Using Matrix Warranty Solutions to Supplement Vehicle Warranties

Matrix Warranty Solutions has emerged as a leading provider of aftermarket service plans in the United States. The plans offered by Matrix Warranty Solutions were developed by experienced industry professionals to provide comprehensive protection at an affordable monthly rate that is fixed. While the majority of the company’s service plans are intended for household items, vehicle coverage is also available.



While most vehicles purchased new, and even some purchased used, come with a manufacturer’s or third-party warranty, these often last for a very limited time. People who want to extend their coverage can do so with the Ultimate Saver Vehicle Protection Plan, which covers cars with expired warranties provided they are less than 15 years old with fewer than 200,000 miles on the odometer. A few exclusions apply.



The Ultimate Saver service includes various levels of coverage with different fees, depending on the age of the vehicle. People with vehicles that have fewer than 75,000 miles can qualify for ultimate coverage. Vehicles up to 125,000 miles qualify for deluxe coverage. Between 125,000 and 200,000 the company offers powertrain-plus coverage. Furthermore, vehicles with coverage before reaching 200,000 miles will continue to receive a lifetime engine service agreement for as long as monthly payments are made. Further information is available at www.MatrixWarrantySolutions.com.