40 Top Rated Nightlife in Norfolk

Jan. 28, 2022
Travel

Nightlife in Norfolk is among the most underrated spots in America. Contrary to people’s beliefs that Norfolk is dull and boring, this city in Virginia offers visitors diverse entertainment and recreation for all ages. In this slideshow, you will get to know about 40 top rated nightlife in Norfolk.

  1. 1. Nightlife in Norfolk is among the most underrated recreations in America because Las Vegas or New Orleans is their top choice. Contrary to many people's beliefs that Norfolk is dull and boring, this independent city offers visitors diverse entertainment and recreations for all ages.
  2. 2. Norfolk is a city of Virginia that is famous for its enriched history and culture. Moreover, tourists visit this city to see its scenic attractions like the botanical gardens, museums, zoos, and tunnels. Norfolk is also famous for its admiration of music and high-class to laid-back night time hangouts. What’s famous in Norfolk ?
  3. 3. A bar and grill located at 436 Granby St. highlighting international fusion foods and drinks, live music, and dancing. You can also hang out on their outdoor seating and watch sports or movies on TVs. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 1. Scotty Quixx
  4. 4. Lounge at 500 Granby St. as you try out Baxter’s amazing beers, cocktails, wines, and food at its bar. You can listen to loud music, watch TV, dance, and play pool. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 2. Baxter’s Sports Bar
  5. 5. A theatre at 317 Monticello Ave is available until early at night, where you can watch your favorite indie bands. You can choose to view from the balcony or engage with other audiences on the general admission floor The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 3. The NorVa
  6. 6. Relax at Gershwin’s, a piano bar situated at 332 Granby St. It’s an upscale inclusive bar serving mixed American drinks and dishes with live performances every night. It’s also a family-friendly restaurant The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 4. Gershwin’s
  7. 7. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 5. 80/20 Burger Bar This inclusive burger joint located at 123 W. 21st St. serves classic Virginia beef and innovative delights accompanied with a wide selection of cocktails, beers, wines, and coffee. They have outdoor seating, kids amenities, and free WiFi.
  8. 8. Taste phenomenal foods and beverages in the Taphouse Grill at 931 W 21st St. They have a dog-friendly patio and exciting bar games. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 6. The Taphouse Grill
  9. 9. A modern American restaurant located in Palace Shops & Station serving quick bites and other tasty delights. Their stylish interior and outdoor seating are indeed a treat to the eyes. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 7. Mermaid Winery
  10. 10. This Italian restaurant at 245 Granby St. deserves a spot among the most recommended nightlife in Norfolk because of its artsy-crafty interior, inventive Italian fares, and local tap beers and wines. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 8. Luce
  11. 11. A brewery located at 211 W 24th St. offering live music and authentic beers in a taproom. There are also food trucks that provide snacks to accompany your drinks. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 9. O’Connor Brewing Company
  12. 12. A Latin-American restaurant at 2010 Colley Ave. offers beers, cocktails, coffee, wines, and foods with healthy alternatives and vegan options. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 10. Luna Maya
  13. 13. An upscale restaurant at 626 W Olney Rd. They serve American fares and late-night beverages in a cozy indoor setting and outdoor patio. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 11. Press 626 Wine Bar
  14. 14. This pizzeria located at 1901 Colonial Ave. offers Italian and American dishes accompanied by beers, wines, cocktails, and coffee. It’s also great for families with kids. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 12. Cogan’s Pizza Ghent
  15. 15. If you’re up for pastries, sandwiches, and pizzas, head to the Chelsea Bakehouse at 1233 W Olney Rd. They have limited seating, but you can grab the snacks and eat them on the go. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 13. The Chelsea Bakehouse
  16. 16. Established in 1966 at 1300 Redgate Ave, Orapax still operates to give customers fresh and quality dishes with vegan menu. You can also order their house cocktails, beers, and wines. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 14. Orapax
  17. 17. This brewery in Raleigh Ave. features a taproom, tasting room, and beer store. There are food trucks on their small patio for tasty snacks. Although indoor seating is not available, the outdoor patio is still on track The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 15. Smartmouth Brewing Company
  18. 18. A retro bar at 1231 W Olney Rd offering exclusive craft beers with foods at its bar. They also have outdoor seating which makes it ideal for tourists and large groups. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 16. The Birch
  19. 19. A retro bar at 1231 W Olney Rd offering exclusive craft beers with foods at its bar. They also have outdoor seating which makes it ideal for tourists and large groups. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 17. Sanctuary
  20. 20. An American lounge located at 601 Orapax St. serving various small plates and quick bites with excellent choices of wines and frozen cocktails. They have outdoor seating and high chairs for travelers with children. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 18. Torch Bistro
  21. 21. A social club at 319 Granby St. provides visitors a happy hour, late night drinks, and diverse food at its performance bar. There are also live performances, live music, karaoke, and a dance floor. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 19. The Back
  22. 22. An upscale seafood restaurant at 111 W Tazewell St. designed with a modern interior and a fireplace as its highlight. This grill and bar also offer happy hour food and alcoholic beverages. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 20. Norfolk Seafood Co. & Big Easy Oyster Bar
  23. 23. A sports bar at 420 Monticello Ave Suite 150, serving American dishes and their award- winning New York Style chicken wings. You can also try their beers, wines, and cocktails while you dine in their outdoor seating and watch sports on their TV The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 21. Buffalo Wild Things
  24. 24. This social club at 258 Granby St has various arcade games, bowling, and pinballs. Visitors vouch for their nostalgic feelings while drinking and eating in this club. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 22. Circuit Social
  25. 25. Experience some of the best live performances and live music in this lounge at 814 Granby St. Besides happy-hour drinks and food at its bar, you can also enjoy their karaoke and quiz night. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 23. Culture Lounge & Restaurant
  26. 26. Grab their famous Shepherd's pie and other popular Irish dishes and beers at 211 Granby St. They also have live music, quiz night, and televisions for sports. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 24. Grace O’ Malley’s Irish pub & Restaurant
  27. 27. Complete your nightlife in Norfolk as you visit Grain in Hilton Norfolk The Main. With hundreds of draft beers accompanied with small plates and snacks and trendy interior and outdoor seating, your nighttime experience will be one- of-a-kind. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 25. Grain
  28. 28. Located at 4820 Hampton Blvd, this brewpub offers excellent beer choices and food at its bar. You can also bring your kids with you if it's a family night out as they have high chairs to accommodate children. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 26. Hair of the Dog Eatery
  29. 29. This hamburger restaurant at 131 Granby St continues to provide visitors with different innovative burgers, accompanied by an extensive selection of beers and wines. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 27. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
  30. 30. A seafood restaurant found in Hilton Norfolk The Main opens from breakfast to the late- night occasion. They have cocktails, coffees, and varied foods that you can enjoy indoors and in their outdoor seating. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 28. Saltine
  31. 31. A two-story bar and grill located at 244 Granby St. serving many dishes and craft beers, cocktails, and wines. They have live music, bar games, and televisions for sports. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 29. Tap It Local
  32. 32. At 100 E Main St., this Italian restaurant provides Italian dishes with exceptional wines, cocktails, and coffees. They have a bar on- site and high chairs for travelers with kids. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 30. Varia
  33. 33. Treat your eyes to an impressive water view as you hang out with your family and friends at 333 Waterside Dr. This waterside restaurant offers customers diverse dishes and beverages in a casual interior and outdoor seating. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 31. Waterside District
  34. 34. Go to 101 Granby St. and try The Pizzaria's award-winning New York Style Pizza, Wings, and other famous dishes. Eat and drink beers, cocktails, coffees, and wines in a serene setting as you watch sports on their TVs. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 32. The Pizzeria @ Norfolk Tap Room
  35. 35. If you want to spend your nightlife in Norfolk with your family and friends in a picturesque landscape, Town Point Park at 113 Waterside Dr. is your best choice. You can witness occasional entertainment, events, and spectacular fountains. There are also picnic areas available where you can hang out with your companion. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 33. Town Point Park
  36. 36. This restaurant with outdoor seating at 731 Granby St. serves various small plates, quick bites, and impressive beverages, which are all available from their bar on-site. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 34. Suite 1200
  37. 37. Spend your night laughing out loud in Push Comedy Theater at 763 Granby St. This comedy club is best known for its outstanding performances, satisfying foods and drinks, and comedy lessons offering. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 35. Push Comedy Theater
  38. 38. Enjoy diverse American dishes and beverages in this stylish restaurant at 124 Granby St. They also have live music every weekend. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 36. Hell’s Kitchen
  39. 39. A family-friendly restaurant at 244 Granby St Suite A offers pub plates, snacks, and happy-hour drinks. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 37. Cork & Company
  40. 40. This bar at 320 Granby St with a dance floor and exciting music, offering customized pizzas, wings, and beverages, is among the best Norfolk nightlife for travelers. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 38. Chicho’s Backstage
  41. 41. American restaurant at 241 Granby St is known as a Veteran-led and LGBTQ-friendly diner. Their trendy interior and outdoor seating are also among its assets, together with outstanding American dishes and microbrews on tap. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 39. Brick Anchor Brew-House
  42. 42. This is one of the most well-known sundown destinations in town for its diverse entertainment and performances. A few examples are Virginia Stage Company, Virginia Symphony, and Virginia Opera. The Best Nightlife in Norfolk 40. Performing Arts Theater
  Wrapping Up  Nightlife in Norfolk leaves a strong impression on every traveler for its exciting overall and countless night time experiences it offers. You can choose various destinations, such as the places listed above, depending on your nightlife preference.

