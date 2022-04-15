Successfully reported this slideshow.

Alimenti-e-bevande-da-evitare-durante-la-gravidanza (3).pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
  1. 1. Alimenti e bevande da evitare durante la gravidanza È normale, ma quando gli esseri umani vedono il tuo stomaco incinta, lo prendono come un segnale per presentare consigli, informare testimonianze e essenzialmente dirti cosa fare senza che tu abbia nemmeno annunciato " ciao "! Con tutto questo - a volte molto inaffidabile - record in circolazione, è fondamentale essere informati su cibi nocivi e bevande alternative durante la gravidanza. Il tuo corpo sta attraversando molte regolazioni a un ritmo rapido, quindi dovrai sentirti al meglio per te e tuo figlio. Abbiamo affrontato alcuni ingredienti che potrebbero essere pericolosi e dovrebbero essere evitati durante la gravidanza per la tua sicurezza e quella del tuo bambino. Tuttavia, se hai una gravidanza surrogata, devi evitare gli stessi cibi e bevande. Carni No, non dovresti incrociare il vegetariano anche in gravidanza, ma ci sono alcune norme sulla protezione dei pasti per poter provare la carne senza sacrificare la tua salute. La ragione principale per essere cauti durante il consumo di carne è che alcuni tipi possono ospitare in rete un microrganismo totalmente dannoso denominato listeria . Questo batterio è all'e appositamente pericoloso mamme-to-be e feti e possono provocare un aborto spontaneo se contratta. Formaggio
  2. 2. si può bisogno di ripensare prenotazione quella corsa s di f Rance ad un certo punto nel vostro essere incinta, perché il formaggio morbido è fuori dal tavolo. Gli stili di formaggi che dovrebbero essere evitati sono feta, brie, camembert, formaggio blu, queso fresco, queso B lanco e panela . Questi formaggi, anche se deliziosi, sono considerati alimenti pericolosi in gravidanza perché realizzati con latte crudo. Il latte non pastorizzato, non è stato riscaldato per uccidere tutti i microrganismi s , come listeria o posta. Coli , che potrebbe risiedere all'interno. Pesce il pesce è un delizioso apporto di proteine e, con un'abbondanza di acidi grassi vitali, è spesso preso in considerazione per miglia un alimento base in un regime alimentare sano. Tieni presente, tuttavia, che alcune varietà di pesce hanno scarse conseguenze sfaccettate durante la gravidanza a causa dei loro livelli eccessivi di mercurio che sono tossici e possono essere dannosi sia per la mamma che per il bambino. Uova crude o poco cotte Un altro pasto comunemente salutare e sicuro di cui diffidare a un certo punto della gravidanza sono le uova crude o poco cotte, poiché potrebbero contenere il batterio salmonella. Mentre la contaminazione di questi microrganismi s di solito va via dopo alcuni giorni, può essere più pericoloso per mamme e bambini il cui sistema immunitario sistemi non sono così forti. Mentre l'acquisto di uova presso il negozio di alimentari, la preferenza pasto sicuro è quello di acquistare uova pastorizzate, in modo che, una volta cotte, c'è una totalmente basso rischio di ottenere nocivi microrganismo s sul vostro cibo. Le uova devono essere cotte a centosessanta ℉ . Le uova crude si nascondono in una varietà dei nostri cibi preferiti, quindi dovrai stare attento, in particolare al momento del dessert. Insalata di verdure crude o poco cotte Allo stesso tempo, poiché è molto più semplice acquistare l'insalata con verdure pre- ridotte al supermercato, questo non è un alimento sicuro per le donne incinte perché può ospitare batteri nocivi. Salmonella o e. Coli può essere situato in questi prodotti, quindi è meglio fare acquisti per i prodotti freschi e fare un insalata da zero. Inoltre, sii cauto mentre consumi fuori e assicurati di chiedere se l'insalata è pulita o da un sacchetto per assicurarti di avere un desiderio di cibo sano durante la gravidanza. Alcol questa è una delle massime un ingrediente piuttosto stipulato nell'elenco. Ci sono stati molti studi straordinari per cercare di scoprire se è molto ok bere alcolici a un certo punto della gravidanza, ma per ora la soluzione definitiva è: no. Semplicemente non sappiamo quale sia un livello di consumo sicuro, quindi è approvato che tieni lontano dalle bevande alcoliche dannose per preservare te e il tuo bambino sani e salvi.
  3. 3. Caffeina se è incinta, è possibile comunque svegli con una tazza di joe , tuttavia , limitare alla più efficace 12 oz al giorno. Duecento mg di caffeina sono la quantità massima che le donne incinte possono divorare giorno dopo giorno. Il feto non può metabolizzare l'identico ammontare di caffeina come te, quindi è eccellente per il consumo di attesa a una minim um . Tieni presente che la caffeina potrebbe nascondersi nel tè freddo, nei liquidi vellutati, nel cioccolato o persino nel gelato al caffè.

