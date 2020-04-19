Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESENTAZIONE SERVIZI AGENZIA
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal…..mi presento
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media AGENZIA PUBBLICITARIA PER PROFESSIONISTI E PICCOLI IMPRENDITO...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media I servizi e le idee che PubliLocal propone a : Studi Legali e...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal grazie ad Immagini e Video, preparerà presentazion...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media I Canali Social sono passati da essere strumenti di diletto a...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Il mercato ed i continui cambiamenti delle situazioni impongo...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal con una Comunicazione efficace e mirata sarà in gr...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media X Adele: Qui dobbiamo inserire un testo nel quale precisiamo ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media La nostra strategia per Studi Legali ed Avvocati per migliora...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media La nostra strategia nasce da queste tre convinzioni e certezz...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔La Credibilità ed il Successo di uno Studio legale, si ottie...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔Buona parte dei clienti, e soprattutto dei potenziali nuovi ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔La maggior parte dei Clienti, non essendo soliti ad avvalers...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Questa è la nostra strategia. Come pensiamo di attuare la nos...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Siamo un team che fornisce pubblicità, testi, fotografie e se...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Alcuni esempi di video che vorremmo proporvi: ✔Video di un Av...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Come comunicano sui Social network alcuni Studi Legali
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Argomento molto interessante …..ma siete sicuri che i vostri ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media A cosa serve un post come questo ? Avete perso tempo e avete ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Dovete sempre porvi una domanda: « Chi legge questo messaggio...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Non è professionale !!!!! E’ stato addirittura postato sul si...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Questo messaggio non serve, anzi è pericoloso. Non date nessu...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Bisogna anche rilevare che sui Social network, ci sono molti ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. LA PUBBLICITA’ SU FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. OTTIME PERFORMANCE PER PUBBLICITA’ LOCALI
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. ESEMPIO DI UNA CAMPAGNA PUBBLICITARIA PER UNO ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ALCUNI ESEMPI DI PUBBLICITA’ PUBLILOCAL
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Chiara definizione dell...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione di un Pro...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione di un mem...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione del Team ...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media VIDEO LONG TERM CARE
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media PubliLocal Agenzia di Comunicazione e Pubblicità sui Social Vi...
PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentazione proposte di comunicazione per Studi Legali ed Avvocatii PubliLocal

41 views

Published on

Proposte di comunicazione per Studi Legali ed Avvocati di PubliLocal

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentazione proposte di comunicazione per Studi Legali ed Avvocatii PubliLocal

  1. 1. PRESENTAZIONE SERVIZI AGENZIA
  2. 2. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal…..mi presento
  3. 3. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media AGENZIA PUBBLICITARIA PER PROFESSIONISTI E PICCOLI IMPRENDITORI CHE OPERANO A LIVELLO LOCALE. L'Idea che ha fatto nascere PubliLocal è la Valorizzazione del Territorio, noi sappiamo che esistono tantissimi Professionisti e Piccoli Imprenditori che operano in maniera attiva e proficua nelle nostre province e che producono risorse economiche. PubliLocal si pone come Agenzia specifica per loro, per poter gestire la loro comunicazione nel territorio e farsi conoscere ed apprezzare. PubliLocal ha come obiettivo di fare Comunicazione, Pubblicità, Marketing e Promozione nella zona dove voi operate. Quindi video, foto, interviste e racconti.
  4. 4. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media I servizi e le idee che PubliLocal propone a : Studi Legali ed Avvocati
  5. 5. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal grazie ad Immagini e Video, preparerà presentazioni dello Studio e della Location per presentare ai clienti la vostra attività quotidiana. Questo verrà anche tramite la presentazione dei singoli Professionisti che compongono lo Studio, la loro Storia, le loro Competenze
  6. 6. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media I Canali Social sono passati da essere strumenti di diletto a veri e propri canali ufficiali di Comunicazione, per questo motivo una Comunicazione seria e professionale anche sui Social Media, rende l’Immagine di uno Studio di Professionisti ulteriormente moderna e visibile
  7. 7. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Il mercato ed i continui cambiamenti delle situazioni impongono alle realtà moderna ed efficiente di aggiornarsi e di presentare periodicamente dei nuovi servizi. E’ fondamentale essere in grado di mostrare ai clienti tutte le novità, siano esse leggi, regolamenti o normative legiferate di cui non si è a conoscenza. Informare
  8. 8. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media PubliLocal con una Comunicazione efficace e mirata sarà in grado di declinare il Messaggio a nuovi potenziali Clienti che fino ad oggi non frequentano il vostro Studio per metterli a conoscenza di tutti i servizi che proponete
  9. 9. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media X Adele: Qui dobbiamo inserire un testo nel quale precisiamo che con l’avvento, ma soprattutto con il passaggio dei social da strumenti di diletto a veri e propri canali ufficiali di comunicazione, si è aperta la possibilità, per realtà che hanno una dimensione che non metteva a disposizione grossi budget di fare una pubblicità classica ( TV, stampa e affissioni ) , di fare pubblicità ! PubliLocal vuole utilizzare i social, che sono gratuiti e/o hanno strumenti pubblicitari a costo accessibile, per fare pubblicità . Non semplici ed inutili post, ma una vera e propria strategia pubblicitaria definita insieme al cliente, sviluppata in modo costate e periodico nel tempo, utilizzando fotografie e video professionali, ma soprattutto un copywriting chiaro ed efficiente. Ed inoltre, l’esperienza e laprofessionlità di preparare messaggi sponsorizzati indirizzati ad un pubblico ben definito e targettizzato…vogliamo parlare alle persone che possono diventare nuovi clienti.
  10. 10. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media La nostra strategia per Studi Legali ed Avvocati per migliorare l’immagine dello Studio e per, acquisire nuovi clienti
  11. 11. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media La nostra strategia nasce da queste tre convinzioni e certezze :
  12. 12. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔La Credibilità ed il Successo di uno Studio legale, si ottiene SOLAMENTE grazie alla valorizzazione delle Capacità e della Professionalità delle Persone che operano e lavorano in questo Studio.
  13. 13. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔Buona parte dei clienti, e soprattutto dei potenziali nuovi Clienti, non conosce gli Avvocati ed i Professionisti attivi nello Studio.
  14. 14. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ✔La maggior parte dei Clienti, non essendo soliti ad avvalersi delle consulenze di uno Studio Legale, non hanno idea di come devono essere risolti i loro problemi.
  15. 15. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Questa è la nostra strategia. Come pensiamo di attuare la nostra strategia per far crescere il vostro Studio Legale ?
  16. 16. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Siamo un team che fornisce pubblicità, testi, fotografie e servizi video. E’ questa la nostra forza…senza impegnare troppo il vostro tempo, abbiamo pronta per voi una Strategia che grazie e video e servizi fotografici, ma soprattutto grazie ad un servizio di copywriting efficace, ma soprattutto COMPRENSIBILE ai vostri clienti e ‘’ all’uomo della strada ‘’, possa permettere di : ✔Utilizzare i Social Network più indicati ✔Presentare il vostro Studio Legale ✔Presentare i servizi offerti dal vostro Studio Legale ✔Presentazione dei vari Professionisti che compongono il vostro Studio Legale ✔Video con i Professionisti dello Studio che espongono esempi reali di problemi portati da loro clienti e la conseguente soluzione
  17. 17. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Alcuni esempi di video che vorremmo proporvi: ✔Video di un Avvocato che spiega in termini molto semplici come approcciare una SEPARAZIONE ✔Video di un Avvocato che illustra le possibilità di gestione di un RECUPERO CREDITI
  18. 18. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Come comunicano sui Social network alcuni Studi Legali
  19. 19. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Argomento molto interessante …..ma siete sicuri che i vostri clienti abbiano la conoscenza per capire quanto riportato nell’articolo allegato ? Siete sicuri che i vostri clienti abbiano voglia di leggere l’articolo ? E’ molto più pratico, ma soprattutto utile se VOI pubblicate un piccolo video e spiegate ai vostri clienti questo problema, e soprattutto come VOI consigliate di gestire questa situazione !!
  20. 20. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media A cosa serve un post come questo ? Avete perso tempo e avete fatto perdere tempo ai vostri follower, e inoltre, non date l’idea di essere un professionista capace, preparato...ma di una persona che aveva del tempo libero a disposizione…..per andare un po’ sui social…..DISASTRO TOTALE !!!!!!
  21. 21. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Dovete sempre porvi una domanda: « Chi legge questo messaggio ?» I vostri clienti non sono assolutamente in grado di leggere e capire un decreto legge…..altrimenti a cosa servirebbe un AVVOCATO ! Se volete essere utili, siete voi che dovete spiegare in modo chiaro di cosa parla questo decreto legge, e soprattutto come può essere utile ai vostri clienti !!
  22. 22. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Non è professionale !!!!! E’ stato addirittura postato sul sito web !!!
  23. 23. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Questo messaggio non serve, anzi è pericoloso. Non date nessun servizio ai vostri clienti e rischiate di perdere i clienti che sono contrari a Berlusconi ! NON E’ OBBLIGATORIO POSTARE …POSTATE SOLO MESSAGGI INTERESSANTI E INERENTI ALLA VOSTRA ATTIVITA’
  24. 24. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media Bisogna anche rilevare che sui Social network, ci sono molti Studi Legali che comunicano in maniera garbata, utile e soprattutto EFFICACE.
  25. 25. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. LA PUBBLICITA’ SU FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM
  26. 26. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  27. 27. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  28. 28. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. OTTIME PERFORMANCE PER PUBBLICITA’ LOCALI
  29. 29. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media FACEBOOK ADS…. ESEMPIO DI UNA CAMPAGNA PUBBLICITARIA PER UNO STUDIO LEGALE DI MODENA
  30. 30. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  31. 31. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  32. 32. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  33. 33. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media
  34. 34. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicità e Social Media ALCUNI ESEMPI DI PUBBLICITA’ PUBLILOCAL
  35. 35. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Chiara definizione della promozione ✔Chiara definizione del prodotto proposto ✔Attenzione immediata sulla promozione proposta ✔Immagine grafiche che si differenzia dagli altri post di assicurazioni
  36. 36. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione di un Prodotto ✔Chiara definizione delle caratteristiche del prodotto offerto ✔Chiara targettizzazione del messaggio ✔Immagine grafiche che si differenzia dagli altri post di assicurazioni
  37. 37. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione di un membro del Team ✔Definizione delle mansioni del membro del Team ✔Presentazione di un Prodotto ✔Immagine grafiche che si differenzia dagli altri post di assicurazioni
  38. 38. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media Che caratteristiche ha questo post ?? ✔Presentazione del Team ✔Trasmette ai follower l’idea di conoscere le persone con le quali ha rapporti ✔Immagine grafica che si differenzia dagli altri post di assicurazioni
  39. 39. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media VIDEO LONG TERM CARE
  40. 40. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media PubliLocal Agenzia di Comunicazione e Pubblicità sui Social Via La Pira, 8 Carpi 392-6659577 info@publilocal.it www.publilocal.it
  41. 41. PubliLocal – Agenzia di Marketing, Pubblicitàe Social Media

×