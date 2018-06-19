Successfully reported this slideshow.
Software
es un trabajo de exposicion

  1. 1. SOFTWARE PARA OFICINA MICROSOFT OFFICE U OPENOFFICE PDF. ADOBE ACROBAT PROFESIONAL O PDF- XCHANGE VIEWER CLOUD DROPBOX, SKYDRIVE, BOX, … Word, Excel , Outlook Box,Hightail - Adobe Acrobat Professional •- PDF- Xchange Viewer
  2. 2. SOFTWARE PARA DISEÑO GRAFICO Corel Draw: CorelDRAW: Es una aplicación informática de diseño gráfico vectorial, es decir, que usa fórmulas matemáticas en su contenido. Esta, a su vez, es la principal aplicación de la suite de programas CorelDRAW Graphics Suite ofrecida por la corporación Corel y que está diseñada para suplir múltiples necesidades, como el dibujo, la maquetación de páginas para impresión y la publicación web Photoshop: Es un Programa informático líder en el mundo en Edición y Retoque de imágenes y/o Fotografías, Hoy en día es usado por fotógrafos profesionales, Diseñadores web, Diseñadores gráficos, Retocadores fotográficos, etc.
  3. 3. Uno de los software de ingeniería civil más populares de autodesk •Autocad El software más popular de análisis estructural y diseño utilizado por ingenieros civiles de todo el mundo. •SAP 2000 SOFTWARE DE INGENIERIA CIVIL:
  4. 4. SOFTWARE PARA PROGRAMACIÓN: Reconocido por su legibilidad y simplicidad, Java es uno de los lenguajes de programación más adoptados: más 9 millones de desarrolladores lo usan y está presente en 7 mil millones de dispositivos en todo el mundo •JAVA
  5. 5. Software para Gestor de Base de Datos: Access •Es un sistema de base de datos personal de Microsoft Visual FoxPro •FoxPro es un sistema de base de datos relacional, también producido por Microsoft, que está estrechamente unido a su lenguaje de programación
  6. 6. Software para Antivirus: -Panda Dome Essential & Premium 2018. -McAfee AntiVirus Plus (2018) -Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2018. -Symantec Norton Security Deluxe (2018) -Kaspersky Anti-Virus (2018) -ESET NOD32 Antivirus 10 2018. -Avast Free Antivirus 2018. -AVG AntiVirus Free (2018)
  7. 7. Software para Optimizar mi Computadora: -CCleaner Free -SlimCleaner Free. -WinUtilities Free Edition. -System Ninja.
  8. 8. Software para Sistema Operativo: -VirtualBox (Windows/Linux/Mac, gratis) -Parallels (Mac, $79,99) -VMware (Windows/Linux/Mac, básico: gratis, pro: $200+) -QEMU (Linux, gratis) -Windows Virtual PC (Windows, gratis)
  9. 9. Software para Gestionar redes Informáticas: •Reduzca los cortes de red y mejore el rendimiento con software de monitoreo de red avanzado Network Performance Monitor •Administración de cumplimiento y configuración automática de redes Network Configuration Manager

