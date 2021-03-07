Successfully reported this slideshow.
Batiment du bauhaus dessau mooc structure en architecture

MOOC Structures en architecture Session 5
Bâtiment du Bauhaus

Published in: Education
Batiment du bauhaus dessau mooc structure en architecture

  1. 1. MOOC STRUCTURES EN ARCHITECTURE SESSION 5 Maryline_C BÂTIMENT DU BAUHAUS DE DESSAU À DESSAU- ROBLAU EN ALLEMAGNE LOCALISATION GROPIUSALLE 38 06 846 DESSAU ARCHITECTE WALTER GROPUIS CONSTRUCTION 1925-1926 OSSATURE BÉTON ARMÉ ET FER https://fr.focusarchi.eu/dossier-de-larchitecture-et-de-la-renovation/bauhaus-dinspiration-belge
  2. 2. FONCTION FONDER La fonction fonder est, ici, présenté par une fondation en radier, formée par une dalle en béton armé. (Rouge) Ceci, permet de répartir les e ff orts sur la dalle et est utilisé lorsque le bon sol est di ffi cile à atteindre et/ou comme nous pouvons le voir dans ce cas comme plancher de sous-sol. De plus, les poteaux porteurs qui traversent les quatre niveaux sont encastrés dans le sol comme des semelles isolées. (Orange) Ceci permet de réaliser un sol résistant pour l’édi fi ce qui va éviter les déstabilisations et les e ff ondrements. https://tr.pinterest.com/pin/301389400058379468/
  3. 3. FONCTION PORTER ÉTAGE 2 La fonction porter est présence, ici, par des poteaux (rose) en plâtre ou béton qui sont des appuis en un point nommés appuis ponctuels. C’est poteaux sont dimensionnés, réalisés grâce à une section adaptée qui permet de supporter les charges des niveaux supérieurs au sein de l’édi fi ce. De plus, l’édi fi ce comporte des murs bétonnés: les voiles permettent aussi de supporter les étages supérieurs. L’édi fi ce est constitué d’appuis ponctuels et linéïques avec les voiles. https://www.pinterest.es/pin/546905948475972466/ https://weekend.levif.be/lifestyle/voyage/le-bauhaus-a-dessau-l-age-d-or-du-mouvement/article-normal-1110785.html?cookie_check=1615149923
  4. 4. FONCTION FRANCHIR https://tr.pinterest.com/pin/301389400058379468/ https://weekend.levif.be/lifestyle/voyage/le-bauhaus-a-dessau-l-age-d-or-du-mouvement/article-normal-1110785.html?cookie_check=1615149923 La fonction franchir est présente dans cet édi fi ce par les poutres qui sont des franchissements linéïques et rectilignes. Le pont de l’administration (photographie) est également un éléments de la fonction franchir soutenu par les poteaux qui créent la liaison avec le sol (fonction porter). Ceci se réfère à une structure à stratégie d’épaisseur, poteaux/poutres qui va permettre la stabilité et la résistance de l’édi fi ce dû aux matériaux employés: béton, plâtre.
  5. 5. FONCTION CONTREVENTER La fonction contreventer est présente, ici, par un contreventement en portique nommé également cadre. Ceci empêche les rotations entre les poutres et les poteaux grâce à un assemblage solide et sa géométrie triangulaire qui va permettre la stabilité de l’édi fi ce et éviter le basculement de la structure sous un e ff ort horizontale. https://archilio.fr/projet/dessau-bauhaus-2/ https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/bauhaus-dessau-musée-gropius-4196320/

