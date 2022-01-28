Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

Tucson Night Life

Jan. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Travel

Tucson nightlife is quite vibrant. Tucson is popular for delicious food, craft brews, cocktails, entertainment, & live music. Also High-energy dance clubs, performing arts venues, comedy shows, casino gaming, & sports bars. In this slideshow, we have complied a list about top places to visit to experience Tucson Nightlife.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3.5/5)
Free
Forgotten Footprints: Lost Stories in the Discovery of Antarctica John Harrison
(3.5/5)
Free
River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze Peter Hessler
(4/5)
Free
Cuba Diaries: An American Housewife in Havana Isadora Tattlin
(4/5)
Free
The Cure for Anything Is Salt Water: How I Threw My Life Overboard and Found Happiness at Sea Mary South
(4/5)
Free
Learning to Bow: An American Teacher in a Japanese School Bruce Feiler
(4.5/5)
Free
Summers in Supino: Becoming Italian Maria Coletta McLean
(3.5/5)
Free
All Roads Lead to Austen: A Year-long Journey with Jane Amy Smith
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
On Trails: An Exploration Robert Moor
(4/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain
(4/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Laurence Bergreen
(4/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(4/5)
Free
Finding George Orwell in Burma Emma Larkin
(4.5/5)
Free
Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris Graham Robb
(3/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4.5/5)
Free
Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism and Michael Rockefeller's Tragic Quest for Primitive Art Carl Hoffman
(4/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(4/5)
Free
Holidays in Hell: In Which Our Intrepid Reporter Travels to the World's Worst Places and Asks, 'What's Funny About This' P. J. O'Rourke
(4.5/5)
Free
Life in a Medieval City Frances Gies
(4.5/5)
Free

Tucson Night Life

  1. 1. Top Places to Visit to Experience Tucson Nightlife
  2. 2. Best Nightlife in Tuscon ❖Tucson nightlife is quite vibrant ❖Delicious food, craft brews, cocktails, entertainment, & live music ❖High-energy dance clubs, performing arts venues, comedy shows, casino gaming, & sports bars ❖Most clubs and bars are open till 2am
  3. 3. Ermanos Craft Beer ❖An extensive collection ❖Regional craft brews ❖A thoughtful wine list ❖Located in the historic Tophoy Building ❖Also serves gourmet gastropub dishes ❖Salads, burgers, & shareable small plates ❖A modern environment ❖A stylish place with a private tasting room ❖Hosts live music nights
  4. 4. Maverick, King of Clubs ❖A premier country nightclub ❖In operation since 1962 ❖Popular live music venue ❖Drinks specials & dance floor ❖Authentic live country music ❖Country-style interior exudes ❖A laid-back vibe ❖Learn to two-step like an authentic Tucson cowboy
  5. 5. Tap & Bottle ❖A paradise for beer lovers ❖An intimate setting ❖Top craft brews in Tucson ❖Home-grown Southern Arizona beer ❖Best international & regional brews ❖Friendly and lively atmosphere ❖Monthly “Beer Club”
  6. 6. The Shelter ❖Built in 1961 ❖Round, windowless structure ❖Groovy lamps, pinball machines, black velvet paintings ❖60s era kitsch ❖Retro vibes, period music, & 60s B movies ❖Retro cocktails
  7. 7. Sky Bar Tucson ❖This astronomy-themed bar ❖Astronomy lectures, telescopes, and more ❖Completely unique experience ❖Café by the day and astronomy bar at night ❖100 percent solar-powered ❖Live music & open mic nights ❖A special 15-minute happy hour - $1 drinks ❖Fridays free dance party ❖Best local DJs
  8. 8. Playground Bar & Grill ❖Sleek & modern lounge and bar ❖Downtown, Tucson ❖Hybrid lounge ❖Pure fun, specialty cocktails, dance floor & patio ❖Incredible food - appetizers, salads, & gourmet burgers
  9. 9. Surly Wench Pub ❖Witness the wild side of Tucson nightlife ❖Amazing food, music, and booze
  10. 10. Rialto Theatre ❖Built in the 1920s ❖Hosts a wide variety of musicians all year-round
  11. 11. Scott & Co ❖An intimate speakeasy-style bar ❖Seasonal menu ❖Hand-crafted cocktails ❖Delicious new infusions ❖Great ambiance
  12. 12. Club Congress ❖Popular theme nights ❖Best DJs spinning ❖A popular live music venue ❖Honky-tonk nights
  13. 13. The Loft Cinema ❖A unique bar ❖Sip beer and wine on its patio ❖Enjoy the latest movie releases ❖Cult classics, documentaries, classic narrative films, foreign & indie movies ❖BYOB ❖Hosts comedians and other interesting events
  14. 14. Thank You! Please visit RentalTrader.com to book your next vacation Party all night Go Tucson!

×