May. 22, 2021

Proyectos escolares

energía eólico.

Proyectos escolares

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL CUARTO PARCIAL TEMA: ALIANZA PARA LOGRAR LOS OBJETIVOS (17) NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LENIN GAVILÁNEZ ASIGNATURA: PROYECTOS ESCOLARES DOCENTE DE ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIANTE: CURSO: PARALELO: AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  3. 3. NOTA.- Utiliza este mismo formato para cada asignatura. ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA PROYECTO N.º 7 TEMA DE ASIGNATURA: PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACIÓN (Capture la actividad desarrollada en la Plataforma.) PRODUCTO FINAL (Capture la imagen del producto final desarrollado en la asignatura)
  4. 4. RÙBRICA PARA CALIFICAR EL PORTAFOLIO DEL ESTUDIANTE POR EL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) -Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Total, sobre 1: / 1 puntos

