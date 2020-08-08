Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TECNOLOGIA E SEUS MALES NO ÂMBITO ESCOLAR NOME: MATHEUS R. SILVA COMO UM TECNÓFOBO
SOB UM ASPECTO PSICOPEDAGÓGICO, • se a atenção e a concentração são funções mentais imprescindíveis para a aprendizagem, c...
• 15% dos 68 milhões de usuários da internet pelo celular no Brasil têm entre 10 e 17 anos
• Entretanto, apesar de 99% das escolas públicas brasileiras contarem com computadores e quase 80% das escolas urbanas dis...
De maneira majoritária, os alunos optam por utilizar aparelhos pessoais, onde o controle com o quê estão interagindo é inv...
• O que por sua vez, dificulta a introdução dos celulares de maneira producente (desenvolvimento de conhecimento) ao cenár...
Um estudo divulgado pela London School of Economics mostrou que alunos de escolas da Inglaterra que baniram os smartphones...
• Nesse contexto, o celular é um aparelho que só vem dificultar a relação ensino-aprendizagem.
POR ISSO, • diga NÃO ao celular em ambiente escolar e contribua para o desenvolvimento nacional.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia e seus males no âmbito escolar

60 views

Published on

Tecnologias e Práticas Educativas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia e seus males no âmbito escolar

  1. 1. TECNOLOGIA E SEUS MALES NO ÂMBITO ESCOLAR NOME: MATHEUS R. SILVA COMO UM TECNÓFOBO
  2. 2. SOB UM ASPECTO PSICOPEDAGÓGICO, • se a atenção e a concentração são funções mentais imprescindíveis para a aprendizagem, como pode um aluno permanecer atento estando ligado permanentemente ao “lá fora” com todos os seus atrativos?
  3. 3. • 15% dos 68 milhões de usuários da internet pelo celular no Brasil têm entre 10 e 17 anos
  4. 4. • Entretanto, apesar de 99% das escolas públicas brasileiras contarem com computadores e quase 80% das escolas urbanas disporem de acesso à internet, apenas 7% dos alunos dizem fazer uso da rede nas unidades de ensinos.
  5. 5. De maneira majoritária, os alunos optam por utilizar aparelhos pessoais, onde o controle com o quê estão interagindo é inviável;
  6. 6. • O que por sua vez, dificulta a introdução dos celulares de maneira producente (desenvolvimento de conhecimento) ao cenário escolar, levando a atritos e conflitos.
  7. 7. Um estudo divulgado pela London School of Economics mostrou que alunos de escolas da Inglaterra que baniram os smartphones melhoraram em até 14% suas notas em exames de avaliação nacional.
  8. 8. • Nesse contexto, o celular é um aparelho que só vem dificultar a relação ensino-aprendizagem.
  9. 9. POR ISSO, • diga NÃO ao celular em ambiente escolar e contribua para o desenvolvimento nacional.

×