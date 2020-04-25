Successfully reported this slideshow.
Préparer une proposition commerciale qui en jette !

Mes conseils pour répondre aux demandes de devis de vos prospects ou clients.

  1. 1. Mathilde Bermond - contact@cherryﬁzz.fr www.thecherrylab.fr
  2. 2. Mathilde Bermond Product designer / UX Freelance depuis + 12 ans
  3. 3. PREPARER UNE PROPOSITION COMMERCIALE QUI EN JETTE ! 30’ présentation - 30’ questions
  4. 4. 1. Préparer sa réponse au client/prospect (on a déjà le contact) 2. Pourquoi répondre par une proposition commerciale ? 3. Créer la proposition commerciale : le contenant 4. Créer la proposition commerciale : le contenu 5. Vendre sa proposition commerciale Le plan pour convaincre !
  5. 5. Rappeler le client pour parler de sa demande Eclaircir des points, livrables attendus, budget, deadline Préparer la proposition commerciale et le devis qui l’accompagne L’envoyer et demander à la soutenir de préférence Rappeler le client/prospect par la suite Vous recevez une demande de prestation
  6. 6. 1. Préparer sa réponse à la demande client/prospect Pourquoi pas un simple devis ? Manque de détails en général 0 visibilité sur vos compétences et atouts 0 détails sur vos actions / 0 conseil Être comparé justement Avoir un plan clair de réponse à l’oﬀre Comparaison sur la réponse et pas le prix seul
  7. 7. 1. Préparer sa réponse à la demande client/prospect C’est long au début ! Mais après vous avez un template ;) Proposer une réponse complète Détail des prestations Lignes à tiroir (liberté de choix)
  8. 8. 2. Pourquoi répondre par une proposition commerciale ? Prestation complexe Plusieurs produits à deviser A quoi sert-elle ? Identiﬁer le/les décideurs Etablir un premier contact Vous présenter Etablir une relation de conﬁance Dans que cas en faire une ?
  9. 9. Identiﬁer le/les décideurs 2. Pourquoi répondre par une proposition commerciale ? Conﬁrmer les délais Préciser les attentes Parler budget si besoin Votre expertise Mise en avant de vos atouts (concurrence) A quoi sert-elle ?
  10. 10. 3. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenant Accrocher le client par le visuel / clarté / eﬃcacité In Design / Adobe XD Power Point / Keynote Google docs / Word Graphisme Outil de mise en page Des photos : Pexels / Pixabay Des visuels / infographies / schémas : Canva, Piktochart Des pictogrammes : Flaticon / Thenounproject / icones8.fr / Material Design Icons Rester ﬁdèle à sa charte
  11. 11. 3. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenant Mise en page textuelle Hiérarchiser ses textes Titres / sous-titres Gras Paragraphes courts / phrases courtes Mise en avant par les couleurs Légendes / citations…
  12. 12. 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu Page de garde claire Votre logo Vos coordonnées professionnelles Votre contact Sommaire Eviter + 12 pages si possible
  13. 13. 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu Votre réponse L’introduction Le contexte Reprendre le contexte client : « Vous souhaitez… pour cela vous cherchez à être accompagné… » Son besoin / sa problématique Reprendre sa demande : «  Votre demande concerne… » « Dans le cadre de votre projet, nous vous proposons de vous accompagner dans … » + liste de vos actions
  14. 14. 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu Votre méthodologie Présenter votre méthodologie Décrivez comment vous allez travailler Apportez des preuves : statistiques Ajoutez des schémas ou infographies N’utilisez pas de jargon ou joignez un lexique
  15. 15. 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu Vos références Présenter des références en rapport avec la demande du prospect/client Décrivez le « avant /après » votre intervention de manière succincte Ajoutez votre CV si le client ne vous connais pas encore (ou si c’est une proposition d’agence, joignez les CV des intervenants.
  16. 16. Même sommaire Pour que le client se fasse une idée Sous forme de graphique visuel simple en 1er lieu 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu Le rétro planning
  17. 17. Détailler au maximum vos actions Notez votre taux journalier Titre / description / durée / livrables Conditions de réalisations (remote, présentiel, atelier…) 4. Préparer sa proposition commerciale : le contenu L’estimation budgétaire
  18. 18. Merci ! Vous pensez qu’un audit peut permettre une meilleure adhésion de vos utilisateurs à vos outils ? Contactez-moi ! Vous avez besoin de challenger vos projets   Préparons un atelier de co-conception. Vous pensez à un projet ?  C’est le moment idéal pour me faire intervenir. Mathilde Bermond  Product designer UX freelance  06 49 44 12 92 - contact@thecherrylab.fr

