Aktivointi ja osallistaminen 23.10.20

23.10.2020 | 1 Aktivoivat ja osallistavat työtavat ja sovellukset verkkokurssilla ja verkkoluennoilla Hallintotieteiden pe...
Tapaamistemme teemat • Ma: Verkkopedagogiikkaa ja erilaisia oppimistehtäviä • Ti: Pikkuvideoita, animaatioita ja infograaf...
Ohjelma klo 12-14 • Kysymyksiä tai kokemuksia edelliskertojen teemoista? • Vuorovaikutus verkkotapaamisissa • Sanapilvet •...
Suunnittele vuorovaikutus etukäteen • Aloita osallistaminen ensiminuuteista, ei tunnin luennon lopuksi. • Vaihtele työtapo...
Luo turvallinen ilmapiiri • Tutustuminen ja ryhmäytyminen helpottaa vuorovaikutusta ja tekee yhteisestä opiskelusta monell...
Etäkahvit & kuulumiset • Etäkahvit ennen/jälkeen yhteisen osuuden • Hybridiopetuksessa etäkahvit etäosallistujille • Pidem...
Kameran peukutus Kuva: Ruudunkaappauskuva Teams-webinaarista
Päivän etäoppimisnimi = Fiilis juuri nyt + viimeksi syömäsi ruoka Kuva: Henna Heinonen, CC BY-SA
2 min aikaa Etsi joku esine, jonka avulla kohta esittäydyt. Kuva: Alexas_Fotos, CC0, pixabay.com
Avaa kamerasi ja esittele itsesi kertomalla supervoimasi Kuva: congerdesign, CC0, pixabay.com
Keskityn ja pysähdyn, olen täysillä läsnä. Suuntaan tarkkaavaisuuteni keskustelukumppaneihin enkä itseeni. Osallistun kesk...
Sanapilvet www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/03/sanapilvet-opetuksessa.html Sanapilville voi keksiä monenlaisia käyttötapoja kirj...
answergarden.ch Luo uusi vastauspuutarha ja kirjoita kysymys tai otsikko (TOPIC). Kaikki muut valinnat ovat vapaaehtoisia....
wordart.com • Luo oma sanapilvi kohdasta CREATE. Tuo tai kirjoita sanat, muokkaa fontteja, väriä, sanapilven muotoa ym. va...
Taukojumppa tapaamisen teemaan liittyen • X-breikki on Liikkuvan koulun tekemä ja oppilaitosten hyödynnettävissä oleva lii...
classroomscreen.com Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2019/02/classroomscreen.html
Flinga Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/04/flinga.html • Suomalainen, helppokäyttöinen ja selaimella toim...
Mikä on Padlet? Muistitaulusovellus, jonka viesteihin voi lisätä mm. linkkejä, kuvia, videoita ja liitteitä sekä kirjoitta...
padlet.com/matlaakso/padlet Ohjediat ja video, kokeilulinkkejä, esimerkkejä, bloggauksia
Tarjolla kahdeksan vaihtoehtoa viestien asetteluun (formaatti)
quizizz.com
Quizizz-monivalintakyselyt • UUTTA: – Uusia kysymystyyppejä ja diojen lisääminen kysymyksiin – Peruskäyttö maksutonta vain...
Kysymystyypit • Multiple Choice – monivalinta, mistä voi valita yhden vastauksen • Checkbox – monivalinta, mistä voi valit...
Lesson: lisää kyselyyn dioja Voit luoda erilaisia teksti- ja kuvapohjaisia dioja. Diat voit tuoda myös PDF:nä PowerPointis...
Tee erilaisia kysymyksiä Voit lisätä mm. kuvia, ääntä ja tehdä mielipidekysymyksiä
Pyydä oppijoita reflektoimaan oppimaansa ja työskentelyään • Mitkä asiat edistävät oppimistasi? Mitkä vaikeuttavat? • Mikä...
Kierrokset Apuna voi käyttää esim. luontonimiä tai kuvia Kuva: Manfredsteger, CC0, pixabay.com
Asteikkokysymys 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? (Mieti vain omassa mielessäsi.)
Asteikkokysymys 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? (Mieti vain omassa mielessäsi.) 2...
Webinaarit opetuksessa –Padlet: padlet.com/matlaakso/ACopetuksessa Opi myös osallistumalla muiden webinaareihin. Päivittyv...
Aktivoi luentosi - vinkkejä verkon työkalujen hyödyntämiseen www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/10/aktivoi-luentosi-opas.html
Ajatuksen jakaminen kuvan avulla Valitse kuva (aforismi, runo, sananlasku,..), joka kuvaa sitä, miten… • Osallistuja voi v...
www.matleenalaakso.fi • Yli 300 bloggausta ja lisää tulossa. • Koulutusdiojen sivulla noin 30 päivittyvää diasarjaa, myös ...
Tämä diasarja on lisensoitu Creative Commons -lisenssillä CC BY-SA 4.0 • CC-lisenssien verkkosivusto: creativecommons.fi •...
Aktivointi ja osallistaminen 23.10.20
Aktivointi ja osallistaminen 23.10.20
Aktivointi ja osallistaminen 23.10.20

  1. 1. 23.10.2020 | 1 Aktivoivat ja osallistavat työtavat ja sovellukset verkkokurssilla ja verkkoluennoilla Hallintotieteiden perusopintojen digitointi ja hallinto-osaamisen moduulin kehittäminen Verkkotyöpajat 12.-23.10.2020 (osa 5/5) Matleena Laakso Blogi: www.matleenalaakso.fi Twitter: @matleenalaakso Diat: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/koulutusdiat.html
  2. 2. Tapaamistemme teemat • Ma: Verkkopedagogiikkaa ja erilaisia oppimistehtäviä • Ti: Pikkuvideoita, animaatioita ja infograafeja • Ke: Moodlen H5P-työkalut • Ti: H5P-jatko-osa ja podcastit • Pe: Aktivoivat ja osallistavat työtavat ja sovellukset verkkokurssilla ja verkkoluennoilla
  3. 3. Ohjelma klo 12-14 • Kysymyksiä tai kokemuksia edelliskertojen teemoista? • Vuorovaikutus verkkotapaamisissa • Sanapilvet • X-breikki • ClassroomScreen • Flinga • Padlet • Sähköiset kyselyt, esim. Quizizz • Reflektion avuksi • Hyviä lähteitä
  4. 4. Suunnittele vuorovaikutus etukäteen • Aloita osallistaminen ensiminuuteista, ei tunnin luennon lopuksi. • Vaihtele työtapoja ja aktivoi osallistujia myös luennoilla. • Tarjoa mahdollisuus monipuoliseen reaaliaikaiseen kommentointiin. – Chat, ääneen, emojeilla, käsimerkein, pienryhmissä, digityökaluilla, Twitter,.. • Erilaisia osallistumisen tapoja – Chattaillen, puhuen, kyselyin – Hymy, liike, peukku, reaktiot – Yksin, pareittain, pienryhmissä, kaikki yhdessä Kuva: news.microsoft.com/innovation-stories/microsoft-teams-together-mode
  5. 5. Luo turvallinen ilmapiiri • Tutustuminen ja ryhmäytyminen helpottaa vuorovaikutusta ja tekee yhteisestä opiskelusta monelle mukavampaa ja motivoivampaa. – Etäkahvit, taukojumpat ym. • Kameran käyttö → kehollisuus – Kamerat käyttöön ainakin keskustelun ajaksi – Katso kameraan • Miten voit muokata tilaa ja kokoonpanoa? – Istumajärjestys? Ryhmäjako? Videoneuvottelun erilaiset näkymät? Virtuaalimaailma? Ruudunkaappauskuvia seminaarista Altspace VR-virtuaalimaailmassa: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/10/taydennyskouluttajan-koronakevat.html
  6. 6. Etäkahvit & kuulumiset • Etäkahvit ennen/jälkeen yhteisen osuuden • Hybridiopetuksessa etäkahvit etäosallistujille • Pidemmät kahvi- ja lounastauot teemahuoneineen. • Toimivat myös epävirallisina ohjausaikoina, kyselytunteina ja ensikosketuksena Teamsiin tai Zoomiin. Kuva: PetraSolajova, CC0, pixabay.com
  7. 7. Kameran peukutus Kuva: Ruudunkaappauskuva Teams-webinaarista
  8. 8. Päivän etäoppimisnimi = Fiilis juuri nyt + viimeksi syömäsi ruoka Kuva: Henna Heinonen, CC BY-SA
  9. 9. 2 min aikaa Etsi joku esine, jonka avulla kohta esittäydyt. Kuva: Alexas_Fotos, CC0, pixabay.com
  10. 10. Avaa kamerasi ja esittele itsesi kertomalla supervoimasi Kuva: congerdesign, CC0, pixabay.com
  11. 11. Keskityn ja pysähdyn, olen täysillä läsnä. Suuntaan tarkkaavaisuuteni keskustelukumppaneihin enkä itseeni. Osallistun keskusteluun symmetrisesti, puhun ja kuuntelen suurin piirtein yhtä paljon. Puheeni sävy on pohtiva, sen sijaan että kerron valmiin käsitykseni asiasta. Arvioin yhteistä ajattelua kokonaisuutena ja kerron muille, mitä olen siinä erityisesti oivaltanut. Tuen kehkeytyvää yhteistä oppimista jatkamalla keskusteluun tuoduista ajattelun iduista. Huomaan tarpeen ja paikan välisynteesien tekemiselle. Olen keskustelussa rento, hyväksyvä ja vilpitön. Osallistun vastavuoroisesti ja osoitan pienillä teoilla välittäväni jokaisesta. Kuuntelen jokaista sanatarkasti loppuun asti ja pidän kuunnellessa oman mielipiteeni syrjässä. Kysyn toiselta hänen ajattelustaan avoimesti ja aloitan silloin kysymyssanalla. Tiedustelen usein lisää siitä, mitä toinen juuri sanoi. Hoksaan toista kuunnellessani ns. kuumat sanat, jotka ovat tärkeitä avata. Harjoittelen synteesin kutomista ja sitä tehdessäni huomioin kaikkien osallistujien ajattelua. Annan tietoisesti vuoron toiselle, joka vetäytyy tai harkitsee asioita kauemmin. Puhun lyhyesti ja kompaktisti, pari virkettä kerrallaan. Aarnio, H., Ruhalahti, S., Michelsson, R. & Mäki-Hakola, H. (2020) Bingo pohjautuu H. Aarnion (2012) kehittämiin dialogimenetelmiin. Dialogi oppimisen palveluksessa -bingo
  12. 12. Sanapilvet www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/03/sanapilvet-opetuksessa.html Sanapilville voi keksiä monenlaisia käyttötapoja kirjavinkkauksissa ja erilaisissa koulutus- tilaisuuksissa sekä kuvituksena videoissa ja esitteissä. Seuraavat kaksi palvelua toimivat maksutta ja ilman kirjautumista selaimella, myös mobiilaitteilla. • AnswerGarden, kun haluat että ryhmä luo yhteisen sanapilven. • WordArt, kun haluat luoda visuaalisesti erilaisia sanapilviä niin, että jokainen voi luoda oman ja määritellä sen muodon, värit, fontin ym. Jos halutaan luoda yhteinen sanapilvi, jonkun on toimittava kirjurina.
  13. 13. answergarden.ch Luo uusi vastauspuutarha ja kirjoita kysymys tai otsikko (TOPIC). Kaikki muut valinnat ovat vapaaehtoisia. Edes kirjautumista ei tarvita. Valitse lopuksi CREATE. Päivitä selain nähdäksesi kaikki vastaukset.
  14. 14. wordart.com • Luo oma sanapilvi kohdasta CREATE. Tuo tai kirjoita sanat, muokkaa fontteja, väriä, sanapilven muotoa ym. vasemmalla palstalla. • Luo tai päivitä sanapilvi kohdasta VISUALIZE. IMPORT = tuo muualta kopioimasi teksti tai lista sanoista ADD = lisää sanoja yksitellen Luo/ päivitä
  15. 15. Taukojumppa tapaamisen teemaan liittyen • X-breikki on Liikkuvan koulun tekemä ja oppilaitosten hyödynnettävissä oleva liikunnallinen kyselytyökalu. • Linkit ohjeisiin ja ladattavaan mallipohjaan: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2016/02/x-breikki-liikuttaa.html
  16. 16. classroomscreen.com Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2019/02/classroomscreen.html
  17. 17. Flinga Bloggaus ja ohjevideo: www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/04/flinga.html • Suomalainen, helppokäyttöinen ja selaimella toimiva palvelu. • Tuni-kirjautuminen: edu.flinga.fi • Kahdenlaisia Flinga-tauluja: – Whiteboard: sisällöt asetellaan vapaasti – Wall: viestit allekkain tai ruudukkona, aika- tai tykkäysjärjestyksessä
  18. 18. Mikä on Padlet? Muistitaulusovellus, jonka viesteihin voi lisätä mm. linkkejä, kuvia, videoita ja liitteitä sekä kirjoittaa, piirtää tai äänittää. • Suosittu palvelu opetuksessa ryhmän työskentelyalustana. Sopii hyvin myös linkkien kokoamiseen, ohjeille, portfolioksi tai oppimispäiväkirjaksi. • Padletin voi jakaa jopa ilman kirjautumista katsottavaksi, kommentoitavaksi tai muokattavaksi. • Maksutta 3-4 yhtäaikaista Padlettia
  19. 19. padlet.com/matlaakso/padlet Ohjediat ja video, kokeilulinkkejä, esimerkkejä, bloggauksia
  20. 20. Tarjolla kahdeksan vaihtoehtoa viestien asetteluun (formaatti)
  21. 21. quizizz.com
  22. 22. Quizizz-monivalintakyselyt • UUTTA: – Uusia kysymystyyppejä ja diojen lisääminen kysymyksiin – Peruskäyttö maksutonta vain opettajille, ei enää kaikille. – Ryhmän samanaikainen eteneminen mahdollista. • Tee oma kysely tai hyödynnä jaettuja kyselyitä ja kysymyspankkia. • Voit luoda kyselyistäsi kokoelmia esim. oppiaineen mukaan. • Voit poistaa asiattomat käyttäjänimet. • Tulokset tallentuvat automaattisesti. • Voit antaa uuden yrityksen (Redemption Question). • Lue lisää: https://www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/sahkoiset-kokeet.html Ruudunkaappauskuva sivulta: quizizz.com
  23. 23. Kysymystyypit • Multiple Choice – monivalinta, mistä voi valita yhden vastauksen • Checkbox – monivalinta, mistä voi valita useamman vaihtoehdon • Fill-in-the-blank – avoin kysymys, voi määritellä useamman oikean vaihtoehdon • Poll – äänestys/mielipide, jokainen saa pisteet • Open ended – avoin kysymys • Slide – tee kyselystä oppimateriaali dioja lisäämällä (lesson) Teleport: etsi omia tai jaettuja aiempiin kyselyihin tehtyjä kysymyksiä Oletusvastausaika (5 sek – 15 min, voi muokata kysymyskohtaisesti)
  24. 24. Lesson: lisää kyselyyn dioja Voit luoda erilaisia teksti- ja kuvapohjaisia dioja. Diat voit tuoda myös PDF:nä PowerPointista tai Google Slidestä. Maksullisella versiolla voi lisätä myös äänitiedostoja ja YouTube-videoita.
  25. 25. Tee erilaisia kysymyksiä Voit lisätä mm. kuvia, ääntä ja tehdä mielipidekysymyksiä
  26. 26. Pyydä oppijoita reflektoimaan oppimaansa ja työskentelyään • Mitkä asiat edistävät oppimistasi? Mitkä vaikeuttavat? • Mikä oli tärkein oppimasi asia tällä viikolla? Miksi? • Mikä olisi hyvä tenttikysymys tämän luennon teemasta? • Mitä pitäisi muuttaa työskentelyssä, jotta se tukisi paremmin oppimistasi? • Hyödynnä chattiä tai erillisiä digityökaluja, esim. Zoomin chat, Padlet, Flinga tai oppimispäiväkirja Kuva: Manfredsteger, CC0, pixabay.com
  27. 27. Kierrokset Apuna voi käyttää esim. luontonimiä tai kuvia Kuva: Manfredsteger, CC0, pixabay.com
  28. 28. Asteikkokysymys 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? (Mieti vain omassa mielessäsi.)
  29. 29. Asteikkokysymys 1. Minkä arvosanan antaisit itsellesi verkko-opettajana asteikolla 1-10? (Mieti vain omassa mielessäsi.) 2. Mitä pitäisi tapahtua, että voisit antaa yhden numeron enemmän? (Kerro tämä ääneen / kirjoita chattiin.)
  30. 30. Webinaarit opetuksessa –Padlet: padlet.com/matlaakso/ACopetuksessa Opi myös osallistumalla muiden webinaareihin. Päivittyvä listaus koulutus&digi-teemojen webinaareista: www.matleenalaakso.fi/p/webinaarit.html Osallistu keskusteluun Facebook-ryhmässä: www.facebook.com/groups/virtuaalifasilitointi
  31. 31. Aktivoi luentosi - vinkkejä verkon työkalujen hyödyntämiseen www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/10/aktivoi-luentosi-opas.html
  32. 32. Ajatuksen jakaminen kuvan avulla Valitse kuva (aforismi, runo, sananlasku,..), joka kuvaa sitä, miten… • Osallistuja voi valita kuvan esim. valmiista valikoimasta, etsiä tekijänoikeus- vapaan kuvan Pixabaystä https://pixabay.com tai Padletin kuvahaulla. • Bloggaus kuvakorteista ja visualisoinnista https://www.matleenalaakso.fi/2020/03/kuvakortit.html Kuva: Matleena Laakso, CC BY
  33. 33. www.matleenalaakso.fi • Yli 300 bloggausta ja lisää tulossa. • Koulutusdiojen sivulla noin 30 päivittyvää diasarjaa, myös nyt esillä olleista teemoista. Diojen perässä bloggauksia esimerkkeineen ja jokunen tallenne. • Sähköisten kokeiden sivu: esimerkkikyselyitä ja ohjediat • Webinaarikoonti: linkkien takana myös satoja tallenteita.
  34. 34. Tämä diasarja on lisensoitu Creative Commons -lisenssillä CC BY-SA 4.0 • CC-lisenssien verkkosivusto: creativecommons.fi • CC BY-SA 4.0 eli Creative Commons Nimeä-Jaa samoin 4.0 Kansain- välinen -lisenssi: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.fi • Sinä saat jakaa ja muuntaa tätä diasarjaa, myös kaupallinen hyödyntäminen on sallittu. • Ehtona on, että viittaat aina alkuperäiseen tekijään ja lisäät linkin tähän diasarjaan. Muokattu teos tulee jakaa tällä samalla lisenssillä. • Tätä lisenssiä laajempia oikeuksia voit kysyä tekijältä: www.matleenalaakso.fi

