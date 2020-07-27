Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 1 プロセス思考 教材 #18
テーマ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 2 原因を洗い出す ⚫ ７つのムダ ⚫ ５Ｗ２Ｈ ⚫ ５Ｍ１Ｅ めっちゃ役立つ分析の視点３選
プロセス思考の７ステップ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 3 悪玉プロセスを、善玉プロセスに変える 目 標 定 義 １ 可視化 測定 分析 改...
７つのムダ Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 4 日常業務の中に埋め込まれているムダの典型例 ７つのムダ 例 動作 Motion ⚫ どこにある...
5W2H Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 5 5W2H 例 When （いつ） ⚫ 時期、時間帯 ⚫ 残り期間 Where （どこで） ⚫ 実...
5M1E Copyright ©2019 - 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 6 原因をカテゴリ別に漏れなく洗い出す な ぜ ○ ○ な の か 人 測定環境 システム 方法 材...
すべてはお客様の 「わかった」 「なるほど」 「やってみよう」 のために Copyright ©2019 – 2020 Current Color Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. 7
改善したいプロセスを可視化し、現状について測定したら、「何が問題の原因なのか」を分析します。この際、漏れなく原因を洗い出すためにとても役立つフレームワークを、３つご紹介します。

【YouTube動画】 https://youtu.be/8MCDN5tyGM0

Published in: Business
原因分析の視点

