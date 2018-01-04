Successfully reported this slideshow.
Haz tu negocio muy rentable y con futuro

Haz tu negocio muy rentable y con futturo

Published in: Health & Medicine
Haz tu negocio muy rentable y con futuro

  1. 1. www.corpo10.com Apreciados Sres.-as Nos permitimos molestarle para presentarle un negocio revolucionario y altamente rentable. Nos complace poderles presentar Corpo10 Aems equipo que est� revolucionando el sector del fitness, centros deportivos, Clinicas, estetica, personal Trainer, rehabilitaci�n o para particulares debido a su precio y financiaci�n accesible a nivel mundial. Corpo10 es ideal para todos los p�blicos, adelgazamiento, esculpir el cuerpo, estar en forma, mejorar en salud y problemas metab�licos o de aparato locomotor, como herramienta de apoyo, se puede combinar con todos tipos de ejercicios por ser aut�nomo. �nico equipo del mercado con programas que cambian de onda solos adem�s de los programas de manejo con entrenador o asistente para sistema SEMS Static Electro Muscle Stimulation que permite adem�s trabajar potentemente estirado en sof� camilla, solo efectuando protocolo M�todo SEMS, sin necesitar de Personal trainer, ni ducha, ni especialistas , ni espacio dedicado, solo un sof� camilla que tambi�n proveemos si es necesario, el equipo tiene programas pre programados, Metab�lico y Core que solo necesita de apretar bot�n y hace el solo la sesi�n de 20 m�s 5 minutos consiguiendo excelentes resultados en el cliente, ideal para centros de estetica, Clinicas, fisioterapeutas, quiropr�cticos, hotel, etc., etc., un nuevo universo de clientes, facilitamos todo el material de marketing para ello, este m�todo nos abre en m�s de 10 veces m�s las posibilidades del producto en uso, precio de sesi�n y necesidades del centro. Tambi�n Corpo10 es �nico del mercado por disponer de los dos trajes el de uso habitual del centro que se humedece la licra debajo del traje y el traje seco suave para uso individual sin licra directo a la piel, aunque tambi�n se puede usar el seco con licra humedecida debajo. Esto le da al sistema mucho juego y negocio para que los clientes se pongan ellos los trajes y se gane mucho tiempo y facilidad para ser usado hasta por ocho personas a la vez adem�s de poder vender muchos trajes individuales por su bajo precio y higiene. El m�todo se basa en crear musculatura y as� esculpir el cuerpo y reducir la grasa sobrante activando m�s de 300 m�sculos a la vez, coordinado con movimiento o est�tico o con el deporte que se practica tambi�n en sala de fitness o clases dirigidas. Electro estimulaci�n integral Corpo10 www.corpo10.com , otra dimensi�n, el equipo m�s econ�mico del mercado y de mayor calidad as� como duraci�n a la vez, debido a la gran produccion, trabajamos con distribuidores de zona exclusivos formados que se les da toda la asistencia necesaria para tener �xito en su desarrollo de producto, con la misi�n de implementar de forma masiva los equipos en todos los centros de los sectores implicados y particulares que lo deseen o familias, comunidades, empresas, etc. El equipo Corpo10 re�ne todos los requisitos para ser el mejor equipo para estar en plena forma a trav�s de la electro estimulaci�n inal�mbrica, despu�s de muchos a�os de estudios y poder ver los errores de otros equipos hemos logrado crear un equipo que, con el m�todo,
  2. 2. www.corpo10.com protocolos m�dicos testados y apoyo de marketing comunicacional, garantizan el mejor resultado y retorno de inversi�n para los propietarios y usuarios. Un equipo de ingenieros, m�dicos y especialistas de mercadotecnia y especialistas de cada sector, fitness, personal Trainer, rehabilitaci�n, estetica, altamente experto en los sectores mencionados ha creado el equipo de mayor resultado en la explotaci�n y efectividad, as� como un equipo de personas en la central a su disposici�n a precios asequibles para ser implementado universalmente. En el mercado mundial ya hay 25.000 equipos operativos es un mercado que tiene una capacidad superior a millones de equipos, una aut�ntica revoluci�n tecnol�gica de gran calado y futuro, f�cil de trabajar y altamente rentable para todos, el distribuidor, el explotador en el negocio, el usuario que consigue ayudarse a estar en forma f�sica y mentalmente, con equipos Corpo10 y su m�todo que apoyan el negocio de cientos de profesionales de los sectores implicados. Descargar cat�logo para mayor comprensi�n de www.corpo10.com El Traje De Aems y SEMS m�s duradero y efectivo del mercado, por qu�? Duradero, electrodos con garant�a de cinco a�os, duraran seguramente m�s de diez a�os, �nico en su g�nero. Especialmente indicado para fisioterapeutas y sector sanitario como herramienta ya que se puede posicionar el electrodo donde se necesite y ajustarlo bien exactamente al musculo a tratar, esto solo se consigue con este equipo, magnetoterapia a�adida de 2000 a 5000 gaus de potencia como accesorio opcional sin apenas coste para ayudar facilitar la mejora en m�ltiples patolog�as y adelgazamiento. Traje intercambiable f�cilmente parte superior chaqueta e inferior pantal�n seg�n tipolog�a de cliente, cambio inmediato sin tocar cables es el �nico del mercado que permite esta rapidez de cambio y evitar romper trajes para ser tallas adecuadas superiores e inferiores o no notar nada por ser inadecuada la talla en una zona, el traje se ajusta siempre como un guante, pesa menos que muchos otros del mercado. Sin Broches que se rompen continuamente. Gran ahorro en tiempo para su uso lo que lo hace altamente rentable por no malgastar tiempo en su colocaci�n y puesta en marcha diaria. Electrodos grandes que se posicionan donde se necesita y reparten la carga para no molestar y alcanzar intensidades adecuadas efectivas, 20 minutos equivalen a 3 horas de fitness tradicional sin implicar articulaciones ni tendones. Traje separado de electrodos lo que hace que al cambiarlo por desgaste al cabo de a�os no sea necesario tambi�n cambiar electrodos, lo que se traduce en mucho m�s econ�mico.
  3. 3. www.corpo10.com Traje resistente que se adapta a los cambios corporales l�gicos por estar esculpiendo el cuerpo y adelgazando o cambiando vol�menes, con trajes fijos en poco tiempo so se ajustan al cuerpo debiendo comprar otro. Doble funda de trajes que lo hace resistente, largu�sima duraci�n. Cables interiores no se ven cables no intimidando al cliente y evitando muchas roturas. M�ltiples ajustes r�pidos que hacen que el entreno se haga muy efectivo. Gran estetica y utilidad. Tallas para todas las medidas con dos tres tallas se tiene para toda la poblaci�n no hace falta invertir tanto en trajes. No se ha de lavar cada vez con lo que se pueden tener pocos trajes, el cliente no ha de invertir en trajes. Conexi�n muy fuerte y duradera no se deben cambiar cables constantemente, cables sin memoria que duran. Menor peso en traje, se puede colgar con electrodos brazos incluidos. Pantal�n abrible por delante el cliente se lo pone el f�cilmente de pie para clases de grupo es imprescindible! Para poder hacer clases grupales. Autoajustable. Hombros opcionales y trapecios muchos equipos no lo tienen con electrodo. B�ceps y tr�ceps muchos equipos no lo tienen. Cremallera alta resistencia. No huele! Muchos son muy anti higi�nicos, no lo mojamos el traje. Se puede usar en seco si es directo, sino se moja el uniforme de debajo. Se gana mucho tiempo al ser un conjunto autoajustable. El mejor precio no malgasta dinero en trajes continuamente. TRAJE EN SECO OPCIONAL Novedad Mundial traje en seco uso individual, el �nico equipo del mercado que tiene los dos trajes opcionales, para el cliente que quiere comprar su traje individual, no es imprescindible pero es herramienta que permite tener al cliente su propio traje y ya viene a la sala con su traje puesto, solo se conecta el modulo y puede empezar la sesi�n, sea en clase dirigida o bien en sala de fitness o donde quiera. Elemento que da mucha libertad y capacita para poder tener los ocho m�dulos operativos del equipo con mucha facilidad.
  4. 4. www.corpo10.com Para el operador fuente adem�s de incrementar notablemente el n�mero de clases de EMS, tambi�n los ingresos derivados de la venta de trajes de EMS, ya que es f�cil que 30, 50 clientes quieran tener su propio traje o bien usar traje seco con licra humedecida por debajo y ganar tiempo en que cada cliente se lo ponga lav�ndolo en seco en el centro. El traje seco es muy f�cil de poner como un mono, no es necesario mojar la propia humedad corporal lo hace efectivo en los primeros minutos de pon�rselo, si se desea en ciertas �reas se puede humedecer la piel para notar m�s las sensaciones del EMS, muchos clientes por higiene prefieren su propio traje, si bien tambi�n se puede tener en el centro sistema de lavado en seco r�pido para ofrecerlo a los clientes y hacer m�s f�cil el procedimiento el traje admite hasta 100 lavados sin problemas, por lo que si es para uso particular dura muchos a�os, si se cuida el lavado suave de la forma adecuada. El Equipo No es una Tablet por lo que dura much�simo m�s y est� hecho para ello. Lleva bater�a 6 horas por lo que lo podemos llevar con nosotros y llegar al lado del cliente y ajustarle sus par�metros imprescindibles para trabajo con grupos o en sala de fitness o fuera donde queramos. �nico que Funciona con Radiofrecuencia no depende de wifi ni bluetooth , seguridad total y siempre funciona a gran distancia en contra de los otros , sin riesgos innecesarios. Pantalla t�ctil de �ltima generaci�n Poco espacio f�cil de guardar, llevar colocar. Todo en una pantalla no es necesario ir cambiando de pantallas para actuar con los par�metros. Pesa poco y se lleva muy bien en el brazo. Carcasas elegantes y resistentes no se rallan f�cilmente. Multi programas, con cambios de ondas, Metab�lico, Core, adelgazamiento, celulitis, fitness, relajaci�n, lo que permite Static EMS, en camilla tambi�n con muy buenos resultados y mayor intensidad.. Hasta Ocho personas a la vez. Cargador temporizador por horas se puede saber que ha hecho cada equipo y alquilar si se desea. Programa Master donde puedes hacer lo que quieras y dejarlo grabado. Claves de acceso personalizado. Distancia largu�sima 500 metros pero aun as� si vas donde quieras sigue operando el cliente con la �ltima conexi�n por lo que puedes ir donde quieras.
  5. 5. www.corpo10.com Reconocedor autom�tico de terminales se carga a cada cliente su sesi�n personalizada independiente. Pueden ir entrando los clientes independientemente Tiempo variable en misma pantalla. Garant�a dos a�os, extension a cinco a�os y servicio tecnico y seguro siempre. Garant�a de recompra. Se puede ir incrementando a m�s clientes en tiempo continuo. La Terminal o Petaca un ordenador port�til y bater�as de Litio La Terminal de cada cliente, bater�a de largu�sima duraci�n 36h, carga r�pida. Un aut�ntico cerebro que tiene todos los programas dentro a un precio incre�ble ya que se debe ir aumentando progresivamente. No pesa solo 200 gms se sujeta a la cintura y se posiciona f�cilmente donde se quiera para facilitar el trabajo en todas las posiciones que se desee. Muy resistente estanco, con funda propia, se conecta al momento sin necesidad de reconocimiento previo. Se puede llegar a alt�simas intensidades que deben ser controladas por el trainer , asistente o cliente formado. Formacion Escuela de formaci�n propia. Protocolos testados de electro estimulaci�n cl�nica seg�n patolog�as metab�licas o de aparato locomotor. Cursos diplomados para instructores. Asistencia t�cnica Propia y universal de f�cil acceso. Dos a�os en equipos. Cinco en electrodos. Equipos, trajes de larga duraci�n gran ahorro en la explotaci�n.
  6. 6. www.corpo10.com Seguro a todo riesgo opcional siempre. Trajes que se nota Aems al primer segundo no es necesario sudar para ello. Marketing Materiales de marketing para la promoci�n. Soporte de Marketing y hot line. Materiales que se entregan en la compra para ello y su promoci�n. Si se desea se puede realizar proyecto completo franquicia llaves en mano y cadena de franquicias de reconocido prestigio en Europa. Financiaci�n Propia y renting larga duraci�n que hace que lo que se abona sea irrisorio con lo que se recauda. Precio el mejor del mercado garantizado en equipos, repuestos, trajes. Soluci�n opcional llaves en mano Si se desea existe la franquicia para dise�o de local o apoyo en la creaci�n de la propia franquicia. Todos los accesorios Equipos accesorios propios al mejor precio, uniformes interiores, alfombras, maleta, pedestal, etc., etc. Equipo fijo, port�til el mismo es vers�til, no m�s inversiones innecesarias. Productos sin�rgicos opcionales Suplementaci�n y dietas, equipos de apoyo al ejercicio, etc. etc. Le ofrecemos zona en exclusiva con altos m�rgenes de distribuci�n y explotaci�n, garantiz�ndole ser el equipo m�s econ�mico con diferencia del mercado y de mayor efectividad y calidad, con todos los apoyos necesarios para tener �xito en su distribuci�n o explotaci�n Convertibilidad Tambi�n es convertible si tiene su actual equipo a inal�mbrico aprovechando los trajes que tiene y o adaptar su equipo a los trajes secos o h�medos, reduciendo a�n m�s si cabe la baja inversi�n. Interesados en mayor informacion enviar email a corpo10ems@yahoo.com www.corpo10.com
  7. 7. www.corpo10.com Cont�ctenos para entrar en detalles de distribuci�n o compra de equipos. Es muy sencillo una vez se introduce colocar 10 equipos mes como m�nimo, los ingresos por unidad son altos, m�s las ampliaciones posteriores y renovaciones de trajes, etc., tambi�n disponemos de los modelos de franquicia con local o desde un veh�culo a domicilio MovilGym, empresas, centros deportivos, etc., etc., por lo que es realmente una gran oportunidad, A espera de sus noticias o lo que crea oportuno, aprovechamos la ocasi�n para enviarle un cordial saludo. Matias Noriega Tel +34 606576898 Email corpo10ems@yahoo.com Corpo10 Internacional Sede Central Europa

