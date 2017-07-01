ALUMNO: GAUNA, Matias. COMISION: 1º 5’. INSTITUTO: ISFD Nº810. CARRERA: Profesorado de Ed. Física. MATERIA: TIC I: Las TIC...
FORTALEZAS  Innovadora forma de trabajo.  Permite la participación de varios integrantes.  Incentiva el uso de la tecno...
DEBILIDADES  No se sabe si las actividades fueron copiadas o, realmente, las realizo quien subió la nueva entrada.
SUGERENCIAS  Realizar actividades grupales mas seguido.  Para certificar la participación, entregar un informe escrito, ...
Devolucion al profesor Estrada
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Devolucion al profesor Estrada

37 views

Published on

Trabajo realizado para finalizar con el cierre de una materia del INEF en Comodoro Rivadavia

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Devolucion al profesor Estrada

  1. 1. ALUMNO: GAUNA, Matias. COMISION: 1º 5’. INSTITUTO: ISFD Nº810. CARRERA: Profesorado de Ed. Física. MATERIA: TIC I: Las TIC y la educación. TEMA: Devolución al profesor Estrada.
  2. 2. FORTALEZAS  Innovadora forma de trabajo.  Permite la participación de varios integrantes.  Incentiva el uso de la tecnología de forma responsable y educativa.
  3. 3. DEBILIDADES  No se sabe si las actividades fueron copiadas o, realmente, las realizo quien subió la nueva entrada.
  4. 4. SUGERENCIAS  Realizar actividades grupales mas seguido.  Para certificar la participación, entregar un informe escrito, a mano.

×