MARYORIE OROSCO ROMERO Competencias digitales para la docencia II INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICA "LA INMACULADA"
DROIDCAM Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 1
CAMARA WEB DROIDCAM Instituto de Educación Superior Pedagógica Público “La Inmaculada” Prof. Juan Carlos Oporto Marrón
INSTRUCTIVO SOBRE CAMARA WEB DROIDCAM Estudiante : Orosco Romero, Maryori Arleth
¿Qué es DroidCam? DroidCam es una aplicación capaz de conectar nuestro Smartphone al ordenador y permitirnos utilizarlo co...
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en el PC Para utilizar Droidcam es necesario instalar la aplicación en el smartphone y tambi...
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 1. Antes de descargar el cliente DroidCam para Windows y para asegurarnos de...
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 3. Abrimos la aplicación haciendo clic en Inicio, DroidCam Client.
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 4. Ahora dejamos la aplicación abierta y pasamos al móvil.
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android Una vez hayamos instalado la el DroidCam Cliente en el PC, ahora es t...
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 2. Pulsamos en instalar la aplicación y esperamos a que termine.
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 3. Abrimos la aplicación, y pulsamos en next y luego en go it, acepta...
Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 4. Dejamos la aplicación abierta para ver los datos que necesitamos.
PROGRAMA OBS STUDIO Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 2
OBS Studio Configuración para grabación de SCREENCAST https://obsproject.com/
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 1 Introducción: OBS Studio es un programa de captura y retransmisión de vídeo multiplataforma ...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 2 Pasos Previos: 1º.- Configurar el monitor del ordenador para una captura de pantalla óptima....
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 3 Nota: Se recomienda usar resoluciones con relación de aspecto 16:9 (ej: 1280x720 o 1920x1080...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 4 2º.- Disponer de un micrófono conectado a la entrada de sonido del ordenador. Nota: En caso ...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 5 Adicionalmente es necesario configurar el nivel de entrada de sonido del micrófono. Para ell...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 6 3º.- OPCIONAL: Tener una WebCam conectada y correctamente instalada. En el caso en que se qu...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 7 Interfaz del programa: OBS Studio tiene un área de visualización y una zona donde se encuent...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 8 En la siguiente tabla se explica la función de cada una de los apartados de la zona de contr...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 9 Configuración de las Escenas: Las escenas se configuran añadiendo fuentes (sources), ya sean...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 10 En la siguiente ventana hay que seleccionar la pantalla que se quiere capturar Al pulsar el...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 11 Una vez añadida la captura de pantalla aparecerá en el área de visualización. Se recomienda...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 12 OPCIONAL: Añadir una fuente de tipo “WebCam”: Para añadir una fuente de tipo “Webcam” hay q...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 13 Al pulsar el botón “Ok” se añadirá la webcam dentro de la escena y se mostrará dentro de la...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 14 Para activar o desactivar las fuentes hay que clicar en el icono que aparece a la izquierda...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 15 Configuración del perfil de grabación El perfil de grabación contiene todos los parámetros ...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 16 Output: En el apartado “Output” se configuran las opciones de grabación a disco. Es aquí do...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 17 Audio: En el apartado “Audio” se configuran las opciones de sonido. Es aquí donde se debe d...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 18 Video: En el apartado “Vídeo” se configura el tamaño/resolución del vídeo y la velocidad de...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 19 Hotkeys: En el apartado “Hotkeys” se configuran los atajos de teclado para el inicio y el f...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 20 Verificación de la configuración Una vez configurado el programa y las fuentes que se van a...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 21 Respecto al sonido es recomendable que sólo esté activa la opción “Mic/Aux” y que se desact...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 22 Una vez comprobado que la imagen se muestra correctamente y que los niveles de sonido son a...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 23 GUÍA DE USO RÁPIDO 1. Revisar la resolución del escritorio del ordenador. Nota: La recomend...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 24 3. Abrir el programa OBS Studio y revisar que la imagen que se muestra en el programa es la...
SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 25 5. Realizar una grabación de prueba y verificar que el video resultante se ve y escucha cor...
FLEXCLIP Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 3
Profesor: Juan Carlos Oporto Marrón
Uso y configuración de la herramienta online Flexclip HTTPS://DRIVE.GOOGLE.COM/FILE/D/1GXZG9HFO5ZOEL8AO0L8J6XYBF0TG7VJ U/V...
RECUVA Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 4
Recuva Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos gratuito creado por los programadores del conocido y exitoso CCleane...
Una vez finalizada la instalación ejecutamos la aplicación y veremos en primer lugar el asistente de recuperación. Pulsamo...
Seleccionaremos por ejemplo all files para que nos muestre el programa todos los archivos posibles a recuperar. Pulsamos s...
El asistente nos muestra una ventana en la que nos indicará que está listo para comenzar. Podemos seleccionar aquí si quer...
Pulsamos sobre iniciar y comenzará la búsqueda de archivos eliminados. Una vez finalice la búsqueda podremos ver los resul...
recuperado. Ahora basta con seleccionar los archivos que queremos recuperar marcando su correspondiente tick y pulsamos so...
Recuva trabaja buscando datos no referenciados, pero si el sistema operativo ha escrito nuevos datos sobre un archivo borr...
¿QUÉ ES RECUVA? Recuva es un programa de licencia gratuita, desarrollado por Piriform, para Microsoft Windows. ¿PARA QUE S...
El presente documento es una recopilación de temas trabajados durante 2020-I en el área de COMPETENCIAS DIGITALES PARA LA DOCENCIA II

  1. 1. MARYORIE OROSCO ROMERO Competencias digitales para la docencia II INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICA “LA INMACULADA”
  2. 2. DROIDCAM Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 1
  3. 3. CAMARA WEB DROIDCAM Instituto de Educación Superior Pedagógica Público “La Inmaculada” Prof. Juan Carlos Oporto Marrón
  4. 4. INSTRUCTIVO SOBRE CAMARA WEB DROIDCAM Estudiante : Orosco Romero, Maryori Arleth
  5. 5. ¿Qué es DroidCam? DroidCam es una aplicación capaz de conectar nuestro Smartphone al ordenador y permitirnos utilizarlo como si de una webcam se tratase, algo que es especialmente útil si nuestro ordenador, portátil o no, no cuenta con una webcam que se pueda utilizar. ¿Para qué sirve? DroidCam nos sirve principalmente para reemplazar la necesidad de una webcam con un dispositivo Android al que se le puedan instalar aplicaciones y cuente con una cámara, de forma que, si bien lo habitual es el uso de un Smartphone para suplir esta falta, a efectos técnicos podríamos utilizar una Tablet, una cámara que ejecute Android.
  6. 6. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en el PC Para utilizar Droidcam es necesario instalar la aplicación en el smartphone y también en el PC, primero de todo debemos instalar en el PC con Windows la aplicación que nos permitirá comunicar la cámara de nuestro móvil con el PC para poder usarla como webcam en otras aplicaciones, este software se llama DroidCam
  7. 7. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 1. Antes de descargar el cliente DroidCam para Windows y para asegurarnos de que la aplicación funcionará correctamente, debemos cerrar todos los programas de Videoconferencia que tengamos abiertos, Skype, Zoom, etc. 2. Ahora descargamos la aplicación DroidCam Client desde su página web y la instalamos siguiendo los pasos.
  8. 8. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 3. Abrimos la aplicación haciendo clic en Inicio, DroidCam Client.
  9. 9. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam Client en el PC 4. Ahora dejamos la aplicación abierta y pasamos al móvil.
  10. 10. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android Una vez hayamos instalado la el DroidCam Cliente en el PC, ahora es turno de instalar la aplicación DroidCam en nuestro móvil Android para comunicar la cámara con el PC. Dicha aplicación es gratuita y está disponible en la Play Store de Google. Debemos seguir los siguientes pasos: 1. Buscamos la aplicación DroidCam en la Play Store, si tu móvil es un Huawei sin los servicios de Google, aquí te decimos como instalarlos.
  11. 11. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 2. Pulsamos en instalar la aplicación y esperamos a que termine.
  12. 12. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 3. Abrimos la aplicación, y pulsamos en next y luego en go it, aceptamos los permisos para poder tener acceso a la cámara y al audio para que pueda funcionar correctamente la aplicación.
  13. 13. Instalar paso a paso DroidCam en Smartphones Android 4. Dejamos la aplicación abierta para ver los datos que necesitamos.
  14. 14. PROGRAMA OBS STUDIO Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 2
  15. 15. OBS Studio Configuración para grabación de SCREENCAST https://obsproject.com/
  16. 16. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 1 Introducción: OBS Studio es un programa de captura y retransmisión de vídeo multiplataforma basado en software libre. El programa funciona a base de “Escenas” que se componen usando diferentes “fuentes”. En cada “Escena” es posible modificar la posición o la cantidad de capas activas de tal forma que durante una sesión de captura y/o emisión se puededen modificar las capas activas. Para obtener el programa hay que acceder a la web https://obsproject.com/ y descargar la versión OBS Studio para Windows IMPORTANTE: Los equipos deben de disponer de un procesador Intel Core i5 o superior con una tarjeta gráfica que soporte DirectX 10 / DirectX 11 . Además es necesario tener instalados los “Paquetes redistribuibles de Visual C++ para Visual Studio 2013” que se pueden descargar del siguiente enlace https://obsproject.com/visual-studio-2013-runtimes
  17. 17. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 2 Pasos Previos: 1º.- Configurar el monitor del ordenador para una captura de pantalla óptima. Es recomendable disponer de 2 monitores conectados, de esta forma se puede colocar la interfaz de OBS Studio en el monitor secundario para monitorizar la grabación del SCREENCAST. En el caso de trabajar con ordenadores portátiles es tan sencillo como conectarle un monitor externo Uno de los monitores se utilizará para mostrar lo que se quiere grabar y el otro para ubicar la interfaz del programa OBS, de tal forma que podamos monitorizar que el SCREENCAST se está grabando correctamente. Ejemplo 1: Ordenador de sobremesa con 2 monitores Ejemplo 2: Ordenador portátil con 1 monitor externo
  18. 18. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 3 Nota: Se recomienda usar resoluciones con relación de aspecto 16:9 (ej: 1280x720 o 1920x1080) Para cambiar la resolución en Windows hay que hacer clic con el botón derecho del ratón en el escritorio y elegir la opción “Resolución de pantalla”. Esto abrirá una ventana desde la que se puede cambiar la resolución del monitor.
  19. 19. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 4 2º.- Disponer de un micrófono conectado a la entrada de sonido del ordenador. Nota: En caso de disponer de varios dispositivo de tipo micrófono hay que seleccionar el que se usará para grabar la voz mientras se graba el SCREENCAST. Para configurar el micrófono que se va a usar por defecto en Windows la forma más rápida es clicar con el botón derecho del ratón en el altavoz que está ubicado en la barra de tareas de Windows y elegir la opción “Dispositivos de grabación” El micrófono a utilizar debe de tener un “tick verde” y tiene que indicar que es el dispositivo predeterminado. Para marcarlo como predeterminado hay que hacer clic con el botón derecho de ratón y seleccionar la opción “Establecer como dispositivo predeterminado”.
  20. 20. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 5 Adicionalmente es necesario configurar el nivel de entrada de sonido del micrófono. Para ello hay que clicar con el botón derecho del ratón sobre el micrófofono y acceder a sus propiedades En la ventana de propiedades del micrófono hay que seleccionar la pestaña “Niveles” y ajustar la barra del nivel del micrófono entre el 50% y el 75% . Nota: El icono del altavoz debe de estar activo para poder usar el micrófono, en caso contrario no se grabará nada por el micrófono ya que este estará silenciado. Si el volumen del micrófono se escucha muy bajo será necesario usar la “Amplificación del micrófono” aunque es recomendable no ponerlo al máximo.
  21. 21. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 6 3º.- OPCIONAL: Tener una WebCam conectada y correctamente instalada. En el caso en que se quiera incluir la imagen del locutor en la grabación del screencast hace falta tener conectada e instalada una WebCam. Nota: Es recomendable tener instalado y actualizado el software del fabricante de la Webcam.
  22. 22. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 7 Interfaz del programa: OBS Studio tiene un área de visualización y una zona donde se encuentran los controles del programa. En el área de visualización se mostrarán las fuentes que se añadan para ser grabadas (captura de escritorio, imágenes, webcams, etc..). Aquí es done se podrá modificar la posición y el tamaño de las diferentes fuentes. En la zona de controles es donde se ajustan las fuentes de vídeo que se quieren mostrar, el nivel del volumen del micrófono, el sonido del ordenador, etc.. además es en esta zona donde se encuentran los botones para iniciar o detener la grabación del SCREENCAST. Nota: Para el inicio y detención de la grabación así como para la activación o desactivación de fuentes se pueden asignar atajos de teclado o “HotKeys”. Área de Visualización
  23. 23. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 8 En la siguiente tabla se explica la función de cada una de los apartados de la zona de controles Scenes Por defecto sólo hay una escena pero se pueden añadir más escenas para utilizar diferentes composiciones durante la grabación. Desde esta interfaz se puede cambiar de una a otra simplemente haciendo clic en el nombre de la escena. Sources En esta sección es donde se añaden las diferentes fuentes que se van a utilizar en el Screencast. Mixer En la zona “Mixer” se muestran por defecto las entradas de sonido “Mic/Aux” y “Desktop Audio”. Conforme se vayan añadiendo elementos en la sección “Sources” es posible que vayan apareciendo más elementos de audio en la sección mixer. Un ejemplo de esto es al añadir una Webcam Start Streaming Inicia el streaming de vídeo (emisión de vídeo por internet). Este botón no se utiliza a la hora de grabar SCREENCAST Start Recording Inicia la grabación del SCREENCAST. Para finalizar la grabación hay que volver a pulsar el botón Nota: al iniciar la grabación el nombre del botón cambia a “Stop Recording”) Settings Este botón sirve para acceder a las opciones de configuración del programa. Exit Sirve para cerrar el programa
  24. 24. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 9 Configuración de las Escenas: Las escenas se configuran añadiendo fuentes (sources), ya sean archivos de imagen, cámaras Web, captura del escritorio, dispositivos de captura de vídeo, etc… Las fuentes de entrada se posicionan en capas lo que significa que la fuente que esté más arriba será la que se muestre y oculte total o parcialmente a las que estén por debajo. La configuración básica de una “Escena” para un screencast consiste en añadir una captura de escritorio que ocupe todo el fondo. Opcionalmente se puede añadir una WebCam que se posicionará en función de las necesidades de la grabación. Añadir una fuente de tipo “Captura de Pantalla”: Para añadir una fuente de tipo “Captura de Pantalla” hay que pulsar el botón “+” de la sección “Sources” y seleccionar la opción “Display Capture”. En la siguiente ventana hay que seleccionar la opción “Create new” e introducir el nombre que se le quiera poner a la fuente. Por defecto tomará el nombre del tipo de fuente seleccionada.
  25. 25. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 10 En la siguiente ventana hay que seleccionar la pantalla que se quiere capturar Al pulsar el botón “Ok” se añadirá la fuente dentro de la escena y se mostrará dentro de la previsualización. En este momento es cuando hay que modificar el tamaño y posición de la fuente de vídeo para adecuarla a las necesidades de la escena. NOTA: A la izquierda de cada fuente hay un icono que permite mostrar u ocultar dicha fuente en la escena.
  26. 26. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 11 Una vez añadida la captura de pantalla aparecerá en el área de visualización. Se recomienda que la resolución del escritorio que se quiere capturar coincida con la resolución de la configuración de OBS. NOTA: Para poder modificar el tamaño y la posición de una fuente primero es necesario clicar sobre la fuente que se quiere modificar para que aparezca un contorno de color rojo. Clicando en ese contorno se puede modificar el tamaño Para grabación de SCREENCAST se recomienda que la captura del escritorio ocupe todo el área de visualización.
  27. 27. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 12 OPCIONAL: Añadir una fuente de tipo “WebCam”: Para añadir una fuente de tipo “Webcam” hay que pulsar el botón “+” de la sección “Sources” y seleccionar la opción “Video Capture Device”. En la siguiente ventana hay que seleccionar la opción “Create new” e introducir el nombre que se le quiera poner a la fuente. Por defecto tomará el nombre del tipo de fuente seleccionada. A continuación hay que seleccionar como dispositivo la vídeo la webcam que esté conectada al ordenador.
  28. 28. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 13 Al pulsar el botón “Ok” se añadirá la webcam dentro de la escena y se mostrará dentro de la previsualización. En este momento es cuando hay que modificar el tamaño y posición de la fuente de vídeo para acecuarla a las necesidades de la escena. Para mover la fuente sólo hay que hacer clic y arrastar con el ratón. Para cambiar el tamaño hay que clicar sobre los círculos rojos de los bordes. NOTA: Si queremos que la Webcam esté por encima de la captura de pantalla hay que usar las flechas para para ponerla por encima de la fuente Display Catpure
  29. 29. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 14 Para activar o desactivar las fuentes hay que clicar en el icono que aparece a la izquierda de cada una de ellas. Para esta acción se puede asignar un atajo de teclado desde el menú “Hotkeys” de la configuración
  30. 30. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 15 Configuración del perfil de grabación El perfil de grabación contiene todos los parámetros básicos de configuración de las Escenas: resolución, tasa de imágenes por segundo, tasa de bits por segundo, codec de vídeo, servidor de streaming, etc… Estos parámetros se configuran en el menú “Settings” que se accede pulsando el botón “Settings” La ventana de configuración consta de las siguientes opciones: General, Stream, Output, Audio, Video, Hotkeys y Advanced A continuación se detalla la configuración recomendada : General: En el apartado “General” se puede seleccionar el idioma, que por defecto estará en “Español” o en “English” (se recomienda dejarlo en Inglés) Stream: En el apartado “Stream” se configuran las opciones de retransmisión por internet. No es necesario configurar este apartado para grabar un SCREENCAST.
  31. 31. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 16 Output: En el apartado “Output” se configuran las opciones de grabación a disco. Es aquí donde se debe de especificar una carpeta para almacenar los SCREENCAST, el formato de vídeo y la tasa de bits por segundos. En la siguiente tabla se indica los valores recomendados para una grabación óptima Output Mode Simple Video Bitrate 4096 kbps (si el vídeo resultado del Screencast se ve con pixelaciones se recomienda subir este valor a 8192 kbps) Audio Bitrate 160 kbps Recording Path Seleccionar la carpeta donde se quieren guardar los SCREENCAST Recording Quality Same as stream Recording Format mp4
  32. 32. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 17 Audio: En el apartado “Audio” se configuran las opciones de sonido. Es aquí donde se debe de especificar la entrada por la cual se grabarán los sonidos del ordenador y el audio del micrófono. En la siguiente tabla se indica los valores recomendados Nota: En la opción “Mic / Auxiliary Device” es donde selecciona el dispositivo de grabación del micrófono. La opción “default” utiliza el dispositivo de grabación predeterminado del Sistema Operativo. Sample Rate 44.1 khz Channels Stereo Desktop Audio Device Default. (esta opción sirve para grabar el sonido del ordenador, se puede poner en “Disabled” si no se va a usar) Desktop Audio Device 2 Disabled. Mic / Auxiliary Audio Device Default. (Si se prefiere se puede elegir el dispositivo de grabación) Mic / Auxiliary Audio Device 2 Disabled. Mic / Auxiliary Audio Device 3 Disabled.
  33. 33. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 18 Video: En el apartado “Vídeo” se configura el tamaño/resolución del vídeo y la velocidad de imágenes por segundo (FPS) del SCREENCAST. Se recomienda configurar la misma resolución que la del monitor que se quiere capturar en el SCREENCAST. En la siguiente tabla se indica los valores recomendados Renderer Direct3D Base Resolution 1920x1080. (esta es la resolución que tendrá la escena / composición, se recomienda que este valor sea igual a la resolución del monitor que se va a capturar) Scaled Resolution 1920x1080. (este valor se recomienda que sea igual al que esté puesto en “Base Resolution”) Downscale Filter Lanczos Common FPS Value Cambiarlo a la opción “Integer FPS Value” e introducir el valor “25” (sin las comillas) Disable Aero Desactivado. (la casilla debe de estar desmarcada)
  34. 34. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 19 Hotkeys: En el apartado “Hotkeys” se configuran los atajos de teclado para el inicio y el fin de la grabación. Opcionalmente se pueden configurar atajos de teclado para Mostar y Ocultar las diferentes fuentes de vídeo de la escena como por ejemplo para mostrar y ocultar una webcam. Nota: Se pueden configurar tantos atajos de teclado como Fuentes de vídeo tengamos en una Escena. Asímismo si se dispone de varias escenas se puede asignar un atajo de teclado para cambiar entre escenas. En la siguiente tabla se indica un ejemplo de configuración de Atajos de teclado: Start Recording Introducir una combinación de teclas para iniciar la grabación. Por ejemplo: CTRL+ALT+C Stop Recording Introducir el mismo atajo de teclado que en la opción anterior. Show “Webcam” Introducir una combinación de teclas para mostrar la fuente de vídeo llamada “Webcam”. Por ejemplo: CTRL+ALT+W Hide “Webcam” Introducir el mismo atajo de teclado que en la opción anterior IMPORTANTE: Antes de configurar el apartado “Hotkeys” es necesario crear la escena y añadir las fuentes de vídeo que se van a utilizar en el SCREENCAST (Ver apartado Configuración de las Escenas)
  35. 35. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 20 Verificación de la configuración Una vez configurado el programa y las fuentes que se van a utilizar en la grabación SCREENCAST es necesario comprobar que se ve y se oye correctamente. La interfaz del programa muestra visualmente lo que se va a grabar. En el caso de que no se muestre la imagen que se quiere grabar hay que revisar que la fuente está visible y que no está oculta por otras fuentes. Esto se puede comprobar mirando el icono que aparece al lado del nombre en forma de ojo y en la posición en la lista de fuentes (las que están arriba tapan a las que están debajo)
  36. 36. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 21 Respecto al sonido es recomendable que sólo esté activa la opción “Mic/Aux” y que se desactiven las demás fuentes de sonido. No obstante se puede dejar activada la opción “Desktop Audio” si se desea grabar el sonido del ordenador. Nota: La barra de color verde representa el nivel de sonido que está entrando. Para una correcta grabación es recomendable que cuando se hable al micrófono el nivel se situe en torno al 65-75% de la barra pero sin llegar en ningún momento al tope ya que eso ocasionaría distorsión en la grabación del sonido. - En el caso de que la barra verde no llegue a esos niveles será necesario subir el nivel y/o la amplificación del micrófono tal y como se describe en la sección de configuración del micrófono. - En el caso de que la barra verde esté siempre al máximo será necesario hacer lo contrario, bajar el nivel y/o la amplificación del micrófono. Para desactivar el sonido de las fuentes que no queremos oir hay que pulsar en el icono del altavoz hasta que se muestre color rojo con un aspa.
  37. 37. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 22 Una vez comprobado que la imagen se muestra correctamente y que los niveles de sonido son adecuados es recomendable hacer una prueba de grabación. Para ello hay que pulsar el botón “Start Recording” y el programa empezará la grabación Para parar la grabación simplemente hay que pulsar el botón “Stop Recording” Acto seguido hay que reproducir el archivo de vídeo .MP4 para comprobar que la prueba ha salido satisfactoriamente. NOTA: Si los archivos grabados en Windows 8.1 o Windows 10 no se escuchan cuando se reproducen con el reproductor por defecto de Windows es porque no se dispone del decodificador de audio adecuado. Se recomienda utilizar el reproductor VLC o el MPC-HC que reproducen correctamente el audio de estos vídeos. VLC media player MPC-HC IMPORTANTE: Hay que prestar especial atención al sonido, ya que si se percibe muy bajo o muy alto habrá que modificarlo con los controles de volumen del micrófono. Una vez hechas todas estas comprobaciones y pruebas, el programa está preparado para comenzar a grabar SCREENCASTS.
  38. 38. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 23 GUÍA DE USO RÁPIDO 1. Revisar la resolución del escritorio del ordenador. Nota: La recomendación es usar una resolución de 1280x720 o 1920x1080 2. Comprobar que el micrófono a utilizar está conectado y configurado como predeterminado en Windows
  39. 39. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 24 3. Abrir el programa OBS Studio y revisar que la imagen que se muestra en el programa es la que queremos capturar. 4. Verficar que nivel de sonido del micrófono es el adecuado
  40. 40. SCREENCAST con “OBS Studio” 25 5. Realizar una grabación de prueba y verificar que el video resultante se ve y escucha correctamente 6. Una vez hechas la prueba el sistema está listo para realizar los Screencasts. NOTA: Si los archivos grabados en Windows 8.1 o Windows 10 no se escuchan cuando se reproducen con el reproductor por defecto de Windows es porque no se dispone del decodificador de audio adecuado. Se recomienda utilizar el reproductor VLC o el MPC-HC que si que reproducen correctamente el audio de estos vídeos. VLC media player MPC-HC
  41. 41. FLEXCLIP Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 3
  42. 42. Profesor: Juan Carlos Oporto Marrón
  43. 43. Uso y configuración de la herramienta online Flexclip HTTPS://DRIVE.GOOGLE.COM/FILE/D/1GXZG9HFO5ZOEL8AO0L8J6XYBF0TG7VJ U/VIEW?USP=SHARING
  44. 44. RECUVA Maryorie Orosco Romero TEMA 4
  45. 45. Recuva Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos gratuito creado por los programadores del conocido y exitoso CCleaner. Las características de Recuva son:  Recupera archivos borrados del equipo.  Recupera archivos de discos formateados o dañados.  Recupera emails.  Recupera música de iPod.  Dispone de asistente que simplifica enormemente el proceso.  Análisis profundo para una búsqueda más exhaustiva de los datos.  Permite realizar borrado seguro de los datos para impedir su futura recuperación. Recuva solo está disponible para los sistemas operativos de Windows, desde Windows XP hasta Windows 8. La aplicación está totalmente traducida a más de 35 idiomas. Recuva tiene una versión gratuita, una versión doméstica para la mayoría de los usuarios que dispone de asistencia técnica que te ayudará a la recuperación y una versión de negocios que deberá ser adquirida en caso de esta aplicación sea utilizada en un negocio. De igual forma esta última versión dispone de un soporte avanzado más profesional. Para comenzar a utilizar Recuva debemos descargar la última versión desde su página web. Una vez descargada la instalamos en nuestro Windows de forma similar a Ccleaner.
  46. 46. Una vez finalizada la instalación ejecutamos la aplicación y veremos en primer lugar el asistente de recuperación. Pulsamos sobre siguiente para continuar y nos mostrará una lista en la que debemos seleccionar el tipo de archivo que queremos recuperar.
  47. 47. Seleccionaremos por ejemplo all files para que nos muestre el programa todos los archivos posibles a recuperar. Pulsamos siguiente para continuar. A continuación debemos especificar el directorio donde queremos que el programa busque los archivos. Podemos elegir si buscar los archivos en todo el equipo o por el contrario especificar un directorio, una unidad, la papelera, etc. Pulsamos siguiente para continuar.
  48. 48. El asistente nos muestra una ventana en la que nos indicará que está listo para comenzar. Podemos seleccionar aquí si queremos activar (o no) el análisis profundo.
  49. 49. Pulsamos sobre iniciar y comenzará la búsqueda de archivos eliminados. Una vez finalice la búsqueda podremos ver los resultados que nos ofrece Recuva. Los círculos que nos muestra al lado del nombre del archivo indica el estado de este. Un círculo verde indica que se puede recuperar sin problemas. Un círculo naranja indica que el archivo está corrupto pero puede ser recuperado aunque probablemente sea inaccesible. Un círculo rojo indica que el archivo está totalmente dañado y no podrá ser
  50. 50. recuperado. Ahora basta con seleccionar los archivos que queremos recuperar marcando su correspondiente tick y pulsamos sobre el botón de «recuperar». El programa nos preguntará por el directorio donde vamos a recuperar los archivos. Seleccionamos el destino para estos y ya tendremos los archivos recuperados. Como alternativa gratuita a la recuperación de datos Recuva se lleva un 10. En muchas ocasiones podrá recuperar los archivos sin problema pero puede haber casos en los que se necesiten opciones avanzadas que solo ofrecen las aplicaciones de pago.
  51. 51. Recuva trabaja buscando datos no referenciados, pero si el sistema operativo ha escrito nuevos datos sobre un archivo borrado, la restauración del archivo no será posible. ¿Dónde puedo utilizar Recuva? Se encuentra disponible para computadores que cuentan con sistema operativo Windows, también existe una versión para los teléfonos y tablets que usan Android como sistema operativo y finalmente tiene la versión Portable, que no requiere instalación en el equipo. ¿Cómo función el programa de recuperación de datos Recuva? Como sucede con otros programas similares de recuperación, Recuva busca datos que no están referenciados. Pero si el sistema ha escrito datos nuevos sobre el archivo borrado, la recuperación no será posible. Para que entiendas mejor como funciona este software, debes comprender lo que sucede cuando decides borrar permanentemente un archivo de las carpetas en tu computador. INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO LA INMACULADA TEMA: RECUVA ESTUDIANTE: OROSCO ROMERO MARYORI AÑO: 2020
  52. 52. ¿QUÉ ES RECUVA? Recuva es un programa de licencia gratuita, desarrollado por Piriform, para Microsoft Windows. ¿PARA QUE SIRVE? Es capaz de restaurar archivos que han sido permanentemente borrados y que han sido marcados por el sistema operativo como espacio libre. CARACTERÍSTICAS:  Recupera archivos borrados del equipo.  Recupera archivos de discos formateados o dañados.  Recupera emails.  Recupera música de iPod.  Dispone de asistente que simplifica enormemente el proceso.  Análisis profundo para una búsqueda más exhaustiva de los datos.  Permite realizar borrado seguro de los datos para impedir su futura recuperación. DATOS IMPORTANTES: Recuva tiene una versión gratuita, una versión doméstica para la mayoría de los usuarios que dispone de asistencia técnica que te ayudará a la recuperación y una versión de negocios que deberá ser adquirida en caso de esta aplicación sea utilizada en un negocio. De igual forma esta última versión dispone de un soporte avanzado más profesional. ¿RECUVA ES GRATUITO? Aunque no lo creas, este programa es gratuito. La versión doméstica es gratis para quienes requieren de asistencia al recuperar archivos en casa. Por otro lado, existe la versión de negocios, que es la que adquieren quienes se proponen usarla en un negocio. Esta última dispone de un soporte más avanzado y profesional.

