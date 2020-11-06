Data Monetization in a Corona Era

On behalf of SBI Consulting I’ve made a webinar on September 25th about Data Monetization.



In the post covid-19 era, transformation of businesses to govern their data more as an asset will become of huge importance. Becoming more data driven and digital will only increase at an unseen pace.



The essence of this transformation and the emphasis will be on Data Monetization. Monetizing your data assets will be of vital importance if you’d want to remain competitive and survive & thrive in the new normal.



In this webinar “Data Monetization in a post-Covid era”, I cover topics such as:



What does Data Monetization entails

Why Data Monetization is important for your business

How does the post-Covid era impacts this monetization process

What do we mean with Infonomics and Data Debt

The 5 key takeaways to get started with Data Monetization

The outcome? A good understanding of Data Monetization and practical insights to get going immediately!