WIN A PITCH
  2. 2. HOW TO WIN A PITCH ORGANIZATION PRESENTATION Q & A
  3. 3. ORGANIZATION
  4. 4. ORGANIZATION
  5. 5. Oprah Winfrey Project Executive Michael Scott Senior Project Manager Amelia Earhart Transportation Manager Albert Einstein Project Scientist Gloria Vanderbilt Project Designer John Wayne Construction Superintendent Bill Gates Estimator ORGANIZATION
  6. 6. ORGANIZATION
  7. 7. ORGANIZATION S tories P ersonal Examples E xpert Testimony A nalogies K iller Quotes S tatistics & Facts
  8. 8. 1. Worm 2. Hat 3. Phone 4. Jar 5. Table 6. Bat 7. Tiger 8. Light 9. Mat 10. Door 11. Plane 12. Chair 13. Heart 14. Pencil 15. Paper 16. Staple 17. Ring 18. Tree 19. Cloud 20. Roof ORGANIZATION
  9. 9. ORGANIZATION
  10. 10. 1. Worm 2. Hat 3. Phone 4. Jar 5. Table 6. Bat 7. Tiger 8. Light 9. Mat 10. Door 11. Plane 12. Chair 13. Heart 14. Pencil 15. Paper 16. Staple 17. Ring 18. Tree 19. Cloud 20. Roof ORGANIZATION
  11. 11. 1. Wallpaper 2. Mountain 3. Skirt 4. String 5. Cone 6. Scissors 7. Nail 8. Watch 9. Nurse 10. Perfume 11. Elephant 12. Jail 13. Mirror 14. Suitcase 15. Plant 16. Wall 17. Safe 18. Melon 19. Dog 20. Necklace ORGANIZATION
  12. 12. ORGANIZATION
  13. 13. 1. Wallpaper 2. Mountain 3. Skirt 4. String 5. Cone 6. Scissors 7. Nail 8. Watch 9. Nurse 10. Perfume 11. Elephant 12. Jail 13. Mirror 14. Suitcase 15. Plant 16. Wall 17. Safe 18. Melon 19. Dog 20. Necklace ORGANIZATION
  14. 14. ORGANIZATION
  15. 15. PRESENTATION Source: Dr. Albert Mehrabian, UCLA 55%38% Source: Dr. Albert Mehrabian, UCLA 55%
  16. 16. PRESENTATION EYE CONTACT ENERGY
  17. 17. Q & A Q & A

×