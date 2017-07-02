The strategic value of the internal auditor to Business Enterprises

The strategic value of Internal Audit to Business Oriented Enterprises By Mathieu RWIYEREKA
Introduction In the 21st Century, the Internal Audit function took an evolving role in the strategic management and decisi...
The strategic role of an Internal Auditor from stakeholders point of view 1. Assurance provider •Delivering objective assu...
The strategic role of an Internal Auditor Cont.  Stakeholders expect Internal Audit to extend its traditional ‘assurance ...
Eight fundamental attributes of a strategic internal auditor Internal Audit 1. Technology 2. Cost effectivenes s 3. Servic...
Implications to the Business External and internal expectations of the business envisage a more strategic role for Interna...
Further literature and reference:  Enhancing the strategic value of Internal Audit, KPMG – 2017.  Unlock the strategic v...
This PowerPoint presentation discusses the strategic value of Internal Audit to the business. It looks at auditors and auditees points of views through recent researches and market analysis.

×