Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFANTERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LA ARMAS MANUAL DE INSTRUCCION ¡ACCION Y VALOR! ANCON - PERU
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 2 INDICE 01.- INDICE………………………………………………………………………………….. 01...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 2 INTRODUCCION Desde la aparición de las armas de apoyo ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 3 TEMARIO I LANZAGRANADAS
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 4 Lanzagranadas m-203 Cal. 40mm. 1. Descripción Es un la...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 5 3. Características técnicas a. Su enfriamiento es por ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 6 6. partes principales a. Tubo. b. Cajón de mecanismos....
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 7 LANZA GRANADA LG-1 40 x 46mm DATOS TECNICOS DEL ARMA L...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 8 optoelectrónico diseñado específicamente para FCS, des...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 9 VIRTUDES DEL LG1 Y COMPARACION CON OTRO LANZAGRANDAS F...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 10 LANZAGRANDA LG1 DESMONTADA LAS MIRAS DEL LG-1 Despleg...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 11 GRAFICO DEL PROCESO DEL PROCESO CARGA, PERCUCION Y EX...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 12 LANZA GRANDAS MULTIPLE (M.G.L.) Cal. 40 mm. 1. DESCRI...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 13 hacia el objetivo, y mirando el objetivo directamente...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 14 Conjunto del mecanismo del gatillo y estructura trase...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 15 7. CAPACIDADES Gran movilidad táctica y rapidez de re...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 16 13. MANTENIMIENTO, DESARMADO Y ARMADO • El MGL es un ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 17 14. TIPOS DE MUNICIONES: a. ALTO EXPLOSIVO DE DOBLE P...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 18 16. TABLA DE MANTENIMIENTO TABLA DE MANTENIMIENTO DIA...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 19 LANZAGRANADAS DE ALCANCE EXTENDIDO XRGL 40 DESCRIPCIO...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 20 2. Características del Arma Las partes principales de...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 21 CAPACIDADES DEL ARMA • DISAPARO DE PRECISION SE INCRE...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 22 • SEÑALIZACION. CAPITULO 2: INSTRUCCIONES PARA EL FUN...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 23 5. Como Tomar, Apuntar y Disparar el Arma 5.1. Sujeci...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 24 Para descargar el arma, se debe llevar a cabo el proc...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 25 9.1 Apriete una vez la tecla izquierda del selector p...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 26 CAPITULO 4: MANTENIMIENTO DEL ARMA POR PARTE DEL USUA...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 27 Tabla 1. 3. Limpieza El arma en uso o en almacenaje d...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 28 Este capítulo describe los principios de funcionamien...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 29 disparador, el mecanismo retorna a la condición detal...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 30
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 31
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 32 CIS 40AGL Tipo Lanzagranadas automático Lugar de orig...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 33 Sistema de la alimentación Vinculado cinturón El CIS ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 34 PRUEBA DE ARMAMENTO EN LA FABRICA DE SINGAPUR MUNICIO...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 35 Éstos se han unido recientemente por el S428 la explo...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 36 En 1986, cuando CIS inicio el desarrollo de su propio...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 37 Armada de México 40 de la CEI AGL 2. RECCE/SCOUT Vehí...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 38 4. TRANSPORTES Y HELICÓPTEROS DE APOYO. Helicópteros ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 39 MAYORES VENTAJAS DEL CIS 40 AGL Como una arma automát...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 40 1. Peso de la granada 0.34 Kg 2. Radio de acción (Gra...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 41 ESPECIFICACIÓN DE LAS MONTURAS 1. Montura con Cuna Am...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 42 DATOS SIN EL ARMA MONTADA CON ARMA LONGITUD 850 mm. 1...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 43 EXPOSICION EN LA BASE NAVAL DEL CALLAO PRACTICA (EJER...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 44 VEHICULO DE EXPLORACION
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 45 TEMARIO II AMETRALLADORAS
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 46 AMETRALLADORA MAG CAL.7.62 mm 1. DESCRIPCION. La Amet...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 47 cadencia de tiro por consiguiente mayor potencia del ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 48 (7) Cadencia de Tiro ➢ 615 disparos por minuto en reg...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 49 MODELOS DE TRIPODE La FN producen dos modelos de tríp...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 50 MANIPULACION DEL AFUSTE 1.- Para poner el afuste en p...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 51 COLOCACION DE SOPORTE DE LA CAJA DE MUNICION Soltar e...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 52 AMETRALLADORA LIVIANA MINIMI CALIBRE 5.56mm X 45mm 1....
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 53 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS a) Armado con la palanca ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 54 k) Otro modelo es de los carros de combate correspond...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 55 5. DATOS NUMERICOS DEL ARMA a) CALIBRE 5.56 x 45 NATO...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 56 Caja alimentador (Vacía) 0,225 Kg Caja alimentador (l...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 57 ATENCIÓN Esta diferencia es notable únicamente compar...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 58 a) Retirar culata Retirar el eje superior de sujeción...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 59 • Armado con la palanca de armar al lado derecho. • P...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 60 AMETRALLADORA ULTIMAX 100 Cal. 5.56 mm. 1. INTRODUCCI...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 61 2. RESEÑA HISTORICA: A partir de los finales de la II...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 62 6.- Para descargar el arma verifique el selector de t...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 63 Cañón: ➢ Calibre 5.56 x 45 MM ➢ Estrías 06 rayas, gir...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 64 A.- CARACTERÍSTICAS TÁCTICAS.- 1.- Arma automática in...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 65 6. Conjunto del cajón de mecanismo. 7. Magazines y ca...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 66 suficiente espacio entre el extremo del resorte y el ...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 67 - Revise la recámara ponga el selector en “F” - Apunt...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 68 UNA AMETRALLADORA BROWNING M2, MONTADA SOBRE EL TRÍPO...
ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 69 variante sin camisa de enfriamiento, pero con un grue...
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
30 views
May. 30, 2021

Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf

Xxxxx xxfv

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Empleo-tactico-de-las-armas-pdf

  1. 1. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFANTERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LA ARMAS MANUAL DE INSTRUCCION ¡ACCION Y VALOR! ANCON - PERU
  2. 2. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 2 INDICE 01.- INDICE………………………………………………………………………………….. 01 02.- INTRODUCCION………………………………………………………………………...02 03.- TEMARIO I LANZAGRANADAS…………………………………………………….. 03 04.-LANZAGRANDAS M-203 (Cal. 40 mm.)……………………………………………... 04 05.- LANZAGRANDAS LG1 (Cal. 40 mm.)……………………………………………….. 07 06.- LANZAGRANDAS MGL (Cal. 40 mm.)………………………………………………. 12 07.- LANZAGRANDAS XRGL (Cal. 40 mm.)……………………………………………….19 08.- LANZAGRANDAS CIS 40 AGL (Cal. 40 mm.) ……………………………………… 32 09.- TEMARIO II AMETRALLADORAS………………………………………………….. 45 10.- AMETRALLADORA MAG (Cal. 7.62 mm.)…………………………………………. 46 11.- AMETRALLADORA MINIMI (Cal. 5.56 mm.)………………………………………..52 12. - AMETRALLADORA ULTIMAX 100 (Cal. 5.56 mm.)…………………………………60 13- AMETRALLADORA BROWNING M2 (Cal. 50 - 12.7 mm.)…………………………68 14.- TEMARIO III LANZACOHETE………………………………………………………….79 15.- LANZACOHETE RPG 7V (Cal. 40 mm.) ……....................................................... 80 16.- TEMARIO IV MORTEROS…………………………………………………………….101 17.- MORTERO M1 SUDAFRICANO (Cal. 60 mm.)……………………………………. 102 18.- MORTERO TIPO COMANDO (60 mm) ………………………………………………107 19.- MORTERO M-3 (Cal. 81 mm.)………………………………………………………….110 20.- MORTERO PESADO A-4 TIPO TAMPELLA (Cal. 120 mm.)……………………… 116 1
  3. 3. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 2 INTRODUCCION Desde la aparición de las armas de apoyo en los campos batalla, los ejércitos del mundo notaron rápidamente su importancia y/o utilidad como un factor preponderante en el resultado de las contiendas bélicas, razón por la cual se vieron en la necesidad de integrarlas a su arsenal y así dotar a sus unidades de este elemento de combate; con el trascurrir del tiempo y los desarrollos tecnológicos las armas de apoyo cobran más que nunca un papel protagónico, ya que la potencia de fuego que proveen y el efecto desmoralizador en el enemigo suelen determinar en muchos casos la ventaja táctica y en consecuencia el resultado de los enfrentamientos. Un arma de apoyo oportuna y correctamente emplazada podría ser la diferencia entre la victoria y la derrota, la historia moderna nos cuenta que ejércitos en inferioridad numérica y/o desventaja tecnológica consiguieron victorias que rayan en lo épico gracias al correcto conocimiento y empleo táctico de las armas de apoyo con el que contaban sus hombres. Es por ello que tener dominio cabal de las armas de apoyo con los que cuenta nuestra Fuerza y estar versado en su empleo táctico, cuando menos, es imperante en el Infante de Marina; el presente manual (no oficial) es la recolección de información vigente de las armas de apoyo con los que cuenta la Infantería de Marina peruana, atravèz del cual se busca brindar información al Alumno Básico en aspectos como: datos numéricos, características técnicas, características tácticas, montaje, desmontaje, empleo táctico en operaciones ofensivas, empleo táctico en operaciones defensivas y operaciones en áreas urbanas. La información que se detalla en este trabajo organiza las armas de apoyo según su clasificación y las describe individualmente agrupándolas en Lanzagranadas, ametralladoras, Lanzacohetes y Morteros, no se considera Lanzamisiles por no figurar en el plan instrucción del curso. Sin más que decir presentamos este manual y esperamos que sea de suma utilidad y fuente de conocimiento para el lector ávido de información, teniendo presente que el aprendizaje es constante y vital en el profesional de la guerra.
  4. 4. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 3 TEMARIO I LANZAGRANADAS
  5. 5. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 4 Lanzagranadas m-203 Cal. 40mm. 1. Descripción Es un lanzador de granadas de tiro a tiro de retrocarga de fabricación nortemericana. Su funcionamiento es por acción de bombeo, fijado a un fusil M- 16, Galil, K2 o usado solo con culata fija, es una arma orgánica de la escuadra de fusileros. 2. Funcionamiento a. Oprima el cierre del tubo y despliéguelo hacia adelante. b. Antes de cargar el lanzagranadas pase un trapo limpio por el anima recamara del tubo para limpiarla. c. Mantenga el arma en seguro hasta que este listo para disparar. d. Introduzca la munición dentro de la recamara. e. Deslice el tubo hacia atrás hasta que enganche. f. Esta listo para dispara apunte con la mira y saque el seguro, oprima el disparador. g. Para descargar el lanzagranadas oprima el cierre del tubo y muévalo hacia delante, el arma extrae automáticamente el casquillo, colocar el seguro. Si no cae el casquillo, quítelo introduciendo una baqueta del fusil por la parte delantera del tubo cerciórese que la granada haya sido disparada.
  6. 6. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 5 3. Características técnicas a. Su enfriamiento es por aire. b. Su calibre es 40 mm. c. Contiene una culata de fabricación SIMA-SEFAR. d. Tiene una alza abatible desde los 100 metros de 50 en 50 metros hasta los 250 metros en tiro directo. e. Su alcance máximo es de 250 metros. f. Tiene un seguro ordinario. g. Consta de una empuñadura y un guardamano que sirve también como palanca de armar. h. Utiliza granadas de humo, granadas iluminante, granadas de señales, granadas de ejercicio y granadas explosivas. 4. Características tácticas a. El arma puede ser empleada para contener enemigos en desenfilada. b. También el arma cuando se emplea contra vehículos blindados los contiene e inutiliza. Excepto los tanques. c. El peso y solidez permite el transporte sin dificultad. d. Gracias a su peso esta arma es un arma orgánica de la escuadra de fusileros. e. Puede ser cargado sin dificultad. f. Los fusiles M-16 y K-2 de las unidades operativas se encuentran acoplado el lanzagranadas M-203 y tiene la mira abatible para tiro indirecto graduado de 50 en 50 metros hasta los 400 metros para ser utilizado contra enemigos en desenfilada y en ángulos que no puedan batir armas de tiro rasante. 5. Datos numéricos a. Calibre 40 mm. b. Alcance efectivo M-203 250 metros. c. Alcance efectivo M-16, K-2 400 metros. d. Alcance blanco vehículos 200 metros. e. Numero de estrías 06 f. Longitud del arma 69 cm g. Peso del arma M-203 3 Kg. h. Galil acoplado con M-203 5100 Kg. i. k-2 acoplado con m-203 5100 Kg. j. Radio de acción letal 05 metros k. Velocidad inicial 76 m/seg. l. Distancia de armado de espoleta 14 a 28 metros m.Ancho de penetración en objetivos blindados 58 mm.
  7. 7. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 6 6. partes principales a. Tubo. b. Cajón de mecanismos. c. Mira abatible. d. Seguro con disparador. e. Cierre del tubo. f. Culata. 7. mantenimiento del arma a. Limpie el lanzagranadas de polvo y suciedad en todo movimiento. b. Lubrique las estrías del tubo y toda la superficie de metal con una línea de capa de aceite. c. Aplique aceite por el orificio del percutor, mantenga recta jalando el percutor para esparcir el aceite. d. Voltear el lanzagranadas y lubrique el tope del seguro que se encuentra en el cajón de los mecanismos frente al seguro. e. Inspeccionar el anima y examine si la inserción de culata esta floja. f. Examine las posiciones de fuego y seguro examine el tope y el cierre del tubo. g. Baquetear el cañón para sacar el polvo. 8. Clases de granadas a. Granadas alto explosivo: De doble espoleta penetra 50 mm. de placa blindada radio de acción 05 metros, radio de peligro 130 metros. b. Granadas alto explosivo táctica: Obliga al enemigo a abandonar casamatas en áreas urbanizadas, se arma entre b10 y 30 metros y tiene un tiempo de combustión de 32 segundos. c. Granadas iluminantes y de señales: Con paracaídas a 300 metros, delante de una escuadra ilumina un área de 200 metros de diámetro. d. Granada de señales: Unicamente para ser señales. e. Granadas de humo: Usado para marcar posiciones, no para ocultar, son de colores, rojo, amarillo y verde. f. Granada de ejercicio: Para realizare ejercicios de tiro o practica en el campo durante instrucción.
  8. 8. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 7 LANZA GRANADA LG-1 40 x 46mm DATOS TECNICOS DEL ARMA Longitud total: 720mm Anchura: 106mm Altura total con fusil: 294mm Peso vacío: 1.2kg Principio de funcionamiento: Acción a bombilla, acerrojamiento giratorio Calibre: 40mm LV (40 x 46mm) Cartucho: 40 x 46, varios tipos Modo de disparo: tiro a tiro Gatillo: tipo doble acción permanente Longitud del cañón: 230mm Estriado: 6, 1220mm (48’’), dextrogiro Eyección: HACIA ABAJO Seguros: Seguro manual, seguro de caída, seguro de acerrojamiento Soportes integrados: 2 rieles Picatinny Mira: Mecánica Velocidad inicial: 76m/s Alcance efectivo: 350m DESCRIPCION DEL ARMA Y MODO DE EMPLEO Uno de los módulos desarrollados para el sistema F2000 es un lanzagranadas LG1 patentado de peso ligero de 40 mm (peso vacío de 1 kg) que utiliza granadas estándar de baja velocidad de 40 × 46 mm. El lanzador es un arma de acción de bomba reversa de un solo tiro, con un cilindro que se desliza hacia delante para cargar y descargar (como el lanzagranadas M203), bloqueado por rotación axial del cañón. El disparador del lanzagranadas se instala directamente bajo el gatillo del F2000 de modo que pueda ser manipulado sin quitar la mano de disparo del agarre de la pistola del rifle. El disparador de doble acción permite al operador "intentar de nuevo" si el cebador del tipo de percusión de la granada no se enciende. El botón de liberación de la culata se encuentra en el lado izquierdo del cuerpo del lanzador, como en el M203. El lanzagranadas está equipado con un sistema de control de incendios
  9. 9. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 8 optoelectrónico diseñado específicamente para FCS, desarrollado en cooperación con la empresa finlandesa Noptel. El módulo de puntería se instala en lugar de la vista óptica estándar y se convierte en la vista primaria del arma cuando se monta, pero su objetivo principal es determinar con precisión e indicar el alcance de un blanco de granada. El paquete de alimentación también está diseñado para alimentar cualquier otro accesorio táctico o sistemas que puedan ser introducidos. El FCS integra un telémetro láser de baja potencia (de precisión a ± 1 m), un canal de orientación diurno con un retículo proyectado electrónicamente, una lectura de la indicación del rango medido y un indicador de ajuste de elevación de diodo. El lanzagranadas LG1 de 40 mm está destinado a ser utilizado con rifles automáticos F 2000 S y representa uno de los módulos adicionales que se pueden montar en el rifle sin el uso de herramientas adicionales. Está hecho de material plástico, con el barril y el mecanismo de atornillado que es hecho de metal. El lanzagranadas permite el disparo individual. Utiliza un sistema de perno de tracción recta y un mecanismo de disparo de doble acción, y se bloquea con un cañón giratorio. El lanzagranadas puede ser utilizado por tiradores de derecha e izquierda sin ningún ajuste adicional. Los tiradores manejan el lanzagranadas con la misma mano que manejan un rifle - sin agarres innecesarios o pérdida de equilibrio. El lanzagranadas utiliza cartuchos de 40 mm y permite un disparo individual. Está equipado con una mira mecánica usando una escala de observación de 50m. Acción: sistema de perno recto-tirón, sistema de bloqueo rotatorio del barril, sistema de gatillo de doble acción Medidas de Seguridad • Dirigir el Lanza Granadas a una dirección segura • Empujar el seguro manual en el lado derecho • la linea roja no se puede ver (seguro puesto) Comprobar la recáma. • Presionar el Seguro del cañón/guardamano y empujar el conjunto hacia adelante • Si el cañon no se lleva totalmente hacia atras.El Disparador no tendra efecto en el sistema. • Si estuviera desasegurado el disparador, no disparara el Lanza granadas. • Cerrar el conjunto cañón hacia atrás.
  10. 10. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 9 VIRTUDES DEL LG1 Y COMPARACION CON OTRO LANZAGRANDAS FN F2000 Standard FN F2000 Standard with Grenade Launcher • La integración del lanzagranadas en el FN F2000 se ha desarrollado para mantener la ergonomía y el equilibrio sobresalientes, así como el contorno suave del rifle. • El usuario puede tirar el rifle o el lanzador de granadas disparar fácilmente sin cambiar la posición de la mano. Esto garantiza una fácil manipulación, un apuntado rápido y un disparo preciso. • Este diseño hace que el FN F2000 sea único en comparación con los rifles tradicionales disponibles en el mercado hoy en día. FN F2000 with Grenade Launcher Traditional Rifle with Grenade Launcher
  11. 11. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 10 LANZAGRANDA LG1 DESMONTADA LAS MIRAS DEL LG-1 Desplegar para el uso y plegar despuès Ajustar las miras: Elevación Dirección Dirección Blanco vertical:  Dirección y elevación: 1 graduación = 30cm a 100m Blanco horizontal:  Dirección: 1 graduación = 30cm a 100m  Distancia: 1 graduación = 1.75m a 100m Apuntar en el blanco
  12. 12. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 11 GRAFICO DEL PROCESO DEL PROCESO CARGA, PERCUCION Y EXTRACCION DE LA GRANADA
  13. 13. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 12 LANZA GRANDAS MULTIPLE (M.G.L.) Cal. 40 mm. 1. DESCRIPCIÓN El Lanza Granadas Múltiple M.G.L, es un arma de fabricación sudafricana y pertenece a las armas de apoyo de infantería. Su calibre es de 40 mm. 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS a Tiene un selector de tiro en dos posiciones, seguro (S) y fuego (F). b Es un lanzador de poco peso, fácil manejo y fácil transporte c Tiene una culata plegada en dos posiciones, para tiro curvo y para tiro directo. d Alimentación a través de un alojamiento de tambor (tipo revolver), con capacidad de 6 granadas. e Dispara tiro por tiro. f Dispara diferentes tipos de granadas: de práctica, alto explosiva, fumígenas, lacrimógenas y iluminantes. g Distancia eficaz de empleo: contra blancos puntuales 150 mm. y contra blanco de área 375 mm. h Arma de tiro directo de cero a 100 metros y tiro indirecto de 100 metros a 375 metros (45º). i Alza marcada de 25 en 25 metros hasta los 375 metros. j Posee una mira óptica que en su interior tiene un punto infrarrojo. k La mira óptica es graduable en deflexión y en elevación. l Tiene dos empuñadura: la anterior para darle estabilidad al arma durante la puntería, y la posterior unida al guardamonte y al disparador. 3. PUNTERIA La forma de tomar la puntería es con los dos ojos abiertos, haciendo coincidir la visada del ojo derecho mirando el punto infrarrojo interno de la mira óptica y prolongándola
  14. 14. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 13 hacia el objetivo, y mirando el objetivo directamente con el ojo izquierdo, la convergencia de estas dos visadas determina la forma de tomar la puntería. 4. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÁCTICAS La cobertura de su trayectoria permite disparar por encima de las tropas amigas, dependiendo de la distancia donde de encuentre. Gracias a sus dos posiciones de la culata, permite que esta arma sea usada por el combatiente tanto para el tiro directo e indirecto. 5. DATOS NUMERICOS a. Peso total del arma 5.3 Kg. b. Longitud del arma: c. Culata extendida ..............................................768 mm. d. Culata Plegada ..............................................556 mm. e. Cadencia de tiro práctico ....................................... 18 d/m. f. Cadencia de tiro máximo ....................................... 0.3 d/m. g. Distancia eficaz: h. Blanco puntual ..............................................150 mm. i. Blanco de área ..............................................375 mts. j. Distancias máximas de seguridad: k. Entrenamiento ..............................................80 mts. l. Operacional .........................................................30 mts. m. Distancia de armado .............................................. 11-28 mm. 6. NOMENCLATURA: El MGL esta divido en cinco conjuntos principales: a. Conjunto del cañón y estructura delantera. b. Conjunto del mecanismo del gatillo y estructura trasera. c. Conjunto del cilindro. d. Conjunto de la mira. e. Conjunto de la culata. Conjunto del cañón y estructura delantera.
  15. 15. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 14 Conjunto del mecanismo del gatillo y estructura trasera. Conjunto del cilindro. Conjunto de la mira. Conjunto de la culata
  16. 16. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 15 7. CAPACIDADES Gran movilidad táctica y rapidez de reacción debido a su peso. 8. LIMITACIONES a. Tiene la limitación de poder llevar tan solo una granada en la recamara (lista para ser disparada), iluminante, lacrimógena y fumígena debido a su tamaño. b. Su cadencia de tiro es tiro por tiro. c. Su reabastecimiento requiere de mucha práctica para volver a cargar el arma. 9. PRECAUCIONES DE SEGURIDAD a. Colocar el arma en seguro. b. Apunte a un lugar seguro. c. Jale la retenida del tambor hacia delante. d. Gire el cañón hacia la izquierda. e. Inspeccione el arma y las recámaras del tambor. f. Empuje la retenida del tambor hacia atrás para extraer los casquillos y/o granadas. g. Cierre el tambor. h. Informe “ARMA LIBRE” 10. INCIDENTE DE TIRO a. Mantener el arma apuntado el blanco. b. Presione el disparador tres veces seguidas. c. Espere 30 segundos con el arma aún apuntando al blanco. d. Empuje la palanca de abrir. e. Apunte nuevamente y dispare. f. Retire rápidamente la granada “Percutada” y colóquela en un lugar seguro. 11. ACCESORIOS DEL ARMA a. Baqueta desarmable (dos piezas) b. Aceitera. c. Escobilla de anima. d. Hisopo de anima. e. Destornillador plano. f. Escobilla de cilindro de gases. g. Correa porta fusil. h. Estuche de accesorios. i. Panfleto del usuario. j. Caja de transporte – almacenaje. 12. GRADUACIÓN DEL ARMA: a. Coloque el alza graduada en cero b. Agarre el arma firmemente hacia el frente c. Apunte con la mira óptica a un punto distante d. Gradué con la mira hasta hacerla coincidir con el blanco distante elegido e. Los ajustes finales se darán durante la ejecución del tiro.
  17. 17. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 16 13. MANTENIMIENTO, DESARMADO Y ARMADO • El MGL es un arma de poco mantenimiento • El MGL es tratado con una película de lubricantes seco, por lo cual requiere poco aceite. • Las únicas partes que el usuario debe quitar son el embolo de gas y la tapa del mecanismo divisor. A. EMBOLO DE GAS (1) Para quitar él embolo de gas, póngase la mira en elevación cero. (2) Rótese él embolo en sentido contrario al reloj y levántese fuera del marco delantero. (3) Límpiese suavemente él embolo con franela de algodón, cepillo y aceite. (4) Límpiese también el orificio del embolo con el cepillo que se suministra. b. MECANISMO DIVISOR (1) Sáquese del marco delantero la cubierta del mecanismo divisor, deslizándola hacia arriba. (2) Límpiese suavemente el mecanismo divisor con franela de algodón y aceite. (3) Móntese de nuevo el embolo de gas y la cubierta en orden inverso al desmonte. c. MECANISMO DEL GATILLO (1) El usuario no debe abrir el mecanismo del gatillo para limpiarlo. Ocasionalmente se le puede dejar caer una gota de aceite al eje del gatillo volteando el mgl con la parte superior hacia abajo para obtener acceso al mecanismo del gatillo. d. CAÑÓN Y RECAMARAS (1) El cañón y las cámaras se limpian al mismo tiempo. (2) Rotar completamente el cilindro y abrir el marco posterior, apoyando el MGL en el piso o sobre una superficie firme. (3) Utilizar el cepillo de bronce/naylon sobre la varilla de limpieza y limpiar el cañón. Oprimir el disparador manual para permitir que cada recamara se limpie. (4) El lampazo que se suministra, cubierto con un pedazo de franela de algodón, puede ser utilizado para darle una limpieza final al cañón y colocar una capa ligera de aceite en las superficies internas del cañón y las recamaras. (5) Una cierta cantidad de deposito de aluminio de los proyectiles en el cañón es aceptable, ya que este no puede ser retirado por métodos convencionales. Se ha comprobado que la cantidad de deposito de aluminio no llegara a un punto en el que tenga un efecto perjudicial sobre el desempeño del arma. e. MIRA (1) La mira solamente debe ser limpiada con un trapo suave. Se debe tomar mucho cuidado para no dañar o rayar el lente.
  18. 18. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 17 14. TIPOS DE MUNICIONES: a. ALTO EXPLOSIVO DE DOBLE PROPÓSITO M433.- Este puede penetrar: (1) Placa blindada de 5 cm. (2 pulgadas). (2) Tronco de pino de 30 cm. ( 12 pulgadas). (3) Bloques de hormigón 40 cm. (16 pulgadas). (4) Sacos de arena de 50 cm. (20 pulgadas). (5) Radio de acción 5 metros contra tropas expuestas. b. ME-5168.- Esta granada se usa para obligar al enemigo a abandonar casamatas o posiciones encerradas en áreas urbanizadas. c. PARACAÍDAS WHITE STAR (Estrellas blancas ) M583. d. PARACAÍDAS GREEN STAR M661 (Estrellas verdes). e. PARACAÍDAS RED STAR (Estrellas rojas) M662.- Se usa para hacer señales e iluminar. Ilumina un área de 200 metros de diámetro durante 40 segundos. f. PARACAÍDAS WHITE STAR (Estrellas blancas ) M585. g. PARACAÍDAS GREEN STAR (Estrellas verdes) M664.- Se usa para hacer señales. h. PRECAUCION.- El grupo de estrellas verdes puede pueden aparecer blancos cuando la luz del sol es brillante. i. HUMO TERRESTRE XM635.- Esta se usa para marcar posiciones se obtiene en rojo, amarillo y verde. 15. ESTADISTICAS La información estadística típica es la siguiente: A. APLICACIÓN ANTIPERSONAL (1) Longitud del cartucho 103 mm (2) Peso del cartucho 277 g (3) Longitud del proyectil 82 mm (4) Peso del proyectil 180 g (5) Fragmentación copa de acero pre-moldeado (6) Tamaño de los fragmentos 3 mm x 3 mm x 2 mm (7) Peso de los fragmentos 120 mg (8) Numero de fragmentos 425 (9) Explosivo Tipo RDX/TNT (10) Peso 40 g (11) Espoleta de percusión en la ojiva M848A1 (12) Distancia de armado 9 – 28 mm (13) Información dinámica • Velocidad inicial 76 m/seg • Alcance 375 m • Efecto funcional (14) El promedio de bajas del cartucho es de 50% a un radio de 5 m del punto de impacto.
  19. 19. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 18 16. TABLA DE MANTENIMIENTO TABLA DE MANTENIMIENTO DIARIAMENTE ANTES DE DISPARAR DESPUÉS DE DISPARAR CONJUNTO/ ITEM LIMPIA R ACEITA R LIMPIA R SECA R ACEIT AR AJUST . LIMPIA R ACEITA R CAÑON X X X X X X CÁMARAS X X X X X X ACCIONES POR GASES X X X X X X CAMARA DE GAS X X X X X X X MECANISMO INDICE X X X X MIRA X X MARCO X X 17. DATOS COMPLEMENTARIOS: a. Informar todos los defectos del arma. b. Chequear que el equipo este completo y en servicio c. No utilizar disolvente alguno en el arma. DESFILE MILITAR DE MEXICO CON MGL 40MM MGL MK1 - S
  20. 20. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 19 LANZAGRANADAS DE ALCANCE EXTENDIDO XRGL 40 DESCRIPCION 1. Observaciones Generales El Lanza Granadas XRGL 40 (Marca Registrada) es un arma semi-automática que se dispara del hombro. El arma tiene la apariencia de un revolver gigante. Posee un cilindro rotatorio que toma seis granadas de (40 x 46 mm) de velocidad estándar, como así también granadas de (40 x 51 mm) ERLP (Marca Registrada). Tiene una culata extensible, una empuñadura delantera y una empuñadura tipo pistola. El armazón posterior gira al abrirse para permitir cargar, expulsar y descargar las granadas del cilindro. Al cerrarse el armazón posterior se traba y queda listo para disparar. El seguro manual frena el mecanismo de disparo impidiendo que ocurra un tiro imprevisto. El sistema de mira funciona a batería. La mira es réflex y reticulada en grilla con mecanismos de elevación y compensación por movimiento lateral. Una mira con telémetro puede ser provista.
  21. 21. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 20 2. Características del Arma Las partes principales del arma, que se describen más abajo, son desmontables. 2.1. Conjunto Delantero: El conjunto delantero contiene el receptor; las superficies han sido labradas mecánicamente para recibir al conjunto del cilindro y al conjunto posterior. Los ensambles de la mira y de la culata también se fijan al grupo delantero. 2.2. Conjunto del Cilindro: El conjunto del cilindro ha sido mecánicamente labrado a partir de un trozo sólido de aluminio y está situado en el centro del lanzador. El diámetro posterior interno de cada tubo funciona como una recámara para recibir la carga. El cilindro esta fijado al conjunto delantero por medio del buje extractor. El resto del mecanismo del cilindro se fija por medio de un perno central que se atornilla al asa liberadora. 2.3. Conjunto posterior: El conjunto posterior incluye el armazón posterior donde se aloja el mecanismo disparador y la tapa trasera. Un tornillo fija la empuñadura tipo pistola a la armadura posterior. 2.4. Ensamblaje de la Mira: Una mira réflex con grilla reticulada es provista con el lanzador de granadas XRGL40 (Marca Registrada). La mira tiene dispositivos de elevación para afinar la puntería y compensar la desviación lateral. Se ofrece como opción una mira telemétrica que tiene todas las funciones de la mira réflex además de ser precisa hasta los 800 metros. 2.5. Ensamblaje de la Culata: El Lanza Granadas XRGL40 (Marca Registrada) posee una culata telescópica que consiste en una extensión tubular y culata desmontable. La extensión tubular se ajusta a la altura, mientras que la longitud de la culata es ajustable.
  22. 22. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 21 CAPACIDADES DEL ARMA • DISAPARO DE PRECISION SE INCREMENTA DE 150 METROS HASTA LOS 250METROS. • EL RANGO EFECTIVO SE INCREMENTA DE 375 METROS A 800 METROS. • NUEVO MECANISMO AVANZADO. • SISTEMA DE MIRA PATENTADO. CATACTERISTICAS Y DIMENSIONES • LONGITUD CULATA PLEGABLE 676mm. • LONGITUD CULATA DESPLAGADA 756mm. • PESO DESCRAGADO 4.6 kg. maximo (sin mira) 5.05 kg.maximo (con mira) • ALTURA CON MIRA INSTALADA 265 mm. • ANCHO 156 mm. • LONGITUD DEL CAÑON 260 mm. • CALIBRE 40 x 46 mm Y 40 x 51 mm.medio velocidad. • LONGITUD DEL CILINDRO 136 mm. • ESTRIADO GIRO A LA DERECHA PROGESIVAMENTE 0 A 1 VUELTA EN 1,2 mm. • TIPO DE CARAGADOR CILINDRO ROTATIVO • CAPACIDAD DEL CARGADOR 6 GRANDAS DE 40 mm. • MODO DE DISPARO SEMI-AUTOMATICO. MULTIPLICADOR DE FUERZA • EL OPERADOR ENTRENADO ES CAPAZ DE DISPARAR UN AMPLIO RANGO DE MUNICIONES A DISTANCIAS DE HASTA 400/800 METROS SOBRE UN AREA LETAL DE 60 m. x 20 m. • EL OPEADOR ENTRENADO ES CAPAZ DE APUNTAR A OBJETIVOS HASTA 150/250 METROS. • EL MAYOR RANGO Y EFECTO ASEGURA UNA ACCION DE SORPRESA E IMPACTO QUE DA UA VENTAJA TACTICA • OTORGA UNA VENTAJA PSICOLOGICA DURANTE EL CONTACTO ARMADO • AUMENTA LA POSIBLIDAD DE GANAR SUPERIORIDAD TACTICA. MUNICION DE 40 mm. DE BAJA VELOCIDAD MUNICION LETAL • ALTO EXPLOSIVO (HEAP) • ALTO EXPLOSIVO DOBLE PROPOSITO ( HEDP) • FOSFORO ROJO MUNICION MENOS LETAL • PROYECTIL DE HULE • MUNICION DE CS MUNICION DE ENTRENAMIENTO Y SEÑALES • PRACTICA • PRACTICA TRAZADORA • MARCACION DE OBJETIVOS (humo de color)
  23. 23. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 22 • SEÑALIZACION. CAPITULO 2: INSTRUCCIONES PARA EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL ARMA 1. Introducción En este Capítulo se detallan los procedimientos que los usuarios deben respetar cuando manipulan el Lanzador Múltiple de Granadas XRGL40. 2. Precauciones de Seguridad Las Precauciones Normales de Seguridad prescriptas para el arma son las siguientes: 2.1. Siempre se debe asumir que el arma está cargada. 2.2. Siempre se debe apuntar el arma hacia una dirección segura. 2.3. Siempre se debe constatar que el seguro está colocado. 2.4. Accionar varias veces el liberador manual - ubicado a la izquierda del receptor – para hacer girar el cilindro. 2.5. Abrir el cilindro tirando el asa liberadora hacia adelante y girando el armazón posterior en sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj. 2.6. Empujar el asa libertadora hacia atrás para extraer vainas vacías y/o granadas activas que pudieran haber en la recámara. PRECAUCION: NO SE DEBEN DEJAR CAER AL SUELO LOS PROYECTILES ACTIVOS PARA NO DAÑARLOS 2.7. Siempre se debe constatar que todas las recámaras están vacías. 2.8. Se debe cerrar el armazón posterior. 2.9. Sólo cuando han sido tomadas todas las precauciones el arma estará SEGURA. 3. Como Desmontar y Ensamblar el Arma Para el Lanzador Múltiple de Granadas XGRL40 el desmontaje de campaña se ha limitado al mínimo. No es necesario el desmontaje del arma al nivel del usuario. 4. Como Cargar el Arma Para cargar el arma (el procedimiento que se describe es para un usuario diestro, para un zurdo, corresponde reemplazar el procedimiento de derecha por el de izquierda), se procede de la siguiente manera: 4.1. Ejecutar las precauciones normales de seguridad (Ver punto 2.2). 4.2. Abrir el armazón posterior, presionando sobre el asa liberadora y girando hacia la izquierda el armazón posterior. 4.3. Sostener el arma con la mano izquierda por la empuñadura delantera; el cañon debe apuntar hacia abajo. 4.4. Girar la mano derecha en sentido de las agujas del reloj lo más possible. 4.5. Insertar los dedos de la mano derecha dentro de las recámaras vacias. 4.6. Girar el cilindro en sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj, hasta hacer contacto con el tope del cilindro. 4.7. Soltar el cilindro, que girará en sentido de las agujas del reloj aproximadamente 1/8 de vuelta por la acción de su resorte para alinear la recámara Número 1 con el cañón. 4.8. Cargar manualmente las recámaras con las granadas, procediendo desde el tope en sentido izquierdo. 4.9. Cerrar el armazón posterior de manera que el perno central quede correctamente trabado. 4.10. Completadas las acciones anteriormente indicadas el arma estará cargada. NOTA: SI EL CILINDRO NO HA GIRADO TOTALMENTE SE DEBE USAR EL LIBERADOR MANUAL
  24. 24. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 23 5. Como Tomar, Apuntar y Disparar el Arma 5.1. Sujeción de las Empuñaduras: El arma se sujeta, tomando con la mano izquierda la empuñadura delantera y con la mano derecha la empuñadura de pistola. Los usuarios zurdos substituirán la mano izquierda por la derecha y vice versa. 5.2. La Culata: Levantar la palanca debajo de la culata y tirarla culata hacia atrás para extenderla totalmente. Para retraerla, hay que levantar la palanca debajo de la culata y empujarla hacia adelante 5.3. Arma al Hombro: Se sujeta el lanzador por la empuñadura delantera con una mano y con la otra se sujeta la empuñadura de pistola, luego se sube el arma al hombro en forma convencional. NOTA: SE DEBE EVITAR LADEAR EL ARMA AL APUNTAR. 5.4. Ajustar el Alcance de la Mira: Antes de apuntar, el usuario debe asegurarse que la mira (uno u otro de los modelos disponibles) está ajustada al alcance deseado. El ajuste del alcance se realiza de la siguiente manera: 5.4.1. Presionar el botón sobre tambor de alcance del proyectil 5.4.2. Girar la mira del tambor de alcance del proyectil a la posición indicada. 5.4.3. Soltar el botón para que calce el plato de alcance del proyectil. 5.5. Apuntar: Se apunta el arma mirando por la mira y poniendo la grilla reticulada sobre el blanco. 5.6. Disparar: 5.6.1. Poner la palanca de seguro manual en la posición de Fuego (F) 5.6.2. Al sostener el arma y apuntar se puede empezar a disparar. 5.6.3. Todas las seis granadas pueden ser disparadas sucesivamente tan rápido como se puede presionar el disparador. NOTA: SE DEBE ESTAR SEGURO QUE EL DISPARADOR SE LIBRE TOTALMENTE CADA VEZ QUE SE PRESIONA SINO EL FIADOR NO ENGANCHARA NUEVAMENTE EL MARTILLO. 5.6.4. Una andanada en la recámara a punto de ser tirado puede ser salteada presionando el liberador manual. 1. Como Proceder Ante Fallas de Percusión Cuando una Granada ha sido golpeada por el percutor y no ha disparado se tiene una Falla de Percusión. Sin embargo, esto puede indicar también una ignición retardada que pasa cuando el estopín y/o la carga de propulsión arden más lentamente. 6.1. Presionar el disparador tres veces consecutivas, después de ocurrida la falla de percusión manteniendo el arma apuntada al blanco. 6.2. Si la falla de percusión persiste después de ejecutada la acción anterior, se debe asumir, que no se trata de una ignición retardada. 6.3. Accionar el liberador manual y continuar tirando. 6.4. Una vez descargada el arma, disponer de los proyectiles fallidos de acuerdo con las normas establecidas. 2. Como Descargar el Arma
  25. 25. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 24 Para descargar el arma, se debe llevar a cabo el procedimiento descripto en las precauciones normales de seguridad (ver punto 2.2). 3. Como Poner ‘a cero’ las Miras 8.1. Para poner a cero la mira para calibrarla al ojo del usuario, se debe seguir el siguiente procedimiento. 8.1.1. Efectuar cinco disparos desde la posición ‘De Pié con Apoyo’, usando el mismo blanco. 8.1.2. Determinar el Punto Medio de Impacto de los disparos en relación al Punto de blanco. 8.1.3. La mira puede ajustarse moviendo la grilla reticulada a la Posición. Exacta de Puntería para el alcance del Arma. 8.2. El calibrado de la ‘Puesta a Cero’ de la mira es como sigue. 8.2.1. El tornillo de ajuste para contrarrestar la acción del viento se encuentra en La parte posterior a la derecha de la caseta. Una vuelta completa permite Un ajuste de 300mm en una distancia de 100 metros. 8.2.2. El tornillo de ajuste para la elevación se encuentra en la parte posterior sobre la caseta. Una vuelta completa permite un ajuste de elevación de 300mm en una distancia de 100 metros. 8.3. Ajustada la mira efectuar (3) disparos y verificar la coincidencia entre el Punto Medio de Impacto y la Posición Correcta de Centrado. 9. Configuración de la mira
  26. 26. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 25 9.1 Apriete una vez la tecla izquierda del selector para activarla (1) 9.2 Apriete la tecla izquierda del selector para intercambiar entre la modalidad normal y visión nocturna 9.3 Apriete la tecla derecha del selector para intercambiar entre la modalidad de munición LV (Baja Velocidad) y MV (Alcance Extendido) (2) 9.4 Gire el mando para seleccionar el alcance – el alcance elegido aparece en la pantalla OLED (3) 9.5 La Mira se desconecta automáticamente después de 15min. 9.6 El OLED se pone en intermitente 10 seg. Antes de desconectarse CAPITULO 3: INCIDENTES DE TIRO Y PROCEDIMIENTOS A SEGUIR La Tabla 1 detalla los posibles incidentes de tiro, sus posibles causas y las acciones inmediatas a ser tomadas. TABLA 1: Incidentes, Causas y Acciones a Tomar
  27. 27. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 26 CAPITULO 4: MANTENIMIENTO DEL ARMA POR PARTE DEL USUARIO 1. Introducción El Lanzador de Granadas XRGL40 está diseñado para necesitar poco Mantenimiento. El desmontaje del arma para reparar o reponer piezas desgastadas o averiadas debe efectuarse sólo por armeros calificados tal como se indica en el Manual Técnico para reparaciones en el taller. PRECAUCION: SE DEBEN OBSERVAR LAS PRECAUCIONES NORMALES DE SEGURIDAD PARA MANIPULAR, INSPECCIONAR Y/O REPARAR EL ARMA, Y VERIFICAR QUE ESTA DESCARGADA Y ASEGURADA; RESPETANDO ASI LAS PRECAUCIONES DADAS EN EL CAPITULO 2 DE ESTA PUBLICACION. 2. Tabla 1: ACEITES Y LUBRICANTES El arma debe ser limpiada en seco y luego ligeramente aceitado tal como se detalla en la
  28. 28. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 27 Tabla 1. 3. Limpieza El arma en uso o en almacenaje debe mantenerse limpia y ligeramente aceitada. El desmontaje requerido es mínimo tal como se detalla en el Capítulo 2. Al limpiar el arma se debe prestar especial atención a las áreas detalladas en el presente capítulo. 3.1. Mecanismo de Indexación: El mecanismo no debe ser quitado o abierto por el operario. 3.2. Mecanismo de Disparo: El mecanismo de disparo no debe ser abierto por el operario. Se puede lubricar el eje del disparador dando vuelta el arma para tener acceso al mecanismo de disparo. 3.3. Cañón y Recámaras: El cañón y las recámaras se limpian al mismo tiempo. Se debe proceder como se indica a continuación. 3.3.1. Abrir el armazón posterior y apoyar el arma en el suelo u otra superficie firme y adecuada. 3.3.2. Girar totalmente el cilindro. 3.3.3. Usando la baqueta y el cepillo suministrados, limpiar el cañón y la recámara N. 1. 3.3.4. Mediante el liberador manual girar el cilindro y alinear la recámara N.2 con el cañón; limpiar la recámara N.2 y proceder de la misma manera con las otras recámaras. 3.3.5. Con una franela que no deshilacha limpiar y ligeramente lubricar el cañón y todas las recámaras. 3.4. Miras: Las miras sólo se deben limpiar con un trapo suave y seco. Se debe tener cuidado de no rayar la lente. 3.5. Resto del arma: Lo que queda del arma se debe limpiar con un trapo suave que no deshilacha. No se debe sumergir el arma en agua o solventes. PRECAUCION: NO SE DEBEN USAR MATERIALES ABRASIVOS QUE DAÑAN EL REVESTIMIENTO DE LAS SUPERFICIES EXTERIORES DEL ARMA. 4. Mantenimiento El mantenimiento por parte del usuario, está limitado a limpiar el arma. Si las partes se desgastan o dañan deben ser enviadas al armero de la Unidad para ser reparadas. CAPITULO 5: FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL ARMA 1. Introducción
  29. 29. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 28 Este capítulo describe los principios de funcionamiento del arma y detalla sus mecanismos. 2. Seguro Manual El movimiento de la palanca de seguro manual hace que la cara plana de su eje bloquee el movimiento de la guía del resorte del martillo lo que impide el funcionamiento del mecanismo de disparo. 3. Seguro Mecánico Una Granada no puede ser disparada si la recámara y el cañón no están alineados y el armazón posterior correctamente cerrado. Si la recámara esta fuera de alineación con el cañón o el armazón posterior no está correctamente cerrado, el perno índice en el martillo no puede sobresalir a través del armazón posterior hacia el agujero correspondiente en el extractor. Por lo tanto el martillo queda bloqueado y el arma no puede ser disparada. 4. Indexación El mecanismo de indexación controla la rotación del cilindro y la alineación del cilindro con el cañón. El giro incontrolado del cilindro o el salto de una andanada es impedido por el perno de indexación de cada recámara del cilindro al estar engranado por el mecanismo de indexación. 5. Mecanismo de Disparo Cuando el mecanismo de disparo sufre una falla del percutor, el martillo puede ser accionado varias veces sobre la misma granada. El mecanismo tiene cuatro etapas. 5.1.Etapa 1 – Disparador en Reposo: En esta posición el martillo esta lejos del percutor. El talón del disparador está enganchado contra la parte inferior del martillo, tornando seguro el arma en caso de una caída accidental. El pasador de indexación se encuentra desenganchado del agujero correspondiente en el extractor. 5.2.Etapa 2 – Disparador Accionado: Cuando el disparador es operado con la palanca del seguro manual en la posición F (fuego) el talón del disparador se mueve fuera de su enganche con el martillo. El martillo es forzado a girar hacia atrás sobre su eje por el elemento de enganche. Los resortes del martillo y del disparador están comprimidos y simultanemente el pasador de indexación del martillo es forzado dentro de su correspondiente agujero en el extractor. Esto asegura que la recámara está alineada con el cañón. Como medida de seguridad el mecanismo de disparo no puede funcionar si el pasador de indexación no entra en su agujero correspondiente en el extractor. El martillo continúa su movimiento hacia atrás hasta que el elemento de enganche se libra del martillo. 5.3. Etapa 3 – Martillo Liberado: Cuando el elemento de enganche se desengancha del martillo, el martillo es forzado hacia adelante por su resorte y da contra el percutor, el cual golpea a su vez al estopín de la Granada. El resorte del percutor es comprimido. El pasador de indexación del martillo se mueve fuera de su agujero en el extractor y permanece fuera hasta que el ciclo llegue nuevamente a la etapa 2. 5.4. Etapa 4 – Martillo en Reposo; el Disparador sigue siendo Operado: Después que el percutor golpea en estopín de la Granada, éste es forzado hacia atrás por el resorte, simultáneamente el martillo es forzado hacia atrás. Al librar al
  30. 30. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 29 disparador, el mecanismo retorna a la condición detallada en la etapa 1 con el talón de seguridad engranado en el martillo. 6. Palanca de Seguridad 6.1. Cuando la palanca del seguro está en la posición S una cara plana en el eje de la palanca, bloquea el movimiento de la guía del resorte del martillo, lo que impide el funcionamiento del mecanismo de disparo. 6.2. Cuando la palanca está en la posición F, el martillo puede retroceder y Funcionar apropiadamente.
  31. 31. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 30
  32. 32. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 31
  33. 33. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 32 CIS 40AGL Tipo Lanzagranadas automático Lugar de origen Singapur HISTORIAL DE SERVICIO En servicio 1991-presente Guerras Lucha contra el guerrillero operaciones en Filipinas HISTORIA DE LA PRODUCCIÓN Diseñador Chartered Industrias de Singapur Diseñado 1986-1989 Fabricante Cinética ST , PT Pindad Producido 1991-presente ESPECIFICACIONES Peso 33 kg (72,75 libras ) Longitud 966 mm (38 en ) con el material Barril de longitud 350 mm (13,8 pulg) Ancho376 mm (14,8 pulg) Cartucho 40x53mm granada Acción "Blowback operación Índice del fuego 350-500 disparos por minuto Velocidad inicia l242 m / s (794 pies / s ) El rango máximo de 2200 m
  34. 34. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 33 Sistema de la alimentación Vinculado cinturón El CIS es un 40 AGL 40 mm automática lanzagranadas , desarrollado a finales de 1980 y producido por la singapurense firme defensa de la CEI - Chartered Industrias de Singapur (en la actualidad ST Kinetics). El lanzador se emplea principalmente por la Fuerzas Armadas de Singapur y de la policía y las fuerzas de seguridad de varios otros países El arma usa un funcionamiento del blowback y es la alto-velocidad normal refrigerado por aire, de encender 40 granadas del mm a un rango máximo de 2200 metros a una velocidad del fuego de solo tiro a automático a entre 350 y 500 redondear-por-minuto, alimentó de un cinturón del eslabón desintegrando. El CIS 40-AGL puede montarse en un trípode para el uso de la infantería, o en el torreón de una luz el vehículo acorazó. La designación: CIS 40AGL Fabricado por: Las Singapur Tecnologías Cinética S.A. - STK El tipo: Las armas & los Sistemas del Arma El nombre: El lanzador de la granada automático Las Singapur Tecnologías Cinética (las Cinética de ST) se ha establecido como un uno vaya de compras la parada' para el lanzador de la granada automático (AGL) operadores, con la capacidad para no sólo proporcionar a una familia de 40 lanzadores del mm, pero también una colección completa de 40 munición del mm. Por ejemplo, los recientes desarrollos de la munición incluyen la incorporación de autodestrúyase (SD) el fuzes, las municiones insensibles (IMs) y reforzó las ojivas de la explosión, mientras por lo que se refiere a los lanzadores, por medio-2008, las Cinética de ST habían construido 40AGL 40 arma del mm a encima de 10,000 del CIS original con las ventas a más de 20 países. La versión básica de ese arma del blowback-tipo está montada en un trípode - aunque también se encaja a un rango de plataformas de los vehículos de ataque de ayuno a los vasos de la patrulla costeros - y rasgos un alimento de la munición de la izquierda y una proporción cíclica de fuego de 350/500 rds/min. El máximo citó el rango es 2,200 m con un rango eficaz de 1,500 m. El trabajo de desarrollo ha desenvuelto el arma en el último CIS 40AGL Mk II que tienen varios nuevo rasgos incluyendo: una reducción de peso de casi 6 kg; un sistema del levantamiento barril; el manejo mejorado y actuación; y mejoró estética y ergonomía.
  35. 35. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 34 PRUEBA DE ARMAMENTO EN LA FABRICA DE SINGAPUR MUNICION DE LA AGL 40MM. La familia llena de naturalezas de la munición desarrollada en el 40 rango del mm incluye: el S411 alto-explosivo de dos usos (HEDP); el S413 HEDP SD; el S421 HEDP IM; el S412 ÉL; el S427 ÉL SD; el S415A el diseñador de la práctica designado; y el S416A normal la práctica designado.
  36. 36. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 35 Éstos se han unido recientemente por el S428 la explosión reforzada explosiva alta insensible explosivo (ÉL IBIX) y HEDP SD EBIX S425. Antes este año el Ministerio de REINO UNIDO de Defensa otorgó un valor del contrato a las Cinética de ST SGD42.5 millón (USD31.1 millón) para una cantidad del undisclosed de HEDP 40x53 munición del mm con último entregas el próximo año debido. Ellos se usarán con el Heckler & Koch 40 ametralladora de granada de mm (conocido en el servicio de REINO UNIDO como el L134A1 el Lanzador de la Granada Ligero Automático) desplegó en el papel de apoyo de infantería en un trípode, o encajó en un vehículo que se hace a campo traviesa como un Vagabundo de la Tierra. Las Cinética de ST han completado desarrollo de su propio 40 mm ahora el Peso Ligero el Lanzador de la Granada Automático (LWAGL) y la compañía está buscando los órdenes para empezar la producción de cantidad. LANZADOR DE GRANADAS AUTOMÁTICO MODELO CIS 40 AGL RESEÑA HISTORICA La mayoría de nosotros estamos familiarizados con las granadas de mano. Ha sido en varias formas por muchas décadas. Como el nombre lo sugiere, es lanzado a mano a una distancia aproximada de 20 metros. A continuación vino el lanzador de granadas que balísticamente lanza granadas hasta una distancia de 400 metros. El alcance del Infante ha sido incrementado en aproximadamente 20 veces. En recientes tiempos, el advenimiento de los lanzadores automáticos de granadas, que automáticamente lanzan granadas como proyectiles hasta la distancia de 2000 metros o más, le han dado al infante los medios de obtener no solamente el poder del fuego pesado, pero con la capacidad de artillerías.
  37. 37. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 36 En 1986, cuando CIS inicio el desarrollo de su propio CIS 40 AGL, solamente otros dos lanzadores automáticos de granadas se hallan en existencia. Estos fueron el norteamericano MK 19 AGL de 40 mm. Y del Soviet AGS 17. Ambas armas fueron estrictamente controladas para el uso de los respectivos Super poderes y por lo tanto no estaban disponibles ni al alcance de otros usuarios. Los esfuerzos hechos por CIS en el desarrollo de esta estuvieron ayudados con el total conocimiento de los inconvenientes y pequeños fracasos de los AGL existentes. La adopción de la munición de 40 mm y el sistema de los eslabones articulados de alimentación del MK 19 y por lo tanto las características de performance de esta munición por razones de Estandarización de la munición y del correspondiente apoyo logístico, el CIS 40 AGL, fue diseñada para incrementar la fiabilidad de funcionamiento y su tolerancia a las condiciones de operaciones más adversas. Asimismo se busca el explicar en mayor detalle el CIS 40 AGL en términos de sus cualidades en comparación con el MK 19 y aun más importante las aplicaciones que un alto y desbastador poder de fuego logrado en esta arma. INTRODUCCIÓN Al paso acelerado de la guerra moderna, la tendencia es de dotar de medios orgánicos para cumplir una misión hasta las unidades de bajo nivel que sean posibles. Un ejemplo es una adopción de las ametralladoras ligeras y de los lanzadores de granadas en las secciones de combate. La habilidad para rápidamente y efectivamente concentrar el poder del fuego sobre la amenaza tan pronto como esta sea identificada es crucial en la guerra moderna. En vista de la alta velocidad de fuego HEDP S411, el CIS 40 AGL es una arma muy superior para reemplazar al mortero de 60 mm el alcance máximo de 2200 metros del CIS 40 AGL junto con la excelente área de cobertura proporcionar las granadas HEDP la convierte con el tipo ideal para las misiones anfibias de asalto llevadas a cabo por tropas desmontadas. Los 350 disparos por minuto proveen una cobertura de supresión de un área suficientemente grande durante la etapa critica de los movimientos de tropas no protegidas como también durante el asalto. 1. BLINDADOS Los blindados se caracterizan por sus rápidos desplazamiento. Esto significa la necesidad de emplear fuego de apoyo orgánico con granadas de HEDP a nivel de pequeñas unidades. La adición a un vehículo de un montaje del CIS 40 AGL en la organización de la infantería mecanizada proveerá una inteligente mixtura de cañón de alta velocidad, ametralladora y desbastador poder de fuego del lanzador automático de granadas.
  38. 38. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 37 Armada de México 40 de la CEI AGL 2. RECCE/SCOUT Vehículo montados con el CIS 40 AGL son adecuados para las misiones de reconocimiento y exploraciones 3. MARINA Y VEHÍCULOS ANFIBIOS Para la saturación de áreas, el CIS 40 AGL es prácticamente la única arma practica de alto poder adecuada para ser instalada en vehículos ligeros como una lancha patrullera en los ríos o una nave anfibia de desembarco.La habilidad de proveer fuego sostenido de saturación efectiva desde una playa al atentar un desembarco (o en un recorrido paralelo a este) es crucial y esta forma de alta secuencia de disparo de HEDP significa que debe ser seriamente considerado.
  39. 39. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 38 4. TRANSPORTES Y HELICÓPTEROS DE APOYO. Helicópteros de transporte o apoyo pueden ser equipados con una serie de tipo de armas (misiles, pods de ametralladoras, lanzadores de cohetes o una combinación de ellos), pero el CIS 40 AGL ofrecerá una mayor flexibilidad operacional. Este seria el caso por ejemplo, con operaciones de contra insurgencia y durante el desembarco vertical de tropas. PRINCIPIO DE FUNCIONAMIENTO El CIS 40 AGL dispara granadas standard tipo clasificado de 40 mm de lata velocidad. El arma dispara desde la posición de cierre abierto y emplea un mecanismo “inercial”, con el sistema de blake de percusión adelantada. Esto simplemente significa que el fulminante del contenido en el cartucho es disparado en el movimiento final de recameraro en el block de cierre. El principio de diseño de un cerrojo se mueve en una línea recta acoplado con la percusión adelantada ha dado como resultado un arma que es extremadamente simple en operación y por lo tanto inherente fiable. Las fallas de funcionamiento en un arma automática pueden ser causadas tanto por un ciclaje violento en la alimentación como por condiciones adversas. El CIS 40 AGL ha logrado superar los defectos de funcionamiento en la alimentación al emplear un sistema de alimentador “de doble etapa”. La mitad del cartucho es alimentado hacia delante en el retroceso hacia atrás y la otra mitad en la recuperación hacia delante del mecanismo del cerrojo. El resultado es extremadamente suave y gentil operación de alimentación. Problemas ocasionados por la perdida del eslabón o retorcido de la cinta que lleva la munición han sido eliminados. Al hacer que la alimentación se haga “dos etapas”, es también obvio que el arma podrá alimentarse fiablemente inclusive si es que existieran mas de 18 granadas colgando desde una bandeja. Los disparos a elevaciones hasta los 45 º, están también asegurados, así como su capacidad de hasta 375 disparos por minuto.
  40. 40. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 39 MAYORES VENTAJAS DEL CIS 40 AGL Como una arma automática de saturación de área, ella puede ofrecer una instantánea saturación de rae con granada de alto explosivo y fragmentación en vista de su alto ciclaje de disparo (comparándolo al fuego de mortero), tiempo de reacción muy corto y sin limitación de alcance mínimo, su pequeño tamaño hace disponible a las pequeñas unidades en las formaciones blindadas y recce. Provee fuego directo e indirecto sobre relativamente grandes distancias. Tiene una capacidad útil para perforar blindaje de 63 mm hasta la distancia de 2200 metros cumpliendo un papel secundario contra APC, tanques de guerra, embarcaciones (en movimiento o cualquier otra forma), y a blancos fijos tales como fortificaciones o nidos de ametralladoras. Es el único medico practico y rápido de saturar una rea con proyectiles de alto explosivo doble propósito desde un pequeño vehículo o embarcación durante un desembarco. ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS Longitud del cañón 350 mm. Vida útil de cañón Exceso de 20000 disparos Longitud total del arma 966 mm. Anima rallada Destrosum, recubierta con Cromo duro. Ancho del arma 376 mm. Peso del arma 33 Kg (72.7 libras) Peso del trípode M3 9.5 Kg (21 libras) Tipos de munición M430 HEDP M384 HE
  41. 41. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 40 1. Peso de la granada 0.34 Kg 2. Radio de acción (Granada fragmentaria)15 metros 3. Componentes internos Material cromo puro CARACTERÍSTICAS OPERACIONALES 1. Método de operación Inercia del cerrojo con Percusión adelantada, disparo a cerrojo abierto. Totalmente automática. 2. Dispositivo alimentador Mecanismo de doble tapa, cinta metálica eslabonada desintegrable. 3. Velocidad en la boca 241 metros por segundo (790 fps) 4. Velocidad de disparo 325 a 375 disparos por minuto. 5. Construcción, cantidad de partes 161 piezas. PARTES DE CIS 40 AGL 1.- El Mecanismo del gatillo & la Asamblea de la Vista Trasera 2.- Alimente la Asamblea de la Tapa 3.- La Asamblea barril 4.- Cobrador Assembly 5.- La saeta & la Asamblea de Backplate 6.- La Asamblea de la Cascada intercambiable
  42. 42. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 41 ESPECIFICACIÓN DE LAS MONTURAS 1. Montura con Cuna Amortiguadora y Puntería Reflex Reduce adicionalmente en un 60% el golpe del retroceso. Para ser instalado sobre un trípode M3 o pedestal naval DATOS SIN EL ARMA MONTADA CON ARMA Longitud 718 mm. 1025 mm. Altura 389 mm. 389 mm. Ancho 319 mm. 470 mm. Peso 19 Kg 52 Kg 2. Montura CIS lock/Fire Montura CIS para bloquear el arma en ronza o altura mientras se hace fuego a ser adaptada aun pedestal naval.
  43. 43. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 42 DATOS SIN EL ARMA MONTADA CON ARMA LONGITUD 850 mm. 1200 mm. Altura 400 mm. 400 mm. Ancho 600 mm. 600 mm. Peso 28 Kg 63 Kg SISTEMA DE MUNICIÓN DE 40 MM El CIS 40 AGL esta diseñado para disparar los siguientes tipos de municiones 1. M430 Doble Propósito Alto Propósito HEDP S411 (HV) Este es un cartucho con fragmentación. Sus fragmentos en un radio de 5 metros tienen efectos mortales y en un radio de 15 metros causas heridas graves. La carga hueca es efectiva contra vehículos blindados con acero de hasta 63 mm de espesor. 2. M384 granada de alto explosivo HE-S412 MUNICION DEL AGL 40MM. 3. M385 inerte de practica TP-S416 A Este es un cartucho para practicas de tiro al blanco, usados en el entrenamiento. 4. Tracer (TPT) S415 A Es fabricada únicamente por Singapur, se utiliza como granada de entrenamiento y trazadora para disparos nocturnos.
  44. 44. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 43 EXPOSICION EN LA BASE NAVAL DEL CALLAO PRACTICA (EJERCICIOS)
  45. 45. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 44 VEHICULO DE EXPLORACION
  46. 46. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 45 TEMARIO II AMETRALLADORAS
  47. 47. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 46 AMETRALLADORA MAG CAL.7.62 mm 1. DESCRIPCION. La Ametralladora a gas cal. 7.62mm, llamada también Ametralladora MAG por las iniciales de las palabras francesas (MITRALLEUSE AUTAMATIQUE GAS) fue ideada y fabricada por la Fabrica Nacional HERSTAL (BELGICA) Es una arma automática acerrojada que dispara con el cierre móvil abierto y por introducción directa del cartucho en la recamara. 2. CARACTERISTICAS TECNICAS. a. Funciona por toma de gases en un punto del cañón con regulador de gases. b. No tiene dispositivo especial de refrigeración, su enfriamiento es por aire. c. Dispone de un BIPIE que permite utilizarla como ametralladora ligera y un AFUSTE que permite utilizarla como ametralladora pesada. d. También puede ser utilizada sobre vehículos, para lo cual no es necesario ni el BIPIE ni la culata pudiendo ser colocada únicamente sobre el AFUSTE. e. Características Generales (1) FUNCIONAMIENTO.- Funciona por toma de gases en punto del cañón durante el recorrido de la bala siendo el escape de gases, controlado mediante un regulador que permite de una parte, asegurar el funcionamiento regular y suave del arma, de otra parte en caso de necesidad, acrecentar la cadencia de tiro, y por siguiente dar al arma grandes posibilidades y mayor potencia en lo que concierne al tiro en condiciones adversas(agua, arena, barro, etc.) (2) ALIMENTACION.- La alimentación sé afectua por el lado izquierdo del arma, mediante cintas eslabonadas articulada, de eslabones abiertos de tal manera que el cartucho sale del eslabón por delante y se introduce directamente en la recamara. (3) CADENCIA DE TIRO.- La cadencia de tiro se puede modificar gracias a un regulador de gases. A mayor obturación de los orificios de escape, mayor
  48. 48. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 47 cadencia de tiro por consiguiente mayor potencia del arma. Si bien es cierto que la cadencia de tiro es de 600 a 1000 disparos por minuto, esta podemos considerarla como teórico, ya que en la practica es recomendable, por motivos de conservación de material no sobrepasar un tiro de 250 cartuchos seguidos sin efectuar un cambio de cañón o disparar los 250 cartuchos en ráfagas cortas por un tiempo aproximado de 3 minutos. (4) CAÑON.- Fabricado de acero niquelado especial y cromado interiormente, presenta una resistencia notable al desgaste. Esta mantenido en su posición mediante una tuerca con filetes diferenciales, la que una vez bloqueada hace imposible, todo juego particularidad que le permite también ser instantáneamente desmontable, aún en el mismo campo de batalla, sin mover el arma de su posición de tiro. (5) EYECCION.- Se efectúa por debajo del arma, hacia abajo disminuyendo de esta manera las posibilidades de ser localizado por el enemigo. (6) ORGANO DE PUNTERIA.- Como toda arma, la ametralladora MAG consta de un guión y de un alza. (7) El guión, reglable en altura y dirección (8) El alza que puede tomar dos posiciones. [a]. ABATIDA. Con agujero de puntería, lleva en su cara anterior graduaciones de 100 en 100 mts. Desde 200 a 800 mts. Esta posición del alza se usa generalmente para el tiro del arma sobre el BIPIE, ó AFUSTE en la posición tendida. [b]. LEVANTADA. Con muesca de mira, lleva en su cara posterior graduaciones de 100 en 100 mts de 800 a 1800 mts. Esta posición del alza se usa generalmente para el tiro del arma sobre AFUSTE en la posición sentada o sobre AFUSTE en la posición de rodilla. [c]. Esta mantenido en su posición mediante una tuerca con filetes diferenciales, la que una vez bloqueada hace imposible, todo juego particularidad que le permite también ser instantáneamente desmontable, aún en el mismo campo de batalla, sin mover el arma de su posición de tiro. [d]. MUNICION.- Dispara bala ordinaria, bala PERFORANTE, bala trazadora, bala PERFORANTE incendiaria y cartucho de fogueo. 3. DATOS NUMERICOS. a. Datos del arma (1) Calibre 7.62 mm. (2) Peso del arma con bipie y culata 10.850 Kg. (3) Longitud del arma con cubre llama 1.255 mts. (4) Número de rayas 7 en dextrorsun (5) Alza graduada de 100 en 100 mts ➢ Abatida de 200 a 800 mts (Amet. Ligera). ➢ Levantada de 800 a 1800 mts (Amet pesada) (6) Angulo de siega en dirección ➢ Sobre el bipie 800 milésimos ➢ Sobre el afuste 1200 milésimos
  49. 49. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 48 (7) Cadencia de Tiro ➢ 615 disparos por minuto en regulador 1. ➢ 670 disparos por minuto en regulador 2. ➢ 720 disparos por minuto en regulador 3. ➢ 1000 disparos por minuto en regulador cerrado b. Datos del AFUSTE 3002l (1) Peso de afuste 11.800 Kg (2) Posibilidad de siega en dirección 1.200 m (3) Posibilidad de siega en elevación 400 m 4. NOMENCLATURA. La Ametralladora MAG para su mejor estudio se divide en dos partes principales, la Ametralladora propiamente dicha y el AFUSTE. a. La Ametralladora propiamente dicha.- Comprende: (1) El cañón (2) La culata (3) Los mecanismos de cierre, percusión y extracción. (4) El mecanismo de disparo y seguro. (5) El mecanismo de alimentación y la tapa. (6) El cajón de los mecanismos. (7) Los órganos de puntería. (8) El bipie (9) Los accesorios y repuestos. b. El Afuste.- Comprende: (1) La cabeza del afuste (2) La mesa del afuste (3) El cuadro soporte de la cabeza del afuste (4) Las patas. 5. DESMONTAJE Y MONTAJE. a. Actividades que comprende el desmontaje parcial: (1) Retirar el cañón (2) Retirar la culata. (3) Retirar los mecanismos de cierre percusión y extracción. (4) Retirar la tapa de alimentación. b. Actividades que comprende el montaje parcial: (1) Se procede a armar en forma inversa
  50. 50. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 49 MODELOS DE TRIPODE La FN producen dos modelos de trípode 1. El modelo 3002 l 2. El modelo 360° 1. El modelo 3002 L DESCRIPCION.- El afuste comprende:  Una cuña de resortes recuperadores  Una plataforma  Un bastidor  Tres pies articulados al bastidor LA CUNA DE RESORTES RECUPERADORES Sirve de soporte directo del arma el arma esta fijada a la cuna adelante por muñones situadas en la parte anterior del cajón de mecanismo atrás por un perno amovible manteniendo al afuste por una cadena La cuna esta provista de dos resortes destinados a amortiguar el retroceso y a reemplazar la ametralladora hacia adelante, asegurando así una gran estabilidad durante el tiro LA PLATAFORMA En forma de sector provista de una doble graduación en milésimos (de 0 a 600 milésimos de una y otras parte) esta graduación pues el reglaje del tiro en dirección. La plataforma tiene en su cuna superior dos topes de limitaciones del tiro de siega provisto de tornillos de bloqueo el bloqueo de los topes contra los cuales viene a chocar el espaldón colocando en la parte inferior de la cuna permite materializar el ángulo de tiro de siega deseado. La plataforma esta articulada, adelante, sobre el bastidor y atrás esta unidad a este mismo por medio de dos cremalleras. EL BASTIDOR Esta hecho de tubos y lleva en su lado izquierdo el volante que permite desplazar la ametralladora en altura gracias a los dos cremalleras (esta son mandadas, por intermedio de dos engranajes por piñón hecho solidario del volante) En el mismo lado y en prolongación del volante del mando en altura se encuentra la leva de bloqueo del arma en altura. el volante de mando del arma en altura puede también servir para efectuar un tiro de siega a larga distancia. LOS PIES DEL AFUSTE Están articulados al bastidor. se puede arreglar la posición de las tres pies de manera que adaptar al afuste al terreno; el bloqueo de los pies en la posición deseada esta asegurada mediante puños de bloqueo. Los pies están terminados por zapatas de anclaje en el suelo
  51. 51. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 50 MANIPULACION DEL AFUSTE 1.- Para poner el afuste en posición de tiro  Estado el afuste en la posición de transporte  Aflojar los puños de bloqueo de los pies  Llevar los pies en la posición deseada y bloqueada por medios de los puños de bloqueo  Quitar el perno fijado de sus alojamientos en el soporte de la ametralladora  Colocar la ametralladora sobre el afuste introduciendo los muñones de que va provista, en la parte anterior del cajón de mecanismo, bajo los espaldones de la parte anterior de la cuna. mientras que la armadura del mecanismo del disparador se colocan entre las orejas de la parte posterior de la cuna  Sujetar la ametralladora sobre la cuna mediante el perno de fijación  Orientar el arma en la posición deseada actuando sobre el volante de mando DATOS NUMERICOS  Peso del afuste Aprox. 10.450 Kg.  Posibilidad de tiro siega en dirección Milésimos Aprox. 76°  Posibilidad de variación en altura (o de tiro de siega a larga distancia) actuando sobre las cremalleras por medio del volante de mando milésimos Aprox. 30°  Altura máxima del eje del cañón (posición alta de los pies) Aprox. 58 cm.  Altura minina de eje del cañón (posición bajo de los pies) Aprox. 33 cm. 2.- MODELO 360° DATOS NUMERICOS  Peso 10,300 Kg.  Altura máxima del cañón 600 mm.  Altura minina del cañón del arma 300 mm.  Angulo de rotación 360°  Angulo de elevación 30°  Angulo de depresión 30°  Superficie ocupado en el suelo por el Trípode abierto 1,4 de diámetro  Volumen del trípode plegado 600 x 250 x 250 mm.  El trípode se suministra con un soporte de caja de municiones PUESTA DE BATERIA De igual modo que el trípode 3002L los tres pies del modelo 360° se desplazan al manipular las llaves del bloqueo situadas en cada punto de retroceso de los pies. Una vez que el trípode en batería cada pies puede adaptares al terreno y cualquier que sea su naturaleza el trípode siempre ocupar una posición horizontal determinada la posición adecuada de cada pie bloquearlos por medio de las llaves de bloqueo será esfuerzo exagerado El trípode esta listo para recibir el arma y sus accesorios
  52. 52. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 51 COLOCACION DE SOPORTE DE LA CAJA DE MUNICION Soltar el soporte retirando el perno que sirve para sujetar el arma sobre el trípode colocar el soporte en el lado izquierdo de la cuna elástica el dorso del soporte tiene 3 ojales ovalizados que se colocan en frente de los tres tornillos de enganche y se acerrojan por siempre precisión contra la cuna y hacía abajo COLOCACION DEL ARMA SOBRE EL TRIPODE Introducir los muñones de la parte anterior del cajón de mecanismo del arma debajo de los respaldos anteriores de la cuna del trípode dejar que la puerta posterior del arma baje de tal modo que la parte posterior del guardamonte se introduzca entre dos orejas posteriores en la cuna. Sujetar el arma introduciendo el perno de sujeción en su alojamiento el arma esta lista para el uso. PUNTERIA  Aflojar las dos llaves de bloqueo vertical y horizontal de la cuna elástica del trípode de modo que el arma puede manipularse libremente y sin freno  apuntar al blanco  Conseguido el apunte bloquear las llaves de bloqueo de la cuna  En el caso que se desee que la manija de siega quede libre sea lateral o verticalmente, puede dejarse libre la llave de bloqueo correspondiente  Los tiros pueden también efectuarse sin ningún bloqueo de la cuna  Para el tiro de siega lateral es posible limitarlo en un sector bien determinado usando los dos ejes de bloqueo quien se encuentran libres en el sector de siega  Cada eje será colocado en su sitio y bloqueo a mano. Los topes servirán así para mirar el ángulo de siega hacia la derecha y la izquierda. CARGA DE TIRO  Colocar la caja de 200 cartuchos en el soporte correspondiente  Abrir la caja y dejar la pata libre  Introducir los cartuchos en el arma  Abatir la tapa de la caja de cartuchos sin acerrojarla y empezar el tiro PLEGAR Y TRANSPORTAR EL TRIPODE  Quitar el perno de sujeción y retira el arma  Descerrojar el soporte de la caja de cartuchos actuando sobre el cerrojo situado en su parte superior  Levantar el soporte y apartarlo del trípode  Colocar la cuna elástica en su posición servivertical es decir en su posición máxima de tiro hacia abajo por eso desbloquear las dos llaves de bloqueo de los tres pies  Manipular cada pie hacia arriba (operación contraria de la puesta de batería hasta que este perpendiculares con relación al sector de siega  Volver a bloquear las llaves de bloqueo de cada pies  Colocar el soporte de la caja de cartuchos sobre la cuna elástica de tal modo que ocupe una posición que permite el acerrojado entre los tres pies por medio del perno de sujeción del arma  El trípode esta listo para el transporte
  53. 53. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 52 AMETRALLADORA LIVIANA MINIMI CALIBRE 5.56mm X 45mm 1. DESCRIPCION La ametralladora liviana FN MINIMI es un arma automática fabricada en Bélgica, por la FABRIQUE NATIONALE HERTAL cuyo funcionamiento es basado sobre el sistema de toma de gases en un punto medio del cañón que a la vez puede ser alimentadas de tres maneras distintas sin ninguna modificación, (cintas desintegrables, cacerinas M-16A2, y cajas de cintas eslabonadas) y esta destinada a seguir como una arma de apoyo a la Infantería. MINIMI MEJORADO
  54. 54. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 53 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS a) Armado con la palanca de armar situado al lado derecho del arma. b) El Aserrojamiento es giratorio en la extensión del cañón. c) El arma puede ser usada para disparar tiro de fogueo con un dispositivo especial. d) Tiene un alza en dos posiciones. • Horizontal de 0 a 200 metros. (alza de combate) • Vertical de 300 a 1000 metros (ajustables en elevación y dirección). e) Su enfriamiento es por aire. f) Dispara munición ordinaria, trazadora y de fogueo g) Solo dispara en ráfaga. h) Tiene un regulador de gases en dos posiciones i) La alimentación que puede realizarse por medio de : • Cargadores de una capacidad de 30 cartuchos. • Por cintas de 200 tiros alojados en una caja alimentador sujetada a un soporte fijada debajo del cajón de mecanismo. • Por cacerinas de FN. Ó del M-16 con capacidad de 30 cartuchos. j) El arma puede ser usada sobre distintos trípodes enseñaremos estas posibilidades: • Sobre trípode de la MAG (modelo 3002 L FN) • Sobre trípode de modelo 360° FN • Sobre trípode US. M 122.
  55. 55. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 54 k) Otro modelo es de los carros de combate correspondiente a la versión estándar pero sin culata esta es remplazada por un bloque de obturación de la parte posterior de la caja de mecanismos. Este modelo no posee guardamano, bípode, ni órgano de puntería esta equipada con un cañón estándar o de un cañón corto siendo su longitud total 793 mm. y su peso 5,320 Kg. 3. SEGUROS: a) El arma es dotada de varios seguros. • Seguro normal (botón de fuego y seguro) • Seguro de sistema de culata abierta (mecanismo móvil bloqueado atrás suspender el tiro lo que permite el COOK-OFF o tiro espontáneo. • Indicador de cartucho. • Cubeta del cerrojo cerrada • Percusión imposible antes del Aserrojamiento completo. 4. POSICIONES DEL ARMA Un Marine dispara una M249 mejorada por el PIP a) Cuerpo a tierra con bípode b) Posición del tirador a ristre c) Cuerpo a tierra sobre ajuste Posición del tirador sentado con AFUSTE d) Posición en antiaérea sobre AFUSTE
  56. 56. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 55 5. DATOS NUMERICOS DEL ARMA a) CALIBRE 5.56 x 45 NATO • Alcance efectivo 600 metros • Rayado de los cañones 6 estrías en Destrosum a la derecha. b) LONGITUD. • Total de arma 1,038 mm • Línea de mira 495 mm • Cañón sin rompe llama 466 mm. c) ALTURA TOTAL. • Bípode en posición baja 375 mm. • Bípode en posición mediana 420 mm. • Bípode en posición alta 465 mm. • Arma con Bípode plegado 270 mm. d) CADENCIA DE TIRO • Teórico 700 a 1100 tiros x minuto • Práctico 500 tiros en 5 segundos e) PESO Arma con Bípode y útiles 6,400 Kg Cañón completo con rompe llama regulador de gases y órganos de puntería 1,570 Kg Bípode 0,490 Kg Correa porta fusil 0,160 Kg
  57. 57. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 56 Caja alimentador (Vacía) 0,225 Kg Caja alimentador (llena) 200 cartuchos 3,160 kg Cargador FN (vacío) 0,025 Kg Cargador FN (lleno) con 30 cartuchos 0,600 Kg Cargador US. Modelo M-16 (vacío) 0,115 Kg Cargador US. Modelo M-16 (llenos) 30 cartuchos 0,490 Kg f) FUNCIONAMIENTO Por el sistema de toma de gases en un punto del cañón y por medio de un regulador de gases a 2 posiciones y de un pistón unido a la corredera del conjunto móvil. EL FUNCIONAMIENTO EN CUALQUIERA DE LAS POSICIONES DE TIRADOR QUE SE PUEDA USAR EL ARMA a) Jalando la palanca de armar hacia atrás a fondo hasta que el conjunto móvil se detenga por el fiador. b) Empujar la palanca de armar hacia delante. c) Asegurar el arma presionando el selector de tiro y seguro a la derecha. d) Quitar el seguro presionando el selector de tiro y seguro de derecha a izquierda, presionando el disparador el resorte recuperador empuja al conjunto móvil hacia delante y por medio del cerrojo empuja un cartucho en la recamara del cañón hay Aserrojamiento, percusión y extracción de casquillo. e) Para evitar los incidentes de tiro y de funcionamiento, el tirador debe de cuidar su arma constantemente porque los incidentes son muchas veces debido a la negligencia o la falta de conocimiento del arma. Como todas las armas automáticas se deben de limpiar después de los tiros del día y sobre todo después del tiro de fogueo. g) PARTES PRINCIPALES DEL ARMA El arma se divide en 8 grupos otros grupos representan los accesorios: a) Grupo cañón. b) Grupo cajón de mecanismos y guardamano. c) Grupo de mecanismo móvil. d) Grupo de armadura. e) Grupo de tapa y guía de alimentación. f) Grupo de alza. g) Grupo de la culata. h) Grupo del Bípode. h) MUNICIONES Puede dispara varios tipos de cartuchos de calibre 5.56 x 45 mm. a) Munición trazadora b) Munición PERFORANTE c) Munición de fogueo (Blank Star) d) Munición Ordinaria: Con bala SS.92 para cañones de paso de 12” Peso de la bala 3.6 gr Con bala S. 109 para cañones a paso de 7” Peso de la bala 4 gr. • Los cartuchos no pueden ser identificados fácilmente sino por la forma de la ojiva de la bala (S. 109) punta mas afilada que la S.92.
  58. 58. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 57 ATENCIÓN Esta diferencia es notable únicamente comparando los dos cartuchos, será necesario de tomar en cuenta las indicaciones de los embalajes. e) Cartuchos de fogueo: • El cartucho de fogueo (Blank star) sin proyectil esta compuesto de una vaina más larga que la vaina de cartucho ordinario. • El cartucho de fogueo esta cerrado en forma de estrella para imitar la forma y el volumen del cartucho ordinario lo que permite el uso de este tipo de munición en las mismas condiciones que las del cartucho ordinario (ráfagas) • Para el uso de los cartuchos de fogueo, es necesario usar un cono reforzador. • El cono reforzador se coloca en la boca del cañón. • El empleo de los cartuchos de fogueo es posible usando el cargador o cintas con eslabones. • El tiro con cartuchos de fogueo no presenta peligro porque no hay proyectil. i) DESMONTAJE PARCIAL O DE CAMPAÑA Antes de desarmar el arma y según el tipo de alimentación utilizado, se debe efectuar la siguiente operación: • Abrir la tapa y levantar la mesa de alimentación para asegurarse de que el arma esta vacía • Para abrir la tapa de alimentación, presionar simultáneamente los dos cerrojos situados de cada lado de la parte posterior de la tapa y levantaría. • Cuando el arma esta alimentada con al caja de alimentación de 200 cartuchos, hacer la misma maniobra que para descargar una cinta. • Retirar la caja alimentador, apoyar sobre la lengüeta situada en la parte central superior de la caja y retirarla hacia la izquierda. • Retirar el cargador, para retirar el cargador, apoyar sobre la parte inferior saliente de la tapa del alojamiento del cargador y retirarlo. • Si el conjunto móvil esta en su posición trasera mantener la palanca de armar de una mano y presionar el disparador con el dedo índice de la otra mano. • Dejar ir el conjunto móvil suavemente hacia delante.
  59. 59. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 58 a) Retirar culata Retirar el eje superior de sujeción del bloque posterior de la culata hacia la izquierda Pivotear la culata hacia debajo de tal manera que la parte posterior del cajón de los mecanismos sea completamente abierta. b) Retirar el resorte recuperador Manteniendo el arma por la empuñadura de la armadura, ayudarse del pulgar de la otra mano y empujar hacia delante la parte posterior del conjunto recuperador Simultáneamente hacer un movimiento hacia arriba. Eso liberara los dos pernos de sujeción del conjunto recuperador que podrá ser retirado por atrás (resorte, vástago, guía, amortiguador. c) Retirar el conjunto móvil Retirarlo del cajón de los mecanismos jalando la palanca de armar con un golpe seco. El conjunto móvil será expulsado por la parte posterior del cajón de los mecanismos. Cuidemos de no dejar caer el conjunto móvil. d) Retirar el cerrojo.- Para desarmar el cerrojo, hacerlo girar en la corredera hasta liberar su tetón guía fuera del alojamiento de la corredera. Retirar el cerrojo por adelante. Después del desmontaje del cerrojo, cuidarse de no perder el resorte del percutor que ahora esta libre. e) Retirar la corredera.- El desmontaje de la corredera se efectúa empujando su eje de articulación hacia la izquierda la corredera esta así libre. f) Retirar el cañón.- Con la mano izquierda jalar atrás la palanca del Aserrojamiento del cañón. Con la mano derecha agarrar la empuñadura de transporte y simultáneamente, levantarla y empujarla hacia delante El cañón esta así desmontada. IMPORTANTE Si el cañón debe ser retirado, sin que se ha desmontado primero el conjunto móvil, será absolutamente necesario de jalar la palanca de armar a fondo hacia atrás para localizar el conjunto móvil en su posición trasera, caso contrario será imposible de desmontar el cañón. Igual para montarlo. g) Retirar el cilindro de gases Girar el cilindro de gases, haciendo un cuarto de giro antihorario y retirar el cilindro de gases hacia delante. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS:
  60. 60. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 59 • Armado con la palanca de armar al lado derecho. • Puede disparar fogueo con dispositivo especial. • Tiene un alza en 2 posiciones: Horizontal de 0 a 200 m; vertical de 300 a 1000 m • Su enfriamiento es por aire. • Dispara munición ordinaria, trazadora y de fogueo. • Solo dispara en ráfaga. • Tiene un regulador de gases en 2 posiciones. • Su alimentación es por cargadores (30 cartuchos), cintas (200 tiros) • Puede ser usada sobre distintos trípodes: de la MAG, de modelo 360º FN y sobre modelo US. M 122 . • Tiene varios seguros: botón de tiro y seguro, seg. de sistema de culata abierta, indicador de cartucho, cubeta del cerrojo cerrada y, percusión imposible antes del acerrojamiento completo. • Disponible en 5 modelos • Estándar • Para • Estándar y Para con amortiguador hidráulico • SPW (para fuerzas especiales) • Arma confiable: • Da fiabilidad total en todas las condiciones del campo de batalla, es por eso que la OTAN y otros 30 ejércitos del mundo han optado por adquirirla.
  61. 61. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 60 AMETRALLADORA ULTIMAX 100 Cal. 5.56 mm. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La Ultimax 100 es una ametralladora ligera individual, alimentada por cargador, opera por pistón de gases, cierre rotatorio, refrigerada por aire. Puede ser disparada desde el hombro, la cadera o apoyada en bípode, dispara fuego automático, es alimentada por un cargador de tambor de 100 tiros o un cargador normal ligeramente modificado. Esta versión Mark III usa un cañón pesado, separable, refrigerado por aire, que puede ser disparado continuamente a una cadencia controlada de 60 tiros por minuto, sin sufrir daño por el calor. Pede disparar munición de fogueo con un dispositivo especial. Tiene una manija fija sobre el cilindro de gases para un transporte equilibrado del arma y para facilitar el rápido cambio del cañón
  62. 62. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 61 2. RESEÑA HISTORICA: A partir de los finales de la II Guerra Mundial y los inicios de la Guerra de Corea se da paso a la estrategia de que el combatiente debería de llevar más cantidad de munición por el mismo peso sin perder la potencia de fuego. Está ametralladora ligera Ultimax 100 Mark III, es un arma automática individual, fabricada en Singapur. Es alimentada por un magazine o cargador de tambor de 100 proyectiles o una cacerina de 30 proyectiles. 3. DESCRIPCION : La ametralladora Ultimax 100 es un arma ligera de uso individual, alimentada por cargador de 30 proyectiles o tambor de 100 proyectiles, operada por pistón de gases y cierre giratorio y refrigerada por aire. Tiene una manija de transporte echa firme sobre el cilindro de gases para un transporte equilibrado del arma y facilitar el rápido cambio del cañón. 4. FUNCIONAMIENTO 1.- Antes de disparar limpie y lubrique el arma como sigue: a.- Lubrique las superficies móviles de estas partes: (1) Conjunto del soporte de cierre Guía, resorte y corredera. (2) Partes interiores del conjunto del cajón de mecanismos. b.- Limpie las siguientes partes del arma de aceite y suciedad. (1) Ánima y recámara. (2) Conjunto del regulador de gases. (3) Pistón. (4) Cara del cierre. c.- Antes de cargar verificar siempre anima clara y el campo de tiro claro. d.- Disparar el arma con cualquier obstrucción en el cañón puede producir graves daños al arma y heridas graves al Infante de Marina. 2.- Verifique el selector de tiro en la posición “S” con el arma apuntando hacia una dirección segura, tome la empuñadura con una mano. Ponga un magazine abastecido en el calzo hasta que el retén del cargador se enganche y lo sujete con seguridad. 3.- Para soltar la palanca de armado tome el botón y aprete el pestillo de la palanca de armado tirándola hacia atrás hasta que el soporte del cierre encastre en el fiador de cierre. 4.- Empuje la palanca de armado hacia adelante a su posición original. Asegúrese que el selector esté en “S”, note que el soporte del cierre está en la posición de cierre abierto. 5.- Apunte el arma en la dirección deseada. Ponga el selector “F” y oprima el percutor. El arma continuará disparando hasta que el magazine esté vacío o suelte el percutor.
  63. 63. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 62 6.- Para descargar el arma verifique el selector de tiro en “S” . Saque el magazine oprimiendo el retén del cargador rastrille el arma y verifique que no haya munición en la recámara. Ponga el selector de tiro en “F” y jale el percutor. Luego coloque el selector de tiro en “S”. 5. EMPLEO TÁCTICO: Se clasifican de la siguiente manera: a) Con Respecto al Arma: ➢ Tiro Bloqueado ➢ Tiro con siega en profundidad ➢ Tiro con siega en dirección ➢ Tiro combinado con siega en dirección y en profundidad b) Con Respecto al Objetivo: ➢ Tiro de Frente ➢ Tiro de Flanco ➢ Tiro Oblicuo o de Escarpa ➢ Tiro de Enfilada c) Con Respecto al Terreno: ➢ Tiro Fijante ➢ Tiro Rasante 6. DATOS NUMERICOS TIPOS DE ALZA .- 1. En el cañón corto : Graduada de 100 en 100 hasta los 600 metros. 2. En el cañón pesado : graduada de 100 en 100 hasta los 1000 metros. El cañón tiene un regulador de gases de 3 posiciones : Posición 1 = Normal Posición 2 = Condiciones adversas Posición 3 = Arma cansada (emergente) DATOS TÉCNICOS: Longitud: ➢ Total con culata 1.024 mts. ➢ Total sin culata 810 mm ➢ Total del cajón de mecanismos 445 mm ➢ Del cañón sin cubre llamas 508 mm Peso: ➢ Arma sin bípode 4.48 kG. ➢ Cañón de repuesto (corto) 1.56 kG. ➢ Bípode 0.45 kG- ➢ Cargador de tambor 100 vació 0.57 kG. ➢ Cargador de tambor 100 lleno 1.76 kG. Nota: arma con cargador lleno, culata, bípode y portafusil pesa 6.86 kg.
  64. 64. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 63 Cañón: ➢ Calibre 5.56 x 45 MM ➢ Estrías 06 rayas, giro a la derecha. ➢ Sistema de enfriamiento por aire ➢ Principio de funcionamiento a gas ➢ Tipo de operación gas pistón, cilindro y regulador ➢ Sistema de acerrojamiento cierre giratorio ➢ Retroceso reacción constante ➢ Velocidad inicial 970 m/s con munición m-193 945 m/s con munición m-855 ➢ Cadencia de tiro cíclica 400 a 600 tiros por minuto ➢ Alcance efectivo 460 mts. Grupos Principales: 1. Cajón de los mecanismos 2. Grupo del Cañón 3. Grupo del Soporte de Cierre 4. Grupo Culata 5. Grupo Bípode Desmontaje Parcial: 1. Sacar culata 2. Sacar el soporte de cierre 3. Desarme del conjunto del soporte de cierre 4. Sacar el conjunto del cañón Desmontaje del Regulador de Gases: 1. Retirar el botón regulador de gases. 2. Sacar el pasador de la cabeza del cilindro 3. Sacar la tapa del pistón de gases. (sale el resorte) 4. Retirar el pistón de gases. 5. Retirar el regulador de gases. 7. TIPO DE MUNICION : 1. Servicio general (ordinaria) M-193 2. Trazadora M-196 3. Ejercicio M-199 4. Perforante SS-109 5. Fogueo M-200
  65. 65. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 64 A.- CARACTERÍSTICAS TÁCTICAS.- 1.- Arma automática individual, operada por pistón de gases, cierre rotativo y refrigerada por aire. 2.- Se alimenta por un magazine o cargador de tambor de 100 proyectiles o una cacerina de 30 proyectiles. 3.- Puede ser desarmada y guardada en una bolsa de lona para facilidad de movimientos. 4.- Aunque dispara sólo en automático desde una posición de cierre abierto se puede conseguir disparos de un tiro mediante el control del percutor. 5.- El arma puede ser usada para disparar tiros de fogueos con un dispositivo especial (reforzador de gases). 6.- Tiene una asa hecha firme sobre el cilindro de gases para un transporte equilibrado del arma y para facilitar el rápido cambio del cañón. 7.- Es ajustable totalmente en distancias mediante una alza de corredera y para corrección lateral con los tornillos delanteros y trasero de la corrección lateral, estando graduada su alza de 100 en 100 metros. 8.- Posee un selector de fuego de dos posiciones “F” (Fuego) y “S” (Seguro). Un exclusivo mecanismo de trinca incorporado en el mecanismo de disparo evita el disparo accidental cuando el arma está acerrojada en forma inadecuada o cuando se deja caer. 9.- El arma puede disparar sin culata debido a su poco retroceso. Esta configuración, conjuntamente con un cañón corto de paracaidista es ideal para despliegues en áreas restringidas. 10.- El bípode está diseñado para permitir inclinaciones de 30 ° y 30° de sector de fuego. 11.- Bajo condiciones adversas, como por ejemplo excesiva carbonización, suciedad, etc. ... el botón del regulador de gases debe ser girado al agujero Nro. 3 para mayor paso del gas. Igualmente debe aplicarse a bajas temperaturas del ambiente, por lo cual el mantenimiento en el terreno se simplifica. B.- CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS: 1.- Calibre………………………………………… 5.56 x 45 mm NATO 2.- Alcance efectivo:.......................................... 600 metros 3.- Longitud del arma con culata....................... 1,024 mm 4.- Longitud del arma sin culata.......................... 810 mm 5.- Longitud del cañón (sin cubre llama)............. 508 mm 6.- Número de estrías........................................... 6 dextrorsum 7.- Peso del arma con cargador lleno................... 6.86 kg. 8.- Peso del magazine con 100 tiros..................... 1.76 kg. 9.- Peso del cañón de repuesto............................ 1.56 kg. 10.- Capacidad del magazine................................. 100 tiros 11.- Capacidad de la cacerina................................ 30 tiros 12.- Cadencia de tiro............................................... 400-600 tiros/min. 13.- Enfriamiento..................................................... Aire 8. NOMENCLATURA: 1. Cañón. 2. Conjunto regulador de gases. 3. Conjunto del soporte de cierre (Guía, resorte y corredera). 4. Culata. 5. Bípode.
  66. 66. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 65 6. Conjunto del cajón de mecanismo. 7. Magazines y cacerinas. 8. Correa de transporte. 9. Accesorios: a.- Reforzador de gases. b.- Bolsa de lona. c.- Máquina de cargar magazines. d.- Talegón de casquillos. e.- Mira telescópica. f.- Disparador ártico. 9. DESMONTAJE Y MONTAJE A.- DESMONTAJE 1.- Saque el cañón tirando hacia atrás el botón de sujeción del cañón tomándola del asa de transporte, girando el cañón hasta el límite izquierdo deslizándolo hacia adelante. 2.- Saque el pasador superior de la culata, dejándola que gire la culata verificando que el soporte de cierre esté adelante, empuje el botón de sujeción para desconectar la placa posterior de la guía del resorte principal. La placa posterior debe deslizarse libremente hacia abajo; saque el conjunto del soporte de cierre por la abertura. 3.- Termine de sacar el pasador inferior de la culata. 4.- Despliegue las patas del bípode, tire hacia atrás el botón de sujeción. Sujete una de las patas girando en sentido horario 45° y empuje hacia adelante para separarlo del tubo de sujeción del bípode. 5.- Para el desarme del conjunto de soporte de cierre sujete firmemente la guía y eche el resorte recuperador y la barra del soporte de cierre hacia atrás hasta que haya
  67. 67. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 66 suficiente espacio entre el extremo del resorte y el extremo de la guía, para permitir retirar la barra del soporte del cierre. Empujando ligeramente el extremo trasero del percutor, se puede mover el pasador a su posición extrema empujándola con la punta de un proyectil. Reducir gradualmente la presión sobre el percutor para permitir que se deslice libremente hacia fuera. 6.- Para el desarme del conjunto regulador de gases gire el botón hasta que la ranura se alinee con el vástago del resorte del regulador de gases y saque el botón hacia adelante. Empuje y retire el pasador de la cabeza del cilindro de gases hacia la izquierda. Saque la tapa del pistón de gases con el resorte de recuperación del pistón, el pistón de gases y el regulador de gases. B.- MONTAJE 1.- Coloque el bípode en sentido antihorario 45° hasta que encastre en el tubo de sujeción del bípode tirando hacia atrás el botón de sujeción. 2.- Coloque el pasador inferior de la culata, de modo que gire la culata en el cajón de mecanismo. 3.- Deslice el conjunto del soporte de cierre por la abertura del cajón de mecanismo, verificando que ingrese correctamente y en su totalidad luego deslice hacia arriba la placa posterior. 4.- Coloque el pasador superior de la culata. 5.- Sujete el cañón tomando el asa de transporte y alinee el pasador indicador con la ranura en la placa delantera. Deslice el cañón hacia atrás hasta el tope. Gire el asa de transporte a la derecha para trincarlo. 6.- Cuando el cañón está adecuadamente trincado, el seguro del bípode encastra en el hueco cónico bajo la tapa del pistón de gases.(VEBV). 10. MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD - Armar y colocar en seguro “S” - Saque el cargador oprimiendo el reten del cargador al lado derecho del cajón de los mecanismos
  68. 68. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 67 - Revise la recámara ponga el selector en “F” - Apunte en una dirección segura, percute y ponga El selector en “S” 11. LIMPIEZA Y LUBRICACIÓN: ➢El anima y la recámara deben de estar permanentemente limpias. ➢Partes que deben de lubricarse: ➢Cierre ➢Sendas del soporte del cierre ➢Barra guía del soporte del cierre ➢Resorte recuperador ➢Patas y horquilla del bípode ➢Palanca de armar ➢Cajón de los mecanismos ➢Mecanismos de disparo
  69. 69. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 68 UNA AMETRALLADORA BROWNING M2, MONTADA SOBRE EL TRÍPODE M3. HISTORIA La M2 o ametralladora Browning Calibre .50 es una ametralladora pesada diseñada a finales de la Primera Guerra Mundial por John Browning. Fue apodada Ma Deuce por las tropas estadounidenses o simplemente llamada "fifty-cal" en alusión a su calibre. El diseño tiene varias denominaciones específicas; la denominación oficial para el modelo de infantería es ametralladora Browning, Cal..50, M2, Flexible. Es un arma efectiva contra soldados, vehículos y embarcaciones sin blindaje o ligeramente blindadas, fortificaciones livianas y aviones en vuelo rasante. La ametralladora Browning .50 ha sido usada extensivamente por los Estados Unidos como armamento para vehículos, aviones y embarcaciones desde los años 20 hasta el día de hoy. Fue masivamente usada durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la Guerra de Corea, la Guerra de Vietnam,la Guerra de las Malvinas, así como durante las operaciones en Iraq en 1990 (Guerra del Golfo) y 2003 (Invasión de Iraq de 2003). Es la principal ametralladora pesada de los países miembros de la OTAN y ha sido usada por varios países más. Aún sigue en servicio y su diseño es muy similar al de la ametralladora Browning Modelo 1919. Historia La ametralladora Browning M2 es un rediseño a mayor escala de la ametralladora Browning M1917 calibre .30 (7,62 mm), que emplea un cartucho originalmente diseñado por Winchester como respuesta al fusil antitanque alemán calibre 13 mm de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Fue rápidamente adaptada como arma antiaérea, siendo también elegida como arma de apoyo a la infantería bajo la denominación de Modelo 1921. Este último fue utilizado durante los años 20 como arma antiaérea y antitanque. En 1932, el diseño fue actualizado y se le denominó como M2, aunque cumpliendo las mismas misiones. Así como en la M1921, la variante original para infantería de la M2 estaba equipada con una camisa de enfriamiento por agua. Finalmente esta ametralladora fue reemplazada por una
  70. 70. ESCUELA BASICA DE INFATERIA DE MARINA EMPLEO TACTICO DE LAS ARMAS 69 variante sin camisa de enfriamiento, pero con un grueso cañón enfriado por aire (a pesar que estos se recalentaban demasiado rápido al usarse en tierra). La masa y la superficie del nuevo cañón compensaban de cierto modo la pérdida del enfriamiento por agua, al mismo tiempo que reducían el tamaño y peso del arma (la M2 pesaba 55 kg con camisa de enfriamiento llena, mientras que la M2 HB pesa 38 kg). Esta nueva variante fue denominada M2 HB (siglas de Heavy Barrel, que significa Cañón Pesado). Debido al largo proceso de cambiar el cañón, se desarrolló un sistema mejorado conocido como QCB (siglas de Quick Change Barrel, que significa Cañón de Cambio Rápido). También se ha desarrollado una versión aligerada, la cual apenas pesa 27 kg. DETALLES DE DISEÑO La ametralladora M2 dispara el cartucho .50 BMG (12,7 x 99), que actualmente también es utilizado en fusiles de francotirador pesados y fusiles de largo alcance debido a su excelente precisión a gran distancia, prestaciones balísticas, enorme poder de parada y letalidad. Es una ametralladora refrigerada por aire y alimentada por cinta que dispara a cerrojo cerrado, usando el principio del retroceso corto. En esta acción, el cerrojo y el cañón están acoplados y retroceden al disparar el arma. Luego de un corto trecho el cerrojo y el cañón se desacoplan, retrocediendo el primero. Esta acción abre el cerrojo y hace avanzar la cinta, preparando el arma para el próximo disparo, todo esto a una cadencia de 450-550 disparos por minuto (600-1200 en las ametralladoras aéreas M2/M3 de la Segunda Guerra Mundial; 300 en la M2 sincronizada con la hélice). Esta cadencia no suele alcanzarse en combate, ya que el fuego continuo a tal cadencia desgastaría el cañón con solamente unos cuantos miles de disparos, debiendo ser reemplazado. La cadencia de la M2 disparando a fuego continuo se sitúa a menos de 40 disparos por minuto. La M2 tiene un alcance máximo de 7,4 km (4,5 mi) cuando usa munición del tipo Ball, con un alcance máximo efectivo de 1,8 kilómetros (1,2 millas) al ser disparada desde el trípode M3. En su rol de arma portátil terrestre, esta pesa 38 kg (84 lb) y el trípode M3 ensamblado otros 20 kg (44 libras). En esta configuración, el gatillo "de mariposa" en forma de V se sitúa al extremo del arma, con una agarradera tipo "mango de pala" a cada lado del cajón de mecanismos y el retén del cerrojo al centro. Para disparar, se debe asir ambas agarraderas y apretar el gatillo con uno o ambos pulgares. Cuando el retén del cerrojo ha sido girado hacia abajo, el arma dispara en ráfagas. De otro modo, funciona en modo semiautomático. Para esto, se gira hacia arriba el retén del cerrojo. En ambas modalidades, la M2 se dispara de la forma indicada anteriormente. Al contrario de otras ametralladoras modernas, no tiene seguro. En modelos de producción reciente se han instalado gatillos convencionales dentro de las agarraderas, descartando los gatillos "de mariposa". Ya que la M2 fue diseñada desde un principio para adaptarse a diversas configuraciones, puede ser alimentada tanto desde el lado izquierdo como el lado derecho. Esto se logra cambiando los sujeta-cinta, la bandeja de alimentación, los topes para cartuchos delanteros y traseros, e invirtiendo la palanca de carga. Esta conversión puede hacerse sin herramientas en menos de un minuto.

×