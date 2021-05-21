Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelo d MgS Maryoly Blanco FUNDAMENTOS DE LA PRACTICA DEL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MODELOS Y TEORIAS DE ENFERMERIA UNIVERSIDAD...
Nació en 1924 , en Leowel, estados Unidos. Creció, su padre se dedicaba a granjero y su madre oficios de ama de casa . Int...
Modelo de Sistema de Neuman AREA PSICOLOGICA AREA FILOSOFICA AREA BIOLOGICA Teoría de Gestal (Perls, 1973 Teoría del estré...
Son factores de protección se activan por elementos estresantes Son elementos amortiguadores, evitan que los estresores ll...
El entorno se define como los factores internos y externos que rodean o interaccionan con la persona o el cliente. Para Ne...
La práctica enfermera facilita la elaboración de planteamientos totales, unificados y dirigidos a un objetivo para el cuid...
“El modelo es relevante para el futuro por su naturaleza dinámica y sistémica; sus conceptos y proposiciones son intempora...
Presentacion modelo de BETTY NEUMAN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
16 views
May. 21, 2021

Presentacion modelo de BETTY NEUMAN

Reflexiona como el modelo de sistema de Neuman guía la praxis profesional y se convierte en un marco conceptual para la planeacion del cuidado humano.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion modelo de BETTY NEUMAN

  1. 1. Modelo d MgS Maryoly Blanco FUNDAMENTOS DE LA PRACTICA DEL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MODELOS Y TEORIAS DE ENFERMERIA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACION ENFERMERIA INTEGRAL COMUNITARIA FALCON UNIDAD CURRICULAR FUNDAMENTOS DEL CUIDADO HUMANO Santa Ana de Coro, 2020
  2. 2. Nació en 1924 , en Leowel, estados Unidos. Creció, su padre se dedicaba a granjero y su madre oficios de ama de casa . Interés por el campo Se intereso en la salud mental del individuo. Emergencia en los centros de salud mental, a partir de allí se intereso en el rol de la enfermera en estos centros. Pionera en la Enfermería en salud mental En 1947: se traslado a California y realizo estudios d e enfermería. Interés por la conducta humana 1966: se Licencio. Master en salud Publica y psicología. 1985: Doctorado en Psicología clínica Trabajo previamente en industrias
  3. 3. Modelo de Sistema de Neuman AREA PSICOLOGICA AREA FILOSOFICA AREA BIOLOGICA Teoría de Gestal (Perls, 1973 Teoría del estrés Seyle (1950) Teoría de Situación de Crisis Caplan (1964) Teoría de Sistema Ludwing Von Bertalanffy (1969) Teoría del hombre cósmico T. de Chardin (1950) Teoría Naturalismo Humanista Karl Marx(1844)
  4. 4. Son factores de protección se activan por elementos estresantes Son elementos amortiguadores, evitan que los estresores lleguen al estado de bienestar. Elemento solido, nivel adaptativo Inestabilidad del sistema Prevención como intervención Prevención primaria Prevención secundaria
  5. 5. El entorno se define como los factores internos y externos que rodean o interaccionan con la persona o el cliente. Para Neuman, la salud es un movimiento continuo del bienestar a la enfermedad, dinámico y sujeto a un cambio constante. Neuman cree que la enfermería debe cuidar a la persona en su totalidad, que es una profesión única que debe ocuparse de todas las variables que afectan al individuo frente al estrés. La percepción enfermera influye en el cuidado que se suministra. El concepto persona como un cliente/siste ma cliente que puede ser un individuo, una familia, un grupo, una comunidad o un problema social. Persona Entorno Salud Enfermería
  6. 6. La práctica enfermera facilita la elaboración de planteamientos totales, unificados y dirigidos a un objetivo para el cuidado del cliente, aunque el modelo también resulta apropiado para un uso multidisciplinario que evite la fragmentación del cuidado del cliente. El modelo delimita un sistema del cliente y una clasificación de los elementos estresantes que todos los miembros del equipo sanitario pueden entender y utilizar (Mirenda, 1986).
  7. 7. “El modelo es relevante para el futuro por su naturaleza dinámica y sistémica; sus conceptos y proposiciones son intemporales». (Neuman, 2011)

×