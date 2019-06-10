Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ALTERNANZA SCUOLA-LAVORO PINETA DI SANTA FILOMENA: STORIA | SELVICOLTURA|TOPOGRAFIA
atteggiamento critico Frammentazi one dei contenuti INTRODUZIONE ALLA TOPOGRAFIA: SITUAZIONISTI Movimento internazionale S...
Situazionismo “Teoria dell’impiego di insieme delle arti e tecniche che concorrono alla costruzione integrale di un ambien...
Pineta di Santa Filomena INTRODUZIONE Il lavoro di alternanza svolto quest’anno (2017-2018) in collaborazione con i Carabi...
Gestione del bosco  Cenni storici sulla selvicoltura;  Norme attuali sulla gestione del territorio boschivo;  Strumenti...
Storia del territorio di Santa Filomena (dal 1890 a oggi) 1890 Nasce la milizia ambienatale 1920-1930 Nel periodo fascista...
Storia del territorio di Santa Filomena (dal 1890 a oggi) 1975 circa ha inizio la fase di rimboschimento 1977 viene istitu...
Gestione di un bosco Selvicoltura : scienza che fornisce regole necessarie per gestire un bosco. Regole cadorine (Medioevo...
Esperienza pratica 1. Individuare un’area di circa 628 𝑚2 (diametro 40 m) 2. Per mezzo del calibro misurare i diametri deg...
Classe 4°-F alle prese con le misurazioni 20 Aprile, 2018
SECONDA USCITA 28 Maggio, 2018INDAGINE TOPOGRAFICA  Individuazione di un’area all’interno della pineta  Determinare dei ...
 Proposta da Frisius nel 1533  applicata da Snellius nel 1615  usata ancora oggi qualora non si voglia ricorrere al ril...
AUTOCAD 2D 29 Maggio, 2018 Area basimetrica dell’albero Distanze fra elementi Distanze fra i punti di riferimento Ꚛ LEGGEN...
Alunni del 4°- 3° F si cimentano nel metodo della triangolazione 28 Maggio, 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arte alternanza

31 views

Published on

Topografia della Pineta di Santa Filomena

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arte alternanza

  1. 1. ALTERNANZA SCUOLA-LAVORO PINETA DI SANTA FILOMENA: STORIA | SELVICOLTURA|TOPOGRAFIA
  2. 2. atteggiamento critico Frammentazi one dei contenuti INTRODUZIONE ALLA TOPOGRAFIA: SITUAZIONISTI Movimento internazionale SITUAZIONISTA 1957 (Corso di Arroscia, in Liguria) MOVIMENTO IMMAGINISTA SURREALISMO LETTRISMO Punti cardine
  3. 3. Situazionismo “Teoria dell’impiego di insieme delle arti e tecniche che concorrono alla costruzione integrale di un ambiente in legame dinamico con esperienze di comportamento” Esempi di alcune mappe mentali di Jona Friedman
  4. 4. Pineta di Santa Filomena INTRODUZIONE Il lavoro di alternanza svolto quest’anno (2017-2018) in collaborazione con i Carabinieri della Forestale di Pescara si è incentrato sull’osservazione, studio e analisi topografica della Riserva naturale di Santa Filomena. In totale tale progetto si compone di due uscite in Pineta, le quali grazie al contributo di alcuni dipendenti del corpo forestale hanno permesso agli studenti di approfondire le loro conoscenze del territorio locale.
  5. 5. Gestione del bosco  Cenni storici sulla selvicoltura;  Norme attuali sulla gestione del territorio boschivo;  Strumenti di misurazione utilizzati per la raccolta dati;  Le fasi della selvicoltura;  Esempio pratico sul «campo»; Storia del territorio di Santa Filomena (dal 1890 a oggi)  Anni ‘20-’30: Fascismo e creazione della pineta artificiale;  Anni ‘60-’70: incremento del turismo e «restringimento» della pineta;  Anni ’70: istituzione della Riserva naturale Indice 20 Aprile, 2018
  6. 6. Storia del territorio di Santa Filomena (dal 1890 a oggi) 1890 Nasce la milizia ambienatale 1920-1930 Nel periodo fascista Mussolini avvia la costruzione di opere pubbliche e il rimboschimento della zona 1927 Dall’unione del comune di Pescara con comuni circostanti (Castellammare) viene istituita la Provincia di Pescara Costruzione della strada (nessun interesse ambientale) La milizia ambientale riacquista il territorio Creazione pineta artificiale (proprietà statale) 1960-1970 Aumento delle costruzioni vicino al mare senza l’urbanizzazione (TURISMO) «restringimento della pineta L’acqua di fogna satura il terreno = AREA DEPRESSA
  7. 7. Storia del territorio di Santa Filomena (dal 1890 a oggi) 1975 circa ha inizio la fase di rimboschimento 1977 viene istituita la Riserva naturale di Santa Filomena (ALTO LIVELLO DI PROTEZIONE) Viene recintata con la rete e il filo spinato = Riserva integrale= l’uomo non può interagire 1980-1990 Lotta contro i campeggi abusivi (scarichi|rifiuti|danni alle piante) Con la crescita delle città vengono tolti i recinti e sostituiti dalle staccionate e dalle piante protettive Oggi è una Riserva aperta (costo maggiore): mediazione tra riserva e parco pubblico
  8. 8. Gestione di un bosco Selvicoltura : scienza che fornisce regole necessarie per gestire un bosco. Regole cadorine (Medioevo)= prime norme per la gestione del bosco che diventa una risorsa economica/strategica (es. navi in legno di Venezia) REGOLA SOSTENIBILE È consentito tagliare solo la parte di materiale (legno) incrementato (il legno annuo cresciuto in più in un bosco) Per conoscere e studiare il bosco e i suoi cambiamenti, i selvicoltori si servono di strumenti CALIBRO (misura il diametro degli alberi) ISOMETRO (misura l’altezza e il diametro) SUCCHIELLO DI PRESLER (trivella) Si risale alla quantità di 𝒎 𝟐 prodotti da un bosco in un anno Fasi delle studio di un bosco: 1. Individuare l’area (raggio di 20m); 2. Misurare tutti i diametri degli alberi dell’area; 3. Registrare i dati sul piedilista di cavallamento; 4. Misurare le altezze degli alberi con l’isometro; 5. Prelevare il «cilindrino» (carotina) dal tronco degli alberi per mezzo della trivella e contare gli anelli dell’albero.
  9. 9. Esperienza pratica 1. Individuare un’area di circa 628 𝑚2 (diametro 40 m) 2. Per mezzo del calibro misurare i diametri degli alberi interni all’area e registrare i dati raccolti sul piedilista di cavallamento 3. Calcolare l’area basimetrica di ogni albero 𝑨 = 𝒓 𝟐π 4. Misurare l’altezza di ogni albero tramite l’isometro (puntando il dispositivo alla base e successivamente rivolgendolo verso la sommità dell’albero) 5. Con i dati a disposizione (area basimetrica e altezza) ricavare il volume degli alberi 6. il volume calcolato presenta un margine di errore in quanto l’albero non è un cilindro perfetto, dunque è necessario introdurre un parametro di correzione a seconda della rastremazione di ogni albero (coefficiente di correzione[k]= 0,5/0,6/0,7) 𝑉 = 𝑏 ∙ ℎ ∙ 𝑘 Obiettivo = definire il volume degli alberi in un’area circoscritta 1. 4. h 3.
  10. 10. Classe 4°-F alle prese con le misurazioni 20 Aprile, 2018
  11. 11. SECONDA USCITA 28 Maggio, 2018INDAGINE TOPOGRAFICA  Individuazione di un’area all’interno della pineta  Determinare dei punti di riferimento  Metodo della triangolazione : Per mezzo della rotella metrica effettuare la misurazione delle distanze degli alberi dai punti di riferimento e tra di loro  Registrare i dati rilevati (disegni, appunti, misure … )  Riportare tali dati su un software di disegno (AutoCAD 2D)
  12. 12.  Proposta da Frisius nel 1533  applicata da Snellius nel 1615  usata ancora oggi qualora non si voglia ricorrere al rilevamento aereo. Il metodo di triangolazione si basa sulle proprietà trigonometriche dei triangoli e in particolare sul teorema dei seni e quello di Carnot. Esso permette di calcolare la distanza fra due punti non direttamente accessibili Per costruire mappe di porzioni limitate di superficie terrestre , prima dell'uso dei satelliti, era adoperato un reticolo di elementi triangolari tra loro connessi i cui vertici sono incentrati nei punti di quota. Rotella metrica (portata 20 m)
  13. 13. AUTOCAD 2D 29 Maggio, 2018 Area basimetrica dell’albero Distanze fra elementi Distanze fra i punti di riferimento Ꚛ LEGGENDA Lettere identificative degli alberi A
  14. 14. Alunni del 4°- 3° F si cimentano nel metodo della triangolazione 28 Maggio, 2018

×