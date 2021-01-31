Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEDIDAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD DE COVID 19 NOMBRE: MATEO LIMAICO GRADO: 8 ¨G´´ MATERIAS:TODAS TEMA: EXAMEN QUIMESTRAL AÑO LECTIVO...
Examen quimestral
  1. 1. MEDIDAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD DE COVID 19 NOMBRE: MATEO LIMAICO GRADO: 8 ¨G´´ MATERIAS:TODAS TEMA: EXAMEN QUIMESTRAL AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  2. 2. LENGUA Y LITERATURA
  3. 3. MATEMATICAS
  4. 4. CIENCIAS NATURALES
  5. 5. ESTUDIOS SOCIALES
  6. 6. INGLES 1. Education Educate the youngest and everyone you meet in respect for nature. 2. Reduce water consumption Avoid unnecessary water costs. Keep the shower open only the necessary time, do not leave the tap open while you brush your teeth or shave and do not throw any type of garbage into the sea, rivers or lakes. 3. Transportation I moderate the use of the vehicle, and make efficient use of it. Do not accelerate when the vehicle is not moving. Reduce air conditioning consumption. 4. Paper Use recycled paper regularly. Reduce paper consumption. Use the leaves on both sides. Make only the photocopies or print what is exclusively necessary. 5. Government It demands the long-term sustainable management of natural resources. 6. Plant a tree
  7. 7. One hectare of trees eliminates the same amount of carbon dioxide that 4 families produce in the same period over a year. 7. Recycle the garbage Separate the different elements of your garbage: aluminum, paper, glass, plastics and organic matter to reuse them. 8. Energy Avoid overusing your iron, water heater, or washing machine. Turn off your computer and your TV after using it. Use energy efficient light bulbs. 9. Food Do not eat exotic animals such as turtles, iguanas ... Eat more fruits, vegetables and legumes than meats. Never buy small fish to eat. 10. Chemicals Minimize the use of chemical compounds such as aerosols, fertilizers ...
  8. 8. EDUCACION Y CULTURA ESTETICA
  9. 9. PROYECTOS ESCOLARES
  10. 10. DESARROLLO HUMANO INTREGRAL
  11. 11. EDUCACION FISICA

