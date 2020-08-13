Osallistavat menetelmät verkossa 13.8.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Osallistavat menetelmät verkossa Toimihenkilöjärjestöjen Opintoliitto ry Helsingin aikuisopisto Verkkokoulutus 13.8.2020 (...
Kysymyksiä tai kommentteja tiistailta?
Avaa osallistujalista (Participants) ja vastaa kuvasymbolilla Osallistun tänään pc-koneella. Osallistun tänään mobiililait...
Osallistavat menetelmät verkossa Torstai 13.8. klo 9.30-14 9.30-11.30 Zoom-videoneuvottelu ja sen mahdollisuudet osallista...
Koulutuksen materiaalit
zoom.us Hyvä ja monipuolinen videoneuvottelusovellus, sopii myös kansainväliseen yhteistyöhön. Ainakin opettajan kannattaa...
Jos on tarve pienryhmän keskinäiselle chatille, sellaista ei löyty Zoomista bloochat.com on yksinkertainen ja kirjautumatt...
Jos on tarve pienryhmän keskinäiselle muistiolle, sellaista ei löyty Zoomista • Helppo yhteisöllisen kirjoittamisen palvel...
Moni asia vaikuttaa siihen, millaisia verkkotapaamisia järjestetään • Ryhmän koko? • Tuntevatko osallistujat toisensa? • O...
Verkkotapaamiseen valmistautuminen • Kutsuun ohjeet (ennakkotehtävä, pc/mobiili, avautuu/alkaa) • Sulje ylimääräiset sovel...
Pelisäännöt • Tallentaminen (kerro jo kutsussa) • Kamera ja mikrofoni – Toisinaan äänet tulevat vähän viiveellä, jolloin v...
Hyödynnä chattiä tai erillisiä digityökaluja reflektiossa • Mitkä asiat edistävät oppimistasi? Mitkä vaikeuttavat? • Mikä ...
Asteikkokysymykset 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? 2. Mitä pitäisi tapahtua, että...
Heruta ohjaustarvetta ja palautetta • Kierrokset • Käytä apuna esim. luontonimiä, kuvia tai Zoomin reaktioita • Valitse ku...
Millä laitteella videoneuvottelu- tapaamiseen? Pyydä osallistujia liittymään mukaan pc-koneella, kun haluat käyttää Zoom-t...
Hyvän webinaarin piirteitä
answergarden.ch Luo uusi vastauspuutarha ja kirjoita kysymys tai otsikko (TOPIC). Kaikki muut valinnat ovat vapaaehtoisia....
Sanapilvien hyödyntäminen • Kerää odotuksia, kysy toiveita, kartoita osaamista tai kiinnostusta: – Mitä haluat tällä kurss...
Sanapilvet eri oppiaineissa • EU-maat, kansanedustajan tehtävät, suomalaisia klassikoita, 1800-luku,.. • Kieltenopiskelu: ...
wordart.com • Luo oma sanapilvi kohdasta CREATE. Tuo tai kirjoita sanat, muokkaa fontteja, väriä, sanapilven muotoa ym. va...
Mistä yhteisöllisyys syntyy? Miten tukea sitä etänä? Kuva: Bob_Dmyt, CC0, pixabay.com
flinga.fi • Suomalainen, helppokäyttöinen ja selaimella toimiva palvelu. • Maksutta viisi yhtäaikaista sessiota. Vain opet...
Flingan session asetukset ja viestit • Sisällöt voivat olla tekstiä, hyperlinkkejä ja kuvia. • Whiteboard-sessioon voi myö...
Kirjautuminen: flinga.fi • Kielivalinta suomi/englanti sivun alaosta. • Kirjaudu Googlen tunnuksilla tai pyydä s-postiisi ...
classroomscreen.com Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: https://www.matleenalaakso.fi/2019/02/classroomscreen.html
Ajastimet ja ryhmäjaot www.online-stopwatch.com
Sähköiset kyselytyökalut • Mentimeter • Kahoot • Quizizz • X-breikki • Lue lisää ja kokeile: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/sahko...
Monivalintakisat Kahoot ja Quizizz • Vain kyselyn tekijä kirjautuu, tulokset tallentuvat hänelle. • Tarjolla runsaasti val...
kahoot.it Opettajan kirjautuminen sivun alaosasta
Kahoot Premium maksutta opettajille, joiden koulu toimii koronan vuoksi etänä Premiumissa runsaasti kysymystyyppejä, joita...
quizizz.com
Voit luoda erilaisia monivalintoja
www.menti.com
www.mentimeter.com Sovelluksella luodaan kysymyksiä sisältäviä diasarjoja. Mukaan saa myös dioja, joita voi esim. peukutta...
Taukojumppa tapaamisen teemaan liittyen • X-breikki on Liikkuvan koulun tekemä ja oppilaitosten hyödynnettävissä oleva lii...
www.matleenalaakso.fi • 303 bloggausta ja lisää tulossa. • Koulutusdiojen sivulla noin 30 päivittyvää diasarjaa, myös nyt ...
Lisätietoja • CC-lisenssit: creativecommons.fi • CC BY-SA 4.0 eli Creative Commons Nimeä-Jaa samoin 4.0 Kansain- välinen -...
  1. 1. Osallistavat menetelmät verkossa Toimihenkilöjärjestöjen Opintoliitto ry Helsingin aikuisopisto Verkkokoulutus 13.8.2020 (osa 2/2) Matleena Laakso Blogi: www.matleenalaakso.fi Twitter: @matleenalaakso Diat: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/koulutusdiat.html Kuva: Geralt, CC0, pixabay.com
  2. 2. Kysymyksiä tai kommentteja tiistailta?
  3. 3. Avaa osallistujalista (Participants) ja vastaa kuvasymbolilla Osallistun tänään pc-koneella. Osallistun tänään mobiililaitteella.
  4. 4. Osallistavat menetelmät verkossa Torstai 13.8. klo 9.30-14 9.30-11.30 Zoom-videoneuvottelu ja sen mahdollisuudet osallistamisen tukemisessa 11.30-12.00 Lounastauko 12.00-14.00 Verkon sovelluksia osallistamiseen sekä Zoom-tapaamisissa että ennakko- ja etätehtävissä Työpajassa tutustutaan Zoomin käyttöön sekä opiskelijoiden osallistamisen tapoihin ja työkaluihin verkkotyöskentelyssä, oli se sitten eriaikaista tai reaaliaikaista verkkotyöskentelyä. Kokeilemme useita maksuttomia ja usein ilman kirjautumistakin toimiviin verkon sovelluksia. Esillä ovat mm. sanapilvet, muistitaulut ja kyselytyökalut. Sovellukset sopivat sekä lähi- että etäopetukseen.
  5. 5. Koulutuksen materiaalit
  6. 6. zoom.us Hyvä ja monipuolinen videoneuvottelusovellus, sopii myös kansainväliseen yhteistyöhön. Ainakin opettajan kannattaa ladata työpöytäsovellus. Sovellusten lataus (pc, Android, iOS): zoom.us/download). Selainkäytössä Chrome on paras, Firefoxillakin toimii. Ks. päivittyvät ohjediat: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/koulutusdiat.html
  7. 7. Jos on tarve pienryhmän keskinäiselle chatille, sellaista ei löyty Zoomista bloochat.com on yksinkertainen ja kirjautumatta toimiva chat, jonka saa käyttöön muutamalla klikkauksella: • Chatin etusivulta saa uuden chat-huoneen osoitteen, jonka voi halutessasi muuttaa ja suojata salasanalla. • Kerro etunimi/nimimerkki • Jaa chatin linkki niille, joiden haluat osallistuvan. • Viestit näkyvät 24 h ajan, mutta chat-huone pysyy käytössä
  8. 8. Jos on tarve pienryhmän keskinäiselle muistiolle, sellaista ei löyty Zoomista • Helppo yhteisöllisen kirjoittamisen palvelu: muistio.tieke.fi • Ei kirjautumista. • Luo muistio ja jaa linkki niille, joiden haluat osallistuvan.
  9. 9. Moni asia vaikuttaa siihen, millaisia verkkotapaamisia järjestetään • Ryhmän koko? • Tuntevatko osallistujat toisensa? • Onko verkkoympäristö jo tuttu? • Asiantuntijaluento, yhteistä työskentelyä, työtapojen vuorottelua? • Videoneuvotteluympäristön työkalut vai muitakin verkon työkaluja? • Yksittäinen webinaari(sarja) vai osa laajempaa työskentelyä? • Opetusta ja ohjausta – Väliin harjoittelua ja opettaja päivystää Zoomissa. – Käänteinen oppiminen (flipped learning) – Henk.koht. ohjausta ennen/jälkeen yhteisen osuuden. Kuva: Sayyidsembilanenam, CC0, pixabay.com
  10. 10. Verkkotapaamiseen valmistautuminen • Kutsuun ohjeet (ennakkotehtävä, pc/mobiili, avautuu/alkaa) • Sulje ylimääräiset sovellukset ja välilehdet • Hae materiaalit ja linkit valmiiksi • Saavu paikalle ajoissa • Testaa äänet • Millaiset oikeudet osallistujille? • Alkuun avuksi työkaveri tai tekninen host? • Käytettävät välineet, menetelmät, vuorovaikutus, ryhmäjako yms. • Ota osallistujat vastaan Kuva: Sayyidsembilanenam, CC0, pixabay.com
  11. 11. Pelisäännöt • Tallentaminen (kerro jo kutsussa) • Kamera ja mikrofoni – Toisinaan äänet tulevat vähän viiveellä, jolloin voi tulla tahatonta päälle puhumista. – Korona-aika vs. normaali • Puheenvuorojen jakaminen ja chatin käyttö – Kannusta chatin käyttöön, ilmaise osallistumista viestein. • Muistio tai yhteisölliset muistiinpanot • Aikataulu ja tauot Kuva: Sayyidsembilanenam, CC0, pixabay.com
  12. 12. Hyödynnä chattiä tai erillisiä digityökaluja reflektiossa • Mitkä asiat edistävät oppimistasi? Mitkä vaikeuttavat? • Mikä oli tärkein oppimasi asia tällä viikolla? Miksi? • Mitä pitäisi muuttaa työskentelyssä, jotta se tukisi paremmin oppimistasi? • Välineenä esim. Zoomin chat, Padlet, Flinga tai oppimispäiväkirja
  13. 13. Asteikkokysymykset 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? 2. Mitä pitäisi tapahtua, että voisit antaa yhden numeron enemmän?
  14. 14. Heruta ohjaustarvetta ja palautetta • Kierrokset • Käytä apuna esim. luontonimiä, kuvia tai Zoomin reaktioita • Valitse kuva, joka kuvaa sitä, miten… – Bloggaus kuvakorteista ja visualisoinnista https://www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/03/kuvakortit.html – Opiskelija voi etsiä tekijänoikeusvapaan kuvan Pixabaystä https://pixabay.com tai voit koota sieltä oman kuvasarjan. Kuva: Matleena Laakso, CC BY
  15. 15. Millä laitteella videoneuvottelu- tapaamiseen? Pyydä osallistujia liittymään mukaan pc-koneella, kun haluat käyttää Zoom-tapaamisessa sen ulkopuolisia sovelluksia. Jos osallistujilla on vain mobiililaite, erilliset sovellukset sopivat paremmin ennakko- tai etätehtäviksi. Voi myös pitää pidemmän kahvitauon, minkä aikana työskennellään verkon sovelluksilla. Kuva: Mocho, CC0, pixabay.com
  16. 16. Hyvän webinaarin piirteitä
  17. 17. answergarden.ch Luo uusi vastauspuutarha ja kirjoita kysymys tai otsikko (TOPIC). Kaikki muut valinnat ovat vapaaehtoisia. Edes kirjautumista ei tarvita. Valitse lopuksi CREATE. Päivitä selain nähdäksesi kaikki vastaukset.
  18. 18. Sanapilvien hyödyntäminen • Kerää odotuksia, kysy toiveita, kartoita osaamista tai kiinnostusta: – Mitä haluat tällä kurssilla oppia? – Mitä (digi)työkaluja olet tällä viikolla hyödyntänyt opiskelussa? – Mikä on tärkeää kesätyöpaikkaa haettaessa? • Kysy palautetta kurssin aikana tai päätteeksi – Mikä edisti oppimistasi? Mikä oli tärkein oppimasi asia? • Nosta sanapilven avulla esiin keskeiset käsitteet keskustelun pohjaksi – Strategiapaperi tai hankehakemus – Essee tai ryhmätyö • Onnittelukortti • Blogin vieraskirja • Aivoriihi
  19. 19. Sanapilvet eri oppiaineissa • EU-maat, kansanedustajan tehtävät, suomalaisia klassikoita, 1800-luku,.. • Kieltenopiskelu: Sanapilviä eri teemojen sanastosta. Uuden kielen opiskelun alkaessa kirjoitetaan ylös kaikki sanat, jotka jo osataan. • Historian tunnilla aloitetaan kysymyksellä, mitä tiedät talvisodasta tai uskonnon tunnilla juutalaisuudesta. Kurssin päätteeksi tehdään uudelleen. • Tunnistamistehtäviä: mikä kirja, elokuva, maa, ilmiö, alkuaine jne.
  20. 20. wordart.com • Luo oma sanapilvi kohdasta CREATE. Tuo tai kirjoita sanat, muokkaa fontteja, väriä, sanapilven muotoa ym. vasemmalla palstalla. • Luo tai päivitä sanapilvi kohdasta VISUALIZE. IMPORT = tuo muualta kopioimasi teksti tai lista sanoista ADD = lisää sanoja yksitellen Luo/ päivitä
  21. 21. Mistä yhteisöllisyys syntyy? Miten tukea sitä etänä? Kuva: Bob_Dmyt, CC0, pixabay.com
  22. 22. flinga.fi • Suomalainen, helppokäyttöinen ja selaimella toimiva palvelu. • Maksutta viisi yhtäaikaista sessiota. Vain opettaja kirjautuu. • Kahdenlaisia Flinga-tauluja: – Whiteboard: sisällöt asetellaan vapaasti – Wall: viestit allekkain tai ruudukkona, aika- tai tykkäysjärjestyksessä • Bloggaus ja kokeilulinkki: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/04/flinga.html
  23. 23. Flingan session asetukset ja viestit • Sisällöt voivat olla tekstiä, hyperlinkkejä ja kuvia. • Whiteboard-sessioon voi myös piirtää, siellä muutenkin enemmän ominaisuuksia. • Session kolmen viivan takaa avautuvat sen asetukset • Yksittäistä viestiä klikkaamalla sen alle avautuu harmaa palkki, mistä voi tykätä viestistä tai avata sen koko ruudun kokoiseksi.
  24. 24. Kirjautuminen: flinga.fi • Kielivalinta suomi/englanti sivun alaosta. • Kirjaudu Googlen tunnuksilla tai pyydä s-postiisi uutta tunnusta. Tästä luot uuden session.
  25. 25. classroomscreen.com Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: https://www.matleenalaakso.fi/2019/02/classroomscreen.html
  26. 26. Ajastimet ja ryhmäjaot www.online-stopwatch.com
  27. 27. Sähköiset kyselytyökalut • Mentimeter • Kahoot • Quizizz • X-breikki • Lue lisää ja kokeile: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/sahkoiset-kokeet.html Kuva: Geralt, CC0, pixabay.com
  28. 28. Monivalintakisat Kahoot ja Quizizz • Vain kyselyn tekijä kirjautuu, tulokset tallentuvat hänelle. • Tarjolla runsaasti valmiita kyselyitä ja kysymyspankki. • Voi teettää yhtäaikaisesti tai antaa etätehtäväksi. Kahoot • Enemmän suomenkielisiä kyselyitä. • Premium-versio mahdollistaa myös lyhyet avoimet kysymykset • Heikkouksia: maksuton vain opettajille ja 10 hengen vapaa-ajan tiimeille, kahden näytön hahmottamisen haaste, nopeuden arvottaminen, kilpailullisuus. Quizizz • Kyselyn tekijä päättää, saako nopeudesta lisäpisteitä. • Vastausaikaa voi antaa jopa 15 min/kysymys. • Kaikille maksuton ja monipuolisempi kuin Kahootin ilmaisversio.
  29. 29. kahoot.it Opettajan kirjautuminen sivun alaosasta
  30. 30. Kahoot Premium maksutta opettajille, joiden koulu toimii koronan vuoksi etänä Premiumissa runsaasti kysymystyyppejä, joita voi liittää samaan kyselyyn. Lisäksi sisältödioja, mahdollisuus lisätä YouTube-videoita ja kuvapankki.
  31. 31. quizizz.com
  32. 32. Voit luoda erilaisia monivalintoja
  33. 33. www.menti.com
  34. 34. www.mentimeter.com Sovelluksella luodaan kysymyksiä sisältäviä diasarjoja. Mukaan saa myös dioja, joita voi esim. peukuttaa ja lisätä ?-merkin. • PowerPointin korvaajaksi ilmaisversiosta ei ole, mutta maksulliseen versioon voi tuoda PowerPoint- ja Google Slides -dioja.
  35. 35. Taukojumppa tapaamisen teemaan liittyen • X-breikki on Liikkuvan koulun tekemä ja oppilaitosten hyödynnettävissä oleva liikunnallinen kyselytyökalu. • Linkit ohjeisiin ja ladattavaan mallipohjaan: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2016/02/x-breikki-liikuttaa.html
  36. 36. www.matleenalaakso.fi • 303 bloggausta ja lisää tulossa. • Koulutusdiojen sivulla noin 30 päivittyvää diasarjaa, myös nyt esillä olleista teemoista. Diojen perässä bloggauksia esimerkkeineen ja jokunen tallenne. • Sähköisten kokeiden sivu: esimerkkikyselyitä ja ohjediat • Webinaarikoonti: linkkien takana myös satoja tallenteita
  37. 37. Lisätietoja • CC-lisenssit: creativecommons.fi • CC BY-SA 4.0 eli Creative Commons Nimeä-Jaa samoin 4.0 Kansain- välinen -lisenssi: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.fi lyhyesti: – Sinä saat jakaa ja muuntaa tätä diasarjaa, myös kaupallinen hyödyntäminen on sallittu. – Ehtona on, että viittaat aina alkuperäiseen tekijään ja lähteeseen. – Muokattu teos tulee jakaa tällä samalla lisenssillä. • Tätä lisenssiä laajempia oikeuksia voit kysyä tekijältä: www.matleenalaakso.fi Tämä diasarja on lisensoitu Creative Commons -lisenssillä CC BY-SA 4.0

