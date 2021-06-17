Bac specifications

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TABLE OF CONTENTS 01 Overview 02 Syllabus 03 Time Allocation 04 Exam Sections 05 Reading Section 06 Language Section 07 Wr...
Overview - A final written achievement test - The exam components (e.i., form, content, tasks) are designed to assess stud...
- The test paper uses the cirruculum and ministerial guidelines as a reference. - Other aspects that can be taken into acc...
Syllabus Arts • The syllabus specified in the Guidelines (2007) • The textbook(s) adopted by the Ministry of Education for...
Time Allocation Development/Body Streams Coefficient Time allocation Arts 4 3 hours Humanities 3 3 hours All science branc...
Reading Section The reading sub-skills targeted for test takers: • Identify the main idea and details • Identify specific ...
Test Text Types: • Film/Book review • Newsletter • Adverts • Reports • Biography • Descriptive • Informative • Narrative •...
Reading Comp. Test Techniques • Wh-questions True/False + appropriate justification • Sentence completion • Multiple choic...
Scoring Responses are scored according to the following: 0.5, 1, or 2 points.
Language Section Wheighting and Distribution Vocabulary Grammar Functions 4 points 7 points 4 points
Vocabulary Students should be tested on the vocabulary they’ve studied in the syllabus. Amongst which we find: • Collocati...
Grammar Grammar targets students’ ability of recognizing and using language appropriately and accurately. • Tenses; • wish...
Functions Rhetorical Functions (Functions you need for writing) Communication Functions • Defining • Cause and effect • Pu...
Language Test Techniques • tense form transformation • sentence rewriting • sentence completion • gap filling • Matching •...
Language Section Scoring Responses might receive 0.5 to 1 pts
Writing Section In this section, students are assessed on their writing skills and to what extent can they communicate the...
Ganres Types • formal/ informal letters • film review • Articles • e-mail • report • Narrative • Descriptive • cause and e...
Scoring criteria Scores Relevance of content to the tasks 3 points Paragraph and composition organization 2 points Appropr...
• The English Baccalaureate Exam Specifications All Streams. Cited Works: • Ministerial Guidelines (2007).
Bac specifications
  Assessment in Moroccan High Schools: Ministerial Guidelines & Bac Specifications T. Teachers: Imad Ait Oufkir x Salah Eddine Elbahri // June, 16th, 2021 Part ll: Bac Specifications Trainer: Mr. Ayad Chraa
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS 01 Overview 02 Syllabus 03 Time Allocation 04 Exam Sections 05 Reading Section 06 Language Section 07 Writing Section
  3. 3. Overview - A final written achievement test - The exam components (e.i., form, content, tasks) are designed to assess students’ skills in reading, vocabulary, grammar, functions, and writing - The exam sheet is divided into three main parts: • Reading Comprehension • Language • Writing
  4. 4. - The test paper uses the cirruculum and ministerial guidelines as a reference. - Other aspects that can be taken into account with regards to Bac exam, we find: • Syllabus Distribution • Time allocation • Coefficient • Test Sections • Wheighing
  5. 5. Syllabus Arts • The syllabus specified in the Guidelines (2007) • The textbook(s) adopted by the Ministry of Education for the second year Baccalaureate. All learners must cover the 10 units + four supplementary reading texts which are supplied in the textbook(s). These reading texts and tasks are related to the themes below : 1. Cultural issues/values. 2. The gifts of youth. 3. Women and power. 4. Sustainable development. Humanities • The syllabus specified in the Guidelines (2007) • The textbook(s) adopted by the Ministry of Education for the second year Baccalaureate. All learners must cover the 10 units + two supplementary reading texts which are supplied in the textbook(s). These reading texts and tasks are related to the themes below : a. Women and power. b. Sustainable development. All science, technical and original streams • The syllabus specified in the Guidelines(2007) • The textbook(s) adopted by the Ministry of Education for the second year Baccalaureate. All learners must cover the 10 units.
  6. 6. Time Allocation Development/Body Streams Coefficient Time allocation Arts 4 3 hours Humanities 3 3 hours All science branches 2 2 hours
  7. 7. Reading Section The reading sub-skills targeted for test takers: • Identify the main idea and details • Identify specific information • Infer • Identify referents • Transfer information from text to chart, diagram or table • Identify the logical order of ideas in the text
  8. 8. Test Text Types: • Film/Book review • Newsletter • Adverts • Reports • Biography • Descriptive • Informative • Narrative • Argumentative
  9. 9. Reading Comp. Test Techniques • Wh-questions True/False + appropriate justification • Sentence completion • Multiple choice • Summary cloze • Gap filling • Information transfer • Matching • Ordering • Extracting information
  10. 10. Scoring Responses are scored according to the following: 0.5, 1, or 2 points.
  11. 11. Language Section Wheighting and Distribution Vocabulary Grammar Functions 4 points 7 points 4 points
  12. 12. Vocabulary Students should be tested on the vocabulary they’ve studied in the syllabus. Amongst which we find: • Collocations • word associations • definitions of key terms • synonyms/ antonyms • word formation • suffixes, prefixes and their meanings • phrasal verbs • idiomatic expressions.
  13. 13. Grammar Grammar targets students’ ability of recognizing and using language appropriately and accurately. • Tenses; • wishes(present and past), if only (past), and conditionals (including type 3); • reporting commands, statements, and questions in the present and past; • modals: present and past; • infinitive vs. gerund; • phrasal verbs with particular focus on the meaning of particles ; • passive with different tenses; • passive with modals; • restrictive and non-restrictive clauses; • linking words.
  14. 14. Functions Rhetorical Functions (Functions you need for writing) Communication Functions • Defining • Cause and effect • Purpose • Addition • Concession • Making and responding to requests • Responding to good and bad news • Expressing regret • Complaining • Apologizing • Asking for and giving advice • Expressing opinion • Agreeing and disagreeing • Expressing certainty and uncertainty • Expressing lack of understanding • and asking for clarification
  15. 15. Language Test Techniques • tense form transformation • sentence rewriting • sentence completion • gap filling • Matching • multiple choice • cloze procedure with list or with first letter given • defining key terms • classifying/categorizing • error correction • responding to situations • dialogue completion
  16. 16. Language Section Scoring Responses might receive 0.5 to 1 pts
  17. 17. Writing Section In this section, students are assessed on their writing skills and to what extent can they communicate their language • using adequate and relevant content; • using an appropriate text structure according to the targeted format • selecting an appropriate style according to audience; • using cohesive devices and transitions to organize their writing; • using mechanics (spelling, punctuation, capitalization) appropriately; • applying the appropriate structures and vocabulary to get the message across; • using a variety of sentence structures: simple and complex sentences.
  18. 18. Ganres Types • formal/ informal letters • film review • Articles • e-mail • report • Narrative • Descriptive • cause and effect • describing a process • comparison and contrast • argumentative
  19. 19. Scoring criteria Scores Relevance of content to the tasks 3 points Paragraph and composition organization 2 points Appropriateness and variety of vocabulary 2 points Accuracy of grammar 2 points Mechanics (Spelling, punctuation, capitalization) 1 point Scoring
  20. 20. • The English Baccalaureate Exam Specifications All Streams. Cited Works: • Ministerial Guidelines (2007).

