Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 1 プロセス思考 教材 #112
テーマ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 2 重大ミスを繰り返したら 石に齧り付いてでも やるべきこと ⚫ 徹底的に再発防止 ―― 真因分析
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 3 悪玉プロセスを、善玉プロセスに変える プロセス改善７ステップ 目 標 定 義 可視化 測定 分析 改善 定...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 4 重大ミスの真因を突き止める • プロセスに沿って • フレームワークを 使う • 影響が大きく、 制御でき...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 5 プロセスに沿って洗い出す 顧客 「一連の流れ」に沿うことで、漏れを防げる
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 6 な ぜ ○ ○ な の か 人 測定環境 システム 方法 材料 Man Material MeasureE...
ペーパレス化の阻害要因 Copyright ©2019 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 7 インパクト コ ン ト ロ ー ル 易 難 小 大 電子承認の 使い方を 知らない システム化 ...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 8 真因を掘り起こす 結果 （事象） Why So? どうして そうなるの？ So What? だから どうな...
なぜなぜ分析｜事例 Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 9 原因分析 改善策 残業が法定時間を超えた 全社に残業管理の徹底を指示する 特定の部門・...
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 10 良い対策、悪い対策 良い対策 悪い対策 プロセスに沿って 原因を洗い出す 勘と経験に頼って原因を考える ...
まとめ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 11 ⚫ プロセスに沿って 真因を探し出す ⚫ 人のせいにせず プロセスを変える 「またやっちゃった」...
すべてはお客様の 「わかった」 「なるほど」 「やってみよう」 のために Copyright ©2019 – 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 12
重大ミスを繰り返したら石に齧り付いてでもやるべきこと

同じミスを二度と繰り返したくないならば、原因の候補を全て洗い出し、適切に優先順位をつけて、更に真の原因を深堀りする必要があります。その具体的な方法を、分かりやすい３ステップで解説します。

【YouTube動画】 https://youtu.be/C8r0EE-J7ms

重大ミスを繰り返したら石に齧り付いてでもやるべきこと

