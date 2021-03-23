GET NOW : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B00OY8P6J4 This is the story of a little pig named Milton who gets lost in the woods. With the help of a new friend, Henrietta and some creative quick thinking in the form of yoga poses, he overcomes obstacles and reunites with his family! It's an endearing story about love, friendship, and yoga. Through this book, you can:❤Introduce your child to yoga⚡ in a fun, clever, and interactive way!❤Change up your reading routine⚡ with the 3 step-by-step kid friendly yoga poses included for you and your young reader to practice together.❤Enjoy mini verses to go along with each yoga pose⚡ that make reading about them and practicing them even more memorable!Written by a Registered Yoga Teacher, Nitya Malik (RYT 200) has taught hundreds of yoga classes to children and adults, focusing on movement and mindfulness.