Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Some key takeaways to get going. DATA MONETIZATION IN A CORONA ERA
Explaining why Data Monetization is important for your business within this post covid-19 era. AGENDA WHAT EXAMPLES WHY 01...
WHAT 01
COVID-19 ERA MONETIZE YOUR DATA TO SURVIVE This covid-19 pandemic period turned out to be the biggest digital stress test ...
2 WAYS OF DATA MONETIZATION DIRECT MONETIZATION INDIRECT MONETIZATION Direct or external data monetization involves making...
EXAMPLES 02
DIRECT MONETIZATION
INDIRECT MONETIZATION
DATA MONETIZATION AREAS ENABLER PROCESSES ASSET / INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL COMPETITIVE POSITION RISK MANAGER PRODUCT
WHY 03
Optimizes the Use of Data and Maximizes Its Value Potential Creates Opportunities in the Market Increases the Value of Dat...
Streamlines Decision Making and Planning Creates Competitive Advantage in the Market Improves Customer Experience and Stre...
LACK OF DATA STRATEGY Including a Data Governance program and a roadmap
DATA GOVERNANCE 04
IMPORTANCE OF DATA GOVERNANCE
DATA GOVERNANCE ORGANIZING FRAMEWORK CHANGE MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVES STRATEGY MEASUREMENT ORGANIZATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLO...
In order to monetize your data, you’ll need to ensure that your data is fit for purpose.
DATA AVAILABILITY LACK OF RIGHT DATA UNCONVENTIONAL DATA
KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
KEY TAKEAWAYS DESTINATION Ambition and Objectives Business Strategy Competitive Position DATA = FUEL Data Inventory Data S...
KEY TAKEAWAYS DATA TECHNOLOG Y Data Architecture Data Dissemination ORGANIZATIONAL SETUP Data Management Processes Governa...
THANKS Does anyone have any questions? Presentation created by Mathias Vercauteren mathias.vercauteren@sbiconsulting.be +3...
This is where you give credit to the ones who are part of this project. ⬣ Presentation template by Slidesgo ⬣ Icons by Fla...
RESOURCES Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites. ICONS ⬣ Icons made by phat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data Monetization in a Corona Era

10 views

Published on

On behalf of SBI Consulting I’ve made a webinar on September 25th about Data Monetization.

In the post covid-19 era, transformation of businesses to govern their data more as an asset will become of huge importance. Becoming more data driven and digital will only increase at an unseen pace.

The essence of this transformation and the emphasis will be on Data Monetization. Monetizing your data assets will be of vital importance if you’d want to remain competitive and survive & thrive in the new normal.

In this webinar “Data Monetization in a post-Covid era”, I cover topics such as:

What does Data Monetization entails
Why Data Monetization is important for your business
How does the post-Covid era impacts this monetization process
What do we mean with Infonomics and Data Debt
The 5 key takeaways to get started with Data Monetization
The outcome? A good understanding of Data Monetization and practical insights to get going immediately!

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data Monetization in a Corona Era

  1. 1. Some key takeaways to get going. DATA MONETIZATION IN A CORONA ERA
  2. 2. Explaining why Data Monetization is important for your business within this post covid-19 era. AGENDA WHAT EXAMPLES WHY 01 What does Data Monetization actually mean? Going in depth into the two ways you can monetize your data asset.. Illustrating the two ways of monetization and explain the six different data monetization areas. 02 03 Emphasizing the role of Data Governance and explain our Data Governance Organizing Framework DATA GOVERNANCE 04 Emphasizing 6 key takeaways for you to get going with Data Monetization. KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
  3. 3. WHAT 01
  4. 4. COVID-19 ERA MONETIZE YOUR DATA TO SURVIVE This covid-19 pandemic period turned out to be the biggest digital stress test for a majority of organizations. Nearly all companies have realized that data is a key component of their digital strategy. This digital strategy also entails the transformation of businesses to govern their data more as an asset. This asset management approach will become of huge importance. And the essence of asset management is the monetization of it. Organizations that monetize their data & information assets outstrip their rivals by using it to reinvent, digitalize, or eliminate existing business processes and product.
  5. 5. 2 WAYS OF DATA MONETIZATION DIRECT MONETIZATION INDIRECT MONETIZATION Direct or external data monetization involves making the data available to brands and agencies. It helps in the creation of new revenue streams and leveraging businesses. Indirect or Internal data monetization focuses on mining and leveraging data to improve a data owner’s operations, efficiency, productivity. It enables ongoing communication with customers or his users.
  6. 6. EXAMPLES 02
  7. 7. DIRECT MONETIZATION
  8. 8. INDIRECT MONETIZATION
  9. 9. DATA MONETIZATION AREAS ENABLER PROCESSES ASSET / INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL COMPETITIVE POSITION RISK MANAGER PRODUCT
  10. 10. WHY 03
  11. 11. Optimizes the Use of Data and Maximizes Its Value Potential Creates Opportunities in the Market Increases the Value of Data Helps in Sizing of the Market Strategy Increases Overall Productivity WHY MONETIZE? 1 2 3 4 5
  12. 12. Streamlines Decision Making and Planning Creates Competitive Advantage in the Market Improves Customer Experience and Strengthens Customer Loyalty Helps in Strengthening Partnerships Identifies and Mitigates Risk and Improves Compliance WHY MONETIZE? 6 7 8 9 10
  13. 13. LACK OF DATA STRATEGY Including a Data Governance program and a roadmap
  14. 14. DATA GOVERNANCE 04
  15. 15. IMPORTANCE OF DATA GOVERNANCE
  16. 16. DATA GOVERNANCE ORGANIZING FRAMEWORK CHANGE MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVES STRATEGY MEASUREMENT ORGANIZATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
  17. 17. In order to monetize your data, you’ll need to ensure that your data is fit for purpose.
  18. 18. DATA AVAILABILITY LACK OF RIGHT DATA UNCONVENTIONAL DATA
  19. 19. KEY TAKEAWAYS 05
  20. 20. KEY TAKEAWAYS DESTINATION Ambition and Objectives Business Strategy Competitive Position DATA = FUEL Data Inventory Data Sources Data Analytics PATH Use Cases Business Models Evaluation and Prioritization
  21. 21. KEY TAKEAWAYS DATA TECHNOLOG Y Data Architecture Data Dissemination ORGANIZATIONAL SETUP Data Management Processes Governance PEOPLE Product Management Data Scientists Data Engineers
  22. 22. THANKS Does anyone have any questions? Presentation created by Mathias Vercauteren mathias.vercauteren@sbiconsulting.be +32 473 833 122 www.sbiconsulting.be
  23. 23. This is where you give credit to the ones who are part of this project. ⬣ Presentation template by Slidesgo ⬣ Icons by Flaticon ⬣ Infographics by Freepik ⬣ Images created by Freepik - Freepik ⬣ Author introduction slide photo created by Freepik ⬣ Text & Image slide photo created by Freepik.com CREDITS
  24. 24. RESOURCES Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites. ICONS ⬣ Icons made by phatplus, good wear, becris, surang, turkkub, Icongeek26, Eucalyp, Pixel Perfect and freepik from www.flaticon.com PHOTOS ⬣ Blue lake and green shore ⬣ Black sand beaches ⬣ crossing ⬣ High-rises in black and white ⬣ Secret beach ⬣ Aerial of Surfers Paradise, looking south at dusk. ⬣ Welcome to wonderland ⬣ Blue tent under milkyway ⬣ Breathtaking view of sunnylvsfjorden fjord and famous seven sisters waterfall; norway ⬣ Person looking at top of skyscraper ⬣ Light trails on a suburban highway ⬣ Fire ring ⬣ person wearing backpack standing on cliff in front of mountains ⬣ Red boat moored on the idyllic lake near the rocky mountains ⬣ Rear view of a man with black backpack standing on bridge ⬣ Silhouette of a person's hand holding paper airplane against dramatic sky ⬣ aerial shot of road surrounded by green trees ⬣ Step up ⬣ ocean wave

×