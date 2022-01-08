Innocentia+cv +1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
I AM WRITING IN THE HOPE OF SECURING EMPLOYMENT.

Good Day

I am very excited to apply for this position.
I apply for this position since my qualifications, experience, interest, and skills match this post.

I feel confident that I meet the requirements needed, because I am young, confident, ambitious, and also dedicated to my work, plus I have 5 years of retail management and store audits working experience, and great knowledge and training of SAP, Kronos, Wayware &Oracle.
I try to always have a positive view of each situation because it reflects on my life and work. I always try to do my work to the nearest and the best of my ability and make sure that everything gets done on time.
If given this opportunity I would serve as a productive contribution to your company, because I have matric and tertiary education majored in Financial Accounting and Management Accounting.

Recently completed my B-Tech in Cost and Management Accounting at the Tshwane University of Technology.

I promise to be loyal to you and your business and give my best at all times.

Thank you for taking the time to read my CV and hoping that my application will be taken into consideration
and be a success,

In the meantime, I eagerly await a reply from you.

Yours Faithfully
IM Sathekge
Mobile: 079 226 9918
072 955 0708

  1. 1. PersonalProfile Identity Number :880824 1127081 Date Of Birth : 24 August 1988 Gender : Female Marital Status: Single Health : Excellent Nationality : South African Religion : Christian Criminal Record : None Languages : English : Afrikaans : Northern Sotho Driver’s License :Code 10 Education  Name: Holy Trinity Secondary School Highest grade completed: Grade 12 Year of completion: 2005  TERTIARY EDUCATION  B-Tech in Cost and Management Accounting (Completed 2019)  Name of Institution:TshwaneUniversityofTechnology  National Diploma in CostAnd Management Accounting (2011) Innocentia Matlhogonolo Sathekge Address: 2493 Block L, Soshanguve, Pretoria, 0152 Cell: 079 226 9918/072 955 0708 Email: isathekge@webmail.co.za
  2. 2.  Name of Institution: Tshwane University of Technology  National Higher Certificate in Accountancy (2009)  Name of Institution: Tshwane University of Technology  SA CAA Cabin CrewLicensing  Name of Institution: Cranfield Aviation School WorkExperience  Neopak Rosslyn (Employer)  Year & Duration: June 2018 – to date  Role: Financial Controller Scope In General Finance  Performing and assisting with month end activities including reporting  Assisting with audit pack schedules and year end budget  Petty cash control  Performinggeneral clerical duties to includebutnotlimited to : photocopying,faxing,mailing, placing orders and filing  Adhere to all internal controls and standardized policies and procedures  Ad-hoc administration and commercial requests  Smooth day-to-day running of the Finance Department  Attending to all correspondence directed to Neopak Paper Mills  Maintenance and safekeeping of filling system for Finance  Assisting with fixed asset controlling for the Paper Mill  Assisting with preparation of annual budgets and all periodic forecasts  Assisting with completion of all financial year end requirements  Assisting with month-end procedures and reconciliations  Procurement of local purchases  Replenish direct orders  Monitoring and expediting of old orders on a daily basis  Monitor and resolve outstanding GRN’s  AR Invoicing  Maintain the query list  Perform basic bookkeeping activities  Prepare, reconcile and pay fiber suppliers  Do perpetual stock verifications on loads received  Ensure purchase orders and invoices are properly authorized and are in accordance with the appropriate levels of authority.  Submitting survey to STATSSA- Manufacturing Productions & Sales- Monthly  Submitting survey to STATSSA- Financial Stats- Quarterly Scope In Accounts Payable
  3. 3.  Maintainingand Balancingof the BalanceSheetRecons duringthecourseof themonth and the finalization at month end.  Maintaining and Balancing the petty cash float  Ensureauditdeliverables aremaintained according to the standard required by the auditors.  Assist with the accrual reports for month end.  Ensure timeous processing and reconciliations in line with monthly Financial reporting deadlines.  Maintain vendor master listing in accordance with policy.  Prepare monthly analysis of the creditors list.  Forward remittance advices to suppliers after completion of payment run.  Timeous payment of invoices, ensuring discount claimed where applicable  Ensure that Vendor Invoices are captured in the JDE  Preparation and submission of creditors’ reconciliations (ensure invoices follow sequence)  Ensure invoices related to payment terms/agreements  Ensure that the correct VAT is applied to invoices.  Timeous follow up on all AP queries. Pick n Pay (Employer) Year and Duration: February 2012 – June2018 Role: AdminManager  Key Duties:  Manage employees to ensure that standards are met and staff is motivated  Monitorbudgets(turnover,expenses,grossandtakerequiredaction)Planning an d reposting  Ensuring that security procedures are adhered to  Prevent wastage/shrinkage  Analyze,maintainandupdaterelevantinformation/documentation,takerequired action when needed  Monitor budgets(turnover, expenses, gross and take required action  Administration  Manageemployeestoensurestandardsaremaintainedbycompetent,motivated staff  Reaching Monthly targets  Mentoring and coaching of employees  Planning and Reposting  Ensuring that staff are fully trained to handle their functions  Detailed daily and monthly analysis  Detailed preparation of Annual Budgets  Ensure that all queries have been attended to and resolved Pick ‘n Pay(Employer) Year and Duration: October 2008 – January 2012  Role: Cashier
  4. 4. Tshwane University of Technology(Employer) Year and Duration: January 2007 – February 2007  Role: Student Assistant Skills/Training Skills  ComputerandMicrosoftOfficeproficient(includingWord,Excel, SAP, Oracleand Pastel)  Exceptional communication and corporate interaction skills  Cooperative and ability to work in teams  Swiftly adapt to change of environment or work conditions  Communicationandlisteningskills  Fast learnerandthe abilitytoworkunderpressure  Decision and problem-solving skills.  Good memory and pay attention to detail Training and AchievementsAcquired  Customer Service Award  Financial Budgeting and Reporting  Initiating Disciplinary Enquiries  Financial Accounting References Mr. Malepe  Lecturer at TUT Tel: +27 82 593 9722 / 012 382 9037 Ms. Magda Bezuidenhout  Commercial Manager –Neopak Rosslyn Tel: +27 82 922 1335 / 012 521 1735 Mr. Stanley Thompson  General Manager – Pick n Pay Tel: +27 82 772 8531 / 012 543 6200 Ms. MarietjieClark  BusinessandSystemManager – Pick nPay Tel: +27 82 564 7283 / 011 856 7752

