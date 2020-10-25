Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teorema de Bayes
Clase 3

  1. 1. Teorema de Bayes
  2. 2.  Suponga que determinada patología tiene una tasa de prevalencia del 1%, lo que significa que el 1% de la población tiene esa patología.  Expresando el evento de tener tal patología por M, se tiene P(M) = 0,01 para un sujeto seleccionado aleatoriamente de la población.  Este resultado se incluye con las siguientes características de desempeño para la prueba:  P (M) = 0,01 (Existe una tasa de prevalencia del 1% de esa patología).  La tasa de falsos positivos es del 10%. Es decir, P(resultado positivo en la prueba dado que la patología no está presente) = 0,10.  La tasa de positivos verdaderos es del 80%. Es decir, P(resultado positivo en la prueba dado que la patología está presente) = 0.80.
  3. 3. Determinen P(M | resultado positivo en la prueba). Es decir, encuentren la probabilidad de que un sujeto realmente tenga la patología dado que obtuvo un resultado positivo en la prueba. AYUDA Usando la información dada, pueden elaborar una población hipotética con las características anteriores. Para ordenar los eventos del espacio muestral (tener la patología, no tener la patología, resultado positivo, resultado negativo) pueden apoyarse en una tabla de contingencia y tomar una población hipotética de 1000 personas.
  4. 4.  Como han visto, existen diferentes formas de presentar un espacio muestral. Entre ellas es posible utilizar una tabla de clasificaciones cruzadas para presentar un espacio muestral. Tal tabla también se llama tabla de contingencia. La ventaja de esta tabla es que muestra los valores en las celdas de la tabla al subdividir el espacio muestral de los 1,000 individuos de la población hipotética. Resultado de prueba positivo Resultado de prueba negativo Total Patología Sin Patología Total 1000
  5. 5.  Si el %1 de la población tiene la patología ¿Qué cantidad de personas tienen la patología? ¿Dónde se ubica ese valor en la tabla?  ¿Qué cantidad no tendrá la patología? ¿Dónde se ubica ese valor en la tabla?  ¿Qué cantidad de personas obtienen resultados positivos a pesar de no tener la patología? ¿Dónde se ubica ese valor en la tabla?  ¿Y qué cantidad recibe un resultado negativo?  ¿Qué cantidad de personas que tienen la patología reciben un resultado positivo?  ¿Y que cantidad recibe un resultado negativo?
  6. 6.  Asumir que tenemos 1000 sujetos. Con una tasa de prevalencia del 1%, se espera que 10 de los sujetos tengan la patología. La suma de las entradas en la primera fila de valores es, por tanto, 10.  Los otros 990 sujetos no tienen la patología. La suma de las entradas en la segunda fila de valores es, por tanto, 990.  Entre los 990 sujetos sin la patología, el 10% obtiene resultados positivos de la prueba, por lo que el 10% de los 990 sujetos libres de la patología en la segunda fila obtienen resultados positivos.  Para los 990 sujetos en la segunda fila, 99 dieron positivo en la prueba, por lo que los otros 891 deben ser negativos.  Entre los 10 sujetos con la patología en la primera fila, el 80% de los resultados de la prueba son positivos, por lo que 80% de los 10 sujetos de la primera fila resultan positivos.  Los otros 2 sujetos en la primera fila son negativos.
  7. 7.  Para encontrar P( M | resultado positivo en la prueba), vea que la primera columna de valores incluye los resultados positivos de la prueba. En esa primera columna, la probabilidad de seleccionar aleatoriamente un sujeto con la patología es 8 107 o 0.0748, por lo que P (M | resultado positivo en la prueba) = 0.0748.  Para los datos dados de este ejemplo, un sujeto seleccionado al azar tiene una probabilidad del 1% de tener la patología, pero para un sujeto seleccionado al azar dado que tuvo una prueba con resultado positivo, la probabilidad de tener la patología aumenta a 7.48%. Sobre la base de los datos dados en este ejemplo, un resultado de prueba positivo no debe ser una noticia devastadora, porque todavía hay una buena probabilidad de que la prueba sea incorrecta.  Otro método es calcular la probabilidad usando la siguiente fórmula que se da comúnmente junto con el teorema de Bayes: 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵) = 𝑃 𝐴 . 𝑃 𝐵 𝐴) 𝑃 𝐵
  8. 8. La importancia y utilidad del teorema de Bayes es que puede usarse con eventos secuenciales, donde se obtiene nueva información adicional para un evento subsecuente y esa nueva información se usa para modificar la probabilidad del evento inicial. En este contexto, los términos probabilidad a priori y probabilidad a posteriori se usan comúnmente. Una probabilidad a priori es un valor de probabilidad inicial obtenido originalmente antes de obtener cualquier información adicional. Una probabilidad a posteriori es un valor de probabilidad que ha sido modificado con base en información adicional obtenida posteriormente.
  9. 9.  Ciertas probabilidades fueron alteradas después de que los interesados obtuvieron información adicional. Las nuevas probabilidades se conocen como probabilidades revisadas o posteriores. Como éstas pueden revisarse en la medida que hay más información, la teoría de probabilidad adquiere gran valor para la toma de decisiones empresariales.  El origen del concepto de la obtención de probabilidades posteriores con información limitada se atribuye al reverendo Thomas Bayes (1702-1761). Bayes, de origen inglés, fue ministro presbiteriano y un matemático competente. Consideró la forma en que podría probar la existencia de Dios examinando toda evidencia que el mundo aportaba acerca de él.  El teorema de Bayes ofrece un potente método estadístico para evaluar nueva información y revisar nuestras anteriores estimaciones (basadas sólo en información limitada) de la probabilidad de que las cosas se encuentren en un estado o en otro.  El teorema de Bayes se desarrolla a partir de la definición de la probabilidad condicional. Para encontrar la probabilidad condicional de B dado A 𝑃 𝐵 𝐴) = 𝑃 (𝐴 𝑦 𝐵) 𝑃 (𝐴) = 𝑃 𝐵 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵) 𝑃 𝐴
  10. 10.  El teorema de Bayes se aplica a la siguiente situación: La empresa Consumer Electronics está considerando comercializar un nuevo modelo de televisor. En el pasado, el 40% de los equipos de televisión que la empresa lanzó al mercado tuvieron éxito y el 60% no fueron exitosos. Antes de lanzar al mercado el equipo de televisión, el departamento de investigación de mercados realiza un extenso estudio y entrega un reporte, ya sea favorable o desfavorable. En el pasado, el 80% de los equipos de televisión exitosos habían recibido un reporte de investigación favorable y el 30% de los equipos de televisión no exitosos habían recibido un reporte de investigación favorable. Para los nuevos modelos de televisión bajo consideración, el departamento de investigación de mercado ha entregado un reporte favorable. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que el equipo de televisión tenga éxito en el mercado? 𝑆 = 𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑝𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑡𝑜𝑠𝑜 𝑆 = 𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑝𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑛𝑜 𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑡𝑜𝑠𝑜 𝐹 = 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑣𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝐹 = 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑓𝑎𝑣𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒
  11. 11. 𝑃 𝑆 = 0,40 𝑃 𝑆 = 0,60 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) = 0,80 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) = 0,30 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 𝑃 𝑆 . 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) 𝑃 (𝐹) 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 0,40 . 0,80 𝑃 (𝐹) La probabilidad marginal de un evento bajo condiciones de dependencia estadística se calcula mediante la suma de las probabilidades de todos los eventos conjuntos en los que se presenta dicho evento.
  12. 12. Un árbol de decisión es una alternativa para la tabla de contingencia. Conjunto total de equipos lanzados al mercado 𝑃 𝑆 = 0,40 𝑃 𝑆 = 0,60 𝑃 𝐹 = 0,80 𝑃 𝐹 = 0,30 𝑃 𝐹 = 0,20 𝑃 𝐹 = 0,70 𝑃 (𝐹 𝑦 𝑆) 𝑃 (𝐹 𝑦 𝑆) 𝑃 𝐹 = 𝑃 𝐹 𝑦 𝑆 + 𝑃 (𝐹 𝑦 𝑆)
  13. 13. 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 0,40 . 0,80 𝑃 𝐹 𝑦 𝑆 + 𝑃 (𝐹 𝑦 𝑆) Utilizando la regla de la multiplicación se tiene 𝑃 𝐹 𝑦 𝑆 = 𝑃 𝑆 . 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) 𝑃 𝐹 𝑦 𝑆 = 𝑃 𝑆 . 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) Por lo tanto 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 0,40 . 0,80 𝑃 𝑆 . 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) + 𝑃 𝑆 . 𝑃 𝐹 𝑆) 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 0,40 . 0,80 0,40 . 0,80 + 0,60 . 0,30 𝑃 𝑆 𝐹) = 0,32 0,32 + 0,18 = 0,32 0,50 = 0,64 La probabilidad de un equipo de televisión exitoso, dado que se recibió un reporte favorable, es de 0.64. Así pues, la probabilidad de un equipo de televisión no exitoso, dado que se recibió un reporte favorable, es de 1 - 0.64 = 0.36.
  14. 14. Un árbol de decisión es una alternativa para la tabla de contingencia. Espacio muestral 𝑃 (𝐵1) 𝑃 (𝐵2) 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 (𝐵3) 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 𝐴
  15. 15. 𝑃 𝐵 𝐴) = 𝑃 𝐵 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵) 𝑃 𝐴 𝑃 𝐴 = 𝑃 𝐴 𝑦 𝐵1 + 𝑃 𝐴 𝑦 𝐵2 + 𝑃 𝐴 𝑦𝐵3 + ⋯ + 𝐴 𝑦 𝐵 𝑘 𝑃 𝐵 𝐴) = 𝑃 𝐵 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵) 𝑃 𝐵1 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵1 + 𝑃 𝐵2 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵2 + 𝑃 𝐵3 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵3 + ⋯ + 𝑃 𝐵 𝑘 . 𝑃 𝐴 𝐵 𝑘
  16. 16.  La probabilidad de que una persona tenga una determinada enfermedad es de 0.03. Existen pruebas de diagnóstico médico disponibles para determinar si una persona tiene realmente la enfermedad. Si la enfermedad realmente está presente, la probabilidad de que la prueba de diagnóstico médico dé un resultado positivo (indicando la presencia de la enfermedad) es de 0.90. Si la enfermedad no está presente, la probabilidad de obtener un resultado positivo (indicando la presencia de la enfermedad) es de 0.02. Suponga que la prueba de diagnóstico médico dio un resultado positivo (indicando la presencia de la enfermedad). ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la enfermedad esté realmente presente? ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de un resultado positivo?

