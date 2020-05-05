Successfully reported this slideshow.
L contact@trustunion.com L contact@trustunion.com
"Being able to prove your trust online will be tomorrow’s norm for all online exchanges."

We are officially in Pre-seed

✔️We worked like hell
✔️We created the first search engine based on trust
✔️We have 40 million business profiles ready to be claimed

You are an early stage investor
☑️I have an tech product
☑️I have a visionary team
☑️I have a wild go-to-market
☑️I have a game-changing promise

➡️ And I have a full Pitch deck

 Contact me by pm 卵

Math
Ceo

Published in: Investor Relations
Teaser trust search pre seed investment opportunity

