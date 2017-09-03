Cooperate Training Sector: . E-tel Mobile Staff Training The Staff Motivation Training Workshop I Was Conducting For E-Tel...
E-TelMobiles Dealers Motivation Training@ M.C.C. GroundsColombo-07. Cooperate & Direct Sales Motivation  Objects Of Coope...
Consultancy Working with COSS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd for Skill Invited Malaysia Project  Student consultancy ( Sinhala, Tamil & ...
Appreciation from E-tel Management
Wazeer Latiff ( Master Trainer ) Training methods

  1. 1. Cooperate Training Sector: . E-tel Mobile Staff Training The Staff Motivation Training Workshop I Was Conducting For E-Tel Staff.  Customer Care In (Sinhala, Tamil, English Languages) Covering the Topic.  Brand Promoting.  5S System How to use In Office.  Time Management Secrets.  Team Work ( Benefits )
  2. 2. E-TelMobiles Dealers Motivation Training@ M.C.C. GroundsColombo-07. Cooperate & Direct Sales Motivation  Objects Of Cooperate Sales.  Challenges in Product Selling.  Market Values & Demands.  Team Workmanship.  Communication Bond With Management  Analyzing Your Self With SWOT Analyzer  How To Overcome Common Errors In Sales.
  3. 3. Consultancy Working with COSS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd for Skill Invited Malaysia Project  Student consultancy ( Sinhala, Tamil & English )  Motivation Programs  Seminars & Promotion Campaigns  Creating Advertisement for News Papers.  Tele Marketing  Workout with Management with Staff to Achieving Targets & Goals.
  4. 4. Appreciation from E-tel Management

