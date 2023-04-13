Successfully reported this slideshow.
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company.doc

Apr. 13, 2023
Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 097...
Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 097...
Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ...........................
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company.doc

Apr. 13, 2023
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company. To complete the topic, I nave applied researching methods.
Firstly, I collected materials that related to tourism and
ecotourism about: establishment, econoniic, society and
especially the characteristics of eco-tourism through books,
newspapers, internet. In addition, I also show dissertations of
doctors, masters. Finally, I asked expert’s opinions, comments from the instructor in order to complete the form and content of the topic.

Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company. To complete the topic, I nave applied researching methods.
Firstly, I collected materials that related to tourism and
ecotourism about: establishment, econoniic, society and
especially the characteristics of eco-tourism through books,
newspapers, internet. In addition, I also show dissertations of
doctors, masters. Finally, I asked expert’s opinions, comments from the instructor in order to complete the form and content of the topic.

Education
it would not react unless heated .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1. False2. True3. True4. Not Sure.5. True6. False7. True.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
This all depends on the temperature, but this is .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
AnswerRecombinant DNA Technology It is the set of techniques tha.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
In chemistry, an enantiomer is one of two stereoi.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
a) CLD and JKHSolutiona) CLD and JKH.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
K+ SO42- Solution K+ SO4.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 )a ) n = 21 probability that none of the marbles are g.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
D) Rb Solution D) Rb .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
Post Table my dear. .pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
SO2 Solu.pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
ch3-ch2-ch2-ch=ch2 .pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
Early Childhood Education Assessment.pdf
RizwanIsmail5
0 views
4 sp3 orbitals .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
I, II S.pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
no question .pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
MgH2 Solution MgH2 .pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
copper penny Solution copper penny .pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
P4 state solid terahydron geometry .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
&  temperature recorded in thecalorimeter is decreases.Solutio.pdf
anubhavnigam2608
0 views
it would not react unless heated .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 slide
1. False2. True3. True4. Not Sure.5. True6. False7. True.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 slide
This all depends on the temperature, but this is .pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 slide
AnswerRecombinant DNA Technology It is the set of techniques tha.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
3 slides
In chemistry, an enantiomer is one of two stereoi.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 slide
a) CLD and JKHSolutiona) CLD and JKH.pdf
singhanubhav1234
0 views
1 slide
Potentiality and development of ecotorism to attract more tourists coming to ham rong tourism joint - stock company.doc

  1. 1. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING GIA DINH UNIVERSITY OF INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGE INTERNSHIP REPORT INTERNSHIP TOPIC POTENTIALITY AND DEVELOPMENT OF ECOTORISM TO ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS COMING TO HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY INSTRUCTOR: M.A NGUYÊN THI NGOC ANH STUDENT: HUYNH THI DIEM MY STUDENT CODE: 1331701030 CLASS: 07DHNNTM - DL SCHOOL YEAR: 2013 – 2017 HO CHI MINH City, date 14/04 year
  2. 2. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS During the studying process at Gia Dinh University nearly four years, I have been taught enthusiastically by teachers. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all teachers of Gia Dinh University. Especially the most sincerely thanks to teachers in the Language department. Teachers as boatman take us across river, impart dedicatedly the knowledge to us. And with the knowledge learned in four years, it not only is the base help me complete this report but also is the useful luggage for me walk into the life. Especiaỉly, I would like to thank M.A Nguyên Thi Ngoe Anh, who has instructed and help me in the making process of the report. Thank you so inuch about your help. Sincerely thank the board of managers of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company. Everyone has created íavorable condỉtions and help me during the practice peiiod at the company. I would like to thank my family, iny íriends who always stand by me to encourage, help me. Finally, I wish teachers would have good heaỉth and success in the noble career. Concoraitantly, I also wish everyone in Ham Rong Tourism Joint-stock Company has good health, achieve more success at work. Sincerely! HUYNH THI DIEM MY
  3. 3. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................... ………., ngày …… tháng…….năm………… Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập
  4. 4. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 INSTRUCTOR ASSESSMENT 1. Student’s attitudes and behaviors during the internship: ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... 2. Expert knowledge: í ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... 3. Realistic awareness: ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... 4. other assessments: ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... 5. Overall assesments of the internship result: ............................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................... …HồChí Minh…………………………… Coníirmation of Instructor (Signature)
  5. 5. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 APPENDIX page A. THE BEGINNING..............................................1 1. Reason for choosing the report ......................................................... 1 2. Limitation of the topic ...................................................................... 2 3. Researching methods........................................................................ 3 B. CONTENT .............................................................................. 3 Chapter 1: THEORETICALL BASIC ............................................... 3 1. The Overview of travel, tourists and tourism company........3 1.1. The concept and the role of travel.....................................3 1.1.1. The concept of travel.......... .. ............................... 3 1.1.2. The establishment of tourism in Vietnam............. 4 1.1.3. The role of tourism with economic development ........................................................ 4 1.2. The effects of tourism on the environment .......................6 1.2.1. Positive.................................................................. 6 1.2.2. Negative ................................................................ 6 1.3. The effects of tourism on communicate............................ 7 1.3.1. Positive.................................................................. 7 1.3.2. Negative ................................................................ 7 1.4. The concept of tourists and the relationship between tourists and tourism company............................................ 8 1.4.1. The concept of tourists.......................................... 8 1.4.2. The relationship between tourísts and tourism
  6. 6. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 company........................................................................ 8 2. The main types of tourism in the World and Vietnam...............8 2.1. Adventure tourism .............................................................. 8 2.2. Agritourism......................................................................... 9 2.3. Cultnral tourism.................................................................. 9 2.3.1. Tangible cultural................................................... 10 2.3.2. Intangible cultural................................................. 11 2.4. Heritage tourism ............................................................... 12 2.5. sport tourism ..................................................................... 13 2.6. Homestay tourism............................................................. 13 2.7. Seatourism ........................................................................ 14 2.7.1. Natural resources .................................................. 15 2.7.2. Human resources .................................................. 15 2.8. Festival tourism ................................................................ 15 2.9. Ecotourism........................................................................ 16 • The overview of ecotourism................................................................. 16 2.9.1. Concept of ecotourism.......................................... 16 2.9.2. The establishment of ecotourísm.......................... 17 2.9.3. Current of ecotourism in the world....................... 18 2.9.4. Current of ecotourism in Vietnam........................ 19 2.9.5. Potentiality of ecotourism in Vietnam.................. 20 2.9.5.1. Potentiality ............................................. 20 2.9.5.2. Positive................................................... 22 2.9.5.3. Negative ................................................. 23 2.9.6. The relationship between ecotourism and the other sectors ..................................................................................................... 24 2.9.6.1. Ecotourism with sustainable development............................................................................................ 24
  7. 7. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 2.9.6.2. Ecotourism with economic development ........................................... 25 2.9.63. Ecotourism with community development ........................................... 25 2.9.6.4. Ecotourism with conservation of biological diversity................................................. .26 Chapter 2: THE OVERVIEVV OF HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY ................................................................................. 27 1. Name, logo of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company................................................................................................ 27 1.1. Name................................................................................... 27 1.2 Location of Ham Rong Tourism Joint Stock Company ......28 1.3 Logo of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company..........28 1.3.1. Colour of the logo............................................ 29 1.3.2. Image of the logo............................................. 29 1.3.3. Meaning of the logo ........................................ 29 2. The establishment and development of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company.......................................................................... 30 2.1. The establishment of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company................................................................................................. 30 2.2. The development of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company................................................................................................. 30 3. The organization structure of Ham Rong Tourism Joint = stock Company.......................................................................................... 30 3.1. Model of organization ...................................................... 30 3.2. The duty of each department ............................................ 31 3.2.1. The Board of Director........................................... 31
  8. 8. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 3.2.1.1. Director................................................... 31 3.2.1.2. Assistant Director................................... 32 3.2.1.3. Direction - Operation Department .........32 3.2.2. Direction - Operation Department......... 32 3.2.2.1. Operation Department............................ 32 3.2.2.2. Direction Department............................. 32 3.2.3. Human Department............................................... 33 3.2.4. Accounting Department........................................ 33 3.2.5. Marketing Department.......................................... 33 4. The duties of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company.... 33 5. Vision and mission of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company................................................................................................ 34 6. Turnover of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company.......... 34 7. The market of activities of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company................................................................................................ 35 7.1. Domestic market............................................................... 35 7.1.1. The Southern market............................................. 35 7.1.2. The Middle marlcet............................................... 36 7.1.3. The Northern market............................................. 36 7.2. International market.......................................................... 37 Chapter 3: CURRENT SITUATION OF HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY............................................................. 38 1. Strong points................................................................................... 38 1.1. Quality .............................................................................. 38 Modern infrastructure.................................. .. ....................................... 38 Staffs are young, friendly and enthusiastic............................................. 38 1.2. Service .............................................................................. 38
  9. 9. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Avoiding the previous company’s risks. Because it was established later ................................................................ 38 Offering discount packages and newproduces.................... 38 1.3. Price .................................................................................. 39 There is the seasonal discount package............................. 39 Tour’s price is reasonable.................................................. 39 2. Weakpoints..................................................................................... 39 2.1. Quality .............................................................................. 39 The tourism Products are difficult for tourists to feel before consuming it ...................................................................... 39 Shortage the experienced staffs......................................... 39 2.2. Service .............................................................................. 39 Relationships with Service providers are not good......... 39 The company has less Capital ........................................... 39 The company is limited in penetrating the channel sales steadily............................................................................... 39 2.3. Price .................................................................................. 39 There is few promotional tours.......................................... 39 3. Threats of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company.......... 39 Chapter 4: SOLUTIONS ..................................................................... 40 1. Short-Term Solutions ...................................................................... 40 1.1. Quality ............................................................................. 40 1.1.1. Investing in infrastructure.......................................... 40 1.1.2. Marketing ................................................................... 40 1.1.3. Promoting sales campaign ........................................ 40 1.1.4. Promoting advertisement .......................................... 40 1.2. Service .............................................................................. 41
  10. 10. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 1.2.1. Improving the quality of customer Service ................41 1.2.2. Researching customers ...............................................41 1.3. Price..................................................................................41 Having discount for couples on honeymoon....................41 Having the seasonal discount package ............... .... ........42 2. Long - Term Solutions ............................................................42 2.1. Quality...............................................................................42 2.1.1. HavingPRplan ............................................................42 2.1.2. Protecting the environment and creating job for local people..........................................................................42 2.1.3. Improving travel knowledge for staffs.......................42 2.2. Service...............................................................................43 2.2.1. Creating relationship with collaborators ....................43 2.2.2. Having investment policy...........................................43 2.2.2.1. Investing in the upgrading and expansion of the company's facilities ...........................................43 2.2.2.2. Investing hi a tenn of transportationvehicle ..43 2.2.2.3. Diversiíying the tour programs .........................43 2.3. Price...................................................................................44 2.3.1. Having preferential policy for VIP customers ...........44 2.3.2. Researching market....................................................44 2.3.3. Applying flexible pricing strategies...........................44 2.3.3.1. Forgroup............................................................44 2.3.3.2. Student and family ............................................44 Chapter 5: CONCLUSIONS:............................................................44 1. Summary the topic: “POTENTIALITY AND DEVELOPMENT OF ECOTOURISM TO ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS
  11. 11. Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 COMING TO HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY” ........................................................................................ 44 2. Learning from the internship......................................................... 46
  12. 12. Huynh Thi Diem My 2 INTERNSHIP REPORT two or more arrivals are 72% and 28% (2003). 65.3% and 24.7% (2005), 56.3% and 43.7% (2006); 60.4% and 39.6% (2009); 61.1% and 38.9% (2011); 66.1% and 33.9% (2013). In 2000, we welcomed 2.1 million intemational visitors, in 2005 reached 3.4 million, in 2010 reached 5 million and in 2013 was 7.5 million. At the same time, the number of domestic tourists is also increasing: in 2000 was 11.2 million, Ĩ11 2005 was 16.1 million, in 2010 it was 28 million and in the year of 2013 was 35 million. In particular, the total revenue from tourism in recent years with a considerable growth when it reached 200 trillion VND in 2013, while in 2010 only reached 96 trillion, 30 trillion in 2005 and in 2000 only reached 17.4 trillion. Tourism industry is also contributing to creating jobs. By 2013, it is estimated that over 1.7 million people have been worldng in the tourism sector, of which 550 thousand are direct employees and 1.2 million are indirect jobs. According to: Recognizing the development of Vietnam Contributing to the success of the tourism industiy of Vietnam, with contributions from travel companies in the general and HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY in particular. Over time intemship at HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY, I have decided to choose the topic PONTENTIALITY AND DEVELOPMENT OF ECOTOURISM TO ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS COMING TO HAM RONG TOURISM lOINTASTOCK COMPANY ”. 2. Limitation of the topic
  13. 13. Huynh Thi Diem My 3 INTERNSHIP REPORT When researching on ecotourism with the limited kiiowledge of a student. I can only rely on the knowledge that I have leamed in school with reading, studying books and experiences when traveling to do the report. Therefore the report is only limited to: The contents, the basic issues relate to tourism and ecotourism. Offering attractive tours to attract domestic and foreign visitors Corning to the company. 3. Researching methods To complete the topic, I nave applied researching methods. Firstly, I collected materials that related to tourism and ecotourism about: establishment, econoniic, society and especially the characteristics of eco-tourism through books, newspapers, internet. In addition, I also show dissertations of doctors, masters. Finally, I asked expert’s opinions, comments from the instructor in order to complete the form and content of the topic. A. CONTENT: Chapter 1: THEORETICALL BASIC 1. The overview of travel, tourists and tourism company 1.1. The concept, the establishment and the role of travel 1.1.1. The concept of travel Nowadays, travel become to a popular economy activity in the developed countries and the developing countries, Vietnam among them. However, hitherto, the concept of travel in the world is not united yet. Because of the different contexts, different researching angles there for people have the different understanding about travel. As an
  14. 14. Huynh Thi Diem My 4 INTERNSHIP REPORT expert has stated that “With travel, so many researchers, so many concepts”. According to the World Tourist Organization, an organization belong to United Nations: “Tourism includes all activities of travelers with the purpose is sightseeing, discovery and experience or with the puipose is recreation, relaxation, improve the constitution and the mind; As well as the other purposes with a continuous period but not more than one year, outside of their settled residence; But except travelers whose main purpose is tọ eam money”. According to: Wikipedia.org. [Internet]. [Date cited 18/03/2017]. Talcen from URL: https://vi, wikipedia.org/wiki/Travel 1.1.2. The establishment of tourism in Vietnam Vietnam tourism was established under Bao Dai King. When he set up the National Tourism Department on June 5, 1951. 1.1.3. The role of tourism with economic development Today, tourísm has become an indispensable need in the cultural and social life. Economically, tourism has become one of the important economic sectors of industríalized countríes. The network of tourism have been established in most countries around the world. The economic benehts of tourism are undeniable, through consumer’s spending on tourisnTs Products. Development tourism will lead to the development of other economic sectors because tourism’s products have interdisciplinary and have related to manyother sectors of
  15. 15. Huynh Thi Diem My 5 INTERNSHIP REPORT the economy. When an area becomes a destination, visitors from everywhere will ílocked into the destination. The demand for goods and Services dramatically increase. Moreover, the goods and materials of tourism require high quality, diversiíìed types, beautiful and attractive forms. Therefore, it requires enteiprises have to constantly innovate and develop. To do that, businesses have to invest in modern infrastructure, select wofkers with high skill to meet the needs of visitors. It contributed significantly to the revenue of the country. Time Total revenue from tourists (Trillion) Growth (%) 2007 56.00 9.8 2008 60.00 7.1 2009 68.00 13.3 2010 96.00 41.2 2011 130.00 35.4 2012 160.00 23.1 2013 200.00 25.0
  16. 16. INTERNSHIP REPORT 2014 230.00 15.0 2015 337.83 * 2016 400.00 18.4 Total revenue from tourists in 2007 - 2016 According to: Total revenue from tourists in the period 2000 - 2016 [Intemeí]. [Date cited 18/03/2017]. Taken from URL: http://vietnamtourism.gov.vn/index.php/items/13462 1.2. The effects of tourism on the environment 1.2.1. Positive Tourism has contributed money to environmental protection: including money directly from tourists, tourism businesses or intemational organizations invest in the preservation of cultural and natural heritages. Tourism businesses have activities to protect the enviromnent: planting trees, creating landscaped gardens, cleaning environment,... 1.2.2. Negative The íorests are destroyed to invest in tourist areas, to provide materials and to meet the needs of cuisine. Resources is exploited: land, water, air, sea, and forests,... to meet the needs of tourist areas.
  17. 17. Huynli Thi Diem My 9 INTERNSHIP REPORT Adventure Tourism is a form of travel that brings many discoverable elements and experiences strange feelings from the travel. Adventure tourism brings great moments to visitors after winning themselves, overcome the challenge, affirming human’s skill and spirit always rise to the pealc. Tmly, adventure tourism will be an interesting travel Service if you are passionate wifh strong feeling and want to win yourself,... / / However, adventure tourism is very selective visitor. It requires endurance and courage because it is very dangerous for the lives of visitors. 2.2. Agritourism When tiring of the noisy and crovvded urban life, the rural and natural destinations are being chosen by visitors. Visitors pay for ovemight, early moming meal, then see cow's milk, make candy, eat fish or go sightseeing in the fields of fmit trees, flowers or vegetables. Many farms have been upgraded, invested to become the interesting destination and attract to many tourists. Not only are the tourist attractions, these farms also solve the needs for self-sufficiency and ensure food safety and hygiene for visitors. Agritourism is a tour which the destination is a farm or a village. Participating in this tour will help you understand the life and worlc of the peasants. 2.3. Cultural tourism —■
  18. 18. Huynh Thi Diem My 10 INTERNSHIP REPORT Cultural tourism utilizes all tangible and intangible cultural values that attract to visitors and become a part of tourism resources. Cultural tourism is also a way to awake the potential cultural values of a people. Through tourism, cultural values have been discovered and brought the practical benefits to the nation and people. Thanks to tourism in general and cultural tourism in particular, many countries in the world have carried out the restoration and renovation of cultural and historical relics and restoration of cultural values that have long been forgotten. . Thanks to cultural tourism, the cultural heritages are protected, restored, renovated at the same time with the new construction of current cultural facilities. 2.3.1. Tangible cultural It is cultural values that existed in the form of objects (palaces, temples, exhibits in museums, natural attractions). People can perceive directly through the senses (palaces, pagodas, exhibits in museums, natnral landscapes,...). The culture, history, Science values are recognized by comniunity, humanity. Tangible cultural is a part of humanity culture. It expresses the spừitual life of human in material form. It is the result of Creative activity, transíorms the natural objects and materials into valuable and aesthetic objects to serve human life
  19. 19. Huynh Thi Diem My 11 INTERNSHIP REPORT The intangible cultural heritage is one of the cultural souls of every community. Through these, today’s generation is more understanding and respects the good lifestyle of ancients. Intangible cultural is one of the effective ways of preserving and promoting the intangi^le cultural heritage in Vietnam today. Gong culture of Tay Nguyen The intangible cultural herítage of humanity was recognized by UNESCO on November 15/2005 2.4 Heritage tourism It is a tour of historical sites, natural heritages and cultural heritages. Such as: Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Ha
  20. 20. Huynh Thi Diem My 12 INTERNSHIP REPORT Long Bay. Hue Ancient Relics Complex, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Holy Land,... 2.5. Sport tourism Sport tourism is the active and passive participation of all forms of sport; Participating in a natnral and organized way for non-commercial activities in the form of travel away from home, away from the working area. Sports tourism is a combination of sports and tourism. From the perspective of sports marketing and sports management, there are two main Products: Firstly, travel has the participation of sports (tourism for the purpose of sport, recreation or physical activities). Secondly, travel combines watching sports competition and recreation. 2.6. Homestay tourism Homestay tourism is based on the needs of visitors who want to be approached, closed and well researched on culture, history, daily life and people or cuisine ... at the destination. In contrast to the fomi of vacation resort often choose the quality accommodation, homestay tourism select home of the local people for tourists stop. This means the tourists will be living with the family in all activities from the time of rest, eating and drinking to entertainment activities,... The visitors of this type of tourism are veiy eager to thoroughly approach the culture, the people and the cuisine of the destination. Homestay brings a close feeling to
  21. 21. Huynh Thi Diem My 13 INTERNSHIP REPORT tourists when directly participate in activities of the local people. Certainly when choosing the homestay form, visitors will not be able to feel absolutely comfortable as when stay at hotel, resort ... But instead, visitors are compensated by the daily, interesting experiences. Tour guides Jor this type of tourism are usually the host itself. This adds to the attraction for homestay tourism. 2.7. Sea tourism Sea tourism is a type of tourism. It developed in the Coastal area, to meet the needs of visitors for relaxation, recreation, discovery, adventnre ... based on the exploitation , of sea tourism resource, includes: natural resources and human
  22. 22. Huynh Thi Diem My 14 INTERNSHIP REPORT resources. This type of tourism has seasonal, so it is usually held in hot or summery seasons. 2.7.1. Natural resources Natural resources: are the terrain conditions, namely Coastal natural landscapes, terrestrial and aquatic populations such as plants, shrimps, snails, coral,.... and climate condition. 2.7.2. Human resources Human resources: all cultural, historical values and political and economic achievements which have the typical significance for the development of sea tourism such as: Oceanographic museums, Coastal villages with typical handicrafts, representative vestiges of a dynasty, or an ancient civilization,... 2.8. Festival tourism The festival is a cultural treasure where faith, religion, culture and cultural activities are preserved and is the place where reílect honestly about the nation’s people. In general, the festival consists of two divisions: the imperial traditional and follc festival. Folk festivals which many folk beliefs are kept. The belieís of folk íestivals are expressed with various forms such as God-worship, ancestor- worship,.... In addition, the folk beliefs also worship the Sun, Moon, Water God,... For the tourism industry, the festival is a special cultural
  23. 23. Huynh Thi Diem My 15 INTERNSHIP REPORT product. The more tourism industry develop, the more closely associate with traditional festivals. Bringing visitors to traditional festivals is to introduce the country and the
  24. 24. INTERNSHIP REPORT Huynh Thi Diem My 16 country’s people yesterday; Today is to introduce the values of cultural, belief. 2.9. Ecotourism • The overview of ecotourism Ecotourism has become increasingly popular with tourists who love natnre, like exploring the new things in natnre, economy, and society - one of the ways to protect the environment and increase the value of nature reserves. 2.9.1. Concept of ecotourism Ecotourism is a relatively new concept and has quickly attracted the attention of tourists. The concept of ecotourism is understood in different ways from different angles. According to the World Tourism Organization: Ecotourism is operated in natural areas which less interíered by human. The main purpose contemplate and leam about types of animals in the area. It decreases and avoids negative impact on the area which visitors visit. In the national ecotourism strategy of Australia in 1994, ecotourism is a form of nature-based tourism that includes education, understanding of the natural environment and human. The purpose is: develop protect the environment. In 1998, the Ecotouiism Association of the United States defined ecotourism as a form tourism that is responsible for natural areas. Tourists learn about
  25. 25. INTERNSHIP REPORT Huynh Thi Diem My 17 cultural and natural history. The main purpose is: protect the environment, improve economy and social security for the local people. Through the concepts, “ Development of ecotourism development strategy in Vietnam” In the meeting "" from September 7, 1999 to September 9, 1999 defined: “Ecotourism is a type of tourism that based on nature and culture of the local. It associates with environmental education and contributes to conservation and sustainable development with an active participation of the local community”. According to: Wildpedia.org. [Internet]. [Date cited 21/03/2017]. Taken from URL: https://vi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Du_l%E1 %BB%8Bch sin h th%C3%Ali Ecotourism is a type of tourism that is responsible for the environment in the relatively untouched natural area with the purpose of enjoying nature and cultural values, promoting the preservation and creating positive effects on the local community. 2.9.2. The establishment of ecotourism Ecotourism started in the developing world in the late 1960s. The Galapagos Islands where held ecotourism in East Africa. In the developed countries, ecotourism is a popular entertainment. It is held in small tourism group. In the 1960s and 1970s, ecotourism was limited distribution and had a small rate in the world tourism marlcet, accounting for a very small share of the
  26. 26. Huynh Thi Diem My 18 INTERNSHIP REPORT international tourism market. In the developed world, ecotourism is a popular domestic entertainment held in small groups, especially animal watchers or visitors to the park. By the end of the 1990s, the ecotourism developed in the America, South America and Latin America. According to the World Tourism Organization’s forecast, experiential tourism includes: ecotourism, natural, heritable, cultural tourism,... is one of the fastest growing sectors in the next two decades. In Vietnam, after 1975, the country had no conditions to organize tourism activities. In the 1990s, the ecotourism in Vietnam began to be organized in some provinces and cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Ha Noi, Quang Ninh, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Binh Thuan,... Although ecotourism is the lcind of new tourism, it is always interested and placed in the 2001 to 2010 plan. Many places expanded this type of ecotourism. 2.9.3. Current of ecotourism in the world Today, there are many ecotourism projects in the world, some typical projects: The gorilla reserve of Bwindi forest in Uganda. This is home which contains to about half (300) of the gorillas of the other mountain areas. The reserve extracted 60% of their net income for enviromnental development and conservation. The lcind of tourism eams $ 400,000 per year. Bwindi became the highest eaming reserve in Uganda’s parlcs (Honey – 80).
  27. 27. Huynh Thi Diem My 19 INTERNSHIP REPORT The "Annapuma Nature Reserve" in Nepal was operated in early 1985 to prevent human from impacting on the enviromnent and to increase income of the local from ecotourism. Tlìis project eamed more than $ 500,000 per year for the local’s efforts. National Park in South Afnca is one of the most innovative parks in South Africa, Pilanesberg has established projects with local communities. A proĩitable program that allows visitors play sport, hunt the white rhinoceroses with dart guns have sleeping pill and the they will be taken some pictures with the white rhinoceroses. Ecotourism is a type of tourism that fairly develop in the world. Ecotourism is popular in developed countries and developing countries. It attracts a lot of visitors and visitors are also very interested in this type of tourism. In addition, ecotourism brings a high profit to these countries. 2.9.4. Current of ecotourism in Vietnam In fact, ecotourism activities are mainly organized by national parks except some tourism companies that have been successful in running many ecotourism tours. It is mainly operated in reserves. The benefits of ecotourism for conservation and development in the local are not much. The survey result of the Vietnam Tourism Survey conducted by JICA (The Japan International Cooperation Agency): Vietnam was highly valued the
  28. 28. 20 INTERNSHIP REPORT ecotourism potential but the number of visitors to nature reserves is limited: 44, 7% of reserves had less than 2,000 visitors, 32% of reserves received from 2,000 to 10,000 visitors, in 2006 no data on ecotourism visitors. According to the report of 14 national parks and nature reserves, in 2011 received 728,000 vísitors with total turnover of over 30 billion VND. Specifically, Phong Nha Ke Bang national park had 261,231 visitors, turnover is 14.1 billion VND; Cat Tien National Park had 18.224 visitors, tumover of 5 billion; Ba Vi National Park had 90,582 visitors, tnrnover of 1.6 billion; Cuc Phuong national parlc had 69,895 visitors, tumover of 3.45 billion VND ... If compare with 2011, Vietnam's tourism industiy welcomes 6 million intemational visitors and 30 million domestic visitors, the total tumover of tourism achieved over 130 trillion VND, the nuraber of visitors to visit and explore ecotourism is limited. According to Nguyên Thi Minh Nguyet (2016) Overview of ecotourism research. [Internet]. [Date cited 22/03/2017]. Talcen ữom URL: http ://vv ww vanhien.vn/news/tong-quan-nghien-cuu-ve- du-lich-sinh-thai-43490 2.9.5. Potentiality of ecotourism in Vietnam 2.9.5.1. Potentiality of ecotourism in Vietnam Vietnam located in the tropical monsoon climate zone, with 3/4 of the territory is hilly and highland terrain, over 3,200 kilometer coastline
  29. 29. Huynh Thi Diem My 24 INTERNSHIP REPORT stretch from NỹEth to South and thousands of islands . For the composition of plant and animal species in Vietnam there are 14,624 plant species belonging to nearly 300 íamilies, including many ancient and rare species. Species has economic value, including more than 1000 species of wood 100 species of oil, more than 1000 species of medicinal plants, 100 species of edible fruit,.... For animal species, there are 11.217 species and subspecies, including 1,009 species and subspecies, 265 mammal species, 349 amphibian replies, 2,000 marine fish, more than 500 freshwater fish anf thousands of shrimp and crab species,… For mammal species, Vietnam has 10 tropical species: flying fox, binturong, loris, gibbon, pangolin, elephant, tapir, rhinoceros and, in particular, in the 20th century there are five big mammal species are in Vietnam. Tliis shows that the biological diversity of our countiy is quite high and there may be many new species in Vietnam. Along with the animal, plant species, Vietnam is also a center of artificial plants. three artificial plant centers in Southeast Asia with about 270 species of agricultural plants, in Vietnam alone there are more than 200 species.
  30. 30. Huynh Thi Diem My 25 INTERNSHIP REPORT The tropical forest ecosystems that store the precious gene sources of our country and distribute from South to North, from land to islands. In 2004, there were 107 special-use forests including 28 national parks, 43 nature reserves and 34 cultural-historical-environmental forests with the total area of 2,092,466 hectares. Ecotourism - the potential and strength of tourism in Vietnam. [Internet]. [Date cited 22/03/2017]. Talcen from URL : http://www.songxanh.vn/ct/303/du-lich-sinh-thai- tiein-nang-va-the-manh-cna-du-ỉich-viet- nam.html 2.9.5.2. Positive Reserves are closely protected by law and security, so the potential of ecotourism will long exist. The basic costs of investment in inẾrastmcture and equipment for ecotourism are not large. Ecotourísm is the best opportunity to disseininates and introduces the role and value of natural resources to everyone. Associated with the reserves is the cultural traditions and diverse cultivating practices of ethnic minorities, besides the ữiendliness and hospitality of the people, this will be one of the greatest advantages in ecotourism development. 2.9.5.3. Negative
  31. 31. Huynh Thi Diem My 26 INTERNSHIP REPORT In nature reserves, the construction of areas for each function is not detailed and not specific. The constmction of facilities • such as roads, guesthouses, .. not meet the increasing needs of tourists. Lack of professional human resources, management and security staff. Lack of Capital investors for tourism projects and constmction of forest ecosystems in eco-tourism areas. Lack of consultation of the industry to appeal to potential investors for investment, development, research,... The income of cadres, tourism staffs, security and care staffs is low. People with low educational level, poor and backward, are also difficult to protect and develop ecotourism. Forest rangers are few compared to the large forest area in the cuirrent ecotourism. Planning and development of tourism without breaking the natural landscape is not considered to the harm later.
  32. 32. Huynh Thi Diem My 27 INTERNSHIP REPORT 2.9.6. The relationship betvveen ecotourism and the other sectors 2.9.6.1. Ecotourism with sustainable development Sustainable ecotourism is satisfying the current needs of visitors and the tourist areas while still ensuring the ability to satisfy the needs of future generations. Sustainable ecotourism requires the management of all kinds of resources in the way so that we can satisfy the needs about economy, society and aestheticism while still maintaining the cultural Ecotourims Sustamable development Community development Economic development Biological diversity
  33. 33. Huynh Thi Diem My 28 INTERNSHIP REPORT character, the basic ecological processes and biological diversity,... Now, this concept is the targeted of many countries in the world, each country will base on economic, social, political, geographical and cultural characteristics to foim the best suitable strategy with this country. 2.9.6.2. Ecotourism with economic deVelopment Tourism in general and ecotourism in particular has greatly contributed to development of the country's economy. Because it is in the early stages, visitors of this type of tourism are limited. Average annual, visitors come to Cuc Phuong about 40,000 visitors , Ba Be 25,000 visitors, Bach Ma 15,000 visitors, …. If the total number of visitors to the natural ecological sites, the number of visitors occupy 30% of total international visitors and 50% of total domestic visitors. According to: Ecotourism with economy. [Internet]. [Date cited 23/032017] Taken from URL: httpV/dulichvungmien.com/du-hch-sinh thai-voi-kinh-te/ 2.9.6.3. Ecotourism with community development Tourism in general and ecotourism in particular provided employment oppoitunities for the tourism industry, the other related sectors, the
  34. 34. INTERNSHIP REPORT resource management sector, impulse the use of employers in the related sectors: hotel, restaurant,service,... Tourism is also the driving force for improving infrastracture, transportation, communication, medical,....in the local. Therefore, we need to integrate ecotourism development with the community development, contribute to the poverty-alleviate movement, create jobs for the local people. This helps them to raise awareness about natural resources consevation and environmental protection. 2.9.6.4. Ecotourism with conservation of biological diversity Ecotourism is now considered to be an environmentally friendly type of tourism. Ecotourism development is a way to "save the environment", "save people", clean up the environment at the same time, improve the country's economic conditions without destroying the resources. The EartlTs warming , the environmental pollution, the deforestation are a big problem and greatly impact on the lives of all people. Annually the number of, more and more people suffer from natural disasters and diseases in the world. Ecotourism gives people a healthy, full and long life, a harmonious combination of human and
  35. 35. Huynh Thi Diem My 30 INTERNSHIP REPORT nature, between environmental protection and development; At the same time maintain the earth's endurance before human’s exploitation. Ecotourism will raise the sense of responsibiíity in protecting the natural environment. Chapter 2: THE OVERVIEW OF HAM RONG TOURISM JOINT STOCK COMPANY
  36. 36. I Huynh Thi Diem My 31 INTERNSHIP REPORT 1. Name, location, logo of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company 1.1 Name of HAM RONG Tourism Joint Stock Company HAM RONG - This is the name of a historic bridge. It is important in North-South transportation of Thanh Hoa province. The Bridge connects the Northern and the Southern as well as the aspirations of the founders of the company want to bring the best travel Services to customers. In addition, the mission of all Ham Rong staff is like a bridge. This is to take customers around the country. Do not stop there, we will always accompany you on all paths, open new horizons, new Vision, take you to new places to explore and experience. 1.2. Location of HAM RONG Tourism Joint Stoclc Company The company is located near the center of Ho Chi Minh City, where the population is crowded. There is many
  37. 37. Huynli Thi Diem My 32 INTERNSHIP REPORT international tourists, convenient transportation. They are favorable conditions for the company to approach and attract customers. 1.3. Logo of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company 1.3.1. Colour of the logo Blue: includes the blue of the sky, the blue of the sea and the green of the mountains. The meaning of green in general is towards the environment, the freshness and peace with the goal to bring meaningful, interesting, safe tours. In addition, blue represents hope with the expectation that Ham Rong is growing and expanding. Red: expressing the dynamic, enthusiastic of Ham Rong Tour is constantly exploring in activities belong to travel Service with the purpose is to bring the most new, interesting travel Services to customers. The combination of blue and red represents the yin and yang harmony, expresses peace and stability. 3. Image of the logo Circle: represents the earth, is the image of the world - represents the global scope of Ham Rong Tour.
  38. 38. I Huynh Thi Diem My 33 INTERNSHIP REPORT Ham Rong Bridge: symbolizes the smoothness of all routes as well as the solid promise that Ham Rong Tour sends to visitors. Ham Rong will satisfies a best way the requirements and satisfaction to you 1.3.3. Meaning of the logo The Ham Rong Logo is presented in a distinctive design with a vivid image and embraced in a circle. The logo also expresses the affmnative the value of Ham Rong's brand name to the global market. 4. The establishment and development of Ham Rong Tourism JOINT - STOCKCOMPANY 4. The establishment of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company With more than 10 years of history and development, overcome many difficulties and challenges, the Ham Rong Tourism Joint Stock Company has affirmed its nrestige in the tourism market, now has become one of the best prestigious brands in the field of travel Services. 4. The development of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stoclc Company In 2005 the demand for tourism increased, the company has established to serve those who wish to travel. In the early stage, the company met many difficulties, obstacles and laclc of experience, so the business operation was not effective. CuiTently, after more than 10 years of operation, Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company is veiy effective and has contributed to the development of the/ travel Service Tield of Ho Chi Minh city and Vietnam. /
  39. 39. Huynli Thi Diem My 34 INTERNSHIP REPORT 5. The organization structure of Ham Rong Tourism Joint-stock Company 5. Model of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - Stock Company Director Assistant Director Marketing Deparrtment Direction- Operation Deparment Human Deparrtment Accounting Deparrtment
  40. 40. I Huynh Thi Diem My 35 INTERNSHIP REPORT The model of HAM RONG Tourism Joint Stock Company 5. The duty of each department 5. The Board of Director 3.2.1.1 Director The director who directly runs company, responsible for managing the entire operation of the company and decides the important issuses. The ultimate decision maker for the entire corporate strategy in the short and long tern, at the same time the person who developes the working plan and the rules to achiveve the company’s objective. Director who Represents the company to work and sign contract with partners, take responsibility to the law for the company’s problems, take responsibility for business results of the company. 3.2.1.2 Assistant Director Assistant director who manages the company’s operations under the director’s assignments. Assignment is responsible to the director for the effective activities 3.2.2 Director – Operation Department 3.2.2.1. Operation Department The Direction Department is responsible for solving the tourist’s requirements.
  41. 41. NTERNSHIP REPOR Huynh Thi Diem My 36 Specifically, the customer's travel program has been purchased and other requirements arising from contract: program changes, additional Services,... Planning and canying out works which related to tourism programs. Choosing reputable suppliers, reasonable price and quality. Tracking the operation progress of the tourist programs 3.2.2.2 Direction Department To organize, aưange tour guides for tourism programs To build and maintain a team of guides and collaborators. To combine closely with the parts of the company to conduct the most effective operation. To represent directly of the company in the process of contact with/ tourists. 3.2.3 Human Department To ensure that the departments and individuals carry out their íimctions, tasks and to ạchieve a high effect. To ensure the recruitment and training of staff on demand, strategy of the company. 3.2.4. Accounting Department The accounting department is responsible for keeping track of the company's financial, revenue
  42. 42. Huynh Thi Diem My 7 37 INTERNSHIP REP0R1 situation. The department has to report periodically and promptly the changes to the director and the relevant department. 3.2.5. Marketing Department To organize and carry out research of the tourism marlcet, peiTorms activities to attracts customers to the company. To promote the companyT image. To ensure smooth communication between the company and the tourists. 6. THE DUTIES OFHAM RONG TOURISM JOINT- STOCK COMPANY To sign contracts with travel business organizations, develop and to organize the implementation of domestic tourism programs. To provide Services: visa, hotel booking, air ticket booking, train ticket, tour guide, travel consultant, transportation,.. . 7. Vision and missior lam Rong Tourism Joỉnt - stock Company
  43. 43. INTERNSHIP REP0R1 Ham Rong strives for always maintain its position is one of the leading tourism companies in Vietnam and the region about scale, quality and prestige. With abundant human resources, strong Tmances, experience and prestige in the Tield of tourism Services, strong relationships with partners around the world, dynamic and dedicated staffs. Ham Rong Tour always try to bring the most valuable travel product to customers. 8. Turnover of Ham Rong Tourism Joint – stock The result of the company's tumover
  44. 44. INTERNSHIP REP0R1 Time Visitor Turnover (Milion VND) Profit (Milion VND) 2010 62.87 67.80 5.50 2011 70.53 63.00 6.50 2012 81.18 82.00 3.80 2013 106.47 98.60 6.10 2014 119.00 118.50 6.25 According to [Date cited 24/03/2017]. Taken from the company’s documents. Through fíve years 2010-2014: Tourists increase continuously. 2014 tourists and tumover increased neaiiy double 2010. However, profit had not increased much. Due to other deductions. 2011 had the lowest revenue 63.00 but had highest profit 6.50 million VND. Eamings through five years only increased slightly. Company needs Solutions to increase proíìts for the company. 7. The market of activities of Ham Rong Tourism Joint - stock Company 7.1. Domestic marlcet 7.1.1. The Southern market The Southern which has many famous beaches: Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Long Hai, Vung Tau, and/nany big ports: Vung Tau, Quy Nhon, Cam Ranh, Nha Trang,...
  45. 45. INTERNSHIP REP0R1 Beside the beautiful beaches, there are many islands such as islands from Mui Ne to Cam Ranh Bay, Con Dao, Phu Quoc Island. Tropical monsoon climate, so the area has rich plant and animal resources: many nature reserves: Suoi Trai (Binh Dinh), Kon Cha Rang (Gia Lai), Cat Tien,...many national park: ư Minlr Thuong, Tram Chim, Phu Quoc,... Economic centers: Phan Thiet tishing port, Tri An hydroelectric plant,... There are many ethnic minorities living such as Cham, E De, Gia Rai, ... Cham towers bring unique architecture built of stone, briclc, pagoda, racing boat racing ... culture Gongs of etlmic groups in Tay Nguyên on November 25, 2Ỡ05 have been recognized as intangible cultural hentage by UNESCO. 7.1.2. The Middle market Cultural heritages in Hue and surrounding areas: Hoang Thanh, royal tombs, pagodas, landscapes, ecology, monuments along Huong river. Cham cultural heritage: My Son holy land, Tra Kieu Capital, Cham museum, Hoi An ancient town. Historical vestiges: Quang Tri ancient citadel, Vinh Moc tunnels, Hien Luong bridge, Ngu Hanh Son pagoda. Coastal resort landscape: Thuan An, Canh Duong, Lang Co, Cua Dai, Non Nuoc, Cua Tung. Cave roclc landscape: caves in Phơng Nha Ke Bang National Park.
  46. 46. ÍNTERNSHĨP REPORT Huynh Thi Diem My 37 Ancient City: Hue - the City of landscapes, cultural relics under the Nguyên Dynasty are harmonious combination with the natural landscape. 2.9.6.5. The Northern market This area has many historical and cultural relics trade village, traditional cultural festivals. They focus mainly in Hanoi and suiTounding provinces such as Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh. The area has many cultural values of ethnic groups: Tay, Nung, Dao, H'Mong, Thai, Muong,... Tourists can visit, learn limestone caves: HuongTich, Ha Long Bay, Cat Ba, Ba Be,...; Historical relics: Hung Temple, Chi Lang, Dien Bien Phu,...; Ecotourism resorts, sea eco-tourism: Quang Ninh, Cat Ba, Sam Son, Do Son,...; Ecotourism in national parks: Cuc Phuong, Ham Dao, Ba Be, Ba Vi, Ben En,... 7.2. International market Only operate in neighboring countries • HONGKONG Hong Kong-Disneyland: visitors will be free to join the game, discover the excitement at Disneyland Park, free shopping at supermarkets, shopping centers in Hong Kong Hong Kong - Ma Cau - Shenzen. Hong Kong has Disneyland Parlc , TsinrtSha Tsui
  47. 47. ÍNTERNSHĨP REPORT Huynh Thi Diem My 38 Shoppmg Center, Shenzhen - Window of the World gives visitors an overview of the vvonders world heritage and in Guangzhou has many beautiíul, cheap clothes • CHINA Beijing - Shanghai Tourists visit the vibrant and modera city of Shanghai, Dong Phuong Minh Chau television tower is the Asia's tallest television tower. Visiting the Forbidden City with 9900 magnihcent palaces. It is the residence of Chinese’s emperor for nearly 500 years, visiting the Great Wall - a unique wonder was seen from the Moon. • BANGKOK Bangkolc - Pathaya: Bangkok - a paradise of entertainment and shopping. Pathya with the splendor of white sand beach, blue sea and stretching endlessly, enjoy the sunshine of the sea, leam the sea world in adventurous diving game, parachute jump and the other exciting games. Bangkok - Chiangmai: Visitors will be visited the crocodile farm - one of the largest crocodile farms in the world, visit the snake farm, yellow pagoda, royal palace, lying Buddhist temple, Safari World Zoo. Chiangmai has many jungles‘ Chiangmai, Doi Suthep,... Chapter 3: CURRENT SITUATION OF RONG TOURISM JOINT - STOCK COMPANY

