Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Processo digitalizzato, rapido ed efficiente Fatturato tracciato e verificabile Tracking guest Processo & professionalità ...
IL LINK Condividi il link attraverso tutti i tuoi canali Personalizza il messaggio come meglio credi
Il guest riceverà una email di conferma con informazioni utili ed indicazioni per il pick up. L’host può scegliere come e ...
Contattiamo i clienti appena atterrano e notifichiamo la struttura alla loro partenza fornendo anche un tempo stimato di a...
Abbiamo creato partnership su tutto il territorio selezionando partner con i seguenti requisiti minimi: ● Auto con massimo...
IL PANNELLO AMMINISTRATIVO Accedendo al sito dedicato alla struttura dove l’host potrà visualizzare tutte le corse prenota...
Host cabbo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Host cabbo

17 views

Published on

Host cabbo

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Host cabbo

  1. 1. Processo digitalizzato, rapido ed efficiente Fatturato tracciato e verificabile Tracking guest Processo & professionalità Opportunità di guadagno INTRODUZIONE Processo as-is Con CABBO La prenotazione del transfer è un processo non digitalizzato, farraginoso e poco efficiente. Poca contezza sul guadagno sulle corse e tracciabilità dei flussi monetari: gruppi alberghieri ed extralberghieri lasciano mal gestire l’offerta delle soluzioni di mobilità rivolte ai propri clienti. 3 principali problemi: ● Carenza di professionalità; ● Tracciabilità di flussi di denaro; ● Mancato guadagno da parte della proprietà.
  2. 2. IL LINK Condividi il link attraverso tutti i tuoi canali Personalizza il messaggio come meglio credi
  3. 3. Il guest riceverà una email di conferma con informazioni utili ed indicazioni per il pick up. L’host può scegliere come e per cosa essere notificato/a. Il guest accede al form di prenotazione tramite un link incluso nel messaggio di conferma. IL FORM Il form è facilmente navigabile, e richiede una media di meno di 3 minuti per completarlo. https://www.getcabbo.com/prova.html
  4. 4. Contattiamo i clienti appena atterrano e notifichiamo la struttura alla loro partenza fornendo anche un tempo stimato di arrivo. Lascia godere i tuoi clienti di un ottimo servizio, facilitandoti i check-in e migliorando la redditività e la reputazione della struttura LE NOTIFICHE
  5. 5. Abbiamo creato partnership su tutto il territorio selezionando partner con i seguenti requisiti minimi: ● Auto con massimo 7 anni ● Driver con buon livello di inglese ● Pulizia dell’auto settimanale Verifichiamo i seguenti documenti: ● Patente di guida professionale ● Licenza NCC ● Assicurazione Controlliamo attentamente l’operato dei driver e abbiamo tolleranza zero su episodi di cattiva etichetta. I NOSTRI PARTNER
  6. 6. IL PANNELLO AMMINISTRATIVO Accedendo al sito dedicato alla struttura dove l’host potrà visualizzare tutte le corse prenotate nell’area riservata Area riservata Verrà corrisposto un bonifico alla struttura mensilmente Bonifico mensile + Nome struttura

×