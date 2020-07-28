Successfully reported this slideshow.
.NETラボ勉強会 2020年7月 澤田 賢也 (＠MasayaSawada) http://wsbs.wordpress.com/ Cloud and Datacenter Management
ハイブリッドＩＤの実践
アジェンダ ◆ ハイブリッドIDとは ◆ Azure AD Connect の構成 ◆ Azure AD Connect のタスク ◆ Azure AD Connect の同期状況の確認 ◆ Azure AD Connect 初回同期時の注意事...
すべてのリソースに対する認証と承認 オンプレミス基盤 つなぐしくみ クラウド基盤 Active Directory Azure AD Connect Azure AD ハイブリッドＩＤとは
Azure AD Connect を使った ハイブリットＩＤ Connector Space (CS) Connector Space (CS) Metaverse (MV) Sync Sync Import Export Connected ...
Azure AD Connect の構成 2015年当時と比較
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 UPNサフィックスの追加
Azure AD Connectのインストール 各ユーザーの設定の変更  $LocalUsers = Get-ADUser -Filter {UserPrincipalName -like ‘*ドメイン.local’} -Properties...
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connectのインストール 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connect のタスク
Azure AD Connectのタスク 2020年6月現在 2015年9月当時
Azure AD Connect 同期状況確認
Microsoft 365 管理センター 構成前 構成後
Azure Active Directory 管理センター 構成前 構成後
Azure AD Connect の同期状況 Synchronization Service Manager 30分ごとに同期 同期ユーザー数に注意
Azure AD Connect 初回同期時 注意事項
同期できないケース Microsoft 365 管理センター 役割に管理者が あると同期失敗
Azure AD Connect の初回同期一覧表 同期状況 備考 アカウントあり アカウントあり 同期 アカウントあり ( 一部不一致あり ) 同期 AD情報上書 アカウントあり ( 管理役割あり ) 同期なし 管理役割削除後 同期可 アカウ...
Azure AD Connect 同期後
同期するユーザーの登録 Windows Admin Center Ver.2007 ＡＤに新規作成 したユーザーは 自動的に同期
同期されたユーザー情報の削除 Windows Admin Center Ver.2007 ＡＤで削除した ユーザーは 自動的に同期
同期されたユーザー情報の編集 Microsoft 365 管理センター Azure AD側の ユーザー情報は 編集ができません
同期されたユーザー情報の編集 Microsoft 365 管理センター 携帯電話などの 一部編集可能の ものもあります
Azure AD Connect の同期一覧表 同期状況 備考 新規作成 ー 同期 （新規作成） 削除 ー 同期 （削除） 変更 ー 同期 （変更） ー 新規作成 同期なし ー 削除 同期なし PowerShellのみ ー 変更 一部のみ
詳細情報 ハイブリッド ID のドキュメント https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/active-directory/hybrid/ Azure AD Connect: 設計概念（ソースアンカー） htt...
ご清聴ありがとうございました。
ハイブリッドID

Netラボ勉強会2020年7月 で登壇に使用した資料です。

ハイブリッドID

