Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 1 プロセス思考 教材 #128
テーマ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 2 改革を失敗させる心理 1. 思い込みに 飛びつく 2. 都合よく 解釈する ――全ては心の問題
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 3 改革を失敗させる心理 １．思い込みに 飛びつく → ７ステップの一部を省略 ２．都合よく 解釈する → 認...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 4 「現実」と「認識」 「認識」は、「現実」から 歪みがち 認識 現実 想起 想像
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 5 プロセス改善７ステップ 目標 定義 1. 可視 化 2. 測定3. 分析4. 改善5. 再 測定 6. 定...
1.目標定義 Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 6 現状と理想の間。達成基準と期限が明確。 現状 期限 問 題 理想 目標 現状 目標
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 7 要求元 受付部門 （I担当） 受付部門 （上長） 発注先 要求受領 要求書 確認 要求書 発注書作成 承認...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 8 要求元 受付部門 （I担当） 受付部門 （上長） 発注先 要求受領 要求書 確認 要求書 発注書作成 承認...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 9 １．思い込みに 飛びつく ついつい 省略 していませんか？
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 10 １．思い込みに 飛びつく 省略するステップ 改革の頓挫 1.目標定義 チームがバラバラ 2.可視化 対象...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 11 認識が 歪んで いませんか？ ２．都合よく 解釈する
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 12 ２．都合よく 解釈する 認識の歪み 改革の無効化 後でも大丈夫 手遅れ 誰かがやる 誰もやらない どうせ...
まとめ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 13 改革失敗心理学 １．思い込みに 飛びつく → ７ステップを愚直に踏む ２．都合よく 解釈する →...
すべてはお客様の 「わかった」 「なるほど」 「やってみよう」 のために Copyright ©2019 – 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 14
改革プロジェクトの成功率は高くありません。失敗原因を分析していくと、最終的には「人の心の問題」に行き着きます。人間の心理のどういう側面が、どのように改革プロジェクトを頓挫させてしまうのかを知っておけば、失敗を防げるようになります。

【YouTube動画】 https://youtu.be/SIBCD5jpWdA

【YouTube動画】 https://youtu.be/SIBCD5jpWdA

改革失敗心理学

