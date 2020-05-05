Teaser trust search pre seed investment opportunity

"Being able to prove your trust online will be tomorrow’s norm for all online exchanges."



We are officially in Pre-seed



✔️We worked like hell

✔️We created the first search engine based on trust

✔️We have 40 million business profiles ready to be claimed



You are an early stage investor

☑️I have an tech product

☑️I have a visionary team

☑️I have a wild go-to-market

☑️I have a game-changing promise



➡️ And I have a full Pitch deck



 Contact me by pm 卵



Math

Ceo