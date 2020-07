Plant labels common and Latin name for 18 NOVA Natives 5 x4 inch. Copy onto plain paper to size 5 x4 inch - decorate, then print onto polyester paper with UV coating (e.g. TerraSlate) trim to size to fit into 5 x 4 inch metal holders.Secure with drop of contact adhesive e.g. Plumber's Goop. Enjoy your own decorated plant labels out in your native plant garden!