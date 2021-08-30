Successfully reported this slideshow.
People often get confused between the terms dentist and orthodontist. Both these professions do have some similarities but are not the same. Orthodontists in Northville, MI have different roles and responsibilities as compared to that of a dentist. Read the whole article to understand the differences and when to visit an orthodontist.

When Should You Visit An Orthodontist?

  1. 1. When Should You Visit An Orthodontist? People often get confused between the terms dentist and orthodontist. Both these professions do have some similarities but are not the same. Orthodontists in Novi have different roles and responsibilities as compared to that of a dentist. Orthodontia is a specific type of dental care. Orthodontists have special and advanced training in the health, functions, and diseases of the teeth. They perform procedures like braces, invisible braces, lingual braces, etc., and guide you about if you are the right person for these procedures or not. If you are not sure about when to see an orthodontist, here is a guide.
  2. 2. Overcrowded Teeth Sometimes too many teeth start to grow or develop at one place inside your mouth. That can make the mouth overcrowded. It makes it difficult to clean the teeth and also increases the risk for dental and gum problems. An orthodontist can suggest various solutions for such a problem like extracting one or two teeth from that place in the mouth or putting on invisible braces or braces of any other kind. Bite Issues Malocclusion or uneven bite is a very typical problem among adults. Bite issues can be of four types that are overbite, underbite, crossbite, and open bite. Bite problems can lead to an impact on the person's face. It can also lead to headaches, grinding, and even speech issues. People with buck teeth have overbites. An underbite is the overbite's opposite and is often referred to as the bulldog look. If there is space between the rows when you close your mouth, it means you have an open bite. Some people have a narrow upper jaw. It leads to the misalignment of the teeth with the lower ones. The condition is called crossbite and is a genetic problem. Teeth Straightening Orthodontists in Novi Many people visit an orthodontist in Northville to straighten their teeth. Nobody likes to have crooked teeth as it lowers the confidence and self-esteem of the person. But straightening teeth is a quick fix. Your orthodontist will guide you about what procedure like braces in Novi, etc., will be suitable for you.
  3. 3. Temporomandibular Disorder There is a joint in our mouth called the Temporomandibular joint. Its function is to connect the jaw with the temporal bones of the skull. It is responsible for jaw movement. If you face problems and difficulties moving your jaw or having pain in the jaw muscles, it might be because of some Temporomandibular disorders. An orthodontist can help you in such a case and advise you about what procedure will work for your problem. Teeth Grinding Sometimes, the teeth on the upper and lower jaw grind against others. It is called teeth grinding. It can even occur while we are sleeping. That is the reason we have sore jaws sometimes when we wake up from a nap or sleep. If you face such a problem, it might be a sign that you need to see your orthodontist. Conclusion You should not ignore your orthodontic treatments. If you are facing the teeth problems mentioned above, consult an orthodontist in Novi without delay. For affordable dental treatments like Invisalign in Novi, braces, aligners, etc., contactMasri Orthodontics.

