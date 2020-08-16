Poetry 140705025121-phpapp01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared By: Donasco, emily Gatchalian , francisco iii Giba, marjorie Salud, Von jovi Types of poetry
LYRIC Narrative dramatic Special types TYPES OF POETRY SONNET elegy ode epic Ballad Social Dramatic monologur soliloquy Ch...
Lyric poem  is a short poem which has the characteristics of a song  It pertains to a single mood or feeling and is more...
SONNET  The Name sonnet derives from Italian word sonneto which means little song.  is a relatively short poem consistin...
Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare Let me not to the marriage of true minds Admit impediments. Love is not love which alter...
Elegy  This is a lyric poem which expresses lament and mourning of the dead, feeling of grief and melancholy.  The theme...
Lycidas By John Milton Yet once more, O ye Laurels, and once more Ye Myrtles brown, with Ivy never-sear, I com to pluck y...
Ode  This is apoem of nobling feeling, expressed with dignity and praises for some persons, objects, events or ideas.  I...
Ode on a Grecian Urn By John Keats Thou still unravish'd bride of quietness, Thou foster-child of silence and slow time, ...
Narrative poetry  Types of poet that narrates a story through the use of poetic diction either real or imaginary  Narrat...
Epic  This is a long and narrative poem that normally tells a story about a hero or an adventure.  Epics can be oral sto...
5 Greatest examples of epic poem  Beowulf by Anonymous - This is an Old English language heroic epic poem of anonymous au...
Ballad poems  It also tell a story, like epic poems however, ballad poetry is often based on a legend or a folk tale.  M...
The Mermaid by Unknown author Oh the ocean waves may roll, And the stormy winds may blow, While we poor sailors go skippi...
Social poem  This is either purely comic or tragic and pictures the life of today.  It may aim to bring changes in socia...
Dramatic poetry  Has elements related closely to the drama.  It uses a dramatic technique and may unfold a story.  It e...
Dramatic monologue  This is a combination of drama and poetry.  It presents some line or speech of single character in a...
Soliloquy  The speaker of the poem or the character in a play delivers a passage.  The thoughts and emotions are heard b...
Oration  This Is a formal address elevated in tone and usually delivered on some notable occasion.
Character Sketch  This is a poem which the writeris concerned less with the elements of story.  He presents his observat...
Special Types of poems
Haiku  Special type of poetry which originated from Japan.  It’s the shortest type of poem and, often, the most difficul...
 The best-known Japanese haiku is Bashō's "old pond": fu-ru-i-ke ya (5) ka-wa-zu to-bi-ko-mu (7) mi-zu no o-to (5) Transl...
Cinquain  This is five-line poem which also originated in Japan.  There are many different variations of cinquain includ...
“Snow” by Adelaide Crapsey Look up… From bleakening hills Bloww! s down the light, first breath Of wintry wind…look up, an...
Free Verse  A loosest type of poem.  It can consists as many lines as the writer wants and either rhyme or not and has n...
Feelings, Now by Katherine Foreman Some kind of attraction that is neither Animal, vegetable, nor mineral, a power not Sol...
Name poem  A special type of poetry belong to descriptive poetry that use an adjective to describe a person that begins w...
Taylor Taylor likes each sentiment to be Appropriate to its own time and place. Years may roll like waves across her shore...
REFERENCES http://www.buzzle.com http://examples.yourdictionary.c om http://wikipedia.org Introduction to literature
