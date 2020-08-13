Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Diseño de experiencia de aprendizaje con TIC Julio Cesar Ramirez ...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC como self-presentation. Según Goffman (1981), cuando un individuo...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC davis Esta experiencia de enseñanza-aprendizaje se relaciona con ...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Nombre de la experiencia: Uso de TIC y redes sociales en matemáti...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC  Luego los estudiantes desarrollan una actividad, en formato dig...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Y, por último, los estudiantes van a compartir las actividades re...
Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC  Buen manejo de redes sociales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W...
Diseño de un plan de clases de matemática haciendo uso de las TIC

Actividad aprendizaje julio ramirez

  1. 1. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Diseño de experiencia de aprendizaje con TIC Julio Cesar Ramirez Sarmiento Ciudadanía digital ICESI 2020 Diseño de experiencia de aprendizaje con TIC por Julio Ramirez Sarmiento se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional Estándar ISTE de ciudadanía digital:  Cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital.  Administran sus datos personales para mantener la privacidad y la seguridad digitales y son conscientes de la tecnología de recolección de datos utilizada para rastrear su navegación en línea. Experiencias de aprendizaje de referencia dónde se promueve la ciudadanía digital: A continuación, comparto dos experiencias de aprendizaje que ayudan a fortalecer o aplican los estándares ISTE escogidos: Primera experiencia: La gestión de la identidad digital: una nueva habilidad informacional y digital. Aina Giones y Marta Serrat, 2010. Universitat de Barcelona, Bid (Textos universitaris de biblioteconomia i documentació. http://bid.ub.edu/24/giones2.htm En la identidad digital convergen muchos aspectos de carácter sociológico, cultural e incluso psicológico. A veces esta identidad digital no se corresponde con la real, simplemente porque cada cual quiere mostrar lo mejor de sí mismo, con lo que se conoce
  2. 2. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC como self-presentation. Según Goffman (1981), cuando un individuo se presenta ante los demás transmite la impresión que quiere proyectar. Los otros, a su vez, probarán de conseguir el máximo de información del individuo y contrastar la que ya tienen, hasta llegar al punto en el que el individuo ya sabe qué esperar de los demás y los demás del individuo. Wood y Smith (2005) definen la identidad como "una construcción compleja, personal y social, consistente en parte en quien creemos ser, como queremos que los demás nos perciban, y como de hecho, nos perciben" y los mismos autores afirman que en la comunicación electrónica lo que prima es la imagen que se quiere mostrar a terceros. Es evidente que la vida analógica condiciona quienes somos en Internet, pero hay que destacar que una vida activa en la red también puede repercutir positivamente en el mundo offline. (Guiones & Serrat, 2010). De esta experiencia podemos extraer la importancia de una buena identidad digital y como gestionar la misma, sabemos que de acuerdo a lo que publicamos se va generando una reputación digital que marca lo que los usuarios piensan de mí, por tal motivo, vamos a empezar a mejorar esa reputación en los estudiantes que ya hacen uso de estos recursos (redes sociales) y a ayudar a los que no lo hacen, a proyectar la imagen que quieren que las personas perciban de ellos en algunos años cuando chequeen sus publicaciones en la web. Segunda experiencia (Inglés): What Your Students Really Need to Know About Digital Citizenship. Vicki Davis, 2017. Edutopia. https://www.edutopia.org/blog/digital-citizenship-need-to-know-vicki-
  3. 3. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC davis Esta experiencia de enseñanza-aprendizaje se relaciona con los ISTE escogidos, en la manera como se enseña a los jóvenes a proteger sus cuentas de correo y redes sociales, se hacen sugerencias que, en algunos casos, no se tiene en cuenta en el momento de crear estas cuentas, se concientiza a los estudiantes que no todo lo deben compartir en redes sociales, y que deben tener cuidado con las imágenes que se comparten, pues estas pueden mostrar, sin darnos cuenta, información de nuestra ubicación y podemos ser flanco de cualquier delito. Los estudiantes necesitan compartir experiencias y conectarse en línea con otros en una variedad de entornos. Tenemos un aula Ning donde los estudiantes bloguean juntos, y blogs públicos y una wiki para compartir nuestro trabajo con el mundo. Puedes hablar sobre otros países, pero cuando los estudiantes se conectan, es cuando aprenden. Puede hablar sobre cómo los estudiantes necesitan escribir en mayúsculas y minúsculas y no usar la abreviatura de mensajería instantánea, pero cuando su compañero colaborador de Alemania dice que están luchando por comprender lo que se está escribiendo en su clase, sus estudiantes realmente entienden este punto. (Davis, 2017). De acuerdo con este aparte de la experiencia seleccionada, además de enseñar a los estudiantes como mejorar su identidad y su seguridad digital, se enseña a que en redes sociales hay que escribir correctamente, error que comúnmente encontramos entre los jóvenes de la actualidad, ellos comparten sus escritos con cualquier cantidad de errores ortográficos que, al ser leídos por los usuarios de la red (locales o extranjeros), no van a entender o captar fácilmente el mensaje que se quiere emitir.
  4. 4. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Nombre de la experiencia: Uso de TIC y redes sociales en matemáticas Grado: Undécimo Duración: Dos sesiones de 55 minutos cada una Descripción de la experiencia: En la eventual educación remota o virtual que estamos enfrentando, la Institución Educativa El Carmen de Ciénaga Magdalena, ha decido implementar el uso de plataformas digitales de gratuitas, a la que la gran mayoría de los jóvenes tengan acceso, es el caso de Google Classroom y YouTube, y aprovechar el uso de las redes sociales por parte de los estudiantes, nativos digitales, para crear grupos de interactivos de clases asincrónicos, como grupos de Facebook y WhatsApp, a lo cual le agregamos un modo de clases sincrónico como Zoom, en el que nos apoyamos para resolver algunas inquietudes y dar explicaciones grupales. En este caso vamos a aplicar todos estos elementos para una clase de undécimo grado, un grupo de 29 estudiantes, 12 varones y 17 niñas, en edades comprendidas entre las 15 y 19 años. Los pasos a seguir en la clase son:  El docente graba un video explicativo del tema y lo comparte en YouTube. Además, comparte el enlace de dicho video a través de la plataforma Classroon con los estudiantes, para que ellos lo visualicen.  Los jóvenes, luego de ver el video en Clasroom, comparten sus dudas e inquietudes por medio de los grupos creados para tal fin, Facebook y WhatsApp, y entre ellos y con la guía del docente, solucionan dichas dudas.
  5. 5. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC  Luego los estudiantes desarrollan una actividad, en formato digital, que deben compartir en los grupos y por medio dela plataforma Classroom con el docente. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Crear grupos de trabajo en Facebook y WhatsApp dejando claras las reglas de trabajo y participación en dichos grupos, teniendo en cuenta la seguridad e identidad digital de los jóvenes.  Enseñar a los estudiantes el uso de Calssroom, YouTube y Zoom para el desarrollo virtual de las clases. Actividades de aprendizaje: El docente, crea los grupos de Facebook y WhatsApp, teniendo recolectada con la anticipación la información necesaria para ello. Luego, por medio de estos grupos se les envía a los estudiantes tutoriales de como ingresar a las clases en la plataforma Classroom, también de como subir videos a YouTube, teniendo en cuenta la privacidad, y por último en esta primera etapa, se les envía un tutorial de como ingresar a las sesiones sincrónicas por medio de Zoom. (Duración de la actividad: 45 minutos). En segunda instancia, y no menos importante, el docente comparte y explica en los grupos las reglas de comportamiento y lenguaje correcto a utilizar, tanto en los grupos como en las sesiones sincrónicas, además se imparten algunas sanciones que se pueden ganar los estudiantes que no cumplan con las reglas antes compartidas y que todos deben saber. (Duración de la actividad: 25 minutos).
  6. 6. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC Y, por último, los estudiantes van a compartir las actividades realizadas con sus compañeros y con el profesor en los grupos y, además, van a subir un video explicando de lo que hicieron en máximo cinco minutos, suben el video a YouTube y comparten el enlace con el docente a través de Calssroom, estos videos los realizan en grupos de tres personas. (Duración de la actividad: 40 minutos). Estrategias de evaluación: En este caso las estrategias de evaluación definidas son: Coevaluación y heteroevaluación, cuando los estudiantes graban su video de lo que hicieron, en sus grupos, lo que hacen, en realidad, es una coevaluación entre ellos de lo que aprendieron en las actividades y ponen en práctica lo aprendido cuando suben estas actividades en las plataformas que se piden. Y, heteroevaluación, cuando el docente evalúa la calidad de los videos y los contenidos compartidos por sus estudiantes, dando de esta manera una retroalimentación para mejorar o fortalecer lo aprendido por los jóvenes. Recursos:  Manejo de Classroom para estudiantes 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo1zDxvuPSk  Como subir videos a YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq363d1mziw  Manejo de Zoom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3JYkDglvGQ
  7. 7. Diseñando una experiencia de aprendizaje mediada por TIC  Buen manejo de redes sociales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMEk-bua9vA  Buen uso de los grupos de WhatsApp escolares https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ffl0AbOvBA  Buen uso de grupos en Facebook y WhatsApp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHBGj3WoSP0  Cómo enriquece el Audio los aprendizajes https://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/herramientas/1/3  Cómo enriquece el Video los aprendizajes https://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/herramientas/35/275 Referencias: La gestión de la identidad digital: una nueva habilidad informacional y digital. Aina Giones y Marta Serrat, 2010. Universitat de Barcelona, Bid (Textos universitaris de biblioteconomia i documentació. http://bid.ub.edu/24/giones2.htm What Your Students Really Need to Know About Digital Citizenship. Vicki Davis, 2017. Edutopia. https://www.edutopia.org/blog/digital-citizenship-need-to-know-vicki-davis Estándares ISTE en TIC para estudiantes (2016). Eduteka. http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/estandares-iste-estudiantes-2016

