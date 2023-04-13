Successfully reported this slideshow.
A report on lavender hotel reception expertise of front desk officers.docx

Apr. 13, 2023
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc
A report on lavender hotel reception expertise of front desk officers. Tourists are attracted by luxurious décor as well as elegant colors and cozy atmosphere. The receptionist's friendliness or bellman's enthusiasm bring guests comfort. All of Lavender Central Hotel's rooms are well equipped with modern conveniences. With the wide balcony, tourists can enjoy the city view and unparalleled one over the city at night. This is also a great choice for them to find the difference. At the hotel bar, they can chat with their friends and enjoy many Eurasian delicious dishes in relaxing space with enchanting flavors.

A report on lavender hotel reception expertise of front desk officers. Tourists are attracted by luxurious décor as well as elegant colors and cozy atmosphere. The receptionist’s friendliness or bellman’s enthusiasm bring guests comfort. All of Lavender Central Hotel’s rooms are well equipped with modern conveniences. With the wide balcony, tourists can enjoy the city view and unparalleled one over the city at night. This is also a great choice for them to find the difference. At the hotel bar, they can chat with their friends and enjoy many Eurasian delicious dishes in relaxing space with enchanting flavors.

A report on lavender hotel reception expertise of front desk officers.docx

  1. 1. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 MINISTRY OF FINANCE UNIVERSITY OF FINANCE- MARKETING FOREIGN LANGUAGE DEPARTMENT A REPORT ON LAVENDER HOTEL RECEPTION EXPERTISE OF FRONT DESK OFFICERS Foreign Language Department University of Finance – Marketing Supervisor : Reporter : Student’s code : Class : Course : Ho Chi Minh City, November, …
  2. 2. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 Luanvanmaster.com – Cần Kham Thảo - Kết bạn Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS To complete the report, it would not be done without any assistance. The reporter gives acknowledgement to Lavender Central Hotel for creating an opportunity in order to make the internship report in the best environment at the time as a requirement of completing my Degree in English Linguistics. First of all, she would like to express her endless thanks and gratefulness to her Front Office Manager Mr.Phan Ngoc Chuong, her team leader Mr.Phan Ngoc Giang and all front office staff in Lavender Central Hotel. They kindly supported her and gave advice going through the process. Thank for their encouragement, comments and instructions, the report would have been impossible to be done effectively. Especially, she would like to express her thankfulness to her lecturer, Mrs……………………….., taught, guided and supported her a lot during her internship. So far, she states her thanks to the University of Finance and Marketing for providing her grant to pursue an opportunity to complete her degree. At last, she would like to express her deepest gratitude to other teachers’ guidance, friends’ support and cooperation for helping her and transferring precious experience for her whole life. Her thanks also approve to her family for their endless love, motivation, and assistance all the time. Because of her limited knowledge, it completely cannot avoid problems and mistakes. Therefore, she hopes to receive some of the comments from her teachers as well as her company. Thank you and best regards, Reporter
  3. 3. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc PHIẾU NHẬN XÉT SINH VIÊN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Họ và tên sinh viên:................................................................MSSV:…………………. Lớp .…………………………………..Khóa:………Khoa:...…………………………. Trường: ………………………………………………………………………………… Trong thời gian từ ngày…..tháng…..năm……đến ngày …..tháng…..năm…… Tại:……………………………………………………………………………………… Địa chỉ: …………………………………………………………………………………. Sau quá trình thực tập tại đơn vị của sinh viên, chúng tôi có một số nhận xét đánh giá như sau: 1. Về kiến thức nghề nghiệp: ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… 2. Về kỹ năng chuyên môn: ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… 3. Về ý thức tổ chức kỉ luật: ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… 4. Về tinh thần thái độ học tập: ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… Đánh giá chung sau khi thực tập: ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… Tổng điểm: Ngày….tháng…. năm……. Cán bộ hướng dẫn Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  4. 4. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 ii INSTRUCTOR’ COMMENTS ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………
  5. 5. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 iii EVALUATOR’S COMMENTS ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………
  6. 6. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 iv ABBREVIATIONS Abbreviations Meaning Co., Ltd Limited Liability Company HCM Ho Chi Minh HR Human Resources FO Front Office VAT Value Added Tax
  7. 7. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 4 LIST OF FIGURES Figure 1: Front Office structural organization ------------------------------------------------7 Figure 2. Guest recycle ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12
  8. 8. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 5 LIST OF TABLES Table 1. The statistics of visitors (2016-2018) (unit: person)-------------------------------5 Table 2. Total revenue of each division (2016-2018) ( unit: vnd)--------------------------5
  9. 9. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 6 TABLE OF CONTENTS ACKNOWLEDGMENTS -----------------------------------------------------------------------ii COMPANY’S REMARKS-------------------------------- Error! Bookmark not defined. INSTRUCTOR’ COMMENTS ----------------------------------------------------------------- i EVALUATOR’S COMMENTS ----------------------------------------------------------------ii ABBREVIATIONS------------------------------------------------------------------------------iv LIST OF FIGURES-------------------------------------------------------------------------------4 LIST OF TABLES--------------------------------------------------------------------------------5 TABLE OF CONTENTS ------------------------------------------------------------------------6 ABSTRACT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------1 INTRODUCTION --------------------------------------------------------------------------------2 CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION TO LAVENDER HOTEL ------------------------------3 1.1.Foundation.................................................................................................................3 1.2. Hotel’s business operations ......................................................................................4 1.2.1. Main source of customers.....................................................................................4 1.2.2. Business situations in the period 2016- 2018.......................................................5 1.3 Mission and vision.....................................................................................................5 1.3.1. Mission .................................................................................................................5 1.3.2. Vision....................................................................................................................6 CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION ABOUT THE FRONT OFFICE -----------------------7 2.1. Front Office ..............................................................................................................7 2.1.1. Department’s Roles ...............................................................................................7 2.1.2. Department’s Organization ...................................................................................7 2.1.3. Department’s Function ..........................................................................................8 2.1.4. Importance of Department.....................................................................................8 CHAPTER 3. BASIC CONCEPTS ------------------------------------------------------------9 3.1.Definitions .................................................................................................................9 3.1.1.The Nature of the Hospitality Industry...................................................................9 3.1.2.Relationship between the Hospitality Industry and Tourism .................................9 3.1.3.Classification of products on the business the main services.................................9
  10. 10. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 7 The supplementary service...............................................................................10 3.2.Function and responsibility of hotel ........................................................................10 3.2.1.Hotel general function..........................................................................................10 3.2.2.The responsibility of hotel....................................................................................10 3.3. Definition of Front desk office department............................................................11 3.4. Reception process...................................................................................................11 CHAPTER 4: JOB DESCIPTION------------------------------------------------------------ 13 4.1. Job descriptions during the internship....................................................................13 4.1.1. Week 1.................................................................................................................13 4.1.2. Weeks 2-4............................................................................................................13 2.3.3. Weeks 5-6............................................................................................................13 CHAPTER 5. FINDINGS AND EXPERIENCE------------------------------------------- 14 CHAPTER 6. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS------------------------ 15 REFERENCES---------------------------------------------- Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. 1 ABSTRACT The reception division of the hotel is the department interacting with guests. Because of its functions and processes, it is sometimes called the heart of the hotel. Hotels may not have F&B facilities but must have a reception department and the hotel can impossibly run without a reasonably organized one to keep an eye on operations. All these result in accuracy and time-saving in the processing of collecting necessary information and cashier jobs. Especially, it plays an important role in creating the reputation of the hotel. This report in favor of a distribution for the current working process in Lavender Central Hotel brings to the reporter her practically precious experiences after the internship. The hotel in which she has worked understands its recent business facts and the greatest access to gain in high-quality services throughout the reception process. In addition, the report’s findings are useful references for the other students in the University of Finance-Marketing and Foreign Language Department. The paper is a case analysis to understand the current Front Office practices and the related guest satisfaction, an important component for hotel chain like Lavender Central Hotel, Resorts and Palaces to retain their brand name and customer loyalty .It is essential that each property maintains the standard of the group of company and brand. As different international brands are entering the Indian market, the company needs to retain its position in the ever growing competitive market. The findings of the study will also assist in formulating an action plan for the future improvements in the Front Office practices. The study will help those aspiring to join the hotel industry to understand the kind of practices existing in the Hotel Front Office, the guest expectations and theirpreferences. The study will help the researcher in better understanding
  12. 12. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 2 INTRODUCTION The service in the hospitality industry, especially in hotel one is absolutely imperative to tourism in general and hotel business in particular. Hotel is found as an establishment which provides food, shelter and other amenities for comfort and convenience of the visitors with a view to make a profit. Yet such a fiercely competitive industry, it possibly develops their ability in the domestic market and the arena. Thanks to good location as well as modern infrastructures, Lavender Central Hotel is highly evaluated by a large number of guests and customers’ gratification. Furthermore, the current small amount of work is indeed the advantage of providing real customer service. If the marketing is not likely expected, the hotel quickly changes to offer the best value for guests. Nevertheless, the hotel whose little-known reputation has no innovation in its management. Not only lack of the cooperation between different divisions but also shallow skills has never been benefits for a 3-star hotel. As a consequence, the reporter hopes this report to provide the assistance for meliorating working processes, creating opportunities for better services and running reception process smoothly in the future. It can be as well a useful information for Front Office Department of the hotel, especially for the Receptionists and for hotel’s staff generally, from this report they can make a review of their roles and activities.
  13. 13. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 3 CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION TO LAVENDER HOTEL 1.1.Foundation Sao Nam Việt Trading & Services Investment Co., Ltd focusing on business of apartment buildings, restaurants, hotels and other relevant business fields, was founded in 2007. Its headquarters is located at 76 Cach Mang Thang 8, Ward 6, District 3, HCM City. As a one-member limited liability company, Sao Nam Việt Trading & Services Investment Co., Ltd is owned by Mr.Lau Duc Huy, the legal representative, is also legally responsible for property and debt obligations within the amount of capital committed to contributing to the business. Founded in 2008, Lavender Central Hotel has been providing the best services for travelers to stay there. In addition, to satisfy domestic and international tourists’ requirement, Lavender Central Hotel also boosts its investment in customer services such as restaurants, conference rooms, airport pickup and airport transfers. Cooperating with short-term tour companies, hotel opens different kinds of inner-city tours and suburb tours to meet the needs of local and foreign tourists. Besides that, Sao Nam Việt Trading & Services Investment Co., Ltd currently sets up two other hotels Lavender Boutique Hotel and Lavender Hotel to provide services to their customers as well as guests’ rising requirements. The hotel operates for twenty-four hours per day each week to meet all guests’ needs which are recently increasing. It means that customers are the center the hotel has been concentrating on and it tries best to always give the assistance for them. Therefore, they have a flexible working time for front office staff. In the morning, there are 3 shifts including A2 (6:00 am - 2:00 pm), A3 (6:30 am - 2:30 pm), A6 (8:00 am - 4:00 pm). In the afternoon and evening, there are 2 shifts including B2( 2:00 pm -10:00 pm), C (10:00 pm -6:00 am the next day) for receptionists to be present all the time in order that they can handle guests’problems. Development Lavender Central Hotel is a part of Sao Nam Việt Trading & Services Investment Co., Ltd. It is strategically located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, behind Ben Thanh Market, around shopping areas, tourist attractions, restaurants and dancing clubs as well. This is a crowded commercial place, where they can see Vietnamese daily life in Sai Gon, is popular with travel tourists. It is known as the first
  14. 14. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 4 boutique hotel operated in the company’s hotel chain and held its opening on May, 2008 like a 3-star standard hotel. Tourists are attracted by luxurious décor as well as elegant colors and cozy atmosphere. The receptionist’s friendliness or bellman’s enthusiasm bring guests comfort. All of Lavender Central Hotel’s rooms are well equipped with modern conveniences. With the wide balcony, tourists can enjoy the city view and unparalleled one over the city at night. This is also a great choice for them to find the difference. At the hotel bar, they can chat with their friends and enjoy many Eurasian delicious dishes in relaxing space with enchanting flavors. With totally 74 deluxe rooms, including 4 types of rooms: Superior, Deluxe, Executive and Suite are designed with the purple color of Lavender flowers. With the slogan: “BRING YOU THE BEST WELCOME”, it brings guests the feeling of closeness as their home. 1.2. Hotel’s business operations 1.2.1. Main source of customers As a hotel in the heart of HCM city, Lavender Central Hotel attracts hundreds of visitors per day. Behind Ben Thanh Market, it is seen that this hotel is familiar with Vietnamese people and foreign tourists. According to figures released by Financial Department, the number of ones is not only in Asian but also around the world. The table below shows the number of customers over the years. There was clearly a change in the customer composition. There was an upward trend in the number of Asian guests, while the number of Australians and Americans was a fluctuation and slightly declined. This partly reflects the economies of some Asian countries, in which people's living standards are increasingly enhanced, are more and more developing actively. Continents Year 2016 Year 2017 Year 2018 Asia 10.126 11.401 12.291 Europe 2.119 2.394 2.436 America 1.418 1.546 1.299 Africa 42 48 49
  15. 15. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 5 Australia 1.020 1.377 947 Middle East 23 32 39 Total 14.935 16.798 17.061 Table 1. The statistics of visitors (2016-2018) (unit: person) 1.2.2. Business situations in the period 2016- 2018 Efforting in business after many years, the Board of Management promotes the market expansion, creates more capital to improve capacity in time and to meet the increasing customers’ demand, especially the quality of the accommodation. Sao Nam Việt Investment Services & Trading Co., Ltd. in general and Lavender Central Hotel in particular, has achieved certain success. The number of guests is gradually increasing. Feedbacks that is highly appreciated is posted on booking sites such as Agoda, Booking.com, TripAdvisor, etc. Division Year 2016 Year 2017 Year 2018 Receptionist 18,232,631,256 20,854,476,481 22,597,748,156 Restaurant 36,150,696 57,415,994 258,376,943 Total 18,268,781,952 20,911,92,475 22,586,125,099 Table 2. Total revenue of each division (2016-2018) ( unit: vnd) 1.3 Mission and vision 1.3.1. Mission Every hotel has its own business goals, yet they have the different cultures, even their different working environments or their needs. Whether the hotel is well assessed or not, it does not depend on red carpets, nice breakfast, lunch or dinner. Lavender Central Hotel focuses on bringing meaningful accommodation, a friendly smile, welcoming atmosphere that is what guests have been looking for. Guests’ feelings and their requests are completely satisfied by enthusiastic staff in many cases. Guests’ questions or recommendation for services are definitely supported with a hope of helping guests to have a significantly perfect stay from the first moment to the last one
  16. 16. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 6 they check out. All these means that their cares are demonstrated through the anticipation of their needs. It is also conscious of its role in the community by giving its priority to hire local employees and supporting staff’s social needs. The social welfare fund and bonus fund are always given for staff productivity to motivate. It committed to the environment, from the development and construction to daily operations through the use of natural products and recyclable items. Not only does it contribute to keep the environment and working space clean, but it also save costs of the hotel. 1.3.2. Vision The organization aspires to be acknowledged nationally and internationally due to consistently efficient management groups, the high-level services under all circumstances, modern infrastructure systems, professional working style for reaching the higher standard, especially in five-star one in the future. It desires to be the first choice for guests, the great brand partners for shareholders, and for colleagues, it would like to create heartfelt experiences. Moreover, the hotel has many goals in the future such as delivering exceptional services, the attention to details and the warmth, most of which will be factors in order to decide it on becoming the most hospitable and remarkable hotel in Vietnam all the time.
  17. 17. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 7 CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION ABOUT THE FRONT OFFICE 2.1. Front Office Front Office (FO) is the first reception when guests come to check-in until check-out. Considered to be "the face" of the hotel should play a very important role, the bridge between the departments together to give customers the first experience when coming to the hotel. In addition, the FO Division is the place to receive and respond best to the needs of guests. 2.1.1. Department’s Roles The Front Office could be called the control center of the hotel, providing house attention towards the handling and service of all guest requirements and needs. The Front Office associates play a vital role in the creation of a positive first and final impression and in the establishment of an ongoing rapport with guests. Their guests must have the feeling that they are being taken care of by people who are genuinely interested in their well-being. There is some basic information about the roles and responsibilities of the positions in FO. 2.1.2. Department’s Organization This is structural organization of FO Figure 1: Front Office structural organization General Manager Front Office Manager Duty Manager Shift Leader Guest Service Agent Bellman
  18. 18. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 8 2.1.3. Department’s Function FO’s Function is the face of a hotel, helping guests get the first experience of hotel service. This is especially important, which is directly related to the efficiency of the business of room service, F & B and entertainment, especially for Walk-in customers. There are two main department in FO: a. Guest Service Agent The main task is to welcome guests, check-in procedures, check-out, provide information about the hotel services and support guests in the information entertainment, entertainment ... when guests request. Guest Service Agent (GSA) will also responsible for handling all the bills of guest’s room during their stay such as room service, food, laundry, etc. And perform paying process with guests. GSA will be an Operator as well when they are responsible for receiving calls from outside of the hotel and forward them to the relevant department. Record all the messages and requests from customers and employees then transfer them to the requested place. b. Bellman This is the customer contact department right next to the Front Desk, who will open the car, welcome door, guide parking for guests. In addition, it is responsible for handling luggage for guests and inspiring guests to room, supporting the requirements such as packing and receiving luggage of guests during the stay. Moreover, a Bellman at Sherwood Suites will also be a Concierge too. The Bellman will assist guests to get the information of the tour around the city or some nearby province, book tour, book flight or some entertainment ticket, book private car from the airport to Sherwood Suites or vice versa, … 2.1.4. Importance of Department To operate efficiently and in accordance with the process requires the cooperation and coordination of all parts of the hotel. Even in each department, the task of the positions that make up the essence is closely related to each other. Each part is like an indispensable link.
  19. 19. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 9 CHAPTER 3. BASIC CONCEPTS 3.1.Definitions 3.1.1.The Nature of the Hospitality Industry What is the meaning of HOSPITALITY? There are different definitions of Hospitality. Generally, Hospitality is the act of kindness in welcoming and searching the basic needs of guests which is mainly in relation to food, drink and accommodation. In other words, Hospitality refers to the relationship between a guest and a host. When we talk about the “Hospitality Industry”, we refer to the companies or organizations which provide food and drink or accommodation to people who are away from home. However, this definition of the “Hospitality Industry” only satisfies most situations. A successful hospitality business does not only count on its products and services, but also how they are delivered. The qualities of staff and the way they deliver the service are often more important than the tangible products in making a hospitality experience satisfactory or unsatisfactory. 3.1.2.Relationship between the Hospitality Industry and Tourism As we have seen, the hospitality industry includes hotels and restaurants, as well as many other types of organizations or institutions that offer food, drink, shelter and other related services. These products and services are offered not only to people away from home, but also to local guests. A manager in the hospitality industry, therefore, must keep in mind the following three objectives: - Making the guests feel comfortable. - Making things work for the guests. - Making sure that the business will continue to provide service and meet its budget 3.1.3.Classification of products on the business the main services The main service of the hotel is resident service and F&B service. Resident service is the supply of accommodation for guests. The characteristic of resident service is the process when we know guest’s requirement until payment and leaving the hotel. It must need to ensure the normal operation. These activities ensure the purpose of the trip. It is diverse and includes both tangible and intangible things. It is not the same as any products and it is not
  20. 20. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 10 stored. The product is sold and exchanged in the presence of customers. The hotels must take responsibility for the quality of products. A pretty important thing is the coordination between departments to serve customers. The F&B service in the hotel mainly caters for tourists. It has important role in daily life, especially at the hotel. The service satisfies one of the essential needs of the guests. It takes visitors to a culinary culture creating the attractiveness and prestige for our guests. That is a task that contributes to the success of foreign affairs, diplomacy, political stability, economics and culture with function to create and sell products as well as increase profit. This business brings revenue for hotels (it accounts for about 50% of the hotel revenues).  The supplementary service In order to make your stay at our hotel even more pleasant, relaxing and refreshing, we also offer you several supplementary services! 3.2.Function and responsibility of hotel Today the hotels spring up all over the place and it’s the very important role for guests’ needs. We know that “Hotel business is operated on the basis of providing resident services, catering and providing supplementary services to meet the customers’ needs. Moreover, entertaining is one of the factors that leads to profit purposes”, Curriculum “hotel management business”. 3.2.1.Hotel general function The hotel and restaurant business units offer many services: - Accommodation. - Catering. - Transportation services. 3.2.2.The responsibility of hotel First is the continuously improving the management structure, increasing production efficiency and efficient use as well as the conservation of funds business and technical facilities of the hotel. Second is fulfilling their obligations to the state, the material living conditions and morale of workers. Third is improving the quality of workforce and carrying out commitment of economic contracts with domestic and foreign organizations. The last one is abiding by state policies, protecting business and environment in order to preserve political
  21. 21. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 11 security, social order and safety. 3.3. Definition of Front desk office department The reporter would like to mention four definitions of front office most of which were defined by the number of authors that she thinks the best of all. “Front office happens to be the face of the hotel; it is the first and the last point of contact of the guest with the hotel.” (Hotel Operations Ebook, page 117) Based on Jerome J Vallen, he defined it as “Front Office Department is indeed the heart and the hub and the nerve center of guest activity” (Vallen, 2000). According to BPP Learning Media Publisher . (2010), reception is defined as “It is the “service hub”of the hotel: they are where most guest contact throughout their stay .” Tutorials Point (I) Pvt. Ltd. (2016) highlighted that “It is one of the many departments of the hotel business which directly interacts with the customers when they first arrive at the hotel. The staff of this department is very visible to the guests.” (Front Office Management , 2016) To put it in a nutshell, from those statements above, the front office department can be concluded that it is one of departments having responsibility for contacting guests, managing rooms, and handling complaints. It is called reception due to its functions to the other divisions making it become the heart of the hotel. Therefore, it plays an important role in the hotel as a bridge between guests and other divisions to create the remarkable impression of a company’s brand name which is based on the service is given by receptionists. 3.4. Reception process “There are a series of steps one after the other whichthe guest passes through, during the visit to a hotel.As the process is repetitive it is called a cycle. Thevariousstepsthrough
  22. 22. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 12 Figure 2. Guest recycle which a guest passes during his visit to a hotel can be discussed as under with a help of a diagram.” (Hotel Operations Ebook, p.118) In conclusion, the reception expertise is defined as an overall of the number of working series in the front office, most of which are seen to be generally similar wherever receptionists work. There are full of various series in reception process whose operations take place in front of the guests divided into 4 stages pre-arrival, arrival, occupancy and departure. The front office activities start from the time a guest calls or sends in a request for reservation until they bring their accommodation to an end.
  23. 23. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 13 CHAPTER 4: JOB DESCIPTION 4.1. Job descriptions during the internship Identified as a key in hotel and restaurant, hospitality process was provided to service, especially for the hotel and tourism industry. She spent about 2 months on orientation in Lavender Central Hotel. She went to the hotel 5 days per week and often worked on shift A3, A6, and B2. The schedule below was written during her internship time. She would like to present her tasks and some issues of acquisition by her self as follows: 4.1.1. Week 1 On the first day of the first week, she had a hotel tour to know everyone in the hotel by greeting them. Then she read some documents about the company and had an orientation class making her felt welcome. On the next days, she learnt about kinds of room in which she worked for. Her leader introduced her about what is the difference between those types and their room rate. He also let her know basically about system for working is Front Office GihoTech. 4.1.2. Weeks 2-4 She began observing series of receptionist’s duties such as greeting guests, receiving phone calls from customers and travel agencies for bookings, check-in, check-out, working with accountants and sales department, assigning bookings and rooms. Nextly, she was explored details of each process with her colleagues. After that, she introduced tour information to customers, typed some documents of tours, arranged them and cleaned up the front desk. The leader supported her to took note and remembered what she learned easily. It was period that the reporter supported in running several errands before working by herself. 2.3.3. Weeks 5-6 In these weeks, she continued supporting her colleagues and ran errands if she was requested. Every day, making a dozen of room keys and preparing reservations are her major responsibilities. It was not until these last four weeks the reporter was trained that she did those working series every day. At that time, she tried best to handle guests’ issues on her own if they had and catch customers’ satisfaction as well because she hoped to use her knowledge so that she could assist them to address their issues during their accommodation.
  24. 24. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 14 CHAPTER 5. FINDINGS AND EXPERIENCE a. Good organization & Friendly working environment. The departments work independently and perform separate tasks, but still closely associated with each other and support each other in Lavender Central Hotel activities. b. Good organizational structures A good organizational structure and effective network will help the company to achieve higher performance. In this bureaucratic type of structure, the power of management goes from the highest to lower levels to each management layer. The top manager has much power in deciding the strategies of the company. Also, in this structure, the rules and standards will be clearer because of the specialty of each department. The work is specialized so that everyone can perform better on their major. One special thing that I experienced in Lavender Central Hotel is the very friendly working environment & culture. This culture was made mainly by the Chairman, also is CEO, of the company. He is a Buddhist. He always advises everyone that they should help others not only in work but also in life. As an intern in the company, I was taking care by so many people with their enthusiasm and nice gestures. I felt that, at Lavender Central Hotel, everyone treats other with by honesty, friendly and true sentiment. c. Problem defined The most important factor of a trading and supplying electrical and laboratories products company as Lavender Central Hotel is investing in new equipment and technologies and has authorization to bring it to Vietnam or have the right to use newest technology/invent both either they come from domestic or abroad and machinery. For now, Lavender Central Hotel is not being capable to have more capital to do that. d. Problem defined - Intensive competition There is not only the internal problem of capital but also external factors that affect to Lavender Central Hotel. They are the competition of other same field companies in the Vietnam market.
  25. 25. Viết thuê đề tài giá rẻ trọn gói - KB Zalo/Tele : 0973.287.149 15 CHAPTER 6. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

