Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
はじめに ● 会場について ● イベント概要 ● chillSAP って何？ ● イベント協賛 ● SNS活用 ● 今日の予定
会場について ● ワークショップに関する撮影＆SNS発信⇒OK(推奨) ※ハッシュタグは #chillSAP ※当資料＆ワークショップ資料は後日公開予定 ● 飲み物はビル内になし。近所のコンビニor自販機 ※コーヒースポンサーがつきました ※※...
イベント概要 SAPゆるゆるコミュニティ chillSAP の第１回オフラインイベント 何をやるの？ ・デザインシンキングのワークショップ 何でやるの？ ・SAP界隈の人と繋がりたい ・デザインシンキングを体験してみたい 日時 2019/3/9...
chillSAP って何？ SAP関連情報をSNSやブログで 発信しているメンバーが中心の ゆる～いコミュニティ メンバー間で以前からあった 「オフ会とかやりたいね」を 今回実現
イベント協賛 (株)KYOSO様 SAPアドベントカレンダー SAP TechDays 2018 のアプリ
イベント協賛 (株)ワールドシステムコンサルタント様
イベント協賛(個人) お菓子スポンサー K 様 B 様 @tiga1002 様 ＠zekkySC 様 @sapmanateee 様 ありがとうございます！ コーヒースポンサー @minok104 様 ありがとうございます！ お茶スポンサー H ...
なぜコミュニティ？ ※上記は、コミュニティプロデューサーのチャラ電Mitzさん(@CharaDenMitz )が JAWSDAYS2019で使用したスライドをご本人の許可を得て掲載しております
SNS活用 Twitter コミュニティのハッシュタグ #chillSAP あと、SAPについて気軽に教える/教えてもらう #教えてSAP Facebook アカウントない ⇒ビジネス用途で作ってみては？ アカウントある 最近使ってない⇒ビジネ...
今日の予定 13:10～ ワークショップ 17:20 17:20～ 集合写真撮影 アンケート(Qualtrics) ネットワーキング(簡易) 片付け 17:45～ 移動 18:00～ 懇親会@Voracita 20:00
20190309_chillSAPイベント概要_公開版
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20190309_chillSAPイベント概要_公開版

10 views

Published on

2019/3/9に開催されたchillSAPイベントで使用した資料

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20190309_chillSAPイベント概要_公開版

  1. 1. はじめに ● 会場について ● イベント概要 ● chillSAP って何？ ● イベント協賛 ● SNS活用 ● 今日の予定
  2. 2. 会場について ● ワークショップに関する撮影＆SNS発信⇒OK(推奨) ※ハッシュタグは #chillSAP ※当資料＆ワークショップ資料は後日公開予定 ● 飲み物はビル内になし。近所のコンビニor自販機 ※コーヒースポンサーがつきました ※※さらにお茶スポンサーがつきました ● 社内Wi-Fi ⇒× ● トイレ、喫煙所は当日説明 その他、不明点等あれば大塚まで
  3. 3. イベント概要 SAPゆるゆるコミュニティ chillSAP の第１回オフラインイベント 何をやるの？ ・デザインシンキングのワークショップ 何でやるの？ ・SAP界隈の人と繋がりたい ・デザインシンキングを体験してみたい 日時 2019/3/9(土) 13:00～ 会場 (株)ワールドシステムコンサルタント 参加人数(懇親会含む) 16名
  4. 4. chillSAP って何？ SAP関連情報をSNSやブログで 発信しているメンバーが中心の ゆる～いコミュニティ メンバー間で以前からあった 「オフ会とかやりたいね」を 今回実現
  5. 5. イベント協賛 (株)KYOSO様 SAPアドベントカレンダー SAP TechDays 2018 のアプリ
  6. 6. イベント協賛 (株)ワールドシステムコンサルタント様
  7. 7. イベント協賛(個人) お菓子スポンサー K 様 B 様 @tiga1002 様 ＠zekkySC 様 @sapmanateee 様 ありがとうございます！ コーヒースポンサー @minok104 様 ありがとうございます！ お茶スポンサー H 様 ありがとうございます！
  8. 8. なぜコミュニティ？ ※上記は、コミュニティプロデューサーのチャラ電Mitzさん(@CharaDenMitz )が JAWSDAYS2019で使用したスライドをご本人の許可を得て掲載しております
  9. 9. SNS活用 Twitter コミュニティのハッシュタグ #chillSAP あと、SAPについて気軽に教える/教えてもらう #教えてSAP Facebook アカウントない ⇒ビジネス用途で作ってみては？ アカウントある 最近使ってない⇒ビジネス用途で再開してみては？ 使ってます ⇒ご自由に… ※参考 SAP Inside Track 2018 LT資料「イベントでのSNS活用について」 https://www.slideshare.net/MasashiOtsuka1/sap-inside-track-2018-ltsns
  10. 10. 今日の予定 13:10～ ワークショップ 17:20 17:20～ 集合写真撮影 アンケート(Qualtrics) ネットワーキング(簡易) 片付け 17:45～ 移動 18:00～ 懇親会@Voracita 20:00

×