Generalidades del contrato colectivo

Generalidades
del contrato
colectivo
Mary Carmen Barrera Vargas

Generalidades del contrato colectivo

  1. 1. Generalidades del contrato colectivo Mary Carmen Barrera Vargas
  2. 2. Generalidades del Contrato Colectivo El contrato colectivo de trabajo es un convenio laboral celebrado entre los sindicatos de trabajadores y los empleadores que forman parte de una empresa o un sector laboral. Este contrato permite regular todos los aspectos de la relaci�n laboral tales como los salarios, duraci�n de la jornada, d�as de descanso, vacaciones, condiciones de trabajo, y el tipo representaci�n sindical. Es importante se�alar que las estipulaciones del contrato colectivo tendr�n efecto sobre todas las personas que trabajen en la empresa, sin importar que no pertenezcan al sindicato que los haya celebrado.
  3. 3. Origen y caracter�sticas del Contrato Colectivo El contrato colectivo puede tener dos or�genes: o bien el com�n acuerdo de las partes o bien la resoluci�n de la autoridad. Esto �ltimo ocurre cuando en los conflictos de orden econ�mico se dicta la sentencia colectiva que puede implicar una reducci�n de personal o modificaciones a la jornada, el salario y, en general, a las condiciones de trabajo. Debemos hacer notar una caracter�stica de esta instituci�n en nuestro medio: para el patr�n es obligatorio celebrar el contrato colectivo cuando as� se lo demanda el sindicato que represente a la mayor�a de sus trabajadores.
  4. 4. Origen y caracter�sticas del Contrato Colectivo Adem�s de esta caracter�stica debemos se�alar otra que es muy importante y que da lugar a que el contrato colectivo mexicano se denomine contrato de empresa: El art�culo 396 de la Ley, seg�n el cual las estipulaciones del contrato colectivo se extienden a todas las personas que trabajen en la empresa, aun cuando no sean miembros del sindicato que lo haya celebrado.
  5. 5. �Qu� debe contener el contrato colectivo? Nombres y domicilios de las partes. Empresas y establecimientos que se obligaran con el contrato. La vigencia del mismo y la expresi�n de ser por tiempo indeterminado o para obra determinada. Duraci�n de la jornada laboral. D�as de descanso y vacaciones; Monto de los salarios. Disposiciones sobre la capacitaci�n de los trabajadores. Las cl�usulas que las partes consideren convenientes.
  6. 6. �Cu�les son las cl�usulas del contrato colectivo? Normas que regulan la manera de realizar el trabajo. son aquellas que se�alan horarios, duraci�n de la jornada, lugar de trabajo, etc. En cierta forma se asimilan a las que incluyen los autores en el elemento normativo. Normas que se refieren a prestaciones fundamentales econ�micas. on aquellas que miran fundamentalmente a derogaciones por parte del patr�n, pues, aunque casi todas las cl�usulas pueden valorarse econ�micamente, en las de este tipo s�lo incluimos aquellas que tienen car�cter preponderantemente econ�mico, como son las que afectan a salarios, indemnizaciones, pagos por separaci�n en relaci�n con el tiempo de servicios, pagos de d�as de vacaciones, vi�ticos, gastos, jubilaciones, etc.� Se pueden agrupar en tres clases principales:
  7. 7. �Cu�les son las cl�usulas del contrato colectivo? Normas de tipo administrativo. Son las que denominamos administrativas, son las que se refieren a las facultades de direcci�n y manejo de la empresa, teniendo en cuenta el prop�sito industrial o comercial que persigue; lo que se entiende en general como administrar.
  8. 8. Revisi�n del contrato colectivo Se contempla la revisi�n como el procedimiento que debe efectuarse en el tiempo inmediato anterior al vencimiento de la convenci�n con la finalidad de modificar los aspectos convenientes del contrato y se podr� solicitar su revisi�n por cualquiera de sus partes, si se celebr� por varios sindicatos la revisi�n se har� siempre que los solicitantes representen el cincuenta y uno por ciento de la totalidad de los miembros de los sindicatos. El art�culo 397 de la Ley dispone que el contrato colectivo por tiempo determinado o indeterminado, o para obra indeterminada, ser� revisable, total o parcialmente, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el art�culo 399.
  9. 9. El contrato colectivo de trabajo se determina de las siguientes formas: Por mutuo consentimiento; Por terminaci�n de la obra; Por cierre de la empresa o establecimiento. Muerte o incapacidad f�sica o mental del trabajador.
  10. 10. La forma de plantear la revisi�n del contrato colectivo se especifica en la Ley se�alando que quien vaya a solicitar tal revisi�n deber� hacerlo, por lo menos, sesenta d�as antes del vencimiento del contrato colectivo por tiempo determinado, si �ste no es mayor de dos a�os o del transcurso de dos a�os si se trata de un contrato por tiempo indeterminado o, aun siendo por tiempo determinado, si tiene una duraci�n mayor de dos a�os. El punto de partida para computar ese t�rmino es el de la fecha establecida en el propio contrato o, en su defecto, la fecha de dep�sito.
  11. 11. Si ninguna de las partes solicit� la revisi�n en los plazos antes se�alados o si los trabajadores no ejercieron el derecho de huelga, el contrato colectivo, seg�n lo dispuesto en el art�culo 400, se prorrogar� por un periodo igual al de su duraci�n o continuar� por tiempo indeterminado.
  12. 12. Duraci�n y forma del contrato colectivo El contrato colectivo puede celebrarse por tiempo indefinido, por tiempo fijo y para obra determinada. Las dos primeras formas son las m�s usuales, pues la �ltima s�lo podr�a tener raz�n de ser cuando una empresa tuviera exclusivamente trabajadores de obra determinada. El contrato colectivo siempre debe celebrarse por escrito, bajo la pena de nulidad. Se har� por triplicado para que un ejemplar sea conservado por cada una de las partes y el tercero se deposite ante la Junta de Conciliaci�n y Arbitraje o en la Junta Federal o Local de Conciliaci�n.
  13. 13. T�cnicas de contrataci�n Los contratos colectivos, generalmente, adolecen de alg�n defecto que la experiencia revela en la aplicaci�n diaria de sus cl�usulas. Conviene que cuando se advierta esa deficiencia, se tome nota, haciendo un resumen del caso que motiva la observaci�n. Las pl�ticas sobre la revisi�n conviene que sean llevadas por un corto n�mero de representantes de ambas partes, pues mientras m�s numeroso es el grupo, m�s lleva a los representantes a tomar posiciones irreductibles, con gran perjuicio para el fin que todos persiguen.
  14. 14. Etapas de la negociaci�n colectiva: Presentaci�n proyecto. Contrato colectivo. Respuesta del empleador. Mesas de negociaci�n. �ltima oferta empleador. Votaci�n. Aceptaci�n o huelga. Mediaci�n, buenos oficios y arbitraje. Huelga. Firma de Contrato Colectivo. Cumplimiento de los acuerdos.
  15. 15. El contrato colectivo debe indicar: La empresa o empresas y el sindicato o sindicatos que lo celebren, Debe se�alar la demostraci�n territorial que comprende el campo de su aplicaci�n; sus cl�usulas concretamente tratar�n como cuestiones obligatorias el monto de los salarios, las horas de trabajo, la intensidad y calidad del trabajo y los descansos y vacaciones; Es usual que se incluyan datos sobre las prestaciones que se conceden a los trabajadores, Tambi�n regula la forma de cerciorarse de la capacidad de los candidatos, Por �ltimo, es com�n incluir cl�usulas que se�alen, a grandes rasgos, la forma de imponer las sanciones.
  16. 16. Terminaci�n El art�culo 401 de la Ley estipula diversas causas de terminaci�n del contrato colectivo; En primer lugar, se se�ala el mutuo consentimiento de las partes, causa �sta que, seg�n lo indicamos, es la aceptada un�nimemente como causa de terminaci�n de cualquier contrato sinalagm�tico. Se se�ala tambi�n la terminaci�n de la obra, lo cual es l�gico cuando se trate de empresa u obra determinada. se hace referencia a los casos de terminaci�n colectiva de las relaciones de trabajo, mencionadas en los art�culos 433 y siguientes, especificando que si se trata de cierre de la empresa o establecimiento el contrato colectivo se haya convenido para aplicarlo exclusivamente en el establecimiento.
  17. 17. Consentimiento de las partes. Por t�rmino del tiempo o obra pactada. Por cierre de la empresa cuando no exista otro establecimiento o empresa que se obligue con el contrato. Causas de terminaci�n del contrato colectivo
  18. 18. En caso de que al desaparecer el contrato colectivo subsistan las relaciones individuales de trabajo, dejara de existir el elemento obligatorio del contrato colectivo y dejara de tender vigencia una vez declarada la rescisi�n, y la condiciones de trabajo quedaran reguladas por los contratos individuales, en caso de que tambi�n desaparezcan las relaciones individuales, se eliminara cualquier v�nculo o relaci�n jur�dica existente dando pie a las indemnizaciones correspondientes. Efectos de la rescisi�n del contrato colectivo de trabajo

