Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IDENTIDAD DIGITAL P O R : M AT E O C A R R E R A
Que es? La identidad digital es la versión en internet de la identidad física de una persona. Está compuesta por una gran ...
S O C I A L . S E C O N S T R U Y E N A V E G A N D O P O R L A S R E D E S S O C I A L E S A P A R T I R D E L R E C O N ...
Crea un nombre de usuario fijo y único en la red. Conoce y define tus expectativas (quién eres, qué ofreces, cómo quieres ...
Identidad digital
Identidad digital
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
24 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Identidad digital

mmmmmmmmmm

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Identidad digital

  1. 1. IDENTIDAD DIGITAL P O R : M AT E O C A R R E R A
  2. 2. Que es? La identidad digital es la versión en internet de la identidad física de una persona. Está compuesta por una gran cantidad de datos que proporcionamos en la red, más allá de nuestro correo electrónico y dirección: incluye nuestras fotos, datos bancarios, preferencias a la hora de comprar
  3. 3. S O C I A L . S E C O N S T R U Y E N A V E G A N D O P O R L A S R E D E S S O C I A L E S A P A R T I R D E L R E C O N O C I M I E N T O D E L O S D E M Á S S I N N I S I Q U I E R A L L E G A R A C O M P R O B A R S I E S A I D E N T I D A D E S R E A L O N O . S U B J E T I V A . D E P E N D E D E C Ó M O L O S D E M Á S P E R C I B A N A E S A P E R S O N A A T R A V É S D E L A S I N F O R M A C I O N E S Q U E G E N E R A . V A L I O S A . A V E C E S P E R S O N A S Y E M P R E S A S N A V E G A N P O R L A S R E D E S S O C I A L E S P A R A I N V E S T I G A R L A I D E N T I D A D D I G I T A L D E U N C A N D I D A T O Y T O M A R D E C I S I O N E S S O B R E É L / E L L A . I N D I R E C T A . N O P E R M I T E C O N O C E R A L A P E R S O N A D I R E C T A M E N T E S I N O L A S R E F E R E N C I A S P U B L I C A D A S D E E S A P E R S O N A . C O M P U E S T A . L A I D E N T I D A D D I G I T A L S E C O N S T R U Y E P O R L A S A P O R T A C I O N E S D E L A M I S M A P E R S O N A Y T A M B I É N P O R O T R A S P E R S O N A S S I N L A P A R T I C I P A C I Ó N O C O N S E N T I M I E N T O D E L M I S M O . R E A L . L A I N F O R M A C I Ó N D E L A I D E N T I D A D D I G I T A L P U E D E P R O D U C I R E F E C T O S P O S I T I V O S Y N E G A T I V O S E N E L M U N D O R E A L . D I N Á M I C A . L A I D E N T I D A D D I G I T A L N O E S U N A F O T O I N S T A N T Á N E A S I N O Q U E E S T Á E N C O N S T A N T E C A M B I O O M O D I F I C A C I Ó N . Características de la identidad digital
  4. 4. Crea un nombre de usuario fijo y único en la red. Conoce y define tus expectativas (quién eres, qué ofreces, cómo quieres que te vean, qué quieres comunicar o contar). Define la estrategia para crear y transmitir esa identidad digital. Mide resultados. Herramientas para crear una identidad digital en la red

×