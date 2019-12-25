Everyone one of us can be better. There are so many things that we want to do or stop doing, but we often give up and never commit. The One Full Year Challenge is a book written to kick start you in the right direction towards living a healthier and happier life. Look inside your heart and commit to a spiritual, physical, emotional, or mental change that will better your life and ultimately improve relationships and build stronger communities. This book will motivate you to go beyond the typical New Year resolutions and dig deeper into what truly matters in your life. And, instead of waiting until the first of the year to make those changes, start immediately! Connect with an old friend, send thank you notes to those who protect the public, overcome a struggle, hug more, or have a family game night once a week. There are so many things we can change to improve our lives and make the world a better place. Choose what is personal and important to you and commit to that change for an

