Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMA : Personajes desatacados de la Universidad Central del Ecuador. NOMBRE : Alex Mateo Minayo Llumiquinga. ÁREA : 1 PARA...
Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Un terremoto de origen tectónico redujo a escombros a Ibarra, Otavalo y demás poblaciones del c...
Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Reprimió con dureza a las guerrillas montoneras. 2. Metió en vereda a la burocracia y le exigió...
Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Fue eminente internacionalista y está considerado el mayor sociólogo que ha producido el país. ...
Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Renuncia a su cargo de Rector. 2. Fue miembro de la Comisión Demarcadora de Límites con Colombi...
Datos de Trascendencia: 1. “Manuel Rodríguez de Quiroga. fue prócer de la independencia, asesinado el 2 de agosto de 1810,...
Gabriel García Moreno (Personaje a favor de Ecuador). Titulo: Doctor en Jurisprudencia. Actividades a favor del Ecuador: •...
Pensamiento de Gabriel García Moreno. “Gabriel García Moreno, presidente ecuatoriano que dirigió el escenario político del...
Referencias Bibliográficas: • EcuRed (2014) Juan Javier Espinosa. Recuperado de https://www.ecured.cu/Juan_Javier_Espinosa...
Referencias Bibliográficas: • Avilés E. Dr. Ángel Modesto Paredes. Recuperado de http://www.diccionariobiograficoecuador.c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personajes destacados de la UCE. Por: Mateo Minayo

35 views

Published on

Personajes que participaron en la construcción académica de la Universidad Central del Ecuador.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personajes destacados de la UCE. Por: Mateo Minayo

  1. 1. TEMA : Personajes desatacados de la Universidad Central del Ecuador. NOMBRE : Alex Mateo Minayo Llumiquinga. ÁREA : 1 PARALELO : A1-FIL-QI18 TUTOR (A) : Lcdo. Cesar Reyes. FECHA DE ENTREGA : 02/12/18
  2. 2. Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Un terremoto de origen tectónico redujo a escombros a Ibarra, Otavalo y demás poblaciones del centro y oeste de la provincia de Imbabura en la madrugada del 16 de agosto de 1868. 2. El gobierno comenzó a afrontar problemas de diversa índole, pero también graves, como el de la sucesión presidencial para el nuevo período; se perfilaron dos tendencias: conservadora con Gabriel García Moreno y liberal con Francisco Aguirre. 3. Consumado el golpe de estado, el Dr. Javier Espinoza fue desterrado a Lima, Perú, donde murió el 4 de septiembre de 1870. Juan José Espinosa Espinosa (Presidente). Titulo: Abogado (Doctor). Periodo Presidencial: 20 de diciembre de 1867 al 19 de enero de 1869. Cargos Relevantes: 1852 Ministro del Interior. 1853 Ministro de la Corte Superior de Guayaquil. 1865 Magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. Tomado de: http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-yTZhX- 6ABaM/TrKbRcjpCDI/AAAAAAAAA2A/RqJIz3O- 7nc/s320/12+Xavier+Espinoza+y+Espinoza.jpg
  3. 3. Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Reprimió con dureza a las guerrillas montoneras. 2. Metió en vereda a la burocracia y le exigió puntualidad y trabajo. 3. Recorrió el país para conocer de primera mano sus necesidades José María Placido Caamaño (Presidente). Titulo: Doctor en Jurisprudencia. Periodo Presidencial: 1ª 15 de octubre de1883 al 10 de febrero de 1884. Interino. 2ª 18 de febrero de 1884 al 30 de junio de 1888. Electo.. Cargos Relevantes: 1883 la Convención Nacional reunida en Quito lo eligió Presidente interino. 1888 Ministro Plenipotenciario ante el gobierno de los EE.UU. 1892 Gobernador de la provincia del Guayas. Tomado de: http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/wp- content/uploads/2016/02/Jose_Maria_Caama no.jpg
  4. 4. Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Fue eminente internacionalista y está considerado el mayor sociólogo que ha producido el país. 2. En 1972 sus colegas de la Escuela de Ciencias Internacionales le agasajaron y el Dictador Rodríguez Lara le rindió un homenaje. 3. En 1975 la UCE le condecoró Postmortem y en Septiembre del 80 sus paisanos riobambeños erigiéndole un busto en bronce en una de las plazas céntricas de esa ciudad. Ángel Modesto Paredes Romero (Rector). Titulo: Abogado (Doctor). Periodo Rectoral:10 de febrero de1936 al 17 de noviembre de1936. Cargos Relevantes: 1925Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público y Privado de la Facultad de Jurisprudencia, UCE. 1944 Consultor Jurídico, con libre ejercicio profesional, en la Presidencia de Velasco Ibarra. 1955 Profesor Principal de Derecho Diplomático y Consular, UCE. Tomado de: https://3.bp.blogspot.com/- u7a41dugr04/WfqMGB86h0I/AAAAAAAAAqk/B U90Z0qCoq8qMGzQdJ166HPTSfSU42OAACLcB GAs/s1600/Angel%2BModesto%2BParedes.jpg
  5. 5. Datos de Trascendencia: 1. Renuncia a su cargo de Rector. 2. Fue miembro de la Comisión Demarcadora de Límites con Colombia. 3. Casado con Cecilia Rubianes. Pedro Pinto Guzmán (Rector). Titulo: Ingeniero Civil, UCE. Periodo Rectoral: 23 de febrero de 1935 al 22 de enero de 1936. Cargos Relevantes: 1946 Ministro de Educación. -Director de Obras Públicas Nacionales y de los Ferrocarriles del Estado. -Presidente del Banco Nacional de Fomento. Tomado de: Galería de Decanos de la Facultad de Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias de la Educación, Universidad Central del Ecuador Acta de Grado: Libro de Actas de Grados de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil - Ingeniería Eléctrica - Arquitectura - Química - Agrimensura. Topó- grafos - Botánicos. 1889 – 1928. Folio: 170.
  6. 6. Datos de Trascendencia: 1. “Manuel Rodríguez de Quiroga. fue prócer de la independencia, asesinado el 2 de agosto de 1810, en el Cuartel Real de Lima, actual Centro Cultural Metropolitano”. 2. Asistió a la reunión del 25 de diciembre de 1808 en la casa del Marqués de Selva Alegre, don Juan Pío Montufar, en Chillo, donde empezó a germinar la idea de un cambio de autoridades. 3. “Estuvo el 9 de agosto en casa de doña Manuela para conversar con don Ramón Egas, quien por motivos familiares visitaba esa casa que desconocía quienes habían convocado a la gente allí reunida y que había jurado vasallaje a Fernando VII y a su Real Familia...” Manuel Rodríguez de Quiroga (Personaje Ilustre). Titulo: Bachiller en Cánones y Leyes. Cargos Relevantes: -Consta en archivo el documento con el que el Abogado, Doctor Don Manuel Rodríguez, defiende su puesto de Secretario y de Docente de la Universidad. Fojas 10 y 11 del libro de documentación de Grados de Dr. En Jurisprudencia 1792-1820. -El 29 de abril de 1803, la universidad resuelve guardar el informe. Se está dando cumplimiento a lo proveído el 21 de abril de1803. -Ministro de Gracia y Justicia. Tomado de: http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/wp- content/uploads/2016/04/Manuel-Quiroga.jpg
  7. 7. Gabriel García Moreno (Personaje a favor de Ecuador). Titulo: Doctor en Jurisprudencia. Actividades a favor del Ecuador: • Frenó la demagogia, incentivó la educación en todos los niveles de instrucción, construyó carreteras y reorganizó la hacienda pública. • Provincializó el Ecuador e hizo poner escuelas parroquiales, colegios para varones y para mujeres, escuelas bilingües español-quichua, preparando un profesorado propio. • Ordenó que se hiciera el primer censo nacional, siendo la base para el Registro Civil. • Bajo su administración, Ecuador se convirtió en un líder en los campos de la ciencia y la educación superior dentro de América Latina. • Dividió al Ecuador en provincias, lográndose así mejores resultados en los aspectos económicos, administrativos, judiciales y educacionales. • Reprimió las revoluciones, incluso llegando a fusilar a varios conspiradores y anarquistas que buscaban hacerse con el poder o intentaban desestabilizar al gobierno. • La Carretera del Sur o Carretera Nacional, fue construida con el objetivo de unir la capital de la República con el puerto de Guayaquil. Esta ayudó al progreso del país y fue concluida durante su segundo mandato. Tomado de: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/comm ons/6/6b/Gabriel_Garc%C3%ADa_Moreno.jpg Periodo Presidencial: 1ª 1861-1865. 2ª 1869-1875. Titulo: Doctor en Jurisprudencia.
  8. 8. Pensamiento de Gabriel García Moreno. “Gabriel García Moreno, presidente ecuatoriano que dirigió el escenario político del país durante quince años (1860- 1875), ha sido considerado el representante por excelencia del pensamiento conservador ultramontano. Por su gobierno autoritario, su defensa enérgica del orden, su alianza con la aristocracia terrateniente y muy especialmente, por su estrecha relación con la Iglesia Católica como instrumento de unificación nacional y soporte ideológico del régimen. Su estilo de gobierno despertó enconadas críticas en los sectores liberales, como entusiasta admiración de los conservadores que veían en su forma de gobierno el camino seguro a la paz y el progreso.” (Lezama, M) Reflexión: Gabriel García Moreno baso toda la idiosincrasia de su gobierno en una relación estrechamente ligada a la religión Católica; aunque esto pudo traer muchos problemas hacia su dominio, aun con esto presente el pensamiento de Moreno siempre se baso en traer progreso y paz al país. Entre muchas de las acciones favorables que realizo su gobierno fueron crear escuelas mixtas, iniciar con el primer censo, convertir a Ecuador en un líder en los campos científicos en América Latina, entre otros. Considerando puntos de vista buenos y malos de este personaje llegamos a un punto donde sus acciones impulsaron al país hacia un progreso proyectado al futuro que tenia como fin engrandecer a Ecuador ante el mundo. Tomado de: https://hermandaddelcondor.files.wordpress.com/2012/10/5572 725226484335.jpg
  9. 9. Referencias Bibliográficas: • EcuRed (2014) Juan Javier Espinosa. Recuperado de https://www.ecured.cu/Juan_Javier_Espinosa#Destierro_y_muerte • Avilés E (2016) Caamaño Dr. José María Placido. Recuperado de http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/personajes- historicos/dr-jose-maria-placido-caamano/ • Pérez R (2016) Ángel Modesto Paredes Romero. Recuperado de http://www.diccionariobiograficoecuador.com/tomos/tomo16/p2.htm • Geneanet. Ing. Pedro Pinto. Recuperado de https://gw.geneanet.org/ecuadorgen?lang=es&pz=fausto+anibal&nz=alvarado&ocz=0&p=pedro&n=pinto&oc=2 • EcuRed (2015) Manuel Rodríguez de Quiroga. Recuperado de https://www.ecured.cu/Manuel_Rodr%C3%ADguez_de_Quiroga • Avilés E (2016) Dr. Manuel Quiroga. Recuperado de http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/personajes-historicos/dr- manuel-quiroga/ • Avilés E. Dr. José María Placido. Recuperado de http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/temasOpt.php?Ind=305&Let= http://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/c/cordero.htm • Eruditos. Dr. Juan José Espinosa. Recuperado de http://www.eruditos.net/newsite/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=1566: espinosaespinosa- javier&catid=72: biografias&itemid=100
  10. 10. Referencias Bibliográficas: • Avilés E. Dr. Ángel Modesto Paredes. Recuperado de http://www.diccionariobiograficoecuador.com/tomos/tomo16/p2.htm • Google Books. Pedro Pinto Guzmán. Recuperado de http://books.google.com.ec/books?id=cV6Veqhp2AC&pg=PA151&lpg=PA151&dq=pedro+pinto+guzman • Avilés E. Manuel Quiroga. Recuperado de http://www.enciclopediadelecuador.com/temasOpt.php?Ind=1896&Let • Wikipedia (2018) Gabriel García Moreno. Recuperado de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriel_Garc%C3%ADa_Moreno#Visi%C3%B3n_general • Lezama M (2001) El pensamiento político de Gabriel García Moreno. Recuperado de https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=4005188

×