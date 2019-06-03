Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Basics of Web A/B Testing MATT BEISCHEL
What is A/B Testing? Image Credit: Optimizely Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
Actual A/B Test Running Right Now CONTROL VARIATION Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
The Testing Cycle • Problem or Question • Hypothesis • Prediction • Testing • Analysis Image Credit: Optimizely Matt Beisc...
Interpreting Result Data • Goals • Conversion Rate • Improvement • Confidence Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedi...
Tools for Executing Web A/B Tests DISCOVERY TESTING Optimizely optimizely.com Google Optimize optimize.google.com Convert ...
Thank you! QUESTIONS & COMMENTS Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
The Basics of A/B Testing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Basics of A/B Testing

32 views

Published on

A brief overview of the a/b testing process. Outlines the testing cycle, interpreting result data, and examples of software tools used in a/b testing.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Basics of A/B Testing

  1. 1. The Basics of Web A/B Testing MATT BEISCHEL
  2. 2. What is A/B Testing? Image Credit: Optimizely Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
  3. 3. Actual A/B Test Running Right Now CONTROL VARIATION Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
  4. 4. The Testing Cycle • Problem or Question • Hypothesis • Prediction • Testing • Analysis Image Credit: Optimizely Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
  5. 5. Interpreting Result Data • Goals • Conversion Rate • Improvement • Confidence Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
  6. 6. Tools for Executing Web A/B Tests DISCOVERY TESTING Optimizely optimizely.com Google Optimize optimize.google.com Convert convert.com VWO vwo.com Google Analytics analytics.google.com Adobe Analytics adobe.com/analytics/web-analytics.html Crazy Egg crazyegg.com Hotjar hotjar.com A VERY NON-COMPREHENSIVE LIST Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel
  7. 7. Thank you! QUESTIONS & COMMENTS Matt Beischel • matt@corvuscro.com • linkedin.com/in/mattbeischel

×