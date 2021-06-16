Mine excellence products description final june 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrated and Digitized drill and blast The future to optimize drill and blast and impact downstream activities  Standar...
Fewer holes drilled – aligning the quality and number of drill holes for blast optimization could result in a 10% - 15% de...
What does MineExcellence Do? • Make High Quality Drilling and Blasting Intelligence and Optimization platform. • Integrate...
MineExcellence Blasting Platform MineExcellence Blasting Platform is a cloud and mobile based platform to design, predict ...
Mobility Platform
Key Product Differentiation (Blasting Platform) Cloud(SaaS) Based Covers complete blasting lifecycle Mobile Solution Analy...
MineExcellence Drilling Platform MineExcellence Drilling Platform is a cloud and mobile based platform to store, manage, d...
Key Product Differentiation (Drilling Platform) Web and mobile based Separate Platform for Exploration Drilling Finance Ma...
CUSTOM FORMS Custom drilling and blasting data collection forms | safety checklists | inspection checklists | Hazard forms...
Blast Designer and Integrated Data Collection Platform
BlastInformationManagementSystem(BIMS) In order to overcome all the drawbacks of undigitized data collection, MineExcellen...
BlastDataCollection Blast data like parameters, charging sheet, manpower, flyrock, fragmentation, vibrations, images, vide...
BlastDesigner(BLADES) BLADES allow easy design of blasts & calculates blast parameters. Also, Simulation and Analysis of c...
Predictors  Fragmentation Predictor : Helps to predict average Fragment size and Explosive Energy  Blast Clearance Estim...
15 Analytics Platform
BlastAnalyticsPlatformandManagementPortal This portal allows Mine Management to monitor blast records uploaded by differen...
Predictedvs.Actuals This portal analyses the variation between the predicted values versus the actual blast parameters obt...
Key Product Characteristics • Making System Easy to Use – they always work. • Architecture of the future • Enables automat...
1.BLAST DESIGNER DRILL EQUIPMENT 1 Drilling sheet from blast designer is fed into drilling equipment 2.DRILL INFORMATION M...
Predictive Analytics BLAST DESIGN Automated blast design as per the geography and previous blast records. COST & SAFETY AN...
Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence Features – Design Based on Past Data
22 Other Modules
DrillInformationManagementSystem(DRIMS) DRIMS helps to store, manage, document and retrieve drill related information. It ...
MineExcellenceDronePlatform MineExcellence provide a web based drone data analysis platform that enables you to get more f...
Jun. 16, 2021

Mine excellence products description final june 2021

MineExcellence Blasting Products -Digitial Technology for drill and blast

Mine excellence products description final june 2021

  1. 1. Integrated and Digitized drill and blast The future to optimize drill and blast and impact downstream activities  Standard or No drill and blast design, minimal utilization of geology data in drill and blast.  Limited use of information from drilling into blast design  Information collected in paper/ excel does not allow proper analysis cross site / centrally Current Future  Drill and blast tailored to geology & expected blast outcome  Information collected , analyzed and used downstream & in future blasts  Data analysis and integration with drill and blast design (pattern, loading and initiation) Potential Value  10% - 15% reduction in drilling costs  10% - 20% reduction in explosive costs  5% - 10% due to asset productivity  Improved safety  Overall productivity improvement of 5% to 10% in mining operation Industry Implications  Automated data collection  Increased demand on data analytics and design  Focus on decision support as opposed to execution focus  Different Expectation of mining engineers Opportunity Benefits Enablers Values  Improved drill and blast design through the use of geological information & past data  Fulfilling business objectives through machine learning.  IOT sensors for data collection to save time and minimize human error.  Safer Drill and Blast Operations  Care for safety circle, reduced vibrations during blasting  Design aligned to geology & exp. outcome  Tailored drill & blast design  Automated most optimized design  Align activities to business objectives  Saves time & effort in QA/QC, re-drilling etc.  Errors are minimized with confidence.  Ensures safety with productivity  Reduced costs of downstream operations  Historical drill and blast database  Analytics on the existing data.  Analytics on past data in drill and blast  AI and Data analytics  Real time information in the field  Different skill set of mining engineers  Optimized Design  Planning days ahead, rather than Just In Time.  Reduction in number of holes.  Less explosives consumed.  Lower drilling & blasting costs  Reduced cost & improved safety  Reduction in human error  Increased productivity  Improved asset productivity.  Fragmentation optimization
  2. 2. Fewer holes drilled – aligning the quality and number of drill holes for blast optimization could result in a 10% - 15% decrease in drilling costs Less explosives – tailoring and optimizing blast design to material type could reduce explosive costs by 10% - 20% Reduced dilution – improved blast efficiency has the potential to reduce dilution by 10% - 15% Improved asset productivity – improvements from automation could deliver improvement in productivity from 5% - 10% and improved downstream processing productivity / recovery Improved safety – increasing levels of automation and remote operations will further reduce exposure of employees to hazardous environments Workforce number  Real Time availability of information in the field making multiple visits redundant. Workforce capability  The key skills focus of drill and blast will shift from technical execution to decision support focus  The workforce will be upskilled and more productive, operating multiple drills remotely  New roles will be created in systems engineering, communications and data analysis Location of workforce  The increased focus on data analytics and model design means much of this work can be conducted remotely either internally through an IROC arrangement, a global hub or though a third party partner
  3. 3. What does MineExcellence Do? • Make High Quality Drilling and Blasting Intelligence and Optimization platform. • Integrated platform for drilling & blasting. • Available Anytime Anywhere via SaaS & Mobility Software.
  4. 4. MineExcellence Blasting Platform MineExcellence Blasting Platform is a cloud and mobile based platform to design, predict , simulate , store, manage, report, analyze and retrieve blast related information. Following modules comes under Blasting Platform – • Blast Designer • Blast Information Management System • Smart Blasting App • Predictors • Management Portal
  5. 5. Mobility Platform
  6. 6. Key Product Differentiation (Blasting Platform) Cloud(SaaS) Based Covers complete blasting lifecycle Mobile Solution Analytics and Reporting Multitenancy Geo-Location, Maps & Drones Optimization Algorithms Management Portal Multilingual Open Architecture
  7. 7. MineExcellence Drilling Platform MineExcellence Drilling Platform is a cloud and mobile based platform to store, manage, document and retrieve drill related information. Optimize your drilling operations by easy to use technology – It helps increase visibility and efficiency of all aspects of your drilling operations. Following modules comes under Blasting Platform – • Drill Information Management System – Basic and Enterprise • Smart Drilling App ACCURATE INFORMATION ADVANCED RECORDING CAPABILITY EASY TO USE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENT ACCESS Accurate location (GPS) capability. Ability to easily record / update with photos / videos / pin- drops. (This user-verified capability builds accuracy and reliability (for ‘as built’ records / variations / other documentation) Accurate, reliable and up-to-date subsurface utility maps. All utilities colour-coded, easily identifiable and recognisable in relation to surface items. Identifies utilities in accordance with AS 5488-2013: Electricity | Gas | Water | Sewerage | Communications Available to workers in an easy to learn and use format on site. Other site documentation accessible in same app. Documents that are easy and simple to access and understand are the ones that get used.
  8. 8. Key Product Differentiation (Drilling Platform) Web and mobile based Separate Platform for Exploration Drilling Finance Management Import design from other software Integration with blasting platform Custom Reports & Analytics Transparency Autonomous Drill Logs
  9. 9. CUSTOM FORMS Custom drilling and blasting data collection forms | safety checklists | inspection checklists | Hazard forms and lot more. VARIANCE ANALYSIS & QA/QC Analyze the variance from designed to actual drill and blast design, output and the cause of variance | QA/QC and analyze if holes needs redrilling / backdrilling | Safety warnings if safety criteria not met after drilling so that blast parameters can be controlled to ensure safety. ADVANCED REPORTING CAPABILITY Auto generation of drilling and blast reports; performance measurement reports | Data collection report | Explosive report | Inventory Management Report etc. DATA ANALYSIS Advanced analytics related to mine or operation performance, explosive consumed, burden, spacing , powder factor etc. | Advanced analytics related to cost, downtime, maintenance, by operation, rig, client, etc. OTHERS Transparency | Multiple sites can be managed centrally | No need to fill repetitive information again – it can simply be copied | KEY FUNCTIONALITIES & BENEFITS DIGITIZED PROCESSES Design | Data Collection | Report Generation |Employee Management & Payroll | Asset Management| Insurance & Finance Management | Cost Analysis | Trend Analysis | Bench Marking | Management from central location. INTEGRATION WITH OTHER SYSTEMS System is flexible enough to be integrated with other systems like ERP | CRM | HR & Payroll | Invoicing | Other Blast Designer | Other drilling software | Machines via IOT | Image & Video Analyzer | Drones | Big Data etc.
  10. 10. Blast Designer and Integrated Data Collection Platform
  11. 11. BlastInformationManagementSystem(BIMS) In order to overcome all the drawbacks of undigitized data collection, MineExcellence came up with BIMS. Blast Information Management System (BIMS) provides information to meet the strategic and operational needs for planning, controlling and decision making for optimizing mining operations. Some of the key features of BIMS incudes – • Logical storage of blast data • Import and export charging sheet • Generates Blast Plan • Generates customized reports • Advanced searching of blasts • Data Analytics • Sync with blast designer and mobile app. • Integration with Google map and Digital Maps These features are explained in detail in the following slides
  12. 12. BlastDataCollection Blast data like parameters, charging sheet, manpower, flyrock, fragmentation, vibrations, images, videos, blast plan – everything related to a blast can be saved and easily retrieved on the same system.
  13. 13. BlastDesigner(BLADES) BLADES allow easy design of blasts & calculates blast parameters. Also, Simulation and Analysis of complete blast design based on patterns and delays used. Easy Blast Design Pre-Blast Safety Alerts Cost Analysis Time Window and Firing Sequence Contouring Capability Customized Reporting 3D Design Key Features & Business Benefits
  14. 14. Predictors  Fragmentation Predictor : Helps to predict average Fragment size and Explosive Energy  Blast Clearance Estimator : Predicts safe clearance distances and the critical range of burdens and stemming heights  Air & Ground Vibration Predictor : Produces decibel contour plans which can be overlain over aerial photographs, maps, or plans.  Blast Reinforcement and Simulation : Used to Simulate a complete blast based on patterns and delays used.
  15. 15. 15 Analytics Platform
  16. 16. BlastAnalyticsPlatformandManagementPortal This portal allows Mine Management to monitor blast records uploaded by different mines of their organization and generate their graphs and reports to do comparative analysis based on key factors.  Search: Between dates, by performance of explosives or initiating system, by vibration limits, by fragmentation size, by location of blasting zone or accident, etc.  Reports : Blast wise or custom date wise like blast details and results like fragmentation ,overall cost etc., blast vibration report, explosive and initiator consumption report, daily production report etc, Analytic graphs : Some Examples - Production vs. operational cost, total explosive consumption vs. powder factor, blast performance, burden & spacing vs. operational cost. Historical Analysis Trend Analysis Cost Analysis Optimization Faster Decision Making QA/QC Key Features & Business Benefits
  17. 17. Predictedvs.Actuals This portal analyses the variation between the predicted values versus the actual blast parameters obtained from our BIMS and BLADES. Key Features & Business Benefits Variance Analysis Verify appropriateness of Drill and Blast Plans 3D Visualization Cost and Material Analysis due to variation Better Planning of future blasts and budget control
  18. 18. Key Product Characteristics • Making System Easy to Use – they always work. • Architecture of the future • Enables automated /semi-automated data collection and analysis. • Using Data / Information to optimize the mine to mill operation. • Each mine /site has own system • It is configurable system so that everything is a drop down in online /mobile based system • Ability to accurately predict ground vibrations – By adding 1) infrastructure and then 2) predicting and capturing actuals. • Potential to work “as a service” ( data analysis, pattern suggestions) • Not too complicated and a data lead approach. • Modular Approach – Standalone yet integrated (if required) • Multilingual / Multiple Currency • Drone Enabled Platform (You can use drones at key areas but not absolutely required)
  19. 19. 1.BLAST DESIGNER DRILL EQUIPMENT 1 Drilling sheet from blast designer is fed into drilling equipment 2.DRILL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 2 Actual drilling data is fed into DRIMS 3 Drilling data is fed into designer to do reconciliation of deviation and charging design EXPLOSIVE TRUCKS 3.BLAST INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 4 Charging sheet from blast designer is fed into explosive trucks 5 Actual blasting data is fed into BIMS Integration with Explosive trucks & Drill Rigs MineExcellence Modules Equipments
  20. 20. Predictive Analytics BLAST DESIGN Automated blast design as per the geography and previous blast records. COST & SAFETY ANALYSIS Detailed cost and safety analysis to choose the most optimistic blast. TREND ANALYSIS Trend Analysis over a period of time in a single mine or multiple mines of the same organization. AIR/GROUND VIBRATION PREDICTION Increasing Accuracy in Ground Vibration / Air Vibration Prediction using previous record related to the specific zone. EXPLOSIVE ENERGY DISTRIBUTION Charging suggestion using lithological data & Previous record related to the specific zone. PREDICTIONS for Better Fragmentation Suggestion for better blast design based on past fragmentation prediction, Back break prediction , Predicting optimum burden, spacing & stemming based on previous data using AI
  21. 21. Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence Features – Design Based on Past Data
  22. 22. 22 Other Modules
  23. 23. DrillInformationManagementSystem(DRIMS) DRIMS helps to store, manage, document and retrieve drill related information. It helps to design drill pattern, generate drill logs and plod reports. Key Features & Business Benefits Drill Patterns Drill Logs Daily drill report Daily plod reports Invoice Generation Payroll Asset Management Pre-Start Checklist Hazard Assessment Inspection
  24. 24. MineExcellenceDronePlatform MineExcellence provide a web based drone data analysis platform that enables you to get more from your drone data. MineExcellence Drone Platform provides 2D/3D visualization with various tools helping in scoping, assessment, planning, surveying, design and inspection which would be very useful to the mining industry.

