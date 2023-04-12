Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS.docx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.1...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.1...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.1...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực tại c...
Giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực tại c...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Hoàn thiện công tác quản trị hàng tồn kho tại công ty tnhh compass ii.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Hoạt động chứng thực tại UBND Xã Nga An Huyện Nga Sơn, tỉnh Thanh Hóa thực t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Hoàn thiện cơ sở vật chất của buồng (phòng) trong khách sạn kỳ hòa, 9 điểm.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
HỢP ĐỒNG THUÊ NHÀ Ở THEO LUẬT KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN 2014.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Pháp luật về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa và thực tiễn áp dụng tại công ty phân ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Thực trạng hợp đồng mua bán trong kinh doanh bất động sản tại công t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Hoàn thiện hệ thống nhận diện thương hiệu Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Đại Ch...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
Kiến nghị góp phần hoàn thiện chế độ pháp lý về hợp đồng lao động và giải quy...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
1 of 34 Ad

IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS.docx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS. Moreover, Translation and interpreting are crucial job which occupy an important role in global business. It smartens communication by imparting information reliably from one language to another in different nations across the world. The translation and interpreting provide different services. Interpreters deal with verbal communication while translators deal with written communication. Role of interpreting and translation in global business provide all companies with services in a number of business areas, and they specialise in specific fields. That is the crucial reason that “Translation Of Payment Terms In The International Business Contract In Addicon Logistics” is chosen to study. 

IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS. Moreover, Translation and interpreting are crucial job which occupy an important role in global business. It smartens communication by imparting information reliably from one language to another in different nations across the world. The translation and interpreting provide different services. Interpreters deal with verbal communication while translators deal with written communication. Role of interpreting and translation in global business provide all companies with services in a number of business areas, and they specialise in specific fields. That is the crucial reason that “Translation Of Payment Terms In The International Business Contract In Addicon Logistics” is chosen to study. 

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực tại c...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
27 slides
Phát triển hàng nông sản theo chuỗi giá trị ở tỉnh Tuyên Quang.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
84 slides
Hoàn thiện công tác tuyển dụng, đào tạo, phát triển, duy trì nguồn nhân lực đ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
49 slides
Phân tích thực trạng hoạt động nhập khẩu máy in tại Công ty Xuất Nhập Khẩu Ng...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
29 slides
Báo cáo thực tập Kế hoạch thành lập công ty Hồng Kỳ.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
31 slides
Một số kiến nghị nâng cao hiệu quả quy trình bán hàng tại công ty nội thất ti...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
26 slides
Kế toán doanh thu bán hàng và xác định kế quả kinh doanh tại Công ty Cao Su N...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
74 slides
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp khoa kế toán kiểm toán tại Trường đại học tài chí...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
42 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864 (20)

Hoàn thiện công tác quản trị hàng tồn kho tại công ty tnhh compass ii.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Hoạt động chứng thực tại UBND Xã Nga An Huyện Nga Sơn, tỉnh Thanh Hóa thực t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Hoàn thiện cơ sở vật chất của buồng (phòng) trong khách sạn kỳ hòa, 9 điểm.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
HỢP ĐỒNG THUÊ NHÀ Ở THEO LUẬT KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN 2014.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Pháp luật về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa và thực tiễn áp dụng tại công ty phân ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Thực trạng hợp đồng mua bán trong kinh doanh bất động sản tại công t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Hoàn thiện hệ thống nhận diện thương hiệu Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Đại Ch...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
2 views
Kiến nghị góp phần hoàn thiện chế độ pháp lý về hợp đồng lao động và giải quy...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
1 view
Thực hiện hợp đồng đặt cọc theo pháp luật việt nam hiện hành và thực tiễn áp ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
1 view
Internship report factors afeecting efficiency of employees at chanh sam comp...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
6 views
Một số kiến nghị hoàn thiện công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại công ty Hải ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Some recommendations to improve efficiency of human resources recruitment at ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Internship Report Faculty of English Language.docx
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Phân tích tình hình huy động vốn tại ngân hàng tmcp sài gòn thương tín.docx
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả huy động vốn từ khách hàng cá nhân tại ngân hàng ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Phân tích tình hình huy động vốn tại ngân hàng sacombank.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Phân tích công tác tuyển dụng nhân sự khối vận hành tại Công ty cung cấp giải...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Chuyên đề Kế toán vốn bằng tiền tại công ty dịch vụ viễn thông Phú Lê Huy, 9 ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ QUẢN TRỊ KÊNH PHÂN PHỐI.docx
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Cơ Sở Lý Luận Về Thuế, Kế Toán Thuế Giá Trị Gia Tăng Và Thuế Thu Nhập Doanh N...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
Hoàn thiện công tác quản trị hàng tồn kho tại công ty tnhh compass ii.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
43 slides
Hoạt động chứng thực tại UBND Xã Nga An Huyện Nga Sơn, tỉnh Thanh Hóa thực t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
37 slides
Hoàn thiện cơ sở vật chất của buồng (phòng) trong khách sạn kỳ hòa, 9 điểm.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
44 slides
HỢP ĐỒNG THUÊ NHÀ Ở THEO LUẬT KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN 2014.doc
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
61 slides
Pháp luật về hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa và thực tiễn áp dụng tại công ty phân ...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
37 slides
Thực trạng hợp đồng mua bán trong kinh doanh bất động sản tại công t...
Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài trọn gói 👍👍 Liên hệ Zalo/Tele: 0917.193.864
0 views
66 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Bad gums may mean a bad mood. Researchers ...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Dow Limited - an Australian MNC employed A...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Every investment has some kind of risk. Fo...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
pH of a buffer solution is pH = pKa + log ([A-].pdf
aptex1
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Professionals such as doctors, accoun...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Choose any one ethical principle from the ...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized Assignments-“Tara Styles” is a fashion, cosmetics ...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Taxonomic investigation of selected rust fungi using scanning.pdf
Shujaul Mulk Khan
0 views
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Explain 6S Digital Marketing Implementatio...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Assumptions water is a incompressible substanceAnalysis The pres.pdf
aptex1
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Ryan, the VP and Suman, the AVP are b...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
a. Heme molecule becomes domed when oxygen is not bound to it.Decr.pdf
aptex1
0 views
joine.pptx
smg1723
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Quality is never an accident. It is a...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Let A and B be languages recognized by Turing machines M1 and M2, .pdf
aptex1
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Prepare a comparative income statemen...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Out of the 5 theories of buying namel...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Suggest and describe at least any 2 p...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
cos(5x)cos(3x)-sin(5x)sin(3x) = 32from trigonometric identity cos.pdf
aptex1
0 views
Importance of Student Leadership 7.pptx
NabaeghaNajam1
0 views
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Bad gums may mean a bad mood. Researchers ...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
4 slides
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Dow Limited - an Australian MNC employed A...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
2 slides
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Every investment has some kind of risk. Fo...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
1 slide
pH of a buffer solution is pH = pKa + log ([A-].pdf
aptex1
0 views
1 slide
Nmims June 2023 Customized answersheets-Professionals such as doctors, accoun...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
2 slides
Solved assignments NMIMS June 2023-Choose any one ethical principle from the ...
nmimsjunereadyassignments
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS.docx

  1. 1. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING …………..o0o………….. TRANSLATION OF PAYMENT TERMS IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS Year
  2. 2. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS .....................................................................................................2 A. THE BEGINNING ........................................................................................................4 I – Reason for Choosing This Topic ................................................................................4 II – Limitation of The Topic ............................................................................................6 III – Range of the Research..............................................................................................7 B – THE CONTENT............................................................................................................8 CHAPTER 1.........................................................................................................................8 INTRODUCTION OF ADDICON LOGISTICS (ALM) ....................................................8 1.1 Overveiw of Addicon Logistics..............................................................................8 1.1.1 History of Addicon Logistics..............................................................................8 1.1.2 Organizational structure of Addicon Logistics.............................................9 1.2 Addicon Logistics Development of Services and Policy.........................................12 1.2.1 Addicon Logistics Services .............................................................................12 1.2.2 Addicon Logistics Policy.................................................................................13 CHAPTER 2.......................................................................................................................15 THEORETICAL BASIS ....................................................................................................15 2.1 Translation in Business Company...........................................................................15 2.1.1 Definition of Translation .................................................................................15 2.1.2 Translation Procedures, Strategies AND Methods...........................................15 2.2 International Sales Contract .....................................................................................17 2.2.1 Definition of International Sales Contract........................................................17 2.2.2 Main Terms and Condition of International Sales Contract.............................18 2.4 Payment Terms.........................................................................................................20 2.4.1 Definition of Payment Terms ...........................................................................20 2.4.2 Kinds of Payment Terms in Export and Import................................................20 2.5 Importing and Exporting in a Global Market...........................................................21 2.5.1 Definition of Importing and Exporting.............................................................21 2.5.2 Process of Importing and Exporting .................................................................22
  3. 3. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 2.5.3 Importance of Importing and Exporting ...........................................................24 CHAPTER 3.......................................................................................................................25 TRANSLATION OF PAYMENT TERMS IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS ........................................................................25 3.1 Translation Process of Telegraphic Transfers..........................................................25 3.2 Translation Process of Letter of Credit.( L/C) .........................................................26 3.3 Translation Process of Documentary Collection .....................................................28 CHAPTER 4.......................................................................................................................30 CURRENT SITUATION OF TRANSLATION AND SOLUTIONS...............................30 4.1 Current issues of translation in Addicon Logistics ..................................................30 4.1.1. Advantages in Addicon Logistics....................................................................30 4.1.2 Disadvantages in Addicon Logistics.................................................................31 4.2. Solutions for Addicon Logistics..............................................................................31 CHAPTER 5.......................................................................................................................34 CONCLUSION ..................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. REFERENCE .....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 A. THE BEGINNING I – Reason for Choosing This Topic International business is activity of all companies in over the world that has increased outstandingly during the last part of the twentieth century, thanks to the liberalization of trade and investment and the development of technology. Global competition has effects nearly on every company. Many source suppliers from foreign countries and still more take part in competing products or services that originate abroad. International business stays a all-embracing concept that includes the smallest companies only exporting or importing with one other nations, as well as the largest global corporation with integrated operations and strategic unions around the globe. Besides, the cultural environment of a foreign countries remains an important element of the international business environment, yet it is one of the most difficult to understand. The cultural environment of a foreign country includes frequently shared beliefs and values which established by components such as religion, history, language, geographic location, government, and education. Especially, Fluent speaking skills and writing skills occupy an important role in fastening good employment opportunities with profitable pay combination. Most national and international companies use English as a mean of communication for all official and legal matters. Competent knowledge of the language accommodates in the mellifluous conduct of operations, such as regular exchange of emails, presentations, and sales and marketing. Moreover, Translation and interpreting are crucial job which occupy an important role in global business. It smartens communication by imparting information reliably from one language to another in different nations across the world. The translation and interpreting provide different services. Interpreters deal with verbal communication while translators deal with written communication. Role of interpreting and translation in global business provide all companies with services in a number of business areas, and they
  5. 5. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 specialise in specific fields. That is the crucial reason that “Translation Of Payment Terms In The International Business Contract In Addicon Logistics” is chosen to study.
  6. 6. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 II – Limitation of The Topic At first, the student is just fresh graduate in which there is a limitation in interpretation abilities. Thus interpreters make more errors such as omissions of pertinent information, additions of information not to be said, substitutions of information during practice time. At second, the limitation of data and material. There are few marterial of translation and interpreting in Addicon Logistics. The company had no interpreter or translator last time, that is the reason why they have no englis material of this job. In addition, Addicon Logistics des not pay attention to this activity, even though they usually take care of foreign customers and translate import and export documents in some departments. Moreover, they have no skillful and experienced staff for this job. At third, there are few papers, studies realting to study transaltion and interpreting. Thus there is limitation in primary data, as well as secondary data for this study. As the result, this study is carried out based on the fresh graduate’s limited knowledge, lack of skills. Moreover, difference in cultures is also the negative factor affecting to this report.
  7. 7. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 III – Range of the Research Bui Trong Tan has studied Translation Of Payment Terms In The International Business Contract in 2009 in Hai Phong private University, in which there are some advantages that this report has discovered roles of international business, as well as roles of translation of payments in business. He also listed useful payment terms in his study. However, there are some disadvantages that Mr Tan have no research of translation limitation, as well as interpreting mentioned. Jin Xiang carried out A Study on Business Contract Translation from the Perspective of Three-Dimensional Transformation of Eco-Translatology in 2017 in Harbin University of Commerce, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China. Jin Xiang has showed roles of translation in business, especially in sales contract. Moreover, he also studied terms of sales contract specifically. The study also shows readers clearly about culture aspect, communication aspect that affect to translation job. Moreover, he also pointed out solutions for these problems. However, his study does not mention about interpreting job.
  8. 8. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 B – THE CONTENT CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION OF ADDICON LOGISTICS (ALM) 1.1Overveiw of Addicon Logistics 1.1.1 History of Addicon Logistics Addicon Logistics is a regional logistics service provider. This is multi-national company with offices in China, Singapore,Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia. In china, Addicon Logistics has two offices in Shenzhen and Shanghai In Singgapore, it set up corperate office. In Thailand and Bangladesh, ALM has representative office. In Vietnam, ALM has opened three offices in Ha Noi, Hai phong and Ho Chi Minh city. Picture 1. 1: ALM Worldwide Network
  9. 9. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 (Source: http://addicon.com.sg) These international network of offices and strategic partnership help ALM plan an efficient port-to-port cargo transportation routes for its clients. They also execute clearance from administrative processes to banking agreement. 1.1.2 Organizational structure of Addicon Logistics ALM is multinational company, however the organizational structure is not very complicated (Picture 1.2) Picture 1. 2: Organizational structure of Addicon Logistics
  10. 10. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 (Source: addicon.com.sg) The top power in ALM belong to executive board including CEO, Vice Presidents. They are key persons to manage three main department consisting of Sales department, HR department and IT department. There are three sales departments in which every head of these manages sub- department such as Marketing, customer service, accouting,...Sales departments play the most crucial role within ALM business that is charged with ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of ALM’s sales. The basic objective is evidently the achievement of profit through service. In short, The main function of a sales department is to effect sales at the lowest possible cost. HR department is the only one in which there are HR manager, Vice manager and HR staff. They are very skillfull and experienced in:  Ensuring the business operates in compliance with all labor laws.
  11. 11. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864  Recruiting and training new employees are primary responsibilities of the human resources team.  Keeping records regarding income, expenses, purchases and a summary of business transactions.  Taking care of the dispensation of payroll; Health care benefits.  setting up performance improvement plans commonly called PIPs to help struggling employees improve their work to raise it to a certain expectation level of the company. The last one is IT departement which considered as very important department in ALM. All senior members of the IT team works with business executives to develop an IT strategy that supports ALM’s business objectives and help build a strong competitive advantage. IT staff customize software and other components of the IT system to meet the needs of business departments. IT team always makes certain for the right level of IT resources available to meet fluctuating amount of demand. The IT department is also in charge of developing and operating a network to maintain effective communication and collaboration. Progressively, IT team is establishing the latest Internet Protocol networks with the capability to charge all voice, data, video and Internet traffic on a single network. Moreover, IT staff play an important role in developing tools to collect, store, manage, secure and distribute data to people who need access to the latest information to make decisions about strategic, financial and operational issues. IT department is also incharge of protecting the IT infrastructure and corporating data against attacks from viruses, cybercriminals and other threats.
  12. 12. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 1.2 Addicon Logistics Development of Services and Policy 1.2.1 Addicon Logistics Services Because of understanding clients’s business environment and logistic need, ALM is competent in supply chain planning and design, as well as providing value added service to clients. Its slogan is “ our commitement to our clients” that enable ALM to promptly start up operation based on clients’ requirement, moreover creating vigorously commited management team with superior motivated employees. Addicon Logistics Management is a highly committed and motivated logistics company providing integrated logistics solutions. with an emphasis on exceptional service and quality. Addicon Logistics Management provides Business to Business Integrated Logistics Solutions. The core businesses of the company are warehousing, international freight forwarding, distribution logistics and consolidation service. For buyer consolidation service, Addicon supply storage pace for clients’ goods and ship it to the retailers. For local distribution service, ALM has a fleet of vehicles to take care of the local distribution in a timely maner. For warehousing and distribution, ALM offers consolidation service by grouping its commodities at the warehouse, therefore saving time and costs for clients. For sea and air freight forwarding, Addicon supply shipping and moving of cargo by air and sea route to make sure that the delivery is on time. For custom declaration and clearance, ALM takes care of customer clearance for both importing and exporting from clients. For container loading and unloading, addicon provide the clients with fast, reliable and time bound stuffing and unstuffing of goods from clients’ containers.
  13. 13. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 ALM continuously handles all logistics that clients need. Addicon offers sea and air routes for international transportation of cargo. Addicon Logistics also offers service agency representation. 1.2.2 Addicon Logistics Policy ALM’s commitment is to protect its properties, reputation and clients’ asset from probable risks in supply chain in the course of conducting or business. The policy is guided by ALM’s core value, business ethics, code of conduct and supply chain security standards. These principals conduct all security operation activities as: “Incident prevention” will be always ALM’ first consideration for its staff and contractors when handling supply chain process; All employees and constractors mus always be alert for security aspects of all business activities. Risk analysis and risk evaluation should be conducted on a regular basis; Security procedures and guidelines should be continuously integrated into business activities; Security measures and procedures must be subjected to regalar inspections, validations and verifications by security auditor in order to maintain a high security standards. Contingency plans must be developed and tested to deal with assessed risks; Appropriate training plan, customer screening, recruitment, contracting and termination procedures must be established and implemented; All incident, including security branches and irregularities must be reported and recorded.
  14. 14. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 Corrective action must be taken and followed up through regular verifications to improve the overall security standards.
  15. 15. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 CHAPTER 2 THEORETICAL BASIS 2.1 Translation in Business Company 2.1.1 Definition of Translation Translation typically has been used to transfer written or spoken source language (SL) texts to equivalent written or spoken target language (TL) texts. In general, the purpose of translation is to reproduce various kinds of texts—including religious, literary, scientific, and philosophical texts—in another language and thus making them available to wider readers. (Ordudari, 2007). The difference between an SL and a TL and the variation in their cultures make the process of translating a real challenge. Among the problematic factors involved in translation such as form, meaning, style, proverbs, idioms, etc., the present paper is going to concentrate mainly on the procedures of translating CSCs in general and on the strategies of rendering allusions in particular. 2.1.2 Translation Procedures, Strategies AND Methods 2.1.2.1 Translation Procedures The translating procedures depicted by Nida (1964) including Technical procedures and Organizational procedures. Technical procedures consist of analysising of the source and target languages; a through study of the source language text before making attempts translate it; Making judgments of the semantic and syntactic approximations. Organizational procedures encompass constant reevaluation of the attempt made; contrasting it with the existing available translations of the same text done by other
  16. 16. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 translators, and checking the text's communicative effectiveness by asking the target language readers to evaluate its accuracy and effectiveness and studying their reactions. 2.1.2.2 Translation Strategy According to Krings (1986), translation strategy is that translator makes conscious plans to solve material translation problems in the framework of a material translation task. According to Seguinot (1989), there are at least three global strategies deployed by the translators: (i) translating without interruption for as long as possible; (ii) (ii) correcting surface errors immediately; (iii) (iii) leaving the monitoring for qualitative or stylistic errors in the text to the revision stage. According to Loescher (1991), translation strategy as "a potentially conscious procedure for solving a problem faced in translating a text, or any segment of it." As it is stated in this definition, the notion of consciousness is significant in distinguishing strategies which are used by the learners or translators. In this regard, Bell (1998) states that "the element of consciousness is what distinguishes strategies from these processes that are not strategic." 2.1.2.3 Translation methods There are some methods of translation such as:  Firstly, it is word-for-word translation in which the SL word order is preserved and the words translated singly by their most common meanings, out of context.  Secondly, it is literal translation in which the SL grammatical constructions are converted to their nearest TL equivalents, but the lexical words are again translated singly, out of context.
  17. 17. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864  Thirdly, it is faithful translation in which it attempts to produce the precise contextual meaning of the original within the constraints of the TL grammatical structures.  Fourthly, it is semantic translation in which differs from 'faithful translation' only in as far as it must take more account of the aesthetic value of the SL text.  Fifthly, it is adaptation in which is the freest form of translation, and is used mainly for plays (comedies) and poetry; the themes, characters, plots are usually preserved, the SL culture is converted to the TL culture and the text is rewritten.  Sixthly, it is free translation in which it produces the TL text without the style, form, or content of the original.  Seventhly, it is idiomatic translation in which it reproduces the 'message' of the original but tends to distort nuances of meaning by preferring colloquialisms and idioms where these do not exist in the original.  Eighthly it is communicative translation in which it attempts to render the exact contextual meaning of the original in such a way that both content and language are readily acceptable and comprehensible to the readership. 2.2 International Sales Contract 2.2.1 Definition of International Sales Contract International sales contract is an agreement between a seller and a buyer for the sale of goods. The contract should, at a minimum, identify the seller and buyer, the quantity and type of product, delivery time, price and conditions of payment. In addition, a well-constructed international sales contract will reference the governing body of law, the forum where any disputes are to be resolved and the method of dispute resolution, such as arbitration as opposed to litigation
  18. 18. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 2.2.2 Main Terms and Condition of International Sales Contract 2.2.2.1 Description of Goods This clause is one of the central clauses in a sale contract. As a general rule, the buyer will prefer more precise and detailed descriptions than the seller. If the goods are not described precisely enough, the buyer may have no recourse should the seller deliver goods which technically meet the contract description but are unsatisfactory for the buyer´s commercial purposes 2.2.2.2 Contract Price The parties shall indicate clearly the contract currency and the price amount in both figures and words. Should the parties fail to agree on a price in the contract, a provision explaining the method for determining the price should be included in the contract. 2.2.2.3 Delivery Terms It is advisable to use Incoterms 2010 published by the International Chamber of Commerce as "delivery terms" or "shipping terms". Incoterms rules allocate the following between seller and buyer:  International transport and administrative costs.  The point of transfer and risk of the goods.  Responsability for customs and payment of import duties  Responsability for obtaining insurance coverage.  Time of delivery In the contract, the parties should indicate a specific date for delivery (e.g., october 24, 2013) or a period (e.g, november 2013). 2.2.2.4 Payment conditions The contract should permit the use of all international payment modes, including at least: payment in advance, open account, documentary collection and documentary credit (also known as letter of credit).
  19. 19. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 2.2.2.5 Documents Exporters are well advise to be meticulous in their management of export documentation, especially when the payment method is letter of credit. The parties should include a clause with a list of documents most commonly required for seller in international sales contracts. 2.2.2.6 Inspection of goods by the buyer The parties should indicate whether they agree to inspection "before shipment" (also known as pre-shipment inspection or PSI); the parties may indicate the place of inspection as well as other details such as inspection company. The inspection require the seller to notify the buyer of the availability of the goods for inspection. 2.2.2.7 Retention of title The retention of title (RoT) clause is a common one in international trade. It provides that the seller retains ownership of the goods until the full purchase price is paid and also that the seller may reclaim the goods if the price is not paid. There are several variations of RoT clause, but to major types can be distinguished: (a) the simple RoT clause, under which the seller retains title until price is paid, and (2) the extended clause, under which the seller seeks to extend its title to include: the proceeds from any sale of goods and any other indebtedness owed to the seller by buyer. 2.2.2.8 Force Majeure It is common for international trade contracts to be made subject to force majeure or "hardship" clauses that excuse the parties from performance when their failure is due to impediments beyond their control or which were reasonably unforeseeable such as the outbreak of a war, earthquake or hurricane. 2.2.2.9 Resolution of Disputes The parties should have the alternative between arbitration and litigation. In the event the parties opt for arbitration should specify the place of arbitration and the
  20. 20. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 language. If the parties opt for litigation as the required mode of dispute resolution, the parties should designate the national or municipal courts in which lawsuits are be filed. 2.4 Payment Terms 2.4.1 Definition of Payment Terms The conditions under which a seller will complete a sale. Typically, these terms specify the period allowed to a buyer to pay off the amount due, and may demand cash in advance, cash on delivery, a deferred payment period of 30 days or more, or other similar provisions. 2.4.2 Kinds of Payment Terms in Export and Import 2.4.2.1 Telegraphic Transfer (TT) Telegraphic Transfer or telex transfer, often abbreviated to TT, is a term used to refer to an electronic means of transferring funds. A transfer charge is often charged by the sending bank and in some cases by the receiving bank. Historically telegraphic transfer meant a cable message from one bank to another in order to effect the transfer of money. Prior to the existence of electronic payment networks this was often directly between banks via a telex message. 2.4.2.1 Letter of credit.( L/C) Letter of credit is another type of payment term opted by importers and exporters. I have explained in detail about Letter of credit and its mechanism in a couple of articles in same website. The details about letter of credit includes advantages of LC to an exporter, advantages of LC to an importer Disadvantages of Letter of credit to an exporter, disadvantage of letter of credit to an importer, different types of letter of credit etc.. You may read the same to have a clear knowledge on Letter of credit. Although letter of credit has some advantages and disadvantages, it is a safe mode of payment in international trade for both exporter and importer. So LC is one of the safe types of mode of payment in international trade.
  21. 21. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 2.4.2.1 Documentary Collection A documentary collection is a trade transaction in which the exporter hands over the task of collecting payment for goods supplied to his or her bank, which sends the shipping documents to the importer’s bank together with payment instructions.  Documents against Acceptance (DA) A buyer is required to "accept" a seller’s time draft, thus acknowledging obligation to pay at the specific future date. The time of payment occurs at maturity of an accepted time draft, 30, 60 or 90 days after date of acceptance or date of bill of lading.  Documents against Payment (DP) A buyer is required to pay a seller’s sight draft in order to obtain shipping documents. Payment is made on presentation of the sight draft by a bank to the buyer, usually one or two weeks after shipment. Under D/P terms, the seller, through a bank acting as an agent, is able to retain control of the goods until the buyer pays. Under certain circumstances, such as to meet legal requirements of the importing country or to obtain a government permit for foreign exchange, the buyer will require possession of the documents before payment. The seller should inquire as to the practice in specific countries. Air shipments are often made under documentary bill collections. The buyer, as direct consignee of the non-negotiable air waybill, will be able to take possession of the goods before meeting his/her payment obligations. 2.5 Importing and Exporting in a Global Market 2.5.1 Definition of Importing and Exporting Exporting and importing helps grow national economies and expands the global market. Every country is endowed with certain advantages in resources and skills. For example, some countries are rich in natural resources, such as fossil fuels, timber, fertile soil or precious metals and minerals, while other countries have shortages of many of
  22. 22. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 these resources. Additionally, some countries have highly developed infrastructures, educational systems and capital markets that permit them to engage in complex manufacturing and technological innovations, while many countries do not. Imports are important for businesses and individual consumers. Countries like Ellen's often need to import goods that are either not readily available domestically or are available cheaper overseas. Individual consumers also benefit from the locally produced products with imported components as well as other products that are imported into the country. Oftentimes, imported products provide a better price or more choices to consumers, which helps increase their standard of living. 2.5.2 Process of Importing and Exporting Basic Export Procedures (1) Market Research and Setting Objectives of Distribution  Selecting target markets, methods of exportation and channels  Setting foreign market objectives on pricing and terms (2) Trade Regulations  Export regulations and requirements  Overseas import regulations and requirements  Patent, trademark and copyright (3) Making Contacts  Enquiries from interested overseas buyers  Checking buyer's background from ECIC and / or banks (4) Quotation and Terms  Making offers and quotation for potential buyers  Costs, quotations and pro forma invoices, and terms of sale (5) Sales Contract  Confirming the sales contract and terms of transaction such as payment terms (6) Contract Execution  Producing or sourcing goods
  23. 23. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864  Packing and labelling  Arranging shipment  Preparing exports documentation  Arranging insurance, if necessary (7) Customs Clearance  Arranging export declaration and applying for export licence when necessary (8) Getting Paid  Subject to the payment terms specified in the sales contract, the exporter should present the required documents to the relevant parties for payment Basic Import Procedures (1) Setting Market Objectives  Setting market objectives on pricing and terms (2) Sourcing Products  Identifying potential suppliers  Sourcing channels of distribution (3) Trade Regulations  Import regulations and requirements, and checking whether import licence is required  Patent, trademark and copyright (4) Making Contacts  Sending enquiries to suitable suppliers (5) Settling Quotation and Terms  Analysing the supplier's quotation and offers  Costs and terms of sale (6) Financing the Purchase  Preparing for working capital  Types of bank financing and application, such as exporter credit or other bank facilities (7) Sales Contract
  24. 24. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864  Confirming the sales contract and terms of transaction such as payment terms (8) Preparing Payment and Insurance  Preparing payments and insurance specified in sales contract (eg. when payment term is D/C, submit D/C application to the issuing bank; when trade term is FOB, arrange cover note with an insurance company)  Preparing insurance, cover note, when necessary (9) Acquiring Goods  Receiving shipping advice and arrival notice  Receiving export documents from the exporter  Collecting goods from the specified shipping company or forwarder (10) Customs Clearance  Arranging customs clearance and import declaration 2.5.3 Importance of Importing and Exporting Exporting and importing helps grow national economies and expands the global market. Every country is endowed with certain advantages in resources and skills. For example, some countries are rich in natural resources, such as fossil fuels, timber, fertile soil or precious metals and minerals, while other countries have shortages of many of these resources. Additionally, some countries have highly developed infrastructures, educational systems and capital markets that permit them to engage in complex manufacturing and technological innovations, while many countries do not. Imports are important for businesses and individual consumers. Countries like Ellen's often need to import goods that are either not readily available domestically or are available cheaper overseas. Individual consumers also benefit from the locally produced products with imported components as well as other products that are imported into the country. Oftentimes, imported products provide a better price or more choices to consumers, which helps increase their standard of living.
  25. 25. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 CHAPTER 3 TRANSLATION OF PAYMENT TERMS IN THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTRACT IN ADDICON LOGISTICS There are some kinds of main payment terms that the staff in Addicon Logistics have to make translation. 3.1 Translation Process of Telegraphic Transfers  Step 1: Determine the type of ways of Telegraphic transfers (TT) When receiving sales contracts or orders,.. with the payment term of TT, The translator needs to ask for ways and money to tranfer to partners such as: (1) TT 100% in advance (2) TT 100% after the shipment (3) TT 100% against the import export documents (4) TT 30% in advance and 70% within 3 days before the shipment. (5) TT 30% in advance and 70% within 3 days after the shipment.  Step 2: Focus on the most important words are that:  In advance in (1) means Trước  After in (2) means Sau  Against in (3) means Ngay khi  Before in (4) means Trước  Within in (5) means Trong vòng These key words are very important that have effect on the ways, the time and the amount of mounts the consignee pays to the consignor.  Step 3: Check mistakes and the meaning of the words used in this translation.
  26. 26. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 Firstly, translator have to understand correct requirement from senders. In case the translator has no very clear requirement of translation. The translator can not use exact words described in this terms according to international payment regulations. Secondly, check the mistake from the script. In case there are some mistakes, the problems will happen to both buyer and seller. 3.2 Translation Process of Letter of Credit.( L/C)  Step 1: Determine the types of L/C There are many kinds of L/C (1) Irrevocable LC. (2) Irrevocable LC at sight (3) Irrevocable LC after sight (4) Revocable LC. (5) Stand-by LC. (6) Confirmed LC. (7) Unconfirmed LC. (8) Transferable LC. (9) Back-to-Back LC. (10) Payment at Sight LC.. When receiving sales contracts or orders,... with the payment term of L/C, The translator needs to find out exact kinds of L/C which senders want to translate. In case translator choose wrong kinds of L/C, there will be the big problem impacting on both of consignees and consignor. The problems is about time of payment, capability of being revoked or canceled,.....  Step 2: Focus on the most important words are that:  Irrevocable in (1) means không thể hủy ngang  At sight in (2) means trả ngay  after sight in (3) means trả sau (bao nhiêu ngày)
  27. 27. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864  Revocable in (4) means có thể hủy ngang  Stand-by in (5) means dự phòng  Confirmed in (6) means xác nhận  Unconfirmed in (7) means không xác nhận  Transferable in (8) means chuyển nhượng  Back-to-Back in (9) means giáp lưng These key words are crucial important becuase every L/C has different terms and conditions from others. For example: An irrevocable letter of credit is a financial instrument used by banks to guarantee a buyer's obligations to a seller. It is irrevocable because the letter of credit cannot be modified unless all parties agree to the modifications. It means that one partner cannot cancel this L/C if there is no agreement from other partner. While irrevocable A revocable letter of credit can be changed or cancelled by the bank that issued it at any time and for any reason; or cancelled by the partners in case they do not want to buy or sell products any more.  Step 3: Check mistakes and the meaning of the words used in this translation. The staff have to understand clearly about these L/Cs becuase there are many types of L/Cs and they are also very comlicated about their terms and conditions. Moreover, L/C is compulsory, so the translator should check meaning of all terms and condition carefully, if no, there will be risky for the company. Secondly, check the mistake from the drafts before issuing the originals. In case there are some mistakes, The buyer have the right to refuse payment, or it cost us some money for discrepancies.
  28. 28. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 3.3 Translation Process of Documentary Collection  Step 1: Determine the type of Documentary Collection When receiving sales contracts or orders,.. with the payment term of Documents against Payment, The translator needs to know which one the senders want to use DP or DAP because there are some kinds of Documentary Collection such as: i. Documents against Acceptance (DA) ii. Documents against Payment (DP) at 90 days sight iii. Documents against Payment (DP) at 150 days bill of lading date  Step 2: Focus on the most important words are that:  against in (i.) means ngay khi  Acceptance in (i.) means chấp nhận  at 90 days sight in (ii.) means Sau 90 ngày  at 150 days bill of lading date in (iii.) means sau 150 kể từ ngày phát hành vận tải đơn These key words are very important that have effect on the time in which the consignee pays to the consignor.  Step 3: Check mistakes and the meaning of the words used in this translation. The translator have to distinguish between DA and DP to make sure that the translation will be correct as senders’ requirement. Both DA and DP are the terms of payment related to acceptance of shipping documents pertaining to each consignment from buyer’s bank. Under a DA terms of payment, importer accepts documents on the basis of an assurance to effect payment by accepting necessary bill of exchange. The importer collects shipping documents required to take delivery of imported goods from his bank after such assurance on payment at mutually agreed maturity date of payment.
  29. 29. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 In a DP payment terms, the imported need to effect payment against respective import consignment, before collecting documents for delivery of imported goods. Under a payment terms – Documents against Payments, the bank delivers documents required for import clearance only after receiving the value of goods from the importer. The buyer takes delivery of goods with the original transport document of title delivered by his bank after effecting payment under sale of goods mentioned in the document. The buyer’s bank in turn, sends the said amount to seller’s bank as per banking procedures and formalities under international trade. By the way, the translator should check grammar and the use of words in this payment.
  30. 30. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 CHAPTER 4 CURRENT SITUATION OF TRANSLATION AND SOLUTIONS 4.1 Current issues of translation in Addicon Logistics 4.1.1. Advantages in Addicon Logistics There are some advantages which Addicon Logistics achieves for translation jobs Firstly, there are two translator and interpretors in Addicon Logistics. Luckily, they are good enough for translation, even though they are Vietnamese. The translators devote their time to investing in themselves by acquiring knowledge and experience of translation. They show their willingness in their translation jobs such as loving English; keeping studying English; Practising to write well. Especially, the translator learns about and study your passive language and the culture it comes from. As the result of this, they can do translation jobs well for Addicon Logistics. Secondly, the documents after translating will be double checked by Addicon Logistics’ staff. The translator are the first people doing and checking all documents translated, then submit the scripts to law department for double-checking. This is very good way to find out the mistake and control the rish in translation for Addicon Logistics. As the result of this, all document issued to clients are very clean and correct. Thirdly, Addicon Logistics sends the translators to training course to improve their skill. There are to kinds of training course including online course and offlinr course. It depends on the staff’ free time, they can choose suitable course to attend. Then Translator Training is the route to new professional opportunities in modern languages in which learners have been providing distance learning courses in translation. Professionally managed, with top-class tutors and one-to-one guidance, our courses offer total flexibility, so learners can study anytime, anywhere, at your own pace and practise
  31. 31. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 translation skills in a professional context. By taking the advantages of this course, the staff can do their jobs better. Fourthly, Addicon Logistics’s working environment is very friendly and nice. This is one of the fectors make staff feel comfortable when they works. Thus the translation performance is done well by the staff who satified with this working environment. It is widely known that being in work is good for people’s health and wellbeing. By creating a positive, safe and healthy environment for employees, you can increase morale, improve your employees’ work-life balance and, in turn, positively impact your business. 4.1.2 Disadvantages in Addicon Logistics. Howeverever, there are some disadvantages of translation when Addicon Logistics have no native speaker. Especially, When Addicon Logistics find itself in need of business translation services for a new client project or global initiative, the assessment criteria applied to such services can often leave Addicon Logistics revealed to unintended risks and mistakes and misunderstanding of culture. Misunderstanding of culture is the biggest problem in translation of Addicon Logistics at this moment. A translation is not something that is done in a minute and need more knowledge of intercultural. Translators work with precision to convert the meaning and tone of the text into a different language while taking into account the cultural aspect. Poor culture knowledge of translations can cause reputational damage and bad promotion. 4.2. Solutions for Addicon Logistics Skillful translation gives merits and unskillful translation demerits to customers. In other words, good translation provides benefits and bad translation disadvantages for customers. Thus the translators must be good at translation. Because Good translation conveys meaning equivalent to that of the original in ordinary English. So Clients can read a good translation without effort as if it is originally written in English.
  32. 32. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 Moreover, the translator shouls mkae nice layput of document. A nice layout adds value to the document and also nice to the clients to read the translation script. Well prepared course materials and resources can not only look good but can also aid the effective comprehension and retention of information. On the other hand, Addicon Logistics should find out native language translator because he or she is more fluent, proficient writers in their native language. Native language translator can accurately and efficiently extract the meaning of the original document and communicate that message in the appropriate style and terminology to their native language. As the result of this, it helps vietnamese translators examine documents thoroughly and identify ambiguous material that needs clarification. Most native language translators break down sentences completely before generating new ones in the target language. The native language translator will recognize culture-bound clichés that make no sense to a foreign audience. Literary or cultural metaphors that paint a picture for American audiences may not be understood by Vietnamese. Native language translator also understands subtle nuances of texts that may be inappropriate for certain cultures. Visuals may not carry the same message in other countries. For corporations wanting to develop a positive and strong international image, native language translators are indispensable. Native language translators gives corporations written command of a foreign language which is a powerful tool for business expansion. In addtion, It is found many pictures with grammar, spelling and translation mistakes, leading to derision and chuckling on a daily basis. Thus the translators need to focus much on grammar and speeling. In linguistics, grammar is the set of structural rules which influences the composition of clauses, phrases, and words in any given language. It is the systematic study and description of a language, and it helps us to understand how words and their component parts combine to form sentences. Grammar improves the
  33. 33. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 development of fluency. When a person has learned grammar, it will be easier for that person to know how to organise and express the ideas in their mind without difficulty. When writing on behalf of your organisation, it is important to use the correct grammar, as this can mean the difference between readers trusting your expertise or questioning your knowledge of the subject matter. If the translator write poorly, it can make a negative impression on others. In short, A key translation factor involves designing the text specifically; to what and who the text is being produced for; correct use of grammar. Addicon Logistics needs to know precisely what is needed to have for translation. A native language translator will alter the style, vocabulary, articulation, and sentence length accordingly. The foreign language version should have the same impact and carry the identical message to the specific foreign audience as the original text. Many corporations develop ongoing relationships with their translators as the more understanding translators have of the business values, strategies, and products, the greater their ability to effectively translate them.
  34. 34. Dịch vụ viết thuê đề tài – KB Zalo/Tele 0917.193.864 – luanvantrust.com Kham thảo miễn phí – Kết bạn Zalo/Tele mình 0917.193.864 CHAPTER 5

×