INTERNSHIP REPORT the process of translation in tuoi tre news.docx

Apr. 13, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENT Acknowledgement..............................
INTERNSHIP REPORT the process of translation in tuoi tre news.docx

Apr. 13, 2023
INTERNSHIP REPORT the process of translation in tuoi tre news. The internship is a required for my bachelor degree. It is designed to provide me engaged in a field experience with an opportunity to share my insights, to explore the links between in my academic preparation and my field work.

INTERNSHIP REPORT the process of translation in tuoi tre news. The internship is a required for my bachelor degree. It is designed to provide me engaged in a field experience with an opportunity to share my insights, to explore the links between in my academic preparation and my field work.

INTERNSHIP REPORT the process of translation in tuoi tre news.docx

  VAN HIEN UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGES INTERNSHIP REPORT THE PROCESS OF TRANSLATION IN TUOI TRE NEWS Student name: Nguyen Tran Phuong Uyen Student code: 151A140604 Lecturer: Le Thi Van
  VAN HIEN UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGES INTERNSHIP REPORT THE PROCESS OF TRANSLATION IN TUOI TRE NEWS Student name: Nguyen Tran Phuong Uyen Student code: 151A140604 Lecturer: Le Thi Van
  TABLE OF CONTENT Acknowledgement..................................................................................................1 Remark of company ...............................................................................................2-3 Remark of lecturer..................................................................................................4 INTERNSHIP REPORT I. INTRODUCTION TO THE COMPANY ..........................................................5-6 II. INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNSHIP......................................................6 III. THE INTERNSHIP 1. Work assignment................................................................................................6 2. Job description....................................................................................................7-8 IV. INTERNSHIP SUMMARY.............................................................................8-9 V. EVALUATION .................................................................................................9-10 INTERNSHIP DIARY Week 1 (June 15 to June 22) ..................................................................................12-14 Week 2 (June 25 to June 29) ..................................................................................15-17 Week 3 (July 2 to July 6)........................................................................................18-20 Week 4 (July 9 to July 13)......................................................................................20-21 Week 5 (July 16 to July 20)....................................................................................22-23 Week 6 (July 23 to July 27)....................................................................................23 Week 7 (July 30 to August 3).................................................................................24 Week 8 (August 6 to August 15)............................................................................24
  ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The internship opportunity I had with Tuoi Tre News was a great change for learning and professional development. The time I spent in Tuoi Tre News as an intern from June 15 to Angust 15 was a memorable one for me as it was rich in experience sharing and helped me discover my potential. I have had so many rich experiences that I personally believe will forever shape and influence my professional life while fostering personal growth and development. Therefore, I consider myself as a very lucky individual as I was provided with an opportunity to be a part of it. I am also grateful for having a chance to meet so many wonderful people and professionals who led me though this internship period. My internship would not have been possible without the contribution and collaboration of others. Bearing in mind previous I am using this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude and special thanks to Mr. Dung, Head of International Desk. I want to thank him for giving me the oppotunity to follow my internship at Tuoi Tre News. He accepted me in the office, so that I had the change to improve myself. It is my radiant sentiment to place on record my best regards, deepest sense of gratitute to Mr Son, editor of Tuoi Tre News, for his technical support and constant supervision which contributed immensely to my personal development. I also thank him for his guidance that enabled me to successfully complete the internship program. He helped and coached me during my internship by giving me feedbacks and tips on how to write an article as well as possible. I am also thankful to Mr. Tuan Son, Mr Khang, Ms Bao Anh, Ms Dong, and other staffs of Tuoi Tre News for their support and guidance which helped me to overcome the challenges I faced during the past 8 weeks. Last but not least, I am so thankful to my lecturer, Ms Van, who is the person in charge of my internship for her valuable guidance and advice. She had always answer my questions concerning my internship. I perceive as this opportunity as a big milestone in my career development. I will strive to use gained skills and knowledge in the best possible way Sincerely.
  5. 5. 2 VAN HIEN UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGE SOCIALIST REPUBILC OF VIETNAM Independence - Freedom - Happines HCMC,............................., 2018 REMARK OF COMPANY COMPANY NAME: TUOI TRE NEWSPAPER STUDENT NAME: Nguyễn Trần Phương Uyên DOB: 21/02/1997 STUDENT CODE: 151A140604 PHONE: 0122 970 8973 EMAIL ADDRESS: uyennguyenn97@gmail.com CLASS: 151A1406 MAJOR: Ngôn Ngữ Anh ACADEMIC YEAR: 2015 - 2019 Completed internship in: Tuoi Tre Newspaper From: June 15 To: August 15 Week: 8 Department: Intẻnational Office Position: Contributor Comment: Supervisor name: Luong Nguyen Truong Son (Editor) This is my evaluation on the internship from July 15 to August 15 of Uyen Nguyen at Tuoi Tre Newspaper. As an editor, I gave Uyen a brief introduction of the news production process at Tuoi Tre News, the English-language publication of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, and instructed her how to write stories that meet our standards. Uyen was attentive during those briefing and instruction. While Uyen admitted that she was not used to writing news stories in English and had difficulty adapting journalism style for her writing, she was eager to learn new things and has proven herself a fast learner. Uyen did quite good in her first article for Tuoi Tre News, and showed improvement in the next stories. She knew how to learn from her own mistakes by carefully reading the edited stories and managed to avoid repeating them in her next works.
  6. 6. 3 She was willing to ask for help or guidance and did not hesitate to take up challenges such as learning how to make and edit news videos. Uyen was quick to get along with other members in the department and maintained good communication with the whole team during the course of her internship here. Mark (on the zero to ten point range) SUPERVISOR IN COMPANY (Please sign and stamp)
  7. 7. 4 VAN HIEN UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGE SOCIALIST REPUBILC OF VIETNAM Independence - Freedom - Happines HCMC,............................., 2018 REMARK OF LECTURER NAME OF COMPANY: TUOI TRE NEWSPAPER STUDENT NAME: Nguyễn Trần Phương Uyên DOB: 21/02/1997 STUDENT CODE: 151A140604 PHONE: 0122 970 8973 EMAIL ADDRESS: uyennguyenn97@gmail.com CLASS: 151A1406 MAJOR: Ngôn Ngữ Anh ACADEMIC YEAR: 2015 - 2019 Topic: The process of translation in Tuoi Tre News Completed internship in: Tuoi Tre Newspaper From: June 15 To: August 15 Week: 8 Department: Intẻnational Office Position: Contributor Comment:......................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................... Mark (on the zero to ten point range) LECTURER (SUPERVISOR IN UNIVERSITY) (Please sign and write full name)
  8. 8. 5 INTRODUCTION I. INTRODUCTION TO THE COMPANY Tuoi Tre News Located in 60A Hoang Van Thu street, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City Tuoi Tre News, an English online publication of Tuoi Tre newspaper, will serve as a news portal for international readers, foreigners living in Vietnam,
  9. 9. 6 Vietnamese living abroad, entrepreneurs, and the general public – in essence, everyone interested. Tuoi Tre News offers Vietnam news in English with credible, updated information for foreigners, managed by Tuoi Tre Newspaper whose daily circulation is the nation's largest. Tuoi Tre (Youth), established on September 2, 1975, is a major daily newspaper in Vietnam, publishing in Vietnamese from Ho Chi Minh City. It was originally a publication of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City, and while it is still the official mouthpiece of that organization, it has grown to become the largest newspaper in the country. As of 2007 its daily circulation is 450,000. The printed newspaper includes: Tuoi Tre Daily, Tuoi Tre Cuoi Tuan, Tuoi Tre Cuoi. Online versions includes: Tuoi Tre Online and an English version Tuoi Tre News. II. INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNSHIP The internship is a required for my bachelor degree. It is designed to provide me engaged in a field experience with an opportunity to share my insights, to explore the links between in my academic preparation and my field work. In my internship period, I was accepted and got an lucky chance to work at TuoiTreNews. Lasting in 8 weeks, from June 15 to August 15, I learnt a lot of things to write for the professional newspaper in country. I worked as a contributor of Tuoitrenews. My mission was write new articles everyday to post on Tuoitrenews.vn. III. THE INTERNSHIP 1. Work assignments During my internship period, my assignment was writing Vietnamese news in English. Specifically, I had to read Vietnamese news to get information, then write it into English. Every my news was published on website: Tuoitrenews.vn. Because of being affected by suspending of Tuoi Tre Online, Tuoi Tre News was unable accessed till October 17
  10. 10. 7 2. Job description Week 1 (June 15 to 22): After the first greet with everyone in the office, I started get used to the work. In the first 10 days , I wrote total 3 articles, include: + Vietnamese beauty ready to shine at Miss Asia World 2018, posted on June 20, 2018 + Orchestral concert to mark 45th anniversary of Vietnam - Japan relationship, posted on June 21, 2018 + Vietnam issues ‘marine creatures’ stamp series, published on June 22, 2018 Week 2 (June 25 to 29): + New speedboat service to Phu Quy Island launched (June 22, 2018) + Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Park holds summer kite festival (June 26, 2018) + Hanoi lotus pond filled with selfie - lovers as summer comes (June 26, 2018) + Vietnamese take up ‘3210 challenge’ to save environment (June 29, 2018) + Vietnamese talents have chance to shine at Asia’s Got Talent 2018 (June 29, 2018) Week 3 (July 2 to 6): + ‘Wish Wall’ erected in Ho Chi Minh City, posted on June 30, 2018 + Following locals who pick Hanoi’s iconic fruit at night (July 2, 2018) + Preserved body, organ exhibition raises eyebrows in Ho Chi Minh City (July 5, 2018) + Young people dash to lotus ponds for ‘million-like photos’ in Hue (July 6, 2018) Week 4 (July 9 to 13): + Two caves open to visitors in national park home to Vietnam’s Son Doong (July 10, 2018) + Hanoi students hold fundraising event for those in need (July 12, 2018) + Taking part in talk show ‘Coi nguon con o dau’ (Helping Vietnamese Adoptees Trace Their Roots), organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper ( 13:30, July 12, 2018) + HCMC children learn life skills in summertime (July 13, 2018) Week 5 (July 16 to 20):
  11. 11. 8 + 60,000 Vietnamese youths join annual summer volunteer campaign (July 16, 2018) + Hanoi opens first nude photo exhibition (July 20, 2018) + Enjoying the beauty of silence in Hoi An Teahouse (July 21, 2018) Week 6 (July 23 to 27): For suspending of Tuoi Tre Online, Tuoi Tre News is also affected. So that I have nothing much to do but practicing and learning + Practicing create videos applied Tuoi Tre News style Week 7 (July 30 to August 3): + Spending almost time to review syntax and advance reading lessons for examination + Keep practicing on creating videos Week 8 (August 6 to 15): + Writing other articles without publishing + Asking editor to help me for writing the report IV. INTERNSHIP SUMMARY  New skills acquired and skills improved My internship at Tuoi Tre News was a great experience that allowed me to better understand the professional workplace and expectations that come with it. The knowledge I learned and experiences I had are highly beneficial for me as I graduate from Van Hien University. Tuoi Tre News’s employees were very supportive and friendly during my internship. I learned the ways to write essays more professional. My writing skill was improved a lot after 8 weeks of internship. I learned more than I expected. Besides, I also have chance to learn about creating a professional video by Adobe Premiere Pro, a video editing app.  Management techniques observed My internship was not concerned much in management. The only management skill I learned in my internship is managing my scheduling efficiently. My interning time was very busy because I had to work and study at the same time. There were so much things to do in that time, so that management skill helped me a lot to deal with assignments.  Classroom skills employed
  12. 12. 9 I’m pleasure to say that what I learned in university helped me a lot in my intern time. In Van Hien university, I did not only learn about english but also had chance to learn some soft skills. The intern time went well because my assignment in period of intern completely related to my major, especially writing skill which I learnt in university. Moreover, the most helpful subject is syntax. It helped me to write articles more smoothly and limited grammatical errors.  Problems encountered Working in Tuoi Tre Newspaper is the best chance I had to intern because of its professional. I was dreading it in the beginning, but now I am so happy it was required. I tried my best to not make mistakes, but there are somethings just happened which I didn’t expect for. Open communication was one of the strongest and most apparent skills that I learned during my internship. When I first started interning, I was intimidated and nervous to ask too many questions because I didn’t want to admit that I didn’t understand or that I needed extra help with something. Luckily I got over that fear quickly because asking questions is the only way to learn what you are really supposed to be doing. I found that editor and fellow staff members appreciated it more if I asked too many questions to make sure I really understood what it was doing and that I did it correctly.Now that I know it is not bad to ask questions, I won’t have to struggle with it in my future job. Without open communication between everyone in an office, I don’t see how any work can be done. Besides, I did some mistakes in writing. I was so nervous about my grammatical. But the editor encouraged me that ‘It doesn’t matter to make mistakes while studying and working’. I was so happy because people was so supportive and willing to help me out troubles.  Lesson learned I thoroughly enjoy my internship this summer and now have very valuable experiences under my belt. I know this will help when looking for jobs and needing references. It gives me the opportunity to learn how to interact with other employees and gain experience in the working world. I have learned so much about the responsibilities of life outside of the classroom. I learned responsibilities of working: being on time, dressing professionally, working hard. I am so grateful for this experience in a somewhat sheltered environment. I now feel ready to conquer the world V. EVALUATION 1. Self-evaluation and recommendations: After the internship, I found myself being extremely eager to learn new things. I was excited when Mr Son asked me to learn about editing video. All of my writings, I was eager to read them after editing to find errors and gain more experience.
  13. 13. 10 However, I was shy and reticent. I didn’t talk too much with people. I see this as a perceived weakness and I need to improve this. I am pleasure to say that all of subjects I had learn in Van Hien University were very helpful for me in interning. However, I would like to recommend that it will be wonderful if lecturers add more homework for student and give us comments to fix mistakes. I was satisfied with everything so that I have no more to recommend. 2. Conclusion and supervisor’s evaluation:
  14. 14. 11 VAN HIEN UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF FOREIGN LANGUAGE SOCIALIST REPUBILC OF VIETNAM Independence - Freedom - Happines INTERNSHIP DIARY AT ‘TUOI TRE’ NEWSPAPER OFFICE STUDENT’S FULL NAME : NGUYEN TRAN PHUONG UYEN STUDENT CODE : 151A140604 CLASS : 151A1406 MY NUMBER PHONE : 0122 970 8973 MY EMAIL ADDRESS : uyennguyenn97@gmail.com INTERNSHIP PLACE ‘Tuoi Tre’ Newspaper Office  ADDRESS: 60A, Hoang Van Thu Street, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District  PHONE: 0918.033.133 - (84.28) 39.971.010 SUPERVISOR IN THE OFFICE : LUONG NGUYEN TRUONG SON SUPERVISOR IN THE UNIVERSITY : LE THI VAN  CELL PHONE : 0915 709 768  EMAIL : vanlt@vhu.edu.vn
  15. 15. 12 WEEK 1 : From June 15 to June 22, 2018 DATE CONTENT ILLUSTRATION JUNE 15 My first day was somewhat more relaxed than I expected it to be, starting off at 9am. My internship must be related to English, that’s why I was arranged to work at Tuoitrenews - an English online publication of Tuoi Tre newspaper. I entered the International office, running the Tuoitrenews, full of nervous anticipation. But all of my worries (Will I make a good impression? Am I dressed appropriately?) were quickly swept aside when I was warmly welcomed by everyone in the room. I didn’t do much after the initial meet and greet so that I got off early (The office room where I associated in two months) JUNE 16 TO JUNE 18 In my second day, I started the job without any training prior to the internship. My job was about re-writing Vietnamese articles in English. My lack of knowledge at translating Vietnamese to English was obvious as I struggled to re-write those articles but the editor who took responsibility for supervising me during my internship period was told me not too worry and gave me a lot of advices. Because of that reason, he told me to spend three days to practice writing in English (Panoramic view of the office where I worked everyday) (A picture with everyone in the office, I’m the girl on white shirt)
  16. 16. 13 JUNE 19 My ‘mission’ was not only translating Vietnamese news to English but also learning about those subjects to add more necessary informations into my writings. It was really tough to acquaint with this. Due to some useful advices of the editor, I quickly got used to it. On June 19, I spent the day to write an article in English about Chi Nguyen - a beauty representing Vietnam at Miss Asia World 2018. (The article writing about beauty in Vietnamese) JUNE 20 I was scheduled to write the next article. I learnt a lot of new vocabularies because of practicing so that my supervisor at work gave me compliments to cheer me. In that day, I searched informations about the concert that marked 45th anniversary of Vietnam - Japan relationship and tried my hardest to write this content in English. Besides, Tuoitre newspaper was making preparations for Reporter’s Day event which would be held on June 21 (The captured picture from an online article which I had to re-write in English) (The hall decorated with flower
  17. 17. 14 bouquets) JUNE 21 Begining of the day, I was delirious with delight because my first writing was published on Tuoitrenews.vn. The press was posted in the previous night and the editor sent me the link in the morning of this day. People can easily realize my name on the press. It seemed to be a motive power to me for making great efforts on this job. After enjoying the happiness, I kept working on the schedule. I searched more informations about the launched of a postage stamp series featuring Vietnamese marine creatures for writing the following subject. (The screenshot picture about my first published press on Tuoitrenews) JUNE 22 I kept making a sustained effort to finish off the work of the day. The following topic was about Phu Quy Island launched a new speedboat. My previous writing about the orchestral concert was also published on Tuoitrenews (The article I wrote on June 20 was published)
  18. 18. 15 WEEK 2: From June 25 to June 29, 2018 JUNE 25 It was over a week I worked in Tuoitrenews. Everything was quite fluently. I spent a lot of time for reviewing syntax, a subject I was learning in university. Because it helped me a lot in writing these presses. Due to directions of the editor, I quickly learn the ways to write an article. He told me to read more articles which already published on Tuoitrenews to find out about the layout, also style of writing. I kept trying my best to write the following subject, relating to the Summer kite festival in Dam Sen Cultural Park, district 11, Ho Chi Minh. I searched a lot of information about the artist who can fly 4 kites in the sky at the same time, also the festival which hold in Ho Chi Minh City (Two presses were published on June 22)
  19. 19. 16 JUNE 26 The press about kite festival were finally published on the morning of the day. Before published, all of the presses had to check again by the editor to make sure it having no flaws. This day, there was a new record on my intern time. I wrote a new subject about Hanoi lotus ponds attracted a lot selfie- lovers in summertime. And it was published in the same day (The press about summer kite festival which hold in Dam Sen Cultural Park posted to readers of Tuoitrenews) (My new record)
  20. 20. 17 JUNE 27 I took a day off for learning JUNE 28 I didn’t read much before. Since I had change to work at Tuoitrenews, I started making a habit of reading newspaper. I think this is a good habit because I have learn so much things from newspaper. In the day, I searched informations about an event which organized online to protect environment. Specifically, this event encouraged people to not use much plastic things like plastic bottles, plastic bags, which very harmful to our environment. (The desk and computer which I used to work in my intern time in Tuoi Tre News Office) JUNE 29 In the last day of the week, I wrote two articles about two event which organized in Vietnam The first one, I wrote about Asia’s Got Talent 2018, a well-known tivi show, looked for talents in Vietnam And the another article was about a meaningful activity, ‘Wish Wall’, erected in Ho Chi Minh City. This Wish Wall filled with colorful ribbons. Each ribbon was about a hopeful wish of people. (Two articles published on June 29)
  21. 21. 18 WEEK 3: From July 2 to July 6, 2018 JULY 2 I have been thinking about exactly how I’m going to fit in around the others. At 21 I’m far and away the youngest member of staff in the building. It’s a wider proplem facing the whole industry in my opinion. There seems to be a lack of twenty - somethings starting in journalism, which is worrying about future. In the day, I learned about the way locals picking dracontomelon, called ‘Sau” in Vietnamese, in Hanoi. This topic gave me a lot informations about lifestyle of Hanoian in summertime, about iconic fruit. Picking ‘Sau’ is a hard work beacause of working in night. When residents falling in sleep, these pickers have to wander in the streets and climb the trees to pick ‘Sau’, iconic fruit of Hanoi.
  22. 22. 19 JULY 3 to 4 I took two days off for reasons JULY 5 On July 5, I found out about an organ exhibition organized in HCMC. The exhibion was held in many countries in the world before coming to Vietnam. My mission was about writing a word file about this exhibition. I read a lot websites on Internet to get more informations about this. I think this exhibition was helpful to people. It helped people awareness raising of general health issues. By the way, there are also many contrary opinions, of course. JULY 6 I started my job early this day. The topic of the day was not hard at all. It is suitable to my idiolect. The topic was about blooming lotus ponds in Hue. It was quite familiar to my previous writing on June 26. The writing was finished before lunch time so that I went home earlier
  23. 23. 20 Week 4: From July 9 to July 13, 2018 JULY 9 The editor entrusted new topic to me. Hang Va and Hang Nut Nuoc are two caves in national park opened to visitors. I thought it is a good new to our tourism. The writing was published in the morning of the following day. JULY 10 I took two days off for learning JULY 11 JULY 12 After completing the assignment of the day, writing about students hold fundraising event, I took part in a talk show which organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper.
  24. 24. 21 Talk show ‘Helping Vietnamese Adoptees Trace Their Roots’ (Coi Nguon Con O Dau?) was launched by Tuoi Tre with hopes to help Vietnamese adoptees from everywhere find their birth parents and family. (Our selfie photo in the talk show, I’m the girl in yellow t-shirt) JULY 13 A day off work
  25. 25. 22 WEEK 5: From July 16 to July 20, 2018 JULY 16 The annual Mua He Xanh (Green Summer) volunteer campaign, kicked off its 2018 season in Ho Chi Minh City, was the following topic I wrote. Due to affection of suspending of Tuoi Tre Online, I couldn’t access the website Tuoitrenews.vn to capture screenshots of the presses since July 17 .(A screenshot of Tuoi Tre News website) JULY 19 I wrote about a nude exhibition opened in Hanoi, which featured a number of exceptional art works by 10 Vietnamese photographers. It’s also known as the first-ever nude photo exhibition in Hanoi (An illustrative image from Internet)
  26. 26. 23 JULY 20 The topic I wrote this day was extremely attracted me. It was about a special teahouse in Hoi An. Reaching Out is a teahouse for people who would like to enjoy the silence. All those working here are hearing-impaired. So that people don’t say too loud in this place. To exchange, there are boxes with small wooden blocks to customer write their requests on. After reading about this teahouse, I’m so excited if I have chance to come here in the future. I think this place deserve rated 5 starts. In fact, foreign tourists have already rated this place 5 on 5 starts on TripAdvisor (Exchanges are made with gestures, notes, and smiles) (All staffs working in Reaching Out teahouse are hearing-impaired) WEEK 6: From July 23 to July 27, 2018 JULY 23 TO 27 Everyone in the office is very friendly. They helped me a lot. I learnt a lot of things from them. Besides learning write professional articles. I also learnt editing video. I would like to learn to use this application for far too long but didn’t have chance. For all I have learnt, it will help me a lot in future.
  27. 27. 24 WEEK 7: From July 30 to August 3, 2018 JULY 30 TO AUGUST 3 Besides interning in Tuoi Tre, I also went to classes to learn two subjects in university. To handle everything smoothly, I scheduled my timetable logical. For the thing happened to Tuoi Tre, I had not much things to do. In the intern time I got left, I kept practice writing articles without publishing and editing video. WEEK 8: From August 6 to August 15, 2018 AUGUST 6 TO AUGUST 15 I’m into my last week as a translator, I’ve been trying to think of how much a difference I’ve made during the eight weeks. I’ve spent tidying up my desk and continue write my intern report. I hope that I have given a bit of an insight into what life is like as an intern and I must end by saying how strongly I recommend doing an internship — look where it's taken me; to a staff position on the paper.

