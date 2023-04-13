Check these out next
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company. To complete the topic, I nave applied researching methods.
Firstly, I collected materials that related to tourism and
ecotourism about: establishment, econoniic, society and
especially the characteristics of eco-tourism through books,
newspapers, internet. In addition, I also show dissertations of
doctors, masters. Finally, I asked expert’s opinions, comments from the instructor in order to complete the form and content of the topic.
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company. To complete the topic, I nave applied researching methods.
Firstly, I collected materials that related to tourism and
ecotourism about: establishment, econoniic, society and
especially the characteristics of eco-tourism through books,
newspapers, internet. In addition, I also show dissertations of
doctors, masters. Finally, I asked expert’s opinions, comments from the instructor in order to complete the form and content of the topic.