個人や組織の力を強化するファシリテーションの重要性

  1. 1. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 個人や組織の力を強化する ファシリテーションの重要性 北村ファシリテーション事務所 北村正貴 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜
  2. 2. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 北村正貴 Masaki Kitamura 所属 北村ファシリテーション事務所 一般社団法人ラインライズ理事 経歴 1985年群馬県出身／沖縄県在住 城西国際大学 人文学部 国際文化学科 卒業 専門 -対話・ファシリテーション -組織開発・人材育成 -まちづくり・協働 twitter：＠ktmr_masaki facebook：＠Masaki Kitamura
  3. 3. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 社会課題の解決と新しい価値の創造に取り組む 多様な主体に対してコンサルティング支援 ＜ミッション＞ 対話で思いを価値に変換し、未来地図を描く ＜ビジョン＞ 多様な人が集う場を対話のできる場に 行政 コミュニ ティ組織 NPO等団体 企業 北村ファシリテーション事務所とは
  4. 4. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 これらの積み重ねが個人にもチームにも悪影響を及ぼす 大小関係なく組織となると… 他責 思考 上司が通してくれない… アイデアを否定される… 自分で判断しない癖がつく…
  5. 5. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 オープンなマインドでリードできるメンバーが チームに一人でもいたら広がりにくかった場に オープンなマインドこそがファシリテーションの肝 日々アップデートされる現代だからこそ… 新ネットワークが 生まれ 成しえなかった領 域にチャレンジす ることができ 新しいビジネス チャンスを見出す こともできる
  6. 6. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 より良い解決策を生み出す雰囲気をつくる 〇〇しやすくすること 相手の発言を引き出し組織運営をサポートするスキル ファシリテーションとは 話しやすく する 理解しやす くする 考えやすく する
  7. 7. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 相手の発言がどんな背景からきているのか… 発言に省略されているあいまいなものを明確に… 固定概念や慣習から脱却 → アップデートの雰囲気醸成 仕事を進めるなかで大切なことは「聴く」 ①事実、根拠、 意見を分ける ②抽象を掘り下 げる ③気づきを与え 理解をうながす
  8. 8. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 チームワークの強いチームにある５つ 「成長できる！」雰囲気に身を置くことでチーム力UP チームワークが上がると生産性が上がる ①ビジョンを共有 できる ②明確な目標を設 定できる ③情報を可視化で きる ④フィードバック のキャッチボール ⑤新たなアイデア を生み出せる
  9. 9. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 ×上手くいかない日常（会議）の例 議論する関係性ができていないことから起こる現象 日常（職場でも）で使えるファシリテーション ①意見が出 ない ②自己主張 が強め ③雰囲気に 流される ④感情的に なる
  10. 10. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 ②③は事前の話題（議題）共有が大切 スタッフの「心ここにあらず」を回避することができる 職場の会話（会議）は大きく分けて3種類 ①コミュニケー ションを促す ②議論をする ③意思決定をす る
  11. 11. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 決める？共有する？意見を出し合う？ 議題の事前共有、やってほしいことを 事前共有 何をどこまでするか共通理解を目指す 場を促進させるために自発的に参加できる雰囲気づくり 有意義な会議（日常）の作り方 ①会議のゴールを 決める ②ゴールに向かう ための課題や障害 をクリアに ③ゴールを事前に 共有する
  12. 12. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 ファシリテーションスキルは さまざまな課題を解決に導く可能性を秘めています ファシリテーションはチーム力を上げる手法 ①実は誰でも身に 付けることができ る ②身に付けること で気づきが増える ③持つことで社内 の雰囲気が変わる
  13. 13. ©北村ファシリテーション事務所 JBUG 東京 # 17 #オンライン 〜恒例！盛夏のLT大会2020〜 2020/08/06（木）20:30〜22:00 から ご質問は北村ファシリテーション事務所まで info@kitamuramasaki.com まとめ 他責 思考 私たち 思考

